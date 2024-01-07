Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    59 Inexpensive Products With Impressive Results To Try In 2024

    We're kicking 2024 off with products that really do the darn thing – oh, and not one of these items is over $25.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of black mold on bathroom tile grout being removed
    amazon.com

    It clings to tile, meaning it'll STAY PUT, killing mold & mildew and keeping it from reappearing later down the road.

    Promising review: "Didn’t think it would work, but it DID with no scrubbing!! My husband didn’t think our grout was originally white, but I knew better. I put this on before bed on a section of grout in the shower, and woke up to gorgeous and bright white, no scrubbing at all the next morning. Just rinse it off. Absolutely buying another bottle. It wasn’t quite enough for my entire shower, but to be fair, we have a lot of small tiles. I think two bottles will get the whole shower floor. Bravo on a great product." —thekuan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers to finally keep those pesky router, TV, clock, and other electronic lights from ruining your ~room of complete darkness~.

    A graphic showing the sheet of different size stickers and a before/after of a router with the lights blacked out
    Amazon

    They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually *on* and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like (many reviewers do this) or buy the stronger **full black-out** edition!

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $1.49.

    3. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).

    A reviewer's before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    www.amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98.

    4. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.

    A reviewer in the terracotta sandals
    A reviewer in the black sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia

    Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽‍♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 21 colors).

    5. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches & large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.

    A reviewer&#x27;s hand in two photos: on the left holding the large square patch with absorbed pus all over, and on the right holding two smaller round patches with absorbed pus
    amazon.com

    A lot of reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!

    Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get the box of 40 round patches from Amazon for $5.81. OR try their large, rectangular size to tackle multiple pimples at once. Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.88.

    6. A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo so you can feel good about *finally* washing caked-on foundation out of your favorite tools without irritating sensitive skin or leaving behind residue. The formula'll even leave the bristles soft and conditioned.

    amazon.com

    AND it's cruelty-free and the bottle is made from recycled plastic. I use this on my brushes and beauty blenders and it just *really* works.

    Promising review: "This is the best brush shampoo I've ever used. I've used brush shampoos from high-end/luxury lines, too, and they did not work as well as this. First and most importantly for me, there is no scent! I absolutely hate when companies put heavy perfume in products that end up touching or going near the face. When washing brushes with shampoo that is heavily perfumed, that just ends up irritating my sinuses whenever I'm using the brushes to apply makeup. So awful. This is not like that at all, so I can use my makeup brushes without having sinus/allergy trouble. It cleans extremely well! No more going over and over again like with using other makeup brush shampoos. A little goes a long way, too, so it is extremely economical. The value is awesome. I highly recommend this brush shampoo and will continue purchasing it." —L.L.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    7. A borderline miraculous shoe-cleaning kit to erase the damage of winter weather or spring mud from your favorite kicks, whether they're leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl etc.

    A reviewer&#x27;s pair of sneakers: one with very dirty soles and sides and the other looking basically brand new white
    amazon.com

    Just add on a little bit of the concentrated cleaner and water to the included brush and scrub away — the blend of saddle soap, oils, and conditioners will gently banish dirt, grime, and even grease and grass stains.

    Promising review: "It works great! I was a little unclear on what exactly I could use this shoe cleaner on when I ordered it, but I trusted the reviews and went for it. Turns out, this shoe cleaner works on just about anything. I cleaned up all my daughter's outgrown shoes to get them ready for consignment, and this stuff cleaned the whole lot! It worked on everything from Crocs and jellies to Uggs and Birkenstocks. I still can't figure out how something so powerful when cleaning canvas and rubber could somehow melt into suede and leather without leaving a trace. They should call it Pink Mystery Shoe Cleaner, if you ask me. I still have 95% of the bottle left, by the way. I definitely think I got my money's worth! Nice that they threw in the brush, too." —Beth C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.87.

    8. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make halitosis a distant memory. You won't even know what kind of bad breath-causing gunk is on your tongue until you see the results for yourself!

    amazon.com

    The curved stainless-steel will feel smooth against your tongue, removing bacteria without causing irritation.

