49 Fun, Random Things To Buy For Yourself

1. The TikTok-beloved Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, because people love it for providing *serious* (and quick-absorbing!) hydration without feeling heavy or greasy aaaaand for the ahh-mazing smell that's drawing comparisons to pricey brands (hello Philosophy "Warm Cashmere" and Bath & Body Works "Vanilla Noel).
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charging station perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. One reviewer compares this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good *and* more attractive!
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel gadget! Super compact and sleek, so far no issues with charging my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and performance remains consistent. This charger has eliminated at least two additional cords and I deeply appreciate not having to shuffle chargers around when packing for travel. The charging light has an on/off feature by the watch pad, so I’m able to keep it on the bedside table at night without a bright green light shining in my face. It’s also hard to overlook when packing back up to leave a hotel, which might be the second most important feature! Overall a great value for the money and such a great tool for staying organized during travel." —Cassandra
3. A set of cloud-shaped bath bombs that leave a rainbow trail when they fizz up in the water, taking your next bathtime from Dorothy-in-sepia-toned-Kansas to full-blown Oz Technicolor! And btw, they're formulated with coconut oil for moisture and scented with plant-based fragrances (the pack includes blueberry, pineapple, peach, and passionfruit)!
Promising review: "These are the best bath bombs I’ve ever found for kids!!!! The colors are so bright and fun! They last a long time in the bath and hardly change the color which makes me feel like it’s more safe. The scent is very subtle as well, which is great! The kids have so much fun in the bath with these!" —Abbey Rose
4. A pickle wine stopper, because why the heck not?! Forget crumbly corks and protect your leftover vino in a way that'll put a smile on your face every time you use it. And hey, when it comes to hostess gifts, this is a big ~dill~.
Promising review: "I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" —Cynthia
5. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet to keep the whole household in the loop as to whether the dishes are clean (so keep those used dishes OUT) or dirty. Because emptying the dishwasher and coming across a food-crusted plate that was just put in there makes me want to say, "I hate so much about the things you choose to be."
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
6. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker capable of transforming any frozen fruit into an ice cream–like treat with ease. Also easy? All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup too! This is a great option for people with dietary restrictions or anyone who LOVES super fruity desserts — I'll take a strawberry-banana ice cream, please!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
7. A racerback bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric (called Smoke Cloud) reviewers compare to Skims and love for being buttery soft and *not* see through. And once you fall in love with this sleeveless style, don't worry, it comes in tons of sleeve lengths and necklines!
And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "I mean I have Skims bodies and this is better by a lot. The fabric is super smooth and not translucent at all, and the size chart is for real people so medium is actually a medium. I could buy 100 more. Great product." —naty
Promising review: "I have purchased bodysuits before that claim to be like skims, but when I tried them the quality was really poor or cheap. I was really skeptical about trying these bodysuits, but it far exceeded my expectations. The quality is great; it's super stretchy and buttery soft. It definitely gives that Skims look for an affordable price." —Tiffany Johnson
8. A sardine-themed cosmetics case (complete with pop-top detail!) for tinned fish enthusiasts who want to organize their beauty supplies at home or while traveling while showing their love for the polarizing food.
Promising review: "Sturdy, high-quality stitching and printing. Purchased this as a gift (as part of a gift basket of conservas) and it fit perfectly." —Amazon Customer
9. A set of Crayola Globbles that'll relieve hours of boredom — kids love to toss these at the walls and ceiling to watch the colorful spheres stick and unstick. But fret not: reviewers say they actually don't leave residue behind!
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
10. A set of shower steamers in a variety of scents so you can customize your bathing experience for the time of day and what you're feeling like. Opt for energizing citrus or awakening coffee for morning showers, calming lavender right before bed, and eucalyptus when you need a little refresh. There are six different blends to choose from!
Just place one on your shower floor (not directly under the water), and it'll activate when splashed, releasing a delicious scent.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
