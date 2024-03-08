Skip To Content
    Ditch The High-End Brands: 33 Affordable Beauty Products That Are Superior To The Expensive Ones

    If you made every swap we mention here, you'd save over $1,200 dollars.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite inexpensive beauty buy that's BETTER than the original version. Here are the beautiful and money-saving results, plus some more inexpensive beauty products reviewers say are better than the original:

    1. Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect (just like...or better than...the more expensive Hanacure).

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Promising review: "I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the skin 1004 zombie mask and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?! Let me tell you, this mask is just straight up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately but a few hours later when I looked in the mirror I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results in my opinion. And it's super funny.  A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell which I was worried about but I didn't notice a smell and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't used scented lotions, lip balms etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."Dana Dane

    Skin1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks: $24.86 at Amazon (for eight masks).

    Hanacure All-in-One Set: $110 at Hanacure (enough for four masks).

    You save: $85.14

    2. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!

    Three models with the light pink oil on their lips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" —Lola

    NYX Fat Lip Drip: $8.97 at Amazon (available in seven shades, plus clear).

    Dior Glow Lip Oil: $40 at Sephora (available in seven shades, plus clear).

    You save: $31.03

    3. Or if you're looking for something more pigmented, NYX's new Fat Oil Slick Click has similar click-to-dispense packaging and buildable color payoff & shine as the viral Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lips. And they're formulated with avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils for hydration!

    Close-up of lips with various shades of lip gloss, and a NYX lip product shown
    Lipstick collection with various shades, labeled
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an [alternative] for Tarte Maracuja lip gloss. My lips always feel a little dry. I rarely use lipstick, but favor a lip crayon with a layer of lip gloss on top. This product is amazing. My lips feel hydrated and comfortable, the color payoff is better than expected, and it's fun to use (click, click!). The color does transfer a little bit (hello, lip marks on my coffee cup!), so I need to reapply frequently, but that doesn't bother me. I bought it in four colors and am so happy with it." —Lisa Mancuso

    NYX Fat Oil Slick Click: $10.97 at Amazon (available in 12 shades)

    Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip: $24 at Tarte (available in 16 shades)

    You save: $13.03

    4. Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks.

    An assortment of the Wet n Wild lipsticks in various bright and subdued colors, all open and showing the doefoot applicator
    instagram.com

    "I used to use Jeffree Star lipsticks, but now I buy these. The colors are good, and they last all day. Plus they're cruelty-free and vegan too, for a fraction of the price." —Brittany J.

    Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Lipstick: $4.98 at Amazon (more shades available here).

    Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick: $22 at Jeffree Star (available in 61 colors).

    You save: $17.02

    5. NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time — without letting your money 💸 fly 💸 away like other brands.

    NYX

    "Basically like the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, but better and way cheaper. The only eyeliner where I've been able to get a perfect wing every time. EVERY. TIME." —kris97

    "It's the best liquid liner I've *ever* used (and I've been wearing winged liquid liner every day for 11 years, so I've tried quite a few high end and drugstore options). I've had it for three months now, and it hasn't dried out — not even a little bit!" —mollykat66

    NYX Epic Ink Liner: $9.59 at Amazon (available in black and brown).

    Kat Von D Tattoo Liner: $25 at Sephora (available in black and brown).

    You save: $15.41.

    6. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape.

    A reviewer holding the concealer to show the sponge applicator, and a before and after of one eye without the concealer on, with a pronounced dark circle, and another eye with concealer, with barely any dark circle
    instagram.com

    Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer: $8.08 at Amazon (available in 16 shades).

    Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer: $32 at Tarte (available in 37 shades).

    You save: $23.92

    7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara is sworn by over *170,000* 5-star reviewers for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!).

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "OK. So I’m a mascara snob! This is better than Dior Show, better than Better than Better than Sex. I’ve orders this repeatedly about 14x and you won’t be dissatisfied , I PROMISE. I use micellar water to remove my makeup on little cotton squares. EASY. Take a chance. $4.99 vs $40 for Dior. You can’t go wrong❤️" —john t dowell

    Promising review: "I can only praise this mascara! It’s easy to put on, you control how dramatic you want your lashes. No smudge. Very easy to remove and the BEST part is the price!! In my opinion this is better than Better than Sex. Definitely love and will buy again" —Mayra Zambrano

    Essence Lash Princess Mascara: $4.99 at Amazon.

    Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara: $29 at Sephora (available in black and brown).

    You save: $24.01

    8. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." —Kristy C

    Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush: $38.69 at Amazon (available in five colors).

    Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush: $155 at Amazon

    You save: $116.31

    9. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a non-irritating makeup remover formulated with Japanese pearl barley, helps brighten skin as it cleanses. Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a lil' spatula!) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve allllll the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and more, leaving no residue behind *and* not overly stripping skin of moisture. Many reviewers find it comparable or better than the ($68!) Elemis Cleansing Balm.

    reviewer starting to take their full face of makeup off
    same reviewer shocked at how well the product removed their makeup
    The clear balm in a container
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Use it on its own or pair it with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad ($8.99)!

    Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE I'VE MADE THIS YEAR! I was just going to take my mascara off with it, and I ended up rubbing it all over my face, lol! It’s like all the Tiktok reviews etc, say…perfect makeup remover. Buy this now, and you will throw away what you’ve been using. My face feels so clean." —Michele

    Promising review: "I had fallen in love with the Elemis Cleansing Balm but couldn’t justify the cost. I tried this, and love it!! It melts my makeup off and also has a wonderful citrusy scent, just like the Elemis balm. I’m now buying my second one and will keep buying it!" —Stephanie D Peters

    Juno & Co Cleansing Balm: $14.99 at Amazon

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: $68 at Amazon

    You save: $53.01

    10. Colourpop's Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp" will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector, thanks to the cream-powder formula and blendable, pearlized finish.

