59 Inexpensive Products With Impressive Results To Try In 2024

1. A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.
2. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.
3. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
4. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.
Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia
Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 21 colors).
5. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches & large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.
6. A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo so you can feel good about *finally* washing caked-on foundation out of your favorite tools without irritating sensitive skin or leaving behind residue. The formula'll even leave the bristles soft and conditioned.
7. A borderline miraculous shoe-cleaning kit to erase the damage of winter weather or spring mud from your favorite kicks, whether they're leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl etc.
8. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make halitosis a distant memory. You won't even know what kind of bad breath-causing gunk is on your tongue until you see the results for yourself!
9. An anti-fogging spray to keep your glasses crystal clear if you're staying Masked-Up. One quick spritz, let it sit and dry on your lenses, and you're good to go! Reviewers also say they're great to keep swim goggles from fogging.
10. A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitive skin-friendly teeth-whitening pens you can just brush on and remove those deep-set coffee, tea, and wine stains — without all the hassle of those trays or strips.
Just twist the bottom, and paint onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!
Promising review: "I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application. It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." —Melinda
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
11. A pack of waterproof blister bandages that are thick enough to protect and prevent blisters (like moleskin), but also made of hydrocolloid to treat any existing blisters while you wear 'em.
12. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have [very] dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available with one or two mittens).
13. A garlic press, but not just *any old* garlic press. This one has a built-in spring-loaded scraper that sends all your nicely minced garlic right into your pan (no stinky garlic fingers here). And you don't even need to peel your cloves beforehand!
Promising review: "Was desperately seeking a garlic press after my previous one started chipping and eventually fell apart. This press is obviously more money than the replacement one I bought at the supermarket but it is worth it. When you press a clove of garlic, the garlic actually gets minced and comes out of the press. It is easy to clean, insuring that there is never any leftover garlic bits to find on the next use. And you don't have to look around for the other piece to push through the little holes, because it is securely attached. No chipping despite the bright red color. Also lightweight." —Susan E.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (also available in a metal version for $54.95).