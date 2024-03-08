Ditch The High-End Brands: 33 Affordable Beauty Products That Are Superior To The Expensive Ones

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite inexpensive beauty buy that's BETTER than the original version. Here are the beautiful and money-saving results, plus some more inexpensive beauty products reviewers say are better than the original:
1. Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect (just like...or better than...the more expensive Hanacure).
2. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!
Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" —Lola
NYX Fat Lip Drip: $8.97 at Amazon (available in seven shades, plus clear).
Dior Glow Lip Oil: $40 at Sephora (available in seven shades, plus clear).
You save: $31.03
3. Or if you're looking for something more pigmented, NYX's new Fat Oil Slick Click has similar click-to-dispense packaging and buildable color payoff & shine as the viral Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lips. And they're formulated with avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils for hydration!
Promising review: "This is an [alternative] for Tarte Maracuja lip gloss. My lips always feel a little dry. I rarely use lipstick, but favor a lip crayon with a layer of lip gloss on top. This product is amazing. My lips feel hydrated and comfortable, the color payoff is better than expected, and it's fun to use (click, click!). The color does transfer a little bit (hello, lip marks on my coffee cup!), so I need to reapply frequently, but that doesn't bother me. I bought it in four colors and am so happy with it." —Lisa Mancuso
NYX Fat Oil Slick Click: $10.97 at Amazon (available in 12 shades)
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip: $24 at Tarte (available in 16 shades)
You save: $13.03
4. Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks.
5. NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time — without letting your money 💸 fly 💸 away like other brands.
6. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape.
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara is sworn by over *170,000* 5-star reviewers for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!).
8. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
9. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a non-irritating makeup remover formulated with Japanese pearl barley, helps brighten skin as it cleanses. Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a lil' spatula!) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve allllll the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and more, leaving no residue behind *and* not overly stripping skin of moisture. Many reviewers find it comparable or better than the ($68!) Elemis Cleansing Balm.
Use it on its own or pair it with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad ($8.99)!
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE I'VE MADE THIS YEAR! I was just going to take my mascara off with it, and I ended up rubbing it all over my face, lol! It’s like all the Tiktok reviews etc, say…perfect makeup remover. Buy this now, and you will throw away what you’ve been using. My face feels so clean." —Michele
Promising review: "I had fallen in love with the Elemis Cleansing Balm but couldn’t justify the cost. I tried this, and love it!! It melts my makeup off and also has a wonderful citrusy scent, just like the Elemis balm. I’m now buying my second one and will keep buying it!" —Stephanie D Peters
Juno & Co Cleansing Balm: $14.99 at Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: $68 at Amazon
You save: $53.01
10. Colourpop's Super Shock Highlighter in "Wisp" will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector, thanks to the cream-powder formula and blendable, pearlized finish.
11. Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68 has a similar smell to the very luxurious and oh-so-popular Baccarat Rouge 540, according to reviewers — but in a lighter body spray version with notes of jasmine, hibiscus, and sun musk.
Promising review: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it is so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day wearing the spray, so hopefully, it will have great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina
Promising review: "I opened up my package as soon as I got it, sprayed it, and could not believe how IDENTICAL it smells to the baccarat rouge. It’s literally the exact same. It’s a very warm-smelling undertone of vanilla with the top scents of Brazilian jasmine and “sun musk,” just like the description on the bottle. I would definitely recommend this as an [alternative] for the Baccarat Rouge 540 if anyone were looking for one" —Rachel Jackel
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '68: $38 at Amazon
Baccarat Rouge 540: $325+ at Nordstrom
You save: $287+
12. The Balm's "Hot Mama!" recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in "Orgasm" (for $12 less) — even with a hint of shimmer.
13. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural-looking (and not glittery) glow — especially if you're not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops.
Promising review: "I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream (it helps with my wrinkles). I mixed it, and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy it if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than Drunk Elephant." —raegan kuball
Promising review: "I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and is not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power, too. Recommend." —ggvega
L'Oreal Lumi Glotion: $12.99+ at Amazon (available in four shades)
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops: $38 at Amazon
You save: $25.01