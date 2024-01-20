Skip To Content
    55 Cleaning Basics You Should Finally Learn In 2024

    Let's start the new year off right — with a sparkling beverage and a sparkling clean home.

    1. To start, clean every area from top to bottom so you don't have to re-clean what you've already done. That means dusting from the ceiling down — no one wants to sweep TWICE after de-fuzzing your fan.

    The duster which is 31.5 inches when collapsed but can reach up to the ceiling to dust
    Dust trimming, light fixtures, and furniture *before* working on your floors to cut down on work.

    This extendable (it telescopes to over eight feet!) duster will get the job done in no time flat. It can rotate and bend at multiple angles, and it even has a microfiber head you can toss in the wash and reuse. Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).

    Promising review: "Works very well. The telescoping handle has a super long reach when extended all of the way. There is nowhere in my home I can't reach with this. The duster really grabs and holds onto cobwebs and dust. I cleaned my ceiling fans without dust falling onto me and the floor below. There is also a rubber tip at the end of the duster that keeps it from scratching or marring surfaces which I thought was very nice. My only complaint is that I wish the rubber handle at the end was attached a bit better. It pulls totally off every time I extend the arm, but that's a very simple fix and doesn't really affect it's performance." —Julia Shafer

    2. And get your trim (and more!) dust-free in no time flat with the Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees. 

    a reviewer showing a dirty baseboard buddy pad
    a before and after of a reviewer's once dusty baseboards
    The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

    3. After dusting every surface in your home, ~keep~ your baseboards dust-free by rubbing a dryer sheet along them. It'll repel dust (and even pet hair) for a surprisingly long time!

    The Bounce box with arrows pointing to baseboards
    flickr: sitkaprojects / Bounce

    Check out the tip at The Krazy Coupon Lady.

    Get a box of 240 Bounce dryer sheets from Amazon for $9.44.

    Promising review: "So many uses. Static control, drying shoes overnight, dusting walls, crown molding and baseboards, perfect to soak in impossible pot/pan to clean with ease." —Cheryl L. Kelton

    4. Remove every single pet hair from your couch, carpet, and more by running this pet hair remover over everything you own. It's a rolling brush, with no adhesive paper or tape needed, so you can use it again and again (and again and again).

    youtube.com

    It has over 100,000 5-star reviews!

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    5. And knock out pet or kiddo stains (these things happen to the best of us) with a miracle-adjacent Folex carpet stain remover so you can banish wine stains, pet stains, and what-the-heck-even-is-that stains — WITHOUT rinsing or vacuuming.

    A reviewer&#x27;s carpet with marker stains before and no stain after
    amazon.com

    And btw: it also works on upholstery, woodwork, and even walls.

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.65.

    Promising review: "This stain remover is so easy to use and really gets the job done. I have two dogs who are constantly getting tracking in dirt onto my rugs and couch. This has cleaned up anything they can track in. It's also taken coffee and red wine stains out of my rugs. It's a true miracle worker. I've never found another product that gets the job done like Folex." —Leah

    6. Don't ~just~ wash your pillowcases, but also regularly wash your pillows themselves (at least twice a year!). You do spend hours with your face pressed against it, after all.

    A blogger&#x27;s before/after of yellowed pillows before, and clean, white pillows after
    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    If they've turned yellow from SwEaT (it happens to all of us, guys), just use a magical combo of laundry detergent, dishwasher detergent, and bleach or bleach alternative.

    Get the full instructions at One Good Things By Jillee.

    7. Clean your ~cleaning machines~, too! Just run your washing machine on a hot setting with 1 or 2 cups of vinegar and wipe it out.

    A collage showing the process of running vinegar through the machine (right in the detergent holder)
    iheartnaptime.net

    Get all the info at I Heart Naptime.

    You can use this technique on your dishwasher too!

    Or try a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll blast away any hidden mold or mildew, meaning your towels will come out of the wash smelling like clean laundry, not mysteriously stinky. Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.

    8. While you're at the ~machine cleaning~, sanitize your dishwasher by running it with a liquid cleaner and disinfectant designed to remove limescale, ruse, grease, and other nasty buildup so your machine runs more efficiently than ever. It even kills Salmonella and E. coli!

