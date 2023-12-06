38 Gifts For Your Significant Other That Are Secretly For You, Too

1. A question per day journal with lines for both you and your SO, leading to interesting discussion on topics like "Where would you like to travel together?", "What does your partner's laugh sound like?" and "What's the softest thing you're wearing today?"
Get it from Amazon for $15.26 or from Bookshop for $15.76 (to support local bookstores).
Shipping info for Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Shipping info for Bookshop: Estimates are: Standard: 4–10 Days, Priority: 2–5 days, UPS Surepost: 3–8 Days, and UPS Ground: 2–6 Days
2. An Amazon Echo Dot that'll be a a time- and space-saving way to settle all your arguments (and prove you're right, of course).
In addition to proving YES, that actor WAS in that movie you saw last week, the Dot (powered by Alexa) will tell you the news, weather, play Jeopardy with you, play music, power any connected lights or appliances, and so much more. Google searches? I don't know her.
Promising review: "My husband got it as a gift but I think I use it more than him. My favorite feature is, by far, the shopping list. You can just tell out random things for Alexa to add to your shopping list and it goes straight to the app. The app also categories it by product, date and who added it." —Amber Wyss
Promising review: "My husband loves her, and so do I; now she answers all his questions, lol." —Kimberly A. Butcher
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (originally $49.99). It's 54% off right now for Cyber Week!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A "mix it up" date night generator so you never have a hard time deciding what to do on a Friday night. It's simple: draw three cards: dinner card (e.g. dinner must be a noodle-based dish), movie card (e.g. watch a movie from the past three years that was robbed of an award), and a mix it up challenge (an extra challenge for both dinner and the movie) — and have a fun date night!
There's a whopping 100,000 total combinations!
Promising review: "The cards were exactly as described! They are for mine and my bf’s anniversary and all he kept telling me was “i just want to spend time with you” and this is definitely the gift if your SO asks for that! High quality, a lot more cards than i had thought, and they even put a little humor throughout the instructions that was cute and added to the cards! Would 100% recommend!" —Jamie Tansel
Get it from Crated With Love on Etsy for $24.99.
Crated With Love is a California-based small biz making all kinds of date night kits!
Shipping info: Processing takes 1 business day; check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
4. A weird-looking pillow designed to help support sleeping in a properly aligned position, whether it's on their side or back. And yes, according to reviewers that even means keeping snorers in a ~quieter~ sleeping position — helping them (and you, duh) sleep better every night.
Promising review: "Throughout my second and third trimester, I was in dire need of neck support to relieve chronic snoring and heartburn that came about during my pregnancy. I tried several different kinds of pillows and wedges, but nothing provided me the level of comfortable, cozy, and immediate relief like the Osteo Hollow Design Cervical Pillow! Like, overnight success. Let's just say my symptoms were so bad that even my husband's sleep was being disrupted (from loud snoring and me getting up every 5 seconds in discomfort) — ALL GONE! Immediately! Thank you, magical pillow. I will be using you for years to come. The quality is excellent - the shape holds up, it is a perfect blend of supportive and soft, not too high, very instinctive to your body to use, and also there is NO SCENT. Run, don't walk to get one if you are also in need of the best sleep of your life while pregnant!" —Greenpoint Resident
Get it from Amazon for $44.98 (available in standard and queen sizes and six colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. A bottle of odor-busting Poo-Pourri, because their deuces make you want to say ✌️ to your home for the rest of the day. Just make sure they spray before they ~go~ for best results (it traps odors under the water's surface).
Promising review: "For some horrible reason the airflow in my house moves from the bathroom (even with closed doors) right into both the living room and the master bedroom. This is evil!! Everything that happens in there is shared. It isn't so bad when the smell is body wash; but, when it is air spray, BM, or a combination of the two.......I make my husband use the basement toilet. Cloying air spray is almost as bad as toilet stink and together they are unbearable. Then there was you, Poo-Pourri. 😍 Thank you. I don’t know how this manages to only lightly sent the air while Completely eliminating toilet odor. It is magical. I’m ashamed to admit it; but, this has definitely improved my relationship with my husband. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." —Alexandra P.
Get the original citrus scent from Amazon for $9.71 (and shop all the scents available here).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. A subscription to Shaker and Spoon, a monthly box delivered right to your door to bring you all the ingredients you need to whip up three tasty cocktail recipes each month. You both need a good happy hour in 2024.
Each recipe comes with all the ingredients you need (minus the actual main booze) to make four of each drink. Each box is themed around one kind of alcohol, so if one month doesn't sound good to you, you can just skip it.
Promising review: "I'm convinced that subscribing to Shaker & Spoon is the best decision I've made at least in the past 12 months. While I enjoy making a delightful drink for myself, the absolute best has been sharing it with my friends. I relish disappearing into the kitchen and returning with a fabulous drink, handing it to a friend, and saying only, 'try this!' And the drink is always a winner!" —Otis R.
Get a gift subscription from Shaker & Spoon ranging from $59 (for a one-month box) to $599 (for a year-long subscription at $50 per box).
Shaker & Spoon is a small subscription box brand founded in Brooklyn.
Shipping info: They will receive their gift notification via email, with a personal message, at the time/day of your choosing. The first box will ship after they activate the gift, You can also print one of their handy gift cards for in-person gifting!
7. A shrunk-down tabletop air hockey game to make your home feel like a date night out to an arcade. Love means never having to leave the house to play air hockey.