    Three arms in three different skin tones showing swatches of three Colourpop highlighter shades, one of which is &quot;Wisp&quot;
    Colpourpop

    "A great color [match] for the Becca highlighter in 'Opal!' Great for medium skin tones." —shannonstl.

    Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp:" $9 at Colourpop (available in 19 shades total).

    Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in "Opal:" $42 at Sephora (available in five shades total).

    You save: $33.

    11. Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68 has a similar smell to the very luxurious and oh-so-popular Baccarat Rouge 540, according to reviewers — but in a lighter body spray version with notes of jasmine, hibiscus, and sun musk. 

    the bottles of fragrance
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it is so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day wearing the spray, so hopefully, it will have great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina

    Promising review: "I opened up my package as soon as I got it, sprayed it, and could not believe how IDENTICAL it smells to the baccarat rouge. It’s literally the exact same. It’s a very warm-smelling undertone of vanilla with the top scents of Brazilian jasmine and “sun musk,” just like the description on the bottle. I would definitely recommend this as an [alternative] for the Baccarat Rouge 540 if anyone were looking for one" —Rachel Jackel

    Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '68: $38 at Amazon

    Baccarat Rouge 540: $325+ at Nordstrom

    You save: $287+

    12. The Balm's "Hot Mama!" recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in "Orgasm" (for $12 less) — even with a hint of shimmer.

    The Balm powder blush compact, which is in a retro pinup style, with an included mirror
    instagram.com

    Submitted by zoep447fc3ec3

    The Balm in "Hot Mama": $20 at Amazon.

    Nars blush in "Orgasm": $32 at Sephora (also available in 14 other shades).

    You save: $12.

    13. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural-looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops

    The four shades, in squeeze tubes
    A reviewer with glowing skin
    www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream (it helps with my wrinkles). I mixed it, and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy it if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than Drunk Elephant." —raegan kuball

    Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and is not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power, too. Recommend." —ggvega

    L'Oreal Lumi Glotion: $12.99+ at Amazon (available in four shades)

    Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops: $38 at Amazon

    You save: $25.01

    14. Coty Airspun Translucent Powder never looks cakey and trounces expensive brands' setting powders — looking at you, Laura Mercier powder.

    An image of the Coty Airspun powder packaging, plus a list and examples of the shades available
    Coty Airspun

    "Totally kicks the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder's ass!"—samanthas4cc98a2a4

    Amazon reviewers say this version is just as good or better too!

    Coty Airspun Translucent Extra Coverage Face Powder: $13.15 at Amazon (available in six shades).

    Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder: $47 at Sephora (available in three shades).

    You save: $33.85.

    15. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks come in a set of three minis (for under $10!) so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight, you might want to try these. Plus they're sized perfectly for travel.

    A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
    amazon.com

    For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

    Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

    Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks: $9.90 at Amazon for a set of three (available in six scent sets)

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $24 at Amazon (available in eight scents).

    You save: $14.10

    16. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is designed to deflate your under eye bags (some say better than Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Cream), hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy

    LilyAna Naturals Retinol Eye Cream: $20.99 at Amazon.

    Shideido Benefiance Wrinkle Cream: $77 at Shideido.

    You save: $56.01.

    17. Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils glide on with no tugging, with a creamy formula that rivals Urban Decay's eye pencils.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this eyeliner and i think its way better than the urban decay one i was using." —itsmedb

    Promising review: "You don't need a high-end eyeliner from urban decay or bobbi brown. I have oily lids and this is smudge-proof, lasts all day. I use it to tight-line my eyes and it glides on like silk. This will be my go-to eyeliner from now on :) Thanks Maybelline for saving me money!" —Jenny

    Maybelline New York TattooStudio Gel Eyeliner Pencil: $8.72+ at Amazon (available in 23 colors).

    Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil: $25 at Amazon (available in 33 colors).

    You save: $16.28.

    18. Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara fans out lashes and curls them just as well as Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara — similar pink packaging, vastly different prices.

    A reviewer&#x27;s eyes in two images: one with mascara on one eye and not on the other to show the difference the mascara makes, and one with the mascara on both eyes, with defined, lengthened looking lashes
    amazon.com

    "It has become my holy grail of mascaras and is an even better and less expensive version of Roller Lash from Benefit. I have very fair lashes and am always looking for the ultimate mascara with a lot of volume that stays put all day. Even the washable version of Lash Sensational needs a good eye makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. I've never had my lashes look so long and lush!" —alisonm43cd2fbbc

    Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara: $7.95 at Amazon (available in five colors).

    Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara: $29 at Sephora.

    You save: $21.05.

    19. NYX Micro Brow outlasts Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, has the same colors, and will make your brows look better than ever.

    The NYX pencil, which has a spoolie on one end, plus an swatch example of what the pencil looks like when drawn on
    NYX

    "Just as good as the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz! It's literally half the cost. I use the color 'taupe' in the NYX version, and it's exactly the same as the color 'taupe' in ABH. It's just as precise with just as much color payoff. This product has saved me so much money and my brows still look awesome." —yesnokatyso

    "The NYX version is about half the price as the Brow Wiz, and from years of experience using both, the NYX pencil lasts over twice as long as the Brow Wiz, and the colors are so much better for me." —oatmeal1991

    NYX Micro Brow Pencil: $10.42 at Amazon (available in 12 shades).

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: $25 at Amazon (available in 12 shades).

    You save: $14.58.