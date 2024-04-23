33 Cute Pieces Of Spring Clothing, Because You Have More Room Now That You Put All Those Sweaters Away

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Breezy drawstring linen-blend pants so you have an option when you want that trouser look, but the cool comfort of a lightweight, breathable fabric on warmer days. These'll look equally cute paired with a springy sweater, a button-down, and with your swimsuit come summertime!
Promising review: "These are my new favorite warm-weather slacks. They look great if I’m dressing up and they look great if I’m being casual. I will be able to wear these out quite a ways into fall, as well. I’m really happy with the purchase of the material; it's so soft you just can’t even believe it, but it’s sturdy." –Rory McNeil
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes S–5XL and in 21 colors).
2. A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress that's the perfect in-between when you want to rock something short, but it's not quite warm enough for a sleeveless dress. Plus the floaty fabric, empire waist, and square neckline are the perfect dose of Bridgerton-chic!
Promising review: "It’s super cute and comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns)
And check out a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
3. A ribbed polo tee to add a little of the very on-trend sporty chic look to your wardrobe. Plus the cotton and spandex blend material will stay comfy all day!
Get it from Nordstrom for $29.75 (originally $59.50; available in sizes XXS–XL and in grey).
4. A pair of stretchy wide-leg jeans with cute patch pockets and exposed buttons that'll make everyone think you happened upon the perfect vintage denim, perfect for pairing with your favorite spring flats. Little do they know that these babies are available with Prime two-day shipping!
Promising review: "Wore these to a high-end mall, and someone grabbed me and asked me where I bought them! Super comfy and really great lines! Exactly as pictured, with just the right amount of stretch. Hold up nicely in the wash. My absolute go-to jeans on a Saturday!" —Shoppingaddict
Get them from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 10 colors).
5. A botanical print column dress in a stretch sweater material that's equally perfect for a picture-filled trip to the botanical gardens as it is for all the wedding events filling your calendar in the coming months.
Promising review: "The dress snugs to your body but it also flows as you walk. The colors are vibrant! I got many compliments! The dress is a winner." —Donacia T
Get it from Eloquii for $77.97 (originally $129.95; available in sizes 14/16–30/32 and also available in two other non-floral prints).
6. A cropped button-up with pre-cuffed sleeves that hit at that perfect "effortless" length I can't ever quite seem to manage to do myself (but don't worry, you can also unroll them!). This top is the perfect solution for getting a blousey look with those high-waisted bottoms you love, without the discomfort and constant fixing that comes with tucking in a shirt.
Promising review: "Love love love this button-up shirt. It’s very soft and not see-through at all. I’m a big fan of the cropped top having a shorter torso and not having to worry about the shirt bunching up when I tuck in my shirts. I’ve already ordered more colors!" —Cornesto
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors, plus a short-sleeve version).
7. A cuter-than-cute ruffle knit pullover because while you might have put your bulky sweaters away, it's the perfect weather to pair a lightweight one with jeans or a mini skirt. Those evenings do get chilly, after all. And that ruffle detailing on the collar and cuffs is just too cute not to feature in your cherry blossom season Instagram.
8. A silky satin midi skirt with a (hidden!) elasticized waist for all-day comfort, aka it's perfectly versatile for those occasions you want to be cute *and* not feel restricted — aka every day. This bb is so versatile, no one will know you're wearing the same thing every time you see them. That makes it perfect for travel, too!
The styling possibilities are almost endless — just look at the reviewer above!
Promising review: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
9. A pair of overalls in a cotton-linen blend fabric that's comfy for year-round wear and gives big Donna from Mamma Mia! energy — what could be better? Oh that's right, they have pockets galore!
Promising review: "My husband hates it when I wear baggy clothes, but he loves these overalls. The loose style is super comfortable and cute, not sloppy or dowdy. The light fabric is perfect even for hot weather. I love the length, too. I've worn them with flip-flops and combat boots. A perfect outfit for running errands, lounging around or traveling. Pair them with a simple white t-shirt, signature slides and a statement jacket and you're a fashionista!" —Eliza B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S—3X and 18 colors/patterns).
10. A two-piece shorts and tank set with super cute scalloped detailing on the hem that screams "put together" but actually took 30 seconds to throw on in the morning — that is the beauty of the two-piece set!
Promising review: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" —John Boyle
Get it from Amazon for $26.34 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).
11. And continuing the two-piece trend, a crop top and skirt set, because I don't care if florals for spring aren't groundbreaking; they're a must! And this ruffly outfit is super sweet when worn together, but can also be mixed-and-matched with jeans, sweaters, and more.
Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes L–4X).
12. A T-shirt dress with an asymmetrical hemline and hint of drape for the perfect blend of staple-piece-but-make-it-fashion your closet is hankering for. It's available in different sleeve lengths and necklines too, so you might want to get a couple!
Get it from Universal Standard for $88 (originally $125, but prices vary on colors and style. Available in crew neck and v-neck, and long-sleeve, short sleeve, or sleeveless and sizes 00/0–38/40).
13. An effortlessly chic loungewear set to make WFH days, running errands, or flying in a cramped coach seat feel a liiiiiittle bit more luxe.
Promising review: "This set is the perfect thing to throw on when you don’t know what to wear and you still want to look put together. I love it; the material is great!! And the color options are beautiful. I’m thinking about getting the long-sleeve version." —Danma Rodriguez
Promising review: "I never write reviews on Amazon, but I had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon. It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" —Stephanie Saenz
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors)