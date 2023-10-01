31 Cool & Random Things Under $30

1. A vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
2. An Ototo x Fullstar chopper, because the regular ole Fullstar one is already beloved by tens of thousands of reviewers, but why get that one when you can get this guy, who totally crocks? Just FYI you have to say "cronch cronch" when you close the lid/jaw to dice the veggies — I don't make the rules.
It comes with two dicing blades and two spiralizing blades, btw!
Promising review: "I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads! It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" —Tammy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A set of breathable seamless thongs that over 10,000 5-star reviewers (including those who "never wear" thongs and "hate" thongs) swear by for looking seamless under clothes and staying actually comfy all day.
Promising review: "These are buttery soft and super stretchy, but sturdy. They wash nicely and hold their shape. Comfortable and cute while providing much better frontal coverage than 99% of thongs. They don't get lost in the laundry because they legit look like regular panties in the front which I love! Doesn't show lines even in my thinnest yoga pants and leggings. Very comfortable. Amazon suggested size small for me (5' 8" tall & 130 lbs), but my gut told me to go with extra small. I'm glad I sized down. As others have said, if you order too big, they will pop out the top of even your high waisted pants. The XS size on me stays below my high waist and mid-rise bottoms well, whereas I'm pretty sure the S Amazon recommended would have stretched up way too high on my torso. No wedgies. Hardly tell I'm wearing panties, which is impressive because I normally hate thongs. These I can wear all day! If you normally find thongs uncomfortable, these are for you." —Rachel
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.98 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and nine color packs).
4. A glow-in-the-dark AirPods or AirPods Pro case perfect for listening to spooky season playlists while going for brisk fall strolls. Plus the glowing will come in extra handy while trying to locate your headphones in your purse or backpack, or in your room at night!
Promising review: "Surprisingly high quality for a novelty headphone case. The top stays on without needing to use the adhesive. It’s smooth silicone so minimal lint and dirt sticking to the surface of the case. This little ghost is so cute!" —lindsay
Get them from Amazon: the AirPods case for $11.92 and the AirPods Pro case for $9.92.
5. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls to dress up your favorite meals from pastas to cereal to soup to ice cream sundaes — and everything tastes more delicious from a bowl vs a plate.
Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action. There's also a flatter, plate-bowl hybrid option available for $38.95.
Promising review: "They’re simple and beautiful. Minimalist meets a bowl. Deep and able to hold large portions. Dishwasher- and toddler durable." —Jackie Church
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.95+ (also available in a pack of 6; available in five colors).
6. A t-shirt perfect for fans of Seinfeld *and* for people who are excited that the impending cold weather also heralds the return of soup season. And if you or a friend fall into both categories? This tee is a must.
Get it from Cozy Girl Productions on Etsy for $23 (available in women's sizes S–3X and three colors).
Cozy Girl Productions is a Georgia-based small biz making pop culture–inspired apparel.
7. A dumpster fire pencil holder that comes with flame-shaped sticky notes and a compartment to store your favorite writing implements so you can stay organized and ready for whatever work "crises" come up — and with a sense of humor to boot.
8. The Ultimate Reading Challenge, a book filled with 25 different challenges (plus envelopes for each challenge with different rewards!!) to encourage you to broaden your book horizons and finally check some titles off your ever-growing TBR list.
Challenges include: visiting your local bookstore and ask a bookseller to recommend a book, re-reading a book you loved as a child, reading a book from an author whose ethnicity is different from your own, and more.
Promising review: "I was so excited to get this. The book is very big, which I like. It is also super colorful. When I open it, it’s filled with all of these pockets with the challenges written on them and the rewards inside. I am a big reader and this is a fun journey to go on. I shared this with a friend of mine and she was very interested in it and wanted to get it for her daughter. Some of the challenges may need to be adjusted for ages, but you can easily just change the challenge. This is hard covered. Beautiful setup. This is going to be very fun and makes a great gift for yourself or for anyone else. And I’m really excited to see what the rewards are as I completed the challenges!" —GG
Get it from Amazon for $18.39.
9. Extra long oven mitts, because if you've ever burnt your forearms on the oven rack when reaching in to deposit or remove a delicious treat, you know exactly why these exist. Ouch.
They're safe to 450 degrees, steam- and liquid resistant (also a potential ouch!) and have a textured silicone grip for secure handling.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $24.68 (available in six colors).
10. A manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" —Elli Jacey
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans.
11. A popcorn kernel sifting bowl anyone who has unknowingly bitten down hard on an unpopped kernel (ouch!) will truly find genius. It has a handy dandy straining bottom — just pour in your popcorn, pop the lid on, and shake! All those annoying unpopped pieces will fall through the holes into the removable bottom section.
It fits a full bag of microwave popcorn. (Or about 4 quarts if you pop your own!) Plus you can use this as a regular strainer for rinsing produce on other occasions! And it's dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "My husband loves popcorn. However, unlike me, he HATES any unpopped kernels. So after a lot of searching, we found this and ordered it. OMG......he loves this thing. And I love that I no longer have to hear him complain about how many kernels are in the bottom of his bowl! So if you want to eat popcorn without having a bunch of kernels in the bottom, DEFINITELY order this one........" —R. Harris
Get it from Amazon for $16.50 (available in four colors).
12. A 12-pack of rubber bumper feet to keep your cutting board from dangerously slip-sliding away while you're chopping veggies (which is hard enough, amirite?). But that's not all — you can also screw them in to any wood item that needs feet for added stability and to help with wobbling.
comes with 12 feet and 12 wood screws.
Promising review: "With just a few turns of a screw, my favorite cutting board has new feet and doesn't wobble any longer! What a wonderful item! Who would have thought that four pieces of rubber and four screws could make this lady so happy!" —TImothy C.
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
13. A snout soother stick to moisturize and protect your pup's poor crusty, dry, cracked, or windburned nose with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil and more.
This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients.
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.