    Promising review: "Besides its obvious purpose, this item is really fun to use! I also like the consequences; I get to see the 'stuff' on the metal piece when I scrape it which tells me I'm taking crap off my tongue. And then my tongue also feels scraped, which makes me feel like I did something more than just some kind of toothpaste or mouthwash to generally keep my mouth clean (which hasn't worked before). I think the feeling of having done something specific to keep your mouth clean is an important aspect of having confidence in your breath. After having bad breath for a while, no matter whether my mouth is clean or not, I shy away from talking directly at people. But this helps remove some of my doubts and act like a normal human being again."Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    9. An anti-fogging spray to keep your glasses crystal clear if you're staying Masked-Up. One quick spritz, let it sit and dry on your lenses, and you're good to go! Reviewers also say they're great to keep swim goggles from fogging.

    A reviewer with a mask and unfogged glasses in a medical setting
    amazon.com

    While many, many reviewers have found this product helpful, there are a few things to keep in mind! It's meant for non antireflective–coated lenses, and you need to apply the right way. Spray a bit on *both* sides of your lenses, then use your fingers to rub it in (across the full surface of the lens). Let it sit for 60 seconds, then wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Then you're good to go, so get ready to break out 🎵I can see cleeearrrly now! 🎵

    Promising review: "Don’t bother looking at another brand- trust me when I say this works. I’ve got everyone on this spray! Makes a mask with glasses no issue at all. Lasts a long time and doesn’t need to be reapplied every single time you clean your glasses." —JudeasMom

    Get it from Amazon for $7.55.

    10. A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitive skin-friendly teeth-whitening pens you can just brush on and remove those deep-set coffee, tea, and wine stains — without all the hassle of those trays or strips.

    before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Just twist the bottom, and paint onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!

    Promising review: "I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application. It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." —Melinda

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    11. A pack of waterproof blister bandages that are thick enough to protect and prevent blisters (like moleskin), but also made of hydrocolloid to treat any existing blisters while you wear 'em.

    The packet of bandages with the three sizes: long and narrow, round with side strips, and oval
    Amazon

    On a family trip to Rome in 2019, my dad brought new shoes (???? terrible idea!!) and got really bad blisters. Luckily his Virgo daughter had these bbs along and enabled him to walk in much more comfort until they healed.

    Promising review: "Great bandages! These are easy to use and so soft. They stayed on during a shower which impressed me as well. They are the perfect size and so comfortable. I also appreciated the fact that they didn't come off in my shoe which is always a problem for me! Love the little case for them which I can easily throw in my purse. Great blister bandages!" —CTSmith

    Get a pack of 12 (three different sizes) from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in packs of just one size/shape for heel, spot, or toe).

    12. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!

    reviewer using the glove showing the dead skin that come off on their leg and on the glove
    www.amazon.com

    Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas. 

    Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have [very] dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available with one or two mittens). 

    13. A garlic press, but not just *any old* garlic press. This one has a built-in spring-loaded scraper that sends all your nicely minced garlic right into your pan (no stinky garlic fingers here). And you don't even need to peel your cloves beforehand! 

    a gif of the press mincing unpeeled garlic
    the sweeper scraping the press clean, and the eject button ejecting the peel
    www.youtube.com

    Promising review: "Was desperately seeking a garlic press after my previous one started chipping and eventually fell apart. This press is obviously more money than the replacement one I bought at the supermarket but it is worth it. When you press a clove of garlic, the garlic actually gets minced and comes out of the press. It is easy to clean, insuring that there is never any leftover garlic bits to find on the next use. And you don't have to look around for the other piece to push through the little holes, because it is securely attached. No chipping despite the bright red color. Also lightweight." —Susan E.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (also available in a metal version for $54.95).

    14. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which over *200,000* five-star reviewers swear by for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush.