    A product image of the inside of a dishwasher before (scaly and with white residue) and after (sparkling clean)
    Glisten

    Just pour in your dishwasher (with no dishes in it obv.) and run it at the hottest setting. Voila! All clean with zero scrubbing needed.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.32.

    Promising review: "Oh my, I can't believe how this worked! I haven't used my dishwasher in years because of stubborn hard-water stains, it just didn't get my dishes clean. I was so tired of washing the dishes by hand when I did have a dishwasher. Well, I used this once in my dishwasher and when I opened it up afterwards I could not believe my eyes, the dishwasher was sparkly clean!!! Amazing! I've been using my dishwasher all week and am so happy about that. I plan to keep this in stock now and will use it monthly to keep it clean and shiny, yay! Thank you to the makers of this terrific product, please don't ever stop making it." —Yuvonne Moore

    9. And speaking of dishes, for pots, pans, and everything else you hand wash — if you haven't tried Dawn Powerwash, you're making things too hard for yourself. It's a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes so you don't "have" to let dishes "soak" in the sink overnight. Every dish will be done in record time.

    a brand image showing regular dish soap not cutting through a pan's mess, but powerwash leaving a clean stripe behind
    Amazon

    Just spray on (don't add water until you rinse!) and wipe. I'm not joking when I say that the first time I used Dawn Powerwash on a lasagna pan, I almost cried. I will never be without it!

    Get the starter kit (with one reusable spray bottle and one refill) from Amazon for $8.44.

    Promising review: "I bought this stuff because my sister swears by it. I've seen the commercials and thought, yeah sure... But first off, the fresh scent smells amazing without being overpowering. Secondly, it cleans oily, greasy stuff like a dream! My husband used my stockpot on his grill burner, resulting it in being COVERED in black sooty stuff. And everything it touched also received a healthy dose of soot. I initially tried the normal Dawn dish soap and while it did clean it up, it was smearing it and not easy to clean. I pulled out this stuff, sprayed a bit on the pot. BOOM, it was literally clean. Seriously, awesome stuff." —Laura Pirkle

    10. Learn exactly what products and potions remove the worst stains, so when your happy hour turns sad (i.e., when you spill red wine all over your favorite blouse), you know exactly what to do.

    A chart of what removes which stains
    BuzzFeed

    I'll break it down for you:

    —Vinegar can remove grass stains

    —White wine can remove red wine stains

    —Soda can remove grease stains

    —Hydrogen peroxide can remove blood stains

    —White chalk can remove oil stains

    —Baking soda can remove coffee stains

    —Denim can remove deodorant stains

    —Lemon juice can remove sweat stains

    —Baby wipes can remove lipstick stains

    —Milk can remove ink stains

    —Shaving cream can remove makeup stains

    11. And spray the toughest stains (hello food, sweat, and blood stains!) with Puracy's enzyme-based spot remover. It'll erase every trace of stain, without bleaching or fading any colors.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping writer&#x27;s review photos of a stain on a white shirt, and the same shirt clean after using Puracy
    Yi Yang / BuzzFeed

    You can use it on clothes, car seats, carpets, bedding, and more.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Promising review: "I feel like you won't believe what I'm about to write, because I can't believe it myself. On New Year's Eve Eve, my husband and I had an epic fail. We dropped a glass of red wine in our bedroom, and as if it was a gymnast, the glass tumbled three times before crashing on the ground. Red wine flew all over the carpet, bedding, and my favorite pale yellow upholstered bench at the end of our bed. We stood there in shock, and then I remembered I had just bought Puracy. After spraying the better part of a bottle on various linens, our carpet and my pale yellow bench, IT LOOKS LIKE THE EPIC WINE FAIL OF 2016 NEVER HAPPENED. It's seriously like magic. I still can't believe my eyes and really wish I took before and after photos. Worth every penny!!!!! It's now my go-to stain remover!!" —Amazon Customer

    Check out a former BuzzFeed Shopping writer's full review for even more convincing evidence.

    Btw, Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, and hypoallergenic home products.

    12. Get pollen, cobwebs, and other detritus off your window screens by passing a lint roller over it quickly.

    A blogger&#x27;s image of a lint roller removing cobwebs from a screen
    familyhandyman.com

    Lint rollers are really just magical neatening tools in general — try them on your lampshades too!

