55 Inexpensive Gifts You'll Probably Want To Buy Two Of

1. A book of The Golden Girls mad libs you can gift with an attached card that says "thank you for being a friend." It comes with 21 stories that'll be sure to make them laugh as hard as reruns of their favorite episodes. "Wow, Stan is such a _______!"
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of The Golden Girls and loved Mad Libs ever since I was a kid, so when I saw this I grabbed it! The “stories” in this Mad Libs are based off real episodes of The Golden Girls, only you get to change around the plot lines with hilarious twists! I’m definitely buying more of these Golden Girls Mad Libs to have. I really hope they made a second edition of it! Love it!" —Jonathan K
Get them from Amazon for $4.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A Dash mini waffle maker in a favorite color so they can enjoy all the perks of a brunch out in the comfort of their own home. Now you & your bestie can make waffles, Facetime each other and gab — without having to put on real pants or go outside.
You can even make it a DIY gift set by adding in a waffle mix. I'd recommend my personal favorite, Birch Benders buttermilk pancake and waffle mix — it just needs water and oil (aka they don't need to have eggs in the house!).
Promising review: "Definitely one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon so far. Just as described, it is a mini waffle-maker. Because of its size, it works quicker than a normal-sized one so even though you can only make one small waffle at a time, each waffle should be done in about a minute or two. The interior is also non-stick so it is really easy to clean, which was a huge bonus for me. On top of that, it comes with a little instruction pamphlet that tells you how to use it and and includes recipes and recipe ideas! Personally, I love it; it’s what I wanted and more." —Cristal M.
Get it from Amazon for $14.38+ (available in 12 colors/patterns, plus heart-shape, skull, pineapple, bunny, and pumpkin-shape waffle makers).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar for the trivia buff who wants to prepare for their eventual game show domination. Each day has a different question and wager amount, so they can keep track of their ~score~ throughout the year.
And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." I've bought several years' worth L O V E D them all year long!
Promising review: "I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years. He really likes the daily responses and questions." —Avidreader
Promising review: "Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss. Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." —nana
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. A minimalist print of Elaine's iconic and hilarious moves for anyone who dances to the beat of their own drum — and looks darn good doing it.
Promising review: "I'm doing little kicks over this print! The artist absolutely nailed the nuances of Elaine's dance moves and attitude. It arrived timely and packaged with care." —Ceceliaginger
Get it from The Film Artist on Etsy for $12+ (available in eight sizes and 20 background colors).
The Film Artist is a feminist Etsy shop making women-centric prints and posters of film and TV characters and real-life icons from Elizabeth Bennet to AOC.
Shipping info: Orders are processed in 3–5 business days (prints are made to order), and shipping takes 3–5 business days. You can message the seller to upgrade your shipping options depending on when you need it!
5. An 18-karat gold-dipped initial necklace hung on an angle for a fashion-forward addition to their outfit — you can find expensive versions of this necklace at tons of high-end stores.
Promising review: "I love this necklace it looks just like the famous clothing store who sells the same thing. It’s a fraction of the price and seems to be good quality." —Mrs Hill
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in gold, rose gold, and silver and all 26 letters — plus a small initial size).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. A color-changing glass tumbler emblazoned with some of the most iconic sayings from Love Island for the person you've watched every single episode of every single season with — this gift is 100% their type on paper.
Including "I've got a text!" "Crack on" and of course "Gave me the ick." — and btw the colors change from pink to purple when a cold drink is poured in! And it comes with a plain wooden lid, and two straws: one plastic and one stainless steel.
Promising review: "Super super cute. I got these for a love island bachelorette party and they are a huge hit. Amazing quality and fast shipping. Definitely recommend" —Ashlyn Gerber
Get it from The Real Houselights on Etsy for $20 (available in frosted and unfrosted glass; comes with a plain woodenn lid, but also available with bejeweled lids for $30).
The Real Houselights is a Connecticut–based small biz making home goods inspired by pop culture (and as you may have guessed — Bravo in particular).
