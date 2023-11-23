59 Presents That Actually Won't Get Re-Gifted

1. An etched rocks glass personalized with their favorite city in map form, whether they're homesick or falling in love with a new place, that'll make for a chic bar cart statement *and* warm their heart.
They're dishwasher-safe too.
Promising review: "I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events. I gave them as gifts and they were really well received. They are a fun gift to give and receive." —Antcat
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18 (available in 41 cities).
Well Told, the brand behind these glasses, is a small biz started by four college friends.
Shipping info: Usually ships within 24 hours. Economy shipping takes 7–9 business days, but upgraded options including express one business day shipping available.
2. A crepe-making set complete with 12-inch nonstick griddle, wooden spreader, and spatula to ensure the lightest, thinnest crepes outside of Paris, even on just a weekday morning.
One reviewer used it to make jianbing too — YUM.
Promising review: "I bought this crepe maker because it was inexpensive and I wasn't sure how easy to would be to do crepes. I can't say enough how pleased I am with the product. The crepes come out consistently good every time. It is extremely easy to clean by just wiping it down after every use. I made dessert crepes for my daughter's party with friends and it was a complete hit!!! No trouble, and I was able to cook them to right there and then. it's that easy! the temperature is very precise and no hot spots. Cooks evenly." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.51.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. An embroidered cap, because the only sound better than "Here, this is for you" is the "DUN DUN" that begins every Law & Order episode.
Promising review: "This hat is everything I wanted. The stitching is immaculate and looks just like the font. Thank you!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Brain Dazed on Etsy for $14.99+ (available in eight hat colors and 20 embroidery or printing colors). Beanies are also available for $19.99.
Brain Dazed is a Los Angeles-based Etsy shop that makes anything and everything embroidered dad caps. If you don't see one you want, you can also get one custom embroidered!
Shipping info: All orders are shipped within 1–3 business days. 2–3 day priority shipping is available at checkout (choose shipping preference in lower mid-right while on the view shopping cart page). You can also add 1–3 day express shipping here. Check listing for an updated shipping estimate to your area.
4. An at-home putting green with three holes for practicing their short game so they don't leave the golf course in tears...again. But seriously, 10,000 5-star reviewers swear by this!
It's 3 feet by 9 feet, by the way, and the "sand traps" in the back catch your overshot balls so you don't have to go chasing them!
Promising review: "Bought this for my husband who is an avid golfer. We live up north so he's stir-crazy in the winter. It has been laid out in my living room since Christmas. We don't use that room so I don't mind. He practices putting every day. Even uses it as a stress reliever between meetings." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. The Beachwaver, a curling iron that *rotates* automatically to create curls or waves in seconds — without the arm workout. This'll be a treat for anyone who's ever said they're "bad at curling their hair" — and reviewers say their style lasts and lasts!
It has a unique, shorter clamp to avoid bent ends, dual rotation for curls that go away from the face on either side, and 30-minute auto shutoff for safety. And did I mention it heats up (to 290 degrees–410 degrees) in just 30 seconds?!
Promising review: "I purchased this for my 23-year-old daughter as a birthday gift. She loves it so much. She has very long thick straight hair and she loves this more than the expensive Dyson Air Wrap she has!" —bigcitylittlehouse
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many curlers and NOTHING compares to this! It’s so easy to use, the curls are Stunning!!!! Nothing compares especially for such a great price" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon: the 1-inch for $99 and the 1.25-inch for $141.71.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. Or a 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron with a geometric printed case to bring sleep hair on any vacation, minimal effort required. I'm not saying forgetful people should keep this in their suitcase, but I'm totally saying that.
It has a swiveling, tangle-free cord, plus dual voltage for international trips.
Promising review: "I bought this for a trip to Italy, as I didn't have a dual-voltage iron (and you can't just use a converter-adapter combination with things that heat up). I liked that it was a flat iron and curling iron combo, so I could change things up as I desired. It worked beautifully on our trip--I look nice in all my selfies ;) -- and continues to work beautifully at home. In fact, I've replaced my old flat iron with this because of the versatility and now use this one every day. Btw, in case you are wondering, it automatically switches to the appropriate voltage, no looking for a switch or anything. You don't need to do anything but plug it in! Great product!" —Diane Field
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in white).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A cute lil' train that...automatically sets up dominoes (🤯) — all they'll need to do is load up the dominoes (which reviewers say is great for building patience and fine motor skills), press the button, and watch it go! It even makes train sounds as it goes.
Promising review: "Love, love, love! Got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was cool, I assumed we would just have to keep moving it so that was a nice surprise! Overall it's just a really neat toy that keeps my kid very entertained!" —Lea Bransky
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar for the trivia buff who wants to prepare for their eventual game show domination. Each day has a different question and wager amount, so they can keep track of their ~score~ throughout the year.
And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." I've bought several years' worth L O V E D them all year long!
Promising review: "I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years. He really likes the daily responses and questions." —Avidreader
Promising review: "Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss. Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." —nana
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A mini Marshall speaker that packs a wallop of sound in a small package, perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller space but loves jamming out. Or anyone who wants to bring their tunes on the go — it's even waterproof!
I have the original version of this speaker speaker and I *love* it — it lives right on my bookshelves (without taking up basically *any* room) and fills my apartment with high quality sound. The lil' portable size is perfect so I can grab it and take it into the kitchen for baking jams™ or into my bathroom for my latest in-shower karaoke session (sorry neighbors). I also barely *ever* have to charge it. And yes, that *is* a Jane Austen action figure next to it.
Promising review: "The best of the best. I shopped around and this is the best bang for your buck. I would recommend this for a gift, it is spectacular. I absolutely love it, and I’ve used a portable speaker for decades. The sound quality is [bonkers], and the volume reaches a level that doesn’t seem possible for something so small. Also I’ve had for a few months now and I only charge maybe twice a week, if that. The battery last for days since I only use it 4–6 hours a day. 5/5 overall!" —Christopher Valle
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in black and cream). This price is available as an Early Black Friday Deal, btw!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).