    Take a peek at all the details at Family Handyman.

    Get a five-pack of top-rated lint rollers from Amazon for $19.99.

    Promising review: "I have oriental rugs and even they don't show dirt, they show every piece of lint. My bedspread shows everything. These are so much easier than dragging a vacuum out. I use them on clothes, lampshades and anything that needs dusting." —Margaret Watson

    13. Dust your blinds, air-conditioner vent, and more hard-to-reach areas with a three-part microfiber wand that gets 'er done quickly.

    The wand cleaning three surfaces of Venetian blinds at once
    Amazon

    Get a pack of one wand and five sleeves from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue and green).

    Promising review: "I can’t give this enough stars! You see these gimmicky type things and wonder if they work. This does, and is perfect in every way. Aside from my own house, I clean for others, and this has easily cut my blind cleaning time in half. Which is perfect for such a tedious job. It gets to the edge of wide blinds. When you’re done, just throw them in the laundry. Worth every penny and then some." —AM Kipp

    You can also DIY your own with a set of tongs and a microfiber cloth — check out the tutorial at One Crazy House.

    14. But actually, microfiber cleaning cloths are your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?) and wayyy more.

    Three glass pendant lights: two that are cloudy and one that is clean
    amazon.com

    It comes with two kinds of cloths (four each) — clean the glass with a damp green cloth, then follow up with the dry blue cloth. Shiny!

    Get the set of eight from Amazon for $16.98.

    Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. Yeah, I know....I have an exciting life, right? Buy these now! I wish I'd had them all along. They are truly, truly amazing." —Amazon Customer

    15. If you're looking for streak-free glass and mirrors, try Sprayway glass cleaner, which is reportedly the Very Best glass cleaner – unlike liquid formulas, the spray-on foam actually *stays in place* where you spray it to make away wiping streaks and dust easier than ever.

    The can of cleaner on a glass table by a large window
    www.instagram.com

    After hearing all the hype, I got my hands on some Sprayway and I was instantly impressed how quickly I got a streak-free shine on both mirror and glass!

    Get a pack of three cans from Amazon for $8.07.

    Promising review: "I will never buy another glass cleaner! It works amazingly! No streaks or smears, very easy to use. It's foam and you only have to go over the glass one TIME. I don’t like the scent, but it doesn’t linger long. I introduced this product to my family and friends and everyone loves it. I’ve never been more excited about a glass cleaner! Trust me, it’s worth it." —george P.

    16. Shine up your wood furniture and banish those water marks and rings by rubbing in a Feed n Wax Wood conditioner that'll basically erase years of damage. It polishes beautifully, bringing out the natural color and sheen of your pieces — whether the wood is finished or unfinished — *and* adds a layer of protection.

    A review photo before and after of a table covered with grime and drink rings, and polished and shiny after
    amazon.com

    All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes (perfect time for a mid-cleaning snack!) and wipe off the excess.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the thirties that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive, showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" —Tiffany Sadowski

    17. And maintain both wood and leather furniture (and other leather goods) with a cleaning balm made with beeswax, olive and coconut oils, and grapefruit essential oil — it's food safe, so you can even use it to condition your cutting board!

    The tin of wood and leather balm
    Humble Suds / Etsy

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $19.55.

    Promising review: "It arrive in a timely manner and the product works well. It was easy to use and had a nice smell. My leather chairs looked pretty good afterwards." —Marina Sprinkler

    Humble Suds is a women-owned Etsy shop specializing in plant-based cleaning products based in Denver, Colorado.

    18. Conquer the scariest bathroom messes with mold and mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.

    A reviewer&#x27;s shower before and after with lots of black residue and grout staining removed, with five stars and text &quot;magic in a bottle&quot;
    amazon.com

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $26.99.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical, to say the least. But I had tried everything else to remove the mold on the caulking in our shower and nothing worked. I was resigned to the fact that I would probably have to just recaulk it. My husband saw this product and we thought 'what do we have to lose, except $25.' So we ordered it. It took almost three weeks to arrive, which was disappointing. But, as it turns out, it was worth the wait! We applied it one evening before bed and when we woke up the next day, almost all of the mold was gone! It was a miracle! I reapplied it to the few small spots that remained, and they, too disappeared. The product is easy to use, no scrubbing or mess, and has just a faint bleach odor. It's a gel and doesn't easily rinse away. I had to wipe it off, but I guess that's a good thing since it needs to sit on some vertical surfaces for hours to work. I wish I had taken before photos because you would have been amazed at the outcome. Although it seems a little expensive, it's totally worth it. I would highly recommend this product." —Raelene Herndon

    19. For extra scrubbing power, try a toothbrush-like Oxo brush duo with an ergonomic grip and stiff bristles that do the heavy lifting for you.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in other brush styles).