Shipping info: Check the listing for estimates to your area; current shipping time is as soon as within 3–4 days.
7. A 10-pack of sheet masks packed with vitamins, minerals, and Icelandic glacier water to refresh and hydrate skin after it's been thoroughly stressed — after all that gift shopping, you deserve these. You can even split the pack up for easy stocking stuffers!
You get two of each of the five kinds: peach (for moisture), papaya (for exfoliation), litchi (for brightening), mangosteen (for calming), and almond (for nutrients).
Promising review: "I bought these on a whim and I fell in love. I have really dry skin and these soften and hydrate my skin. I have turned all my girlfriends to these masks as well!" —Christine Sunny
Get the set of 10 from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two sets of 10, plus larger sets).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. An iridescent Snitch fidget spinner they can play with wherever they go, just like James Potter in fictional days of yore.
Promising review: "This fidget spinner is a hefty little toy! I was expecting a cheap toy for my son but it was so much more! Great quality and spins really well. We have all really enjoyed this spinner!" —Awesterlund87
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in iridescent and gold finishes).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
9. A Barbie the Movie Ken doll for anyone who wishes their job was just Beach (aka most of us). And if that's not enough, I'll also go ahead and quote one reviewer who really says it all: "His smile is so radiant."
Promising review: "Ken-ergy is mine!! I love this! I bought this for myself and Barbie! I couldn't find it anywhere and then it was available! Walmart for the win!" —Cjborntoshop
Get it from Walmart for $24.97.
10. And an acrylic claw clip emblazoned with hot pink rhinestones to complete the carefully curated fit they're always rocking, as any Barbie should!
I have this clip and it's SO cute, and actually holds my hair well!
Get it from Amazon for $14.
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools and more to help make every day a good hair day.
11. A Dolly Parton–inspired mug they'll want to use every single day (and display on their desk when the coffee's run out) to make fueling up for another grueling workday just a little better. Pour yourself a cup of ambition, bb.
Promising review: "These are so cute! My work bestie and I love to use "9 to 5" as our hype song so this was a fantastic find for a Christmas present! Customer service and seller communication was fantastic as well!" —laurenploen
Get it from Summit and Sage on Etsy for $21 (also available in black, and also in a pink version that says "Do it like Dolly").
Summit and Sage is a Big Sky, Montana–based small business specializing in wedding stationery, but they also make adorable mugs and totes!
Shipping info: Arrives by Christmas; check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
12. A pair of custom socks for anyone who is thinking about creating an Instagram account just for their dog (or has done so already), because filling our feeds with their furry friends deserves to be rewarded.
Just click "customize now," upload a clear image of the pup's face and you're good to go!
Promising review: "I’m really surprised at how well these turned out! The socks are soft and the pattern is cute and clear. They cropped the photo perfectly. I didn’t have high expectations because they charge so much less than other companies but the risk was sooooo worth it! I don’t think they could have done better. Plus, the shipping was estimated to arrive by dec 19-the middle of January but they arrived on Dec 12!" —Savannah Del Ray
Get them from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two sizes and 38 colors).
Shipping info: Orders arrive within 15 business days.
13. A llama-shaped duster to serve as a reward for cleaning the house from attic to basement regularly this year. (...Or vacuuming just once, they still deserve!)
Practical gifts that bring you joy? That's a win-win, folks.
Promising review: "A few of my coworkers chipped in and bought our departmental mascot, whom we've dubbed Larry the Llama. We love this little guy! And bonus: He's quite functional. Our desks get pretty dusty, and Larry helps get all that muck off our desks. And he's adorably handsome. He can be bent into three different positions: 90 degrees, 45 degrees, and completely straight. This makes him more effective at cleaning our desks, and allows him to be positioned in few different ways when he's just chilling out watching us work. Here he is, peering over the cube wall, watching me work. He can be a nosy little llama." —Vegan-ish Mom Geek
Get it from Amazon for $16.05.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).