60 High Caliber TikTok Finds You Really Don't Want To Miss

1. A slow feeder bowl that's a level up from the other maze-like bowls you've seen, thanks to the separate bone-shaped top compartment your pup will have to spin around to get to the tasty food beneath, puzzle-style.
You can also remove the top compartment if you want to use it as a traditional slow feeder bowl too!
Promising review: "We have a medium-sized puppy that's rapidly growing and eats like a monster in Halloween! Nothing wrong with that, except he eats so fast, he often gets ill afterwards. This product worked much better than expected. It took our dog so long to eat (and yet stayed engaged) he laid down. He went from 1-2 minutes to almost 20+ minutes. He hasn't had any further incidents and seems to actually enjoy the challenge! Product is well made and easy to clean and take care of (read the instructions first!). Not sure how long this specific bowl will last (probably for a very long time), but if I have to replace it, it will be this product." —sooner961
2. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls to dress up your favorite meals from pastas to cereal to soup to ice cream sundaes — and everything tastes more delicious from a bowl vs a plate.
There's also a flatter, plate-bowl hybrid option available.
Promising review: "They’re simple and beautiful. Minimalist meets a bowl. Deep and able to hold large portions. Dishwasher- and toddler durable." —Jackie Church
3. A crawling crab toy that will amuse and confound babies (reviewers say it's great to encourage tummy time and crawling) *and* pets alike — seriously, the videos of this guy on TikTok are endless and hilarious. It plays fun sounds and lights, crawls from side to side, and even detects obstacles in its way so it can quickly skitter in the other direction!
No batteries required, btw — it charges via USB!
Promising review: "I bought one of these for my grandson's 1st birthday. It seemed fitting because they live within walking distance from the Chesapeake Bay. Lots of crab lovers around here. My grandson loved it and so did all the adults LOL. It's so cool the way it scampers across the floor sideways like a real crab. Out of all the gifts he got this one really got his attention. My son called me the day after the party and said he was still playing with it and chasing it across the floor. So glad I got it! I heard a few of the adults say they wanted to get one for themselves." —J. Butler
Promising review: "Love this toy! It keeps our dogs entertained for hours 😅😂" —Rebecca Haislip
4. Murdle, Volume 1, a compilation of murder mystery–themed logic puzzles from the creator of Murdle, a Wordle-esque daily puzzle site. Both the site's puzzles and the book's puzzles challenge you to use your powers of deduction and the given clues to solve each mystery and find the perpetrator. There are four levels of difficulty to keep you challenged, too. Good luck, detective!
There are 100 puzzles total, and four different levels: For Elementary puzzles, you need to find the suspect, location, and weapon. For Occult Medium puzzles, the added challenge is that the murderer always lies, and the other suspects tell the truth! For Hard Boiled puzzles, you also need to find motive! And for Impossible puzzles, you have to discover all four elements and deal with the lying witness statement from the murderer. Sounds like fun! Plus, you're also given a logic grid for each puzzle to help you solve it!
Promising review: "The puzzles are a lot of fun but the characters, story lines, and other details take the Murdle experience to another level. I have no idea how the author came up with all of this creativeness! You can Murdle solo or with friends. I look forward to future volumes but this one will keep me busy for awhile!" —Liz Gately
Promising review: "MURDLE is quite possibly the coolest and most fun I have had with logic puzzles in a while. It activates my inner J.B. Fletcher as my mind compiles the clues and sleuths out the answers. The various levels of intrigue allow the amateur sleuth in us all to develop into a top-notch arm-chair detective. I cannot think of a better way to spend a rainy, sunny, and/or any day than with a little crime-solving." —Highly Caffeinated Book Reviewer
5. A compact watercolor palette with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so you can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so you can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before you start painting!
Promising review: "I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88
6. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
7. A long-sleeve bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric (called Smoke Cloud) reviewers compare to Skims and love for being buttery soft and *not* see through. And once you fall in love with this crewneck style, don't worry, it comes in tons of sleeve lengths and necklines!
And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
8. A celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut to really complete the vibe. It has eight different nebula-style effects you can (optionally) combine with a twinkling green star effect for an out-of-this world experience that'll completely transform your space.
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" —ShelbyFulford
9. A pack of adhesive plate hangers to add some more dimension to your gallery wall — without the look of excess hardware. If you have cute vintage plates or other ceramic art you want to display flat to the wall, all you need to do is wet the adhesive hanger, stick it on, and hang it on a nail from the included loop.

Promising review: "These hangers are fantastic. Simple, effective and discreet. They are far better and easier to use than the metal clip hangers that are more readily available. I have used them for years with no issue. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