    Promising review: "This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done. The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." —Rodger

    20. Powerfully clean your toilet — without having to keep a gross toilet brush and all the germs sitting on the brush head — by using a Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $9.98 — and get a 30-pack of scrubber refills from Amazon for $14.54)

    Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used-up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used-up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean." —Juliana

    21. And hey, if you're wanting to clean that toilet but are *also* looking to go greener (and not throw something away every time you clean it) I'm here for you. Try a pack of these toilet cleaning bombs you can drop in, watch the ~fizzing action~ and then scrub away with your usual toilet brush.

    The white bath bomb-like cleaning balls
    Junipserseed Mercantile / Etsy

    The most delightful part? They're called ~Johnny Drops~. AND you can use them for sinks, tubs, and garbage disposals too!

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! Fifteen minutes later and my toilet is looking brand-new with minimal effort. I would recommend this to everyone!" —shelby rieth

    Get a pack of five from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $13.

    Juniperseed Mercantile is a woman-owned Etsy shop making not only home cleaning products, but also skincare, baby care, and paper-free items so you can cut down on waste.

    22. But if it's already too late for some of those stains (looking at you, hard water!), use a special pumice stick that removes stains without damaging the porcelain.

    On the left: A review image of a toilet with many brown stains; on the right: The same toilet sparkling clean
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $11.33.

    Promising review: "I did not wake up this morning thinking I was going to write a review on toilet bowl cleaner. But the Pumie is JUST THAT AWESOME! The area I live in has super-hard water. I have spent weeks and used probably $50 worth of various cleaners in an attempt to remove my toilet bowl ring with pretty much no results. Less than 10 minutes with the Pumie and my toilet looks as sparkling clean as the day I installed it! I have uploaded pictures which speak for themselves. Don't hesitate, just buy yourself a Pumie! You won't be disappointed!" —Suzy

    23. Get the grossest bathroom scrubbing D O N E in record time with a set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    If you don't *already* have a drill, you can also get a cordless drill set with brushes just like the above and drill bits from Amazon for $32.99.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six different stiffness levels for different surfaces).

    Promising review: "I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." —xxxxx111000

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome who needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    24. Wax off those water spots and fingerprints and wax on a layer of protection by rubbing some ~wax paper~ on your faucets.

    creeklinehouse.com

    Get a box of wax paper from Amazon for $2.54.

    Check out all the deets at The Creek Line House.

    25. Harness your laziness and descale your showerhead while you watch Netflix. Just fill a baggie with vinegar and lemon essential oil and let it sit!

    A scaly shower head inside a baggie filled with the mixture to sit and wait
    thenymelrosefamily.com

    The gunk and scaliness will wipe off easily.

    Take a look at the full how-to at The Melrose Family.

    26. Keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying a 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner once a week — it even helps prevent soap scum buildup over time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Best invention ever? Possibly. Each bottle lasts for 12 weeks' worth of treatments.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    27. Unclog your drain by alternating vinegar, baking soda, and boiling water to blast out whatever's blocking up your pipes.

    An infographic with the steps for unclogging: pour in half a cup of vinegar, half a box of baking soda, plug the drain until the fizzing stops, then wait 30 minutes and pour boiling water down
    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    Let's be honest, it's 100% hair.

    Get the full instructions at One Good Thing By Jillee.

    28. Or if your hair clog is too powerful for that classic science fair combo, try a drain snake with over 4,000 micro hooks and a slim design to shimmy down any drain (you don't even need to remove the cover) and snag all the hairs and goop that's clogging the system — in one quick pull.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Real talk: after learning about this, I ordered two (of the previous version, without the handy grip to protect your fingers) and used it on my bathroom sink and shower. HOLY KAMOLE does it work. So gross, so effective.

