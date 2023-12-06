38 Gifts For Your Significant Other That Are Secretly For You, Too

Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy



