42 Packing Tips For Anyone Who Hates Paying For Checked Luggage

1. Figure out what carry-on suitcase size works for the airline you're going on, because of COURSE there's no standard measurement across them all. Luckily for us, Amazon has an easy guide to make shopping for your suitcase a lot easier — just select by airline!
2. And pack your purse, and choose your "personal item" carefully — aka the biggest one possible, like a spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you.
3. Psst: keep your in-flight essentials separately in a compact but surprisingly spacious belt bag for a bit of extra convenience and space-saving in your carry-on and personal item — and so you don't have to dig through your backpack for your AirPods halfway through the flight. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody *or* around your waist, and you'll be surprised how much it holds, too! And....it's quite similar to Lululemon's belt bag and less than half the price!
I gave in and bought this last year, and it's my new go-to bag for everything from grocery runs to appointments! And on all my airplane trips, I use it for my in-flight essentials: my Kindle, AirFly Bluetooth adapter, headphones, hand sanitizer, lotion, and lip balm.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fits around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy, and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 colors).
Promising review: "Got this for air travel. I normally travel with a carry-on and a backpack. Got this to hold my essentials and have them accessible. It’s big enough to hold my phone, wallet, passport, hand sanitizer, and ChapStick." —daisy rojas
4. Create a packing list even before you take a single item out. Whether it's on a handy prefilled notepad or just on the Notes app of your phone, spend some time really thinking about everything you need so you don't panic and try to shove in 25 pairs of extra undies and three sweatshirts at the last minute.
5. Check average weather in the area you're traveling to ahead of time, so you can decide what to pack — and therefore pack more efficiently. Will you need a light jacket? Just a heavy sweater? Is it going to be unseasonably warm? Now you'll be in the know.
6. If rain is on the meteorological menu, squeeze in a packable raincoat so you can stay securely dry without having to leave your favorite, more fashionable pieces at home. This packs down into a teensy drawstring bag. You can even keep it in your purse while actually on the trip if it might stay dry.
7. Or stash a mini travel umbrella that not only is perfectly compact for the minimal space in your carry-on but also comes with a handy carrying case, so you can pop it right in your purse when the showers are (finally!) over without getting the rest of your stuff wet.
It's also made of UPF50 fabric, so it's also great for carrying around your own personal shade when the sun is blazing!
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 11 colors).
Promising review: "Perfect for travel. I got this to stick in my backpack or suitcase when I travel. I did not want a bulky umbrella. This fit the bill. Compact but provides enough coverage for rainy days." —Deb
8. Listen to your parents and roll your clothes to save space. It's a tried-and-true method that actually works AND also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.
9. Or try one of these techniques — depending on what you're packing, you might want to switch it up. The "clown car" style helps with reducing wrinkles!
10. Make your clothes more *compact* bit by bit in a set of packing cubes — organize them by day (like pictured above), clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.
11. Or if you're less worried about organization and more worried about having enough space, compress everything into a set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves.
12. Fill otherwise-hard-to-utilize space (looking at you, space between the metal bars!) with rolled up undies, bathing suits, or other small pieces of clothing to maximize capacity.
13. And make the most out of lightweight, compact clothes that are ideal for layering. This slip dress, for example, is a reviewer fave and can be dressed up for your Fanciest Dinner, but also can be layered under a sweater, button-down, or tee and look like a whole new outfit!
14. Things can get a bit...crushed...in a small carry-on easily, so maintain the collar shape of dress shirts by looping your belt just inside. Your next work trip is officially saved from creased collars.
15. Maximize your vacation hours (and suitcase space) by packing your outfits PER DAY! No more rummaging around your suitcase, messing everything up. And if you want to wear something more than once, just keep it separate for now.
16. Worried about wrinkled clothes from the vacuum bags? Not a problem if you also pack the teeniest mini steam iron known to man. It's dual voltage and comes with a travel bag, so it's easy-peasy to keep in your roller bag so you never leave it behind!
Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
Promising review: "Love this compact iron/steamer that gets the job done!! It works fabulously for International Travel with dual voltage conversion. It’s such a great compact size and light weight, it can be squeezed into luggage without taking up much space. It’s a great travel iron…but I know I’ll find amazing uses for it at home. It’s actually nicer than most irons as you can focus on ironing smaller sections at a time…results are crisp and challenging areas in between buttons, etc, as easy to navigate around! Heats up great and provides the right amount of steam." —Get thee to a nunnery
17. If you're traveling for a while, bring along a handy set of compact laundry detergent packets so you can easily wash clothes you're going to repeat wear right in the hotel bathroom (or a cruise's washing machine, of course).
18. Remember all the dirty laundry you're going to accumulate *in advance* so all of your careful rolling isn't for naught. Separate your stinky socks into a space-saving laundry bag designed to help you *compress* those dirty clothes into a compact bag so they're out of sight, out of mind until you're home...and fiiiiiinally unpack.
19. Stuff small, foldable items inside your hat, then place items carefully around the brim inside your suitcase to keep it from getting crushed or bent. Because carrying a sun hat on the plane is just annoying.
20. Or try a *genius* magnetic hat clip that hooks right around your bag strap, luggage tag, zipper loop, or wherever to easily let your sun hat dangle from the side of your bag as you stroll your way through the airport. Way better than taking up space in your bag — or carrying it because your hands are full ENOUGH, thankyouverymuch.
21. Stop wasting a single inch of space — fill your shoes with teensy packables like socks and undies. Off to somewhere chilly? Pack leggings, or even your straightener/curling iron in boots to save space and help maintain your boots' shape.
22. Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside *that* cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.
23. Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing; stick to just one palette, plus a few accent colors, so you can make the most from mixing and matching juuuust a few key pieces.
24. Roll up a compact and collapsible water bottle, because it's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on a long-haul flight, and airport water is expensive! You can keep it handy in an outer pocket of your carry-on bag or backpack so you can fill it with ease, without losing on precious space.
25. Decant your daily meds and vitamins, plus your just-in-case Advil and Tums, into compact travel pill organizers, each with eight compartments (six small, two large) so you can bring all of your pills with you — without wasting space on a bunch of bulky bottles.
They also come with blank label stickers so you can note which pills are in which compartment.
Get the set of three from Amazon for $7.97.
Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend." —Eliza