    Get the rotating tool and five replacement snakes from Amazon for $19.99.

    Promising review: "Sorry the pic is sooo gross, but I just wanted to show how well this little gadget did the job. Our shower drain was starting to get a musty smell and from previous experience we could tell it was probably from hair being stuck in there (no idea it would be that much). We could have removed the screws that hold down the drain cover and maybe been able to do the job by hand, but honestly, why would I? This product was SUPER easy to use and did the job in a matter of a few minutes without having to touch any yucky stuff and the labor. The bristles on the one end, not only trap the hair on, but secure it well enough that nothing falls off when pulling it out. I would highly recommend it!!!" —Stef

    (But really just buy a TubShroom, everyone.)

    The Tubshroom in green being removed from a drain
    amazon.com

    You'll never have to use that drain-clearing tip again.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.68 (available in six colors).

    Promising review: "Perfect product. Can't say enough good things about this. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain. It appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed having been using around a month. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" —Aaron Morlock

    Learn more about the TubShroom (complete with grossly satisfying hair pics) in our review!

    29. AND for any other miscellaneous messes, try The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.

    A reviewer&#x27;s oven before/after cleaning, showing baked on brown stains being removed
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $3.13.

    Promising review: "I am genuinely stunned by how well this worked in my shower. I have been trying to get rid of these water stains since the day I moved in almost three years ago. They just got worse with time and nothing would hold them off. Then I tried The Pink Stuff and my jaw dropped as I washed it away. You can see in this picture I did a small section and holy moly, it looked like a new door. I usually don’t write reviews but I had to say how stunned I was with this. I haven’t used it on much else yet but with the results from my shower door, I can only imagine how great it’ll be. I give 5 stars!" —Katie Marchbank

    30. And for everyday jobs, keep an all-in-one cleaning concentrate you can dilute and use on just about everything — floors, countertops, dishes, windows, laundry, and more — so you don't have to keep swapping out bottles in your linen closet.

    A reviewer&#x27;s spray bottle and refill
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    Promising review: "I have been using Puracy products since I bought a bottle of body wash for my kids last year. It opened my eyes to a high quality, highly effective, well priced, awesome smelling, natural, new (to me) brand! I am slowly switching my products over to anything that is available, made by Puracy. I had gotten the green tea and lime all purpose cleaner and decided to purchase the lemongrass this time. I love it so much!! I use it for every application in the house. It has a subtle and natural scent that I really appreciate. The cleaner lightly foams when used for brisk scrubbing and I feel that it helps achieve a super efficient clean. I don't have time to make cleaners like I used to, so this product is the perfect replacement. It saves me a lot of time, money and it works much better than anything I used to make myself. I love that this is a family owned company as well, that is a huge plus in my eyes!" —Ashley Beauchesne

    Btw, Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, and hypoallergenic home products.

    31. If your kitchen sink has seen better days (or you're tired of cleaning stuck-on food seemingly every day), try Hope's sink cleaner and polish, which is formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more). It can help restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further staining and damage so you don't have to clean quite as often — all in the time it takes for your morning Eggo to toast.

    A reviewer's stainless steel sink with staining and the word
    The same sink clean and shiny with text
    www.amazon.com

    I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes and in various pack sizes).

    Promising review: "This product was recommended by a woman who was cleaning the displays in the shop that I bought my plumbing and sink from. She is a professional cleaner. I just love this stuff. It’s easy to use and my sink looks great and stays clean for a long time. It gives a waterproof coating that water just beads off of. It smells really good too, very soft nice, not overwhelming." —Valerie

    32. And if you have pets, opt for a vacuum that was *designed with them in mind*, like Bissel's Cleanview bagless vacuum with a specialized brush roll for picking up embedded pet (and human) hair, powerful suction on carpet and hard floors, and an easy-empty tank so you don't have to (gag) touch all of that icky stuff.

    The vacuum filled with pet hair and dust with five stars and review text &quot;holy forking shirtballs you guys!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $106.44.

