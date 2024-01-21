These 51 Inexpensive Alternatives To Popular Products Are So Good, You Will Never Buy The Pricier Version Again

1. A pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface that needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "These are exactly like the Scrub Daddy's. Only hella cheaper." —kr425
Promising review: " I had low expectations for this. But I'm really happy to find that they do work really well for a much better price than the name brand. It's pretty much the same as the name brand damp duster except that the grooves are slightly wider. Dusted tops and fronts of my cabinets in about five minutes, but I'm most impressed with how well it removes pet hair from my couch and clothes even better than sticky rollers. I have Pomeranians blowing out their winter undercoats, so it's my new fav thing." —onon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six color packs).
2. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants if you've been eyeing the popular Abercrombie ones but haven't been ready to spend over $100. Reviewers say they have a nice comfy stretch but still keep their shape after all day wear, too!
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $52.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 23 colors).
3. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which reviewers say is comparable to (or even better than) Charlotte Tilbury's famous Flawless Filter. Apply this as a luminous, blurring base, mix it with your moisturizer or foundation, or dot it over makeup as a natural-looking highlight. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene for a boost of hydration too!
Promising review: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
Promising review: "If you like Charlotte Tilbury, flawless filter this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone which worked great for me! Spend the fraction of the price and just get it you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in 12 shades).
4. A Shea Moisture manuka honey mask packed with powerful ingredients like mafura oil, shea butter, baobab oil, African rock fig, and honey (duh!) to lock in moisture and definition — just as well or better than pricey conditioners like K18. One cosmetologist reviewer says it's comparable to salon deep conditioners!
Promising review: "Better than the expensive K18 and Olaplex. I recently spent $70 on a hair mask; because my hair has been in need of some love. I won’t name it because I don’t think I can but I thought it’s 70 bucks so it must be good. It was NOT. I didn’t hate it but it didn’t do much for me. So I thought screw it let me try something more natural and drugstore. I saw the good reviews on this so I thought, “why not?” And now I have my new favorite hair mask. So moisturizing. Makes my hair so soft. It’s VERY thick. But that’s what I wanted. If you’re looking for deep Hydration, look no further." —Kirstin
Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to because I love this conditioner so much. I have EXTREMELY dry 4c hair. It's very picky with products. After getting to know my hair, I noticed that my hair only like products that get absorbed into the hair right away. If it leaves a coating over it, then my hair is not going to like it. It might even feel super soft for a day, but then it get extremely dry after. Even though this product is super thick (so thick that the cream stays in the jar when you flip it upside down), my hair absorbs everything and it stays super moisturized for 2-3 days after. I used this on my hair about 2 days ago. Today, I touched my hair expecting it to feel dry like always, but it felt like I just moisturized it. MIND BLOWN. It also smells AMAZING. It smells more like a fruity, sweet, and creamy perfume fragrance rather than a hair conditioner. It almost reminds me of Mon Guerlain. Literally the nicest smelling hair product I've ever used. 10/10" —Khady Ndiaye
Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
5. A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs. Not only is the monochrome body chic (you might want to pick one up in various colors to match your 'fits), but it's leak-resistant, dishwasher safe, cupholder-friendly, and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus it has a built-in straw and ~ergonomic~ handle! Stanley, who?
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 33 colors and patterns). Also available in a style without the handle!
6. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price. I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself. In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
7. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $14.
8. A set of Amazon Basics silicone baking mats to make sure all of your homemade cookies and sheet pan dinners never end up stuck on the pan — and unlike parchment paper, they're reusable....forever! Exactly like fan-favorite Silpat mats, but without the fancy price tag — just ask the reviewer who took this photo and made a batch of macarons using both Silpat and Amazon Basics mats and couldn't tell a difference!
Promising review: "I am a macaron baker and have been using Silpat brand for years. I needed to order more silpats but didn't want to spend the money. I found these Amazon Basic nonstick baking mats and thought I'd give them a try. It has been a month now and they are still working just as great as my Silpat brand. Even baking, easy to clean, and clear (I bake shapes and use templates underneath). Hopefully they last as long as my Silpats, which I have had for three years now, but if I get at least a couple of years out of them before buying new ones I won't mind because of the price! The top macaron shell [pictured above] is from the Amazon Basics brand and bottom is Silpat. They baked up even and with the same feet!" —Mac MKE
Get it from Amazon for $16.06.
9. A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68, which reviewers say has a similar smell to the very luxurious and oh-so popular Baccarat Rouge 540 — but in a lighter, body spray version with notes of jasmine, hibiscus, and sun musk.
Promising review: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day for wearing the spray, so hopefully, it has great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $38.
10. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because reviewers say they're not only comparable to Magnatiles (which are $80 more for the same size set) but also work with the Magnatiles you may already have, so you can expand a world of creative and educational play for much less.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
11. A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots if you've had your eye on Ugg Ultra Minis, but the limited stock and price point have kept you from purchasing. Reviewers say these are just as comfy and long-lasting, and are available in even more colors! Just note that while these have faux fur lining on the tops and sides, the bottoms are memory foam (which is very cushy, but not actually furry).
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe.
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12, including Wide sizes, and in 11 colors).
12. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops.
Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream (it helps with my wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." —raegan kuball
Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." —ggvega
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four shades).
13. A pair of pink-tinted, gold-rim coupe glasses to give your bar cart an eye-catching element *other* than all the booze. And these are just gorge! Barbie Dreamhouse vibes, anyone? Reviewers say they're so pretty in person, and very similar to the pink glasses with gold rims at Anthropologie.
Promising review: "I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" —Nicole L.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." —JLJ
Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a larger set).
14. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) with a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
Btw, while some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step *paddle* brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind! You can get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Promising review: "I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." —Kristy C
Promising review: "Where have you been all my life? Omg this dryer was AMAZING!!!!! I don’t understand why I didn’t know about it sooner!!!! My hair is thick and curly and hard to control. Usually I need to air dry for at least an hour, then it’s 45 min to blow it out. Usually resulting in my arms being exhausted and my hair burned. BEST DRYER EVER! And I have spent $$ on a dry bar dryer. Never again. I need to buy a back up just in case. LOVE" —Brian Halpin
Get it from Amazon for $42.06+ at Amazon (available in nine colors).