49 Fun, Random Things To Buy For Yourself

And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.



Promising review: "I mean I have Skims bodies and this is better by a lot. The fabric is super smooth and not translucent at all, and the size chart is for real people so medium is actually a medium. I could buy 100 more. Great product." —naty

Promising review: "I have purchased bodysuits before that claim to be like skims, but when I tried them the quality was really poor or cheap. I was really skeptical about trying these bodysuits, but it far exceeded my expectations. The quality is great; it's super stretchy and buttery soft. It definitely gives that Skims look for an affordable price." —Tiffany Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 16 colors). It's also available in a long-sleeve style, and check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.