    Promising review: "BEST VACUUM I'VE EVER BOUGHT! I moved into a brand new apartment complex that was just built and after being there for a week with three cats I decided to vacuum the carpet and rugs. TO SAY MY JAW DROPPED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. The suction without a doubt is the best one I’ve ever had (including multiple Dysons). It is light weight to push and going from carpet to wood floors is amazing. The attachments make vacuuming my couch so easy to where I’m done in under five minutes!!! BUY THIS VACUUM TODAY!!!" —Skylar Blick

    33. Keep your vacuum efficient as heck by cleaning the bristles with a seam ripper.

    A reviewer using the seam ripper to cut through hair wrapped around their vacuum roller with five stars and text &quot;I&#x27;m no seamstress, but I do vacuum up a lot of hair&quot;
    amazon.com

    Get a highly rated seam ripper from Amazon for $5.56.

    Promising review: "I didn't buy this for the typical reason. I needed this because of all of the hair that gets wrapped around the brush roller on my vacuum which renders it useless. Before, I had to remove the roller itself from the vacuum, then cut the hair out with scissors, which aggravated me to no end. Now, I can just run the seam ripper down the side of the roller while everything is intact. So. Much. Faster! :D" —JustSoYouKnow

    34. If you have hardwood floors that have just lost their *sparkle*, reviewers say you can't go wrong with a bottle of almond-scented Method hardwood floor cleaner to make your floors look shiny and smell fantastic (seriously, people looooove the smell) — just squirt and mop, no rinsing needed!

    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $13.68.

    Promising review: "I own a house-cleaning business so I am always looking for the best products. I've tried many products (including non-green products in my own home) and this is my absolute favorite. Many wood floor cleaners leave a film and can be sticky, but not this. Just squirt and mop. I've tried the other Method scents and they work great, but the almond is my favorite. My clients always rave about the scent and often ask what I use and where to get it. Absolutely love this!" —Jamie Parsons

    35. Freshen up and sharpen your garbage disposal by tossing in homemade frozen tablets made with vinegar and sliced lemons and limes.

    The tablets, which are ice cube–size and have chunks of lemon and lime
    bitzngiggles.com

    Just make sure to freeze for at least a full 24 hours so the vinegar freezes completely.

    Learn more at Bitz n Giggles.

    36. Or buy Glisten garbage disposal tabs to foam out the built-up gunk and bad odors — no DIY required.

    A reviewer&#x27;s sink with blue foam bubbling out of the drain
    amazon.com

    Get six packs of four from Amazon for $27.52.

    Promising review: "This stuff really cleans my sink and disposal of the foul odor that sometimes develops. I've tried everything to get rid of the smell from the garbage disposal: Vinegar, bleach, ice, various other products, baking soda, baking soda with vinegar, boiling water..nothing seemed to get rid of the smell for long, but this stuff does. I like it so much that I ordered it on line because I couldn't find it again at the grocery store." —Carol L. Hill

    37. Remove every single crumb lodged in your keyboard by blasting it with canned air designed for electronics.

    The cans of Dust-Off
    Amazon

    ::eats a full sandwich leaning over laptop streaming Netflix:: "Why are there so many dang crumbs in there?"

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $28.88.

    Promising review: "Good deal. I always struggle with keeping my laptop keyboard clean and my laptop tends to get dusty frequently. This product is so great at cleaning it!!!! Never thought I'd ever need this, but I think it's an essential item to keep at my desk." —Amazon Customer

    38. Clean the speakers of your AirPods with a unique cleaning putty, because how often do you put your headphones riiiight in your ear without even looking at them 👀? These remove any dirt, earwax, or other gunk that's accumulated on your AirPods — and can even improve the sound and how quickly your phone pairs with them!

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from a reviewer&#x27;s AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Did YOU know that wax can block the pairing sensors?? Neither did I! And btw, these work great on any hard-to-clean small spaces. 

    Promising review: "Great stuff that absolutely works! I had been using plugin headphones because my old iPhone 6S was getting old and I was having difficulty hearing from the speakers. I heard about this from a friend and it’s like I have a new phone! Worked immediately. Sound and clarity like before. I can’t believe how easy it was to use and the great difference it makes. Thanks!" —Bridget S

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    39. While you're at it, clean your phone. You can make your own disinfecting spray with water and 70% isopropyl alcohol.