    A reviewer&#x27;s lashes before mascara, after one layer, and after two layers, with dramatic length and volume after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E. Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    15. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone that sucks the excess shine right off your face. Just pop it out and give it a wash once in a while and you can reuse it over and over and over again!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Best purchase i have ever made. Oily skin type ppl definitely need this. Life changing." —Estefania Barros

    "This... this! I don't know what sort of sorcery this is, but this thing totally works, and it's freaking me out! I tested it by standing outside for a few mins (I live in the south, very humid) and then came back inside and rolled it along my nose. Sucked that oil right up!! I cannot believe I have been wasting money on blotting paper when this was out there (and reusable)! Totally buying some for my sister and friends. If you're on the fence about it, JUST BUY IT!" —Stellar

    Get it from Amazon for $9.53.

    Btw, now the roller comes in a rose quartz version you can store in the fridge for a soothing face massage!

    16. A pair of almost-too-pretty lace Bandelettes, aka spandex-nylon blend anti-chafing bands guaranteed to stay in place all day long and keep friction at bay so you can strut your stuff irritation-free.

    A reviewer with the black lace band around their thigh
    amazon.com

    They're also available in plain (non-lace) versions!

    Promising review: "Buy them! These are great and do exactly what they are meant to do. I love not having to wear Spanx or rely on any cream to not chafe my thighs when wearing a dress. They sit high up enough to where they aren’t visible in a short dress which is great because I’m 5’9” and Spanx typically is longer than any short dress especially once I start moving around. Would buy these again!" —Devon Kirms

    Get them from Amazon for $20.69 (available in seven sizes ranging from 21" to 32" and 17 colors and styles).

    17. A pack of menthol and eucalyptus oil shower steamers that can help your sinuses feel more open (those allergies...amirite?!) and make your shower feel like a spa. Relaxation isn't just for bath-takers, you know.

    the foil-wrapped steamers
    Relax Away Essentials  / Etsy

    Learn more about eucalyptus oil (plus other suggestions for home remedies) to help with sinus congestion and pressure at the Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "Ive ordered these shower bombs a handful of times and they are absolutely perfect every single time! They smell so good, last the perfect amount and don’t stain or leave any build up." —Alexis Horton

    Promising review: "Smells divine! Helps especially when I have a cold or allergies… plus, it makes my restroom smell like a spa!" —Heather Wise

    Get a pack of six from Relax Away Essentials on Etsy for $14.95.

    Relax Away Essentials is a Missouri-based small biz making vegan self-care products.

    18. A FURemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (altho it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleague knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpets.

    BuzzFeed

    It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

    Promising review: "This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious. Everyone should own one." —Michelle K. Tulcan

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    19. A stainless steel, dishwasher safe ice cream scoop with a ~chiseled edge~ and ergonomic grip to make dishing up a sundae feel less like arm day at the gym.

    The pink scoop scooping out ice cream with reviewer text &quot;this scoop went through ice cream like a hot knife through butter&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream! This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" —Jackie R.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).

    20. A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis, and other pressure cookers, and whose only ~despicable plan~ is to move steam to the side, rather than venting up towards your cabinets. No warped wood or dripping condensation here!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers say it fits a variety of pressure cookers!

    Promising review: "We bought a Ninja Foodie and love to use it. However, we were always worried about the amount of steam being released right near our cabinets. Also, when turning the pressure release valve, we worry that we will be too close to the steam. This gadget solves both our issues. It changes the direction of the steam and makes it so your fingers are further away from the steam when you release the pressure. In addition, it’s adorable. The steam comes out of the minion’s eyes. It’s comical and functional. I stumbled across this product accidentally and am extremely happy I did!" —Kim Inman

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles: one for Instant Pot Duos and one for Ninja Foodis and Instant Pot Luxes).

    21. A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies, etc. in style — so you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning.

    A reviewer&#x27;s drawer with the white insert with underwear in each opening
    amazon.com

    Just snap it together (no tools required), and the cells will expand to fit your drawer size!

