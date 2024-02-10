From The Heartfelt To The Hilarious, Here Are 111 Truly Excellent Gift Ideas

1. A Lego "Tiny Plants" set — the newest iteration from their much beloved Botanical Collection. Whether they're a Lego enthusiast who collects these kits or a plant parent looking to expend their assortment in new ways, they'll *love* putting together these unique mini potted plants, which include cacti, carnivorous plants, and tropical beauts.
Lego Botanicals kids are also available in succulents, an orchid, a wildflower bouquet, a rose bouquet, and more.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
2. An edition of Little Women that has me screaming, crying, throwing up, because it has removable replicas of letters, manuscripts, and other writing embedded in the story! If you know someone who, like Laurie, always wanted to be a March sister, this is the closest they can get!
Promising review: "This book is absolutely stunning. The attention to detail put into each piece of the removable ephemera is amazing. This book would make an amazing gift to a fan of classic literature. Due to the nature of the book the pages are really thin, like Bible pages, which may make reading this edition difficult for some readers. As a collectable edition however I cannot recommend this series enough. The Pride and Prejudice edition is also beautiful, and Persuasion is due to release in October." —Tracy Tilford
Get it from Amazon for $23.92. These genius editions with the fold-out letters are also available for Persuasion (Wentworth's letter 🥹) and Pride and Prejudice.
3. A puzzle vase, because it's time for the jigsaw genius in your life to take things 3D. This kit comes with 160 curved plastic pieces, and a detachable water cup and stand so they can display the completed work on its own or use it to hold actual flowers! The pieces come grouped in four separate sections, but for an added challenge, they can open all four at once and mix together, too.
Several reviewers use it to hold completed Lego flower kits, so you could also gift them together!
Promising review: "The quality exceeded my expectations. There is an insert inside so you can use with actual flowers which I was impressed by. AND a display stand that I didn't expect. I had so much fun building, and love seeing it every day. Perfectly sized little vase." —Julia A Gilbert
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
4. Or a TikTok-famous and extra satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle that's very popular among puzzle-heads and people who love magic. Because it's not just a puzzle! It has over 50 easter eggs, small details, and optical illusions — and a twist (designed by magicians!) that's only revealed when the puzzle is complete!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
If you've given this puzzle in the past, or they're already a fan, don't fret! They've released several series of puzzles — you can shop them all on Amazon.
5. An etched rocks glass personalized with their favorite city in map form, whether they're homesick or falling in love with a new place, that'll make for a chic bar cart statement *and* warm their heart.
They're dishwasher-safe too.
Promising review: "I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events. I gave them as gifts and they were really well received. They are a fun gift to give and receive." —Antcat
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18 (available in 37 cities).
Well Told, the brand behind these glasses, is a small biz started by four college friends.
6. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because reviewers say they're not only comparable to Magnatiles (which are $80 more for the same size set) but also work with the Magnatiles they may already have, so you can expand a world of creative and educational play for much less.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7. A disco ball diffuser that'll up the party vibes (and aromatherapy) in any home — even if they're just enjoying a glass of white wine with dinner on a Wednesday night. Your giftee is sure to say 🎵 Gimme Gimme Gimme 🎵 immediately upon opening it up.
They can just add the essential oil of their choice! And btw, it also can work as a mood light, with seven different colored light options.
Promising review: "The coolest diffuser ever! This diffuser definitely stands out on the market above the rest in terms of quality and performance. What an awesome atmosphere it brings to any room with its extraordinary design. I love that it works silently without any noice whatsoever, releasing the mist of essential oils that promote such relaxation. Also, its customizable settings allow me to choose between various LED light options, creating a personalized ambiance. You can switch it on rotating so it creates a disco effect on the ceiling as well. Will be ordering this product for my friends, it makes a perfect gift!" —Charity Rivers
Get it from Amazon for $37.97.
8. A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar for the trivia buff who wants to prepare for their eventual game show domination. Each day has a different question and wager amount, so they can keep track of their ~score~ throughout the year.
And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." I've bought several years' worth L O V E D them all year long!
Promising review: "I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years. He really likes the daily responses and questions." —Avidreader
Promising review: "Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss. Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." —nana
Get it from Amazon for $13.76.
9. Or a beer koozie for anyone whose happiest hour is cracking open a cold one when Jeopardy! comes on. I'll take Potent Potables for $400 please!
Promising review: "My brother loves Jeopardy! and beer, so when I saw this, I knew this would be perfect for him. Can’t wait to give it to him on Christmas because I know he’s going to love it!!" —Trisha B
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $9.99.
10. A très chic pickleball set that comes with four paddles, four balls (two indoor, two outdoor), and a netted carrying bag for anyone who wants to get into the super popular sport — but wants to keep things ~aesthetic~.
Promising review: "Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" —Choose Kindness
Promising review: "Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" —jaselle
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
11. A cute lil' train that...automatically sets up dominoes (🤯) — all they'll need to do is load up the dominoes (which reviewers say is great for building patience and fine motor skills), press the button, and watch it go! It even makes train sounds as it goes.
Promising review: "Love, love, love! Got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was cool, I assumed we would just have to keep moving it so that was a nice surprise! Overall it's just a really neat toy that keeps my kid very entertained!" —Lea Bransky
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.