Promising review: "A great product! Simple assembly, solidly made, and worth every penny. It is very easy to move (as I do) from floor to tabletop, depending on what my child wants that day. What makes this a great product is that it really works as you would expect. I am thrilled with this purchase, and would recommend it highly!" —Karla Sheridan
Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A selection of Wolferman's most-loved flavors of English muffin (original recipe, cinnamon raisin, San Fran–style sourdough, and blueberry) to kick breakfast up a big ole notch (they're jumbo-sized muffins!) — and maybe even encourage them to make *you* breakfast.
Real talk: my family is actually obsessed with these English muffins. They're extra thick and oh-so good — DEEP nooks 'n' crannies for butter meltage. I've eaten and enjoyed all the flavors included in this selection.
Promising review: "I give these as gifts to family that don't live nearby at Christmas along with a special jam. They love them & requested that I keep them coming! I treat myself to some once in awhile, too & they are delicious. No other English muffins I've had even come close to Wolferman's." —DE G
Get the four flavors (four muffins for each) from Wolferman's for $34.99.
Shipping info: Last day for Christmas arrival with standard shipping is Dec. 18. Rush shipping options also available, and the last day to for Christmas arrival with overnight shipping is Dec. 22.
9. A velvety matte (non-liquid!) Nars Powermatte lipstick reviewers say is totally "kissproof," meaning it'll never transfer onto your skin, whether they're pecking you on the cheek or opting for an entire makeout sesh.
Promising review: "I was highly impressed by this Nars Powermatte lipstick. I was skeptical about how long it would stay on with it not being a liquid lipstick. Let me tell you, this lipstick didn't budge or transfer at all! It also was super easy to remove with makeup wipes." —ksan02
Get it from Sephora for $34 (available in 15 shades).
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 1–3 days, members get free 1–3-day shipping, and expedited shipping is available for an additional cost. Last day for flash one-day shipping (paid) is Thursday, Dec. 21 by 9 a.m. Eastern. You can also purchase online and pick up at your local store (typically within 4 hours)!
10. An all natural beard balm made with vegan, organic ingredients like argan and avocado oils, plus shea butter and aloe to nourish skin and soften coarse hairs. You're tired of their beard being the scratchiest!
It has over 20,000 5-star reviews from other beard-havers!
Promising review: "RARRRH! I just want to get ALL UP IN THERE with my face and hands when my hubby puts this on!! And I do. LOL! After reading the reviews about the scent I was hesitant because I don't like most colognes and licorice scents make me nauseated but it doesn't smell like that at all to me, in the can or on my man. It's hard to pinpoint but smells so masculine, clean woodsy, and just wonderful manliness to this sensitive schnoz! Much to my chagrin, it fades progressively after a couple of hours. My hubby keeps his beard and 'stache to a trimmed medium/shorter length but I have noticed a big difference in shine and softness with his twice a day use. He also has sensitive skin prone to breakouts and has not had any trouble with this product clogging his pores...or mine. :) He's promo'ed Honest Amish to his bearded buddies as I have to my girlfriends with bearded menfolk. No one product is perfect for 100% of users but we highly recommend you try this stuff. Best stocking stuffer I've ever bought him!" —KCKENDRICK
Get it from Amazon for $11.43.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
11. A Philips Norelco One Blade trimmer and shaver if you're tired of hearing them complain about their razor, or just want to win at gifting this year. This one is beloved by tens of thousands of shavers, and will be beloved by your favorite shaver too! It can trim hair to the desired length (there are five length options!), shape edges, and (of course) shave — wet, dry, and with foam — comfortably and without irritating skin. They can just rinse clean when they're done!
The ~360 blade~ moves in all directions to the contours of their face too. And it's good for face and body use!
Promising review: "I am always trying to find a gift for my husband that he likes and uses. In all 24 years of marriage and four years of dating prior to marriage, this is by far the best thing I have ever given him. He uses it all the time. Never uses another razor. He has extremely sensitive skin and after a shave with electric or straight blade" —Sam
Promising review: "This is the best razor I've ever owned. I give them as gifts now and everyone I've given then to had fully converted. From slaying a neck beard to going down to the bare floors on your undercarriage... this razor does both without cutting you. Battery lasts forever on 1 charge. I seriously only charge mine like every three months. Replacement heads are a little pricey and always locked up if you're buying them from a brick-and-mortar business but still worth it." —Majestic Jim
Get it from Amazon for $29.96.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
12. And a Beard Bib for the shaver in your life who...doesn't take the time to carefully clean up every single hair all over the sink. With this genius invention there's no need — the shaver can just suction the bib to the bathroom mirror and get to trimming. Every hair will fall neatly into the little apron, which they can then funnel right into the trash.
Promising review: "Finally bought this for my husband and I’m not sure why I waited so long. He would always shave over a towel, ball the towel up to 'clean it up when he got home from work,' forget to tell me, and then I’d see it on the bathroom floor or counter, pick it up to throw it in the washer (unaware of what surprise was inside), and beard hair would go EVERYWHERE. My husband can fully shave and then he basically has a full beard again three days later, so this happened more times than I’d like to admit. PEOPLE, DO YOURSELVES A FAVOR AND BUY THIS NOW!" —Ashley Flaga
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
13. An Amazon Fire TV stick (it's 50% faster than the last generation!) you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want — even ask Alexa to search by category when you don't know what to watch together. Enjoy it with your partner for an at-home date night, or by yourself when you simply can't wait for them to watch that next episode of White Lotus.
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.
Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (currently 50% off from $39.99 as an extended Cyber Week deal).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).