    Promising review: "Just buy this! It changed my life (I have 2). I had a messy sock drawer where I shoved them in and closed it up, then the next day before work i would have difficulty finding my socks. Also, I was folding the top sock over the lower sock and blowing out my elastic.............NO MORE. This sock helper is GREAT! I roll the socks and can have the cool ones in front." —melissa mansfield

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    22. A completely reusable sponge (run it through the washing machine or dishwasher for cleaning) made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other, and polyester mesh for a super effective clean that's also better for the earth.

    Three sponges in different prints
    Marley's Monsters / Etsy

    The prints are also just super cute!

    Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a dish sponge alternative for a long time. I bought one of these to try it out. I loved it so much I bought three more!! Excellent quality, flexible, soft but scrubs well with the mesh, keeps a good lather... all in all even better than a regular dish sponge! I’m thrilled! No more plastic trash dish sponges for me!! Thank you!! 💙🌎💚" —Jessica Hames

    Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12 (also available in a three-pack for $28; available in four colors).

    Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned shop based in Oregon (and home to the ~original~ Un-Paper Towel) making eco-friendly essentials for everyday use.

    23. An easy-breezy pineapple corer perfect 🎶 if you like piña coladas 🎶... but not spending a fortune on pre-cut pineapple. This thing is so easy to use, it's like a tropical vacation in your kitchen.

    A reviewer&#x27;s counter with the tool, a cored pineapple exterior, and the spiraled fruit in a container
    amazon.com

    Cut off the top of your pineapple, twist the corer into the fruit (kind of like a wine bottle corkscrew), then pull it out. You now have a cored and spiral-cut pineapple in minutes!

    Promising review: "OMG! Why did I take so long to get one of these? I would typically spend two or three minutes slicing up a pineapple and I LOVE pineapple so its pretty common for me. Now, I can do it in 30 seconds, and that was the first time not knowing what I was doing or what to expect. I suspect I'll have this down to 10 seconds on the next go round. Love IT! Oh, BTW, it is sturdy and seems like it should last a while." —riverseine

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    24. A super bitter-tasting clear polish that'll help you finally quit that nail-biting habit so your fingernails can grow long and strong. Time to treat yourself to a DIY manicure!

    A reviewer&#x27;s hand in two photos: one with short, bitten-down nails dates 8/20/2017 and one with longer, healthy-looking nails dated 10/16/2017
    amazon.com

    It's totally harmless *and* shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails. It's also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

    Promising review: "I've always had trouble biting my nails. I read lots of reviews on different products and decided to go with this one. The product is the most disgusting thing that I have applied on my nails...but it worked wonders. After 30 years, for the first time my nails have grown and I love it. I applied it every day for two straight weeks. I will occasionally apply it if I feel like I'm going to bite them. Highly recommended!!!" —A_Emilio

    Get it from Amazon for $15.25.

    25. A brown sugar-softening bear, because no one wants to heat up some oatmeal or prepare to bake cookies, only to discover the brown sugar is now rock-hard.

    A jar of brown sugar with the terracotta bear in front of it
    Amazon

    I timed my morning routine to the nanosecond, and I don't have time to chip away sugar with a pick!

    Promising review: "This is the second brown sugar bear I've purchased because they work so well. They are simple to use and very effective. Soak it in water and then place it in your brown sugar container. It will keep the sugar soft and easy to scoop. If you have brown sugar that has already hardened and is like a solid rock, you can place the bear in the container and by the next day you will be able to scoop it again. It's simple, effective, and inexpensive. There is no reason not to get this little bear." —Hannah M.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.25 (also available in gingerbread person, maple leaf, and sugar cookie shapes).

    26. A set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    If you don't *already* have a drill, you can also get a cordless drill set with brushes just like the above and drill bits from Amazon for $34.99.

    Promising review: "I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." —xxxxx111000

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six types for different surfaces — from soft for automotive use to ultra stiff for industrial use).

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome who needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    27. A set of foam curling rods so an amazing head of twists and curls is only one sleep away. Wrap your hair around the outside, twist the flexible rod into a loop, c-, or s-shape and then... go to bed!

    amazon.com

    Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4C curls swear by these!

    Promising review: "I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the 2nd day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how Awesome these are!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $13.99.