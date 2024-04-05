56 Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Birkenstock, Drunk Elephant, And Other Top Brands

1. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which reviewers say is comparable to (or even better than) Charlotte Tilbury's famous Flawless Filter. Apply this as a luminous, blurring base, mix it with your moisturizer or foundation, or dot it over makeup as a natural-looking highlight. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene for a boost of hydration too!
Promising review: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
Promising review: "If you like Charlotte Tilbury, flawless filter this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone which worked great for me! Spend the fraction of the price and just get it you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in 12 shades).
2. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones reviewers say are a great alternative to AirPods Max if they're out of your budget. These have a similar look, three noise modes (noise-canceling, transparent, and normal), and they're designed to fit comfortably over ears. And reviewers agree the battery life and sound quality are on point, especially for the price (aka over $450 cheaper than AirPods Max).
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes.
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in silver and black).
3. A spandex-blend slip maxi dress, because you deserved to feel dressed-up and oh-so-comfortable alllllll at the same time. Reviewers note that this is comparable to the Skims dress — and some even like it better!
Reviewers agree that if you want it fitted, size down.
Promising review: "I don’t own any Skims clothing, but I saw this girl wearing this exact style of dress with a Skims tag on the back, and honestly, it made me so grateful that I purchased this dress instead. It looks exactly like the Skims version, and I could be biased, but the material of this dress looked better than the Skims one. If you want it to be a little snug, I would definitely recommend sizing down one size from your normal size. I usually wear a medium, but I got this in a small and it was so perfect. So freaking comfortable and made out of thick material. BUY THIS, don’t waste money on Skims." —Kaitlyn
Promising review: "I have the Skims dress in black and wanted to look for a cheaper version. But read reviews and some said that it is a bit looser than expected. I would agree that the small is a bit loose. If you want a snatched look definitely get a size smaller as it is very stretchy. I'm 5ft tall so this is a bit long on me even when I wear heels. In comparison to the Skims, the material is smoother while skims has a ribbed texture. You honestly can't tell the difference. Good bang for your buck if you ask me! Would recommend this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors).
4. A pack of duster sponges, especially since the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface that needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "These are exactly like the Scrub Daddy's. Only hella cheaper." —kr425
Promising review: " I had low expectations for this. But I'm really happy to find that they do work really well for a much better price than the name brand. It's pretty much the same as the name brand damp duster except that the grooves are slightly wider. Dusted tops and fronts of my cabinets in about five minutes, but I'm most impressed with how well it removes pet hair from my couch and clothes even better than sticky rollers. I have Pomeranians blowing out their winter undercoats, so it's my new fav thing." —onon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six color packs).
5. A pair of comfortable clogs if you've had your eyes on the Birkenstock Boston Clog, but aren't sure you're ready to splurge for the long haul. These babies are from the makers of the TikTok–famous cloud slides, so you know you're going to stay comfortable all day, without spending Birkenstock money.
Promising review: "They look just like my real Birkenstock clogs!! The shape, the buckle, the fit: they all make the clog feel legit. They are also super comfy! There is cushioning in the heel that makes them very comfortable to wear. If you are hesitant, just buy them. This is SUCH a bargain considering how expensive real Birks are LOL." —Quinlan Hanrahan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, wide sizes, and in 17 colors).
6. Or a pair of Cushionaire cork-bottom sandals for your warm-weather needs — these have arch support for all-day walking at home or on vacation, and reviewers say these are quite similar to Birks and indeed, extremely comfy!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I honestly ordered this sandal three times. I did this is one of the best sandals I've purchased in awhile. This shoe is so comfortable and the arch is perfect for all day walking. No rub from the straps. I can't say enough what a great sandal. I ordered the stone color and its perfect to match everything. You will NOT be disappointed in this shoe." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
7. A Shea Moisture manuka honey mask packed with powerful ingredients like mafura oil, shea butter, baobab oil, African rock fig, and honey (duh!) to lock in moisture and definition — just as well or better than pricey conditioners like K18. One cosmetologist reviewer says it's comparable to salon deep conditioners!
Promising review: "Better than the expensive K18 and Olaplex. I recently spent $70 on a hair mask; because my hair has been in need of some love. I won’t name it because I don’t think I can but I thought it’s 70 bucks so it must be good. It was NOT. I didn’t hate it but it didn’t do much for me. So I thought screw it let me try something more natural and drugstore. I saw the good reviews on this so I thought, “why not?” And now I have my new favorite hair mask. So moisturizing. Makes my hair so soft. It’s VERY thick. But that’s what I wanted. If you’re looking for deep Hydration, look no further." —Kirstin
Promising review: "I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to because I love this conditioner so much. I have EXTREMELY dry 4c hair. It's very picky with products. After getting to know my hair, I noticed that my hair only like products that get absorbed into the hair right away. If it leaves a coating over it, then my hair is not going to like it. It might even feel super soft for a day, but then it get extremely dry after. Even though this product is super thick (so thick that the cream stays in the jar when you flip it upside down), my hair absorbs everything and it stays super moisturized for 2-3 days after. I used this on my hair about 2 days ago. Today, I touched my hair expecting it to feel dry like always, but it felt like I just moisturized it. MIND BLOWN. It also smells AMAZING. It smells more like a fruity, sweet, and creamy perfume fragrance rather than a hair conditioner. It almost reminds me of Mon Guerlain. Literally the nicest smelling hair product I've ever used. 10/10" —Khady Ndiaye
Get it from Amazon for $11.78.
8. A CZ tennis bracelet that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski (or even...the real deal). Reviewers agree it sparkles beautifully, has a super secure clasp, aaaand holds up well to repeated wear! And btw, buys like this are also a great way to "test drive" a piece of jewelry before splurging to make sure you like it for the long haul!
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Promising review: "I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in three lengths,14K gold-plated or 18K gold vermeil, and in yellow, rose, or white gold).
9. A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs. Not only is the monochrome body chic (you might want to pick one up in various colors to match your 'fits), but it's leak-resistant, dishwasher safe, cupholder-friendly, and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus it has a built-in straw and ~ergonomic~ handle! Stanley, who?
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw. Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 28 colors and patterns). Also available in a style without the handle!
10. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price. I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself. In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
11. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $12.75.