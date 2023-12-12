51 Last-Minute Inexpensive Gifts You'll Want To Buy Two Of

1. A book of The Golden Girls mad libs you can gift with an attached card that says "thank you for being a friend." It comes with 21 stories that'll be sure to make them laugh as hard as reruns of their favorite episodes. "Wow, Stan is such a _______!"
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of The Golden Girls and loved Mad Libs ever since I was a kid, so when I saw this I grabbed it! The “stories” in this Mad Libs are based off real episodes of The Golden Girls, only you get to change around the plot lines with hilarious twists! I’m definitely buying more of these Golden Girls Mad Libs to have. I really hope they made a second edition of it! Love it!" —Jonathan K
Get them from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A Dash mini waffle maker in a favorite color so they can enjoy all the perks of a brunch out in the comfort of their own home. Now you & your bestie can make waffles, Facetime each other and gab — without having to put on real pants or go outside.
You can even make it a DIY gift set by adding in a waffle mix. I'd recommend my personal favorite, Birch Benders buttermilk pancake and waffle mix — it just needs water and oil (aka they don't need to have eggs in the house!).
Promising review: "Definitely one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon so far. Just as described, it is a mini waffle-maker. Because of its size, it works quicker than a normal-sized one so even though you can only make one small waffle at a time, each waffle should be done in about a minute or two. The interior is also non-stick so it is really easy to clean, which was a huge bonus for me. On top of that, it comes with a little instruction pamphlet that tells you how to use it and and includes recipes and recipe ideas! Personally, I love it; it’s what I wanted and more." —Cristal M.
Get it from Amazon for $18.97+ (available in 12 colors/patterns, plus heart-shape, skull, pineapple, bunny, and pumpkin-shape waffle makers).
3. A Tetris-esque wooden puzzle kids of all ages will enjoy — and honestly I wouldn't mind having a go at this myself. No screens needed!
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.
Promising review: "This puzzle has been a huge hit with my 4-year-old and 6-year-old grandsons. Each was able to play with it in a unique and challenging way. The quality is great and it is lightweight as well so it is easy to store and get out." —BoiseMom
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar for the trivia buff who wants to prepare for their eventual game show domination. Each day has a different question and wager amount, so they can keep track of their ~score~ throughout the year.
And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." I've bought several years' worth L O V E D them all year long!
Promising review: "I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years. He really likes the daily responses and questions." —Avidreader
Promising review: "Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss. Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." —nana
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
5. An enamel pin of Elaine's iconic and hilarious moves for anyone who dances to the beat of their own drum — and looks darn good doing it.
Promising review: "My son got this for me for Mother’s Day. It’s great quality, and it makes me laugh every time I see it." —K. Allen
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Murdle, Volume 1, a compilation of murder mystery–themed logic puzzles from the creator of Murdle, a Wordle-esque daily puzzle site. Both the site's puzzles and the book's puzzles will challenge them to use their powers of deduction and the given clues to solve each mystery and find the perpetrator. There are four levels of difficulty to keep them challenged, too. Good luck, detective!
There are 100 puzzles total, and four different levels: For Elementary puzzles, you need to find the suspect, location, and weapon. For Occult Medium puzzles, the added challenge is that the murderer always lies, and the other suspects tell the truth! For Hard Boiled puzzles, you also need to find motive! And for Impossible puzzles, you have to discover all four elements and deal with the lying witness statement from the murderer. Sounds like fun! Plus, you're also given a logic grid for each puzzle to help you solve it!
Promising review: "The puzzles are a lot of fun but the characters, story lines, and other details take the Murdle experience to another level. I have no idea how the author came up with all of this creativeness! You can Murdle solo or with friends. I look forward to future volumes but this one will keep me busy for awhile!" —Liz Gately
Promising review: "MURDLE is quite possibly the coolest and most fun I have had with logic puzzles in a while. It activates my inner J.B. Fletcher as my mind compiles the clues and sleuths out the answers. The various levels of intrigue allow the amateur sleuth in us all to develop into a top-notch arm-chair detective. I cannot think of a better way to spend a rainy, sunny, and/or any day than with a little crime-solving." —Highly Caffeinated Book Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $11.77.
And if (when) they end up needing more puzzles, don't worry — Volume 2 came out in September. You can also get it for $13.19.
7. An 18-karat gold-dipped initial necklace hung on an angle for a fashion-forward addition to their outfit — you can find expensive versions of this necklace at tons of high-end stores.
Promising review: "I love this necklace it looks just like the famous clothing store who sells the same thing. It’s a fraction of the price and seems to be good quality." —Mrs Hill
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in gold, rose gold, and silver and all 26 letters — plus a small initial size).
8. An iridescent Snitch fidget spinner they can play with wherever they go, just like James Potter in fictional days of yore, trying to show off in front of Lily.
Promising review: "This fidget spinner is a hefty little toy! I was expecting a cheap toy for my son but it was so much more! Great quality and spins really well. We have all really enjoyed this spinner!" —Awesterlund87
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in iridescent and gold finishes).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
9. A Barbie the Movie Ken doll for anyone who wishes their job was just Beach (aka most of us). And if that's not enough, I'll also go ahead and quote one reviewer who really says it all: "His smile is so radiant."
Promising review: "Ken-ergy is mine!! I love this! I bought this for myself and Barbie! I couldn't find it anywhere and then it was available! Walmart for the win!" —Cjborntoshop
Get it from Walmart for $24.97.
Shipping info: Two-day shipping available. Also available for in-store pickup.
10. And an acrylic claw clip emblazoned with hot pink rhinestones to complete the carefully curated fit they're always rocking, as any Barbie should!
I have this clip and it's SO cute, and actually holds my hair well!
Get it from Amazon for $14.
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools and more to help make every day a good hair day.
11. An oversized plush satin eye mask designed to be extra gentle on their skin and hair so whether they're sleeping in at home or trying to snooze on a red-eye, they'll feel first class all the way.
It's even satin in the back — no annoying elastic strap.
Promising review: "As a high-maintenance sleeper, I hope I never have to be without this mask — actually, I WAS without this mask for a couple days which is why I immediately purchased another one. Left on a plane. Heartbreaking. This mask is so soft and plush. It completely blocks out light, and depending on how low you position it behind your head, it muffles sound nicely as well. I’ve purchased many silk masks, even some pricey ones, and this one by far is my absolute favorite." —alexandriabeth
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools, and more to help make every day a good hair day.
12. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip that combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. If Dior's Lip Oil is on their holiday wish list (but out of your budget), some reviewers say this is even better!
Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, sheer, and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you.😁" —Lola
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in clear, plus seven colors).
13. A decoder ring you'll basically *have* to buy two of so you and your bestie can pass secret messages only the two of you can crack.
Promising review: "Very sturdy and yet beautifully made ring. My teen daughter loves wearing it and leaving secret messages for us to decipher. It fits her well, and is easy to manipulate to solve the codes." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in ring sizes 6, 8, and 12).
