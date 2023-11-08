55 Inexpensive Gifts You'll Probably Want To Buy Two Of

You can even make it a DIY gift set by adding in a waffle mix. I'd recommend my personal favorite, Birch Benders buttermilk pancake and waffle mix — it just needs water and oil (aka they don't need to have eggs in the house!).

Promising review: "Definitely one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon so far. Just as described, it is a mini waffle-maker. Because of its size, it works quicker than a normal-sized one so even though you can only make one small waffle at a time, each waffle should be done in about a minute or two. The interior is also non-stick so it is really easy to clean, which was a huge bonus for me. On top of that, it comes with a little instruction pamphlet that tells you how to use it and and includes recipes and recipe ideas! Personally, I love it; it’s what I wanted and more." —Cristal M.

Get it from Amazon for $14.38+ (available in 12 colors/patterns, plus heart-shape, skull, pineapple, bunny, and pumpkin-shape waffle makers).



Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

