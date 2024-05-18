BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Bookmark This List If You Want To Save Yourself Checked Luggage Fees On Your Next Trip

    If you have summer travel plans coming up, look no further.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Figure out what carry-on suitcase size works for the airline you're going on, because of COURSE there's no standard measurement across them all. Luckily for us, Amazon has an easy guide to make shopping for your suitcase a lot easier — just select by airline!

    Amazon&#x27;s guide to carry-ons, including airlines like air france, hawaiian airlines, delta airlines, jetblue, and more
    Amazon

    Navigate by the airline(s) you regularly fly, and Amazon will weed out the options that won't fit into the overhead bins. Now, you can really *maximize* your size based on the airlines you fly most often.

    2. And pack your purse, and choose your "personal item" carefully — aka the biggest one possible, like a spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three sizes and 17 colors).

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders, especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

    Promising review: "This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year. I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." —AP

    3. Psst: keep your in-flight essentials separately in a compact but surprisingly spacious belt bag for a bit of extra convenience and space-saving in your carry-on and personal item — and so you don't have to dig through your backpack for your AirPods halfway through the flight. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody *or* around your waist, and you'll be surprised how much it holds, too! And....it's quite similar to Lululemon's belt bag and less than half the price!

    reviewer wearing the fanny pack crossbody
    a look inside the fanny pack
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I just finally gave in and bought this, and it's my new go-to bag for everything from grocery runs to appointments! And on my next trip, I will absolutely be using it for my in-flight essentials: my Kindle, AirFly Bluetooth adapter, headphones, hand sanitizer, lotion, and lip balm.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fits around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy, and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."

    Get it from Amazon for $15.28 (available in 44 colors). 

    Promising review: "Got this for air travel. I normally travel with a carry-on and a backpack. Got this to hold my essentials and have them accessible. It’s big enough to hold my phone, wallet, passport, hand sanitizer, and ChapStick." —daisy rojas

    4. Create a packing list even before you take a single item out. Whether it's on a handy prefilled notepad or just on the Notes app of your phone, spend some time really thinking about everything you need so you don't panic and try to shove in 25 pairs of extra undies and three sweatshirts at the last minute.

    The blue packing list notepad broken down in to basics, miscellaneous, clothes, and hygiene
    Amazon

    The amount of extra undies I bring on trips...why?!

    Get this handy notepad from Amazon for $7 (available in two colors, plus a road trip–specific list).

    Promising review: "I just used this for a recent trip to Florida from California. It made it easier to remember things. I used to have a list, that I made, on my computer to remind me, my husband, and child what to pack. My daughter is out on her own now and my husband passed away recently. So, I just need a list for me. This helped me think of things I NEVER thought to put on my list. It has extra lines for you to add anything extra like crochet project, handicapped parking plaque, etc. It's not too big, but can easily be read. There are boxes to check off as you go and room to add quantity to clothing items. I hope these are ALWAYS available!" —Connie Woods

    5. Check average weather in the area you're traveling to ahead of time so you can decide what to pack. Will you need a light jacket? Just a heavy sweater? Is it usually rainy this time of year? Now you'll be in the know.

    Columbia Pictures

    Many sites will give you the seasonal average weather for that date and location so you can plan your outfits (or what you might need to buy) before the actual forecast is available closer to your trip. You can also look at *past* years for the same info! I always use this to plan the kind of things I need to bring when I travel...far in advance!

    6. If rain is on the meteorological menu, squeeze in a packable raincoat so you can stay securely dry without having to leave your favorite, more fashionable pieces at home. This packs down into a teensy drawstring bag. You can even keep it in your purse while actually on the trip if it might stay dry.

    The two-tone grey jacket with the drawstring bag it packs into
    Amazon

    Get this one from Amazon for $31.99 (available in women's sizes S–3X and 25 colors).

    Promising review: "Lightweight, water resistant, perfect for traveling! I bought this to wear in Iceland. It rolls up and goes into a little pouch, which makes it easier to carry. It kept me nice and dry when I was walking the rainy, misty streets of Iceland as well as the many waterfalls I visited. I highly recommend." —Karin M. Dixey

    There are tonnnnns of packable puffer coat options for colder weather in men's and women's sizes on Amazon, too!

    7. Or stash a mini travel umbrella that not only is perfectly compact for the minimal space in your carry-on but also comes with a handy carrying case, so you can pop it right in your purse when the showers are (finally!) over without getting the rest of your stuff wet. 

    A small sage green umbrella in a compact carrying case
    Person with umbrella viewing Florence cityscape. Review:
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also made of UPF50 fabric, so it's also great for carrying around your own personal shade when the sun is blazing!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 11 colors). 

    Promising review: "Perfect for travel. I got this to stick in my backpack or suitcase when I travel. I did not want a bulky umbrella. This fit the bill. Compact but provides enough coverage for rainy days." —Deb

    8. Listen to your parents and roll your clothes to save space. It's a tried-and-true method that actually works AND also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.

    BuzzFeed

    9. Or try one of these techniques — depending on what you're packing, you might want to switch it up. The "clown car" style helps with reducing wrinkles!

    An infographic of different folding methods
    expedia.ca

    The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.

    And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.

    10. Make your clothes more *compact* bit by bit in a set of packing cubes — organize them by day (like pictured above), clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.

    amazon.com

    It comes with a laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes on your way back, and the cubes have mesh tops so you can see what's inside!

    Get the set of six pictured above from Amazon for $22.99 (available in 23 colors and patterns).

    Promising review: "These packing cubes exceeded my expectations!!!! I was able to pack for a seven-day cruise: seven daytime outfits, seven evening dresses, six swimsuits, and six swim cover-ups. Along with 10 pairs of undergarments, four PJ sets, and three bras. It was wild. I highly recommend! I used a Vera Bradley weekend tote to fit my packing cubes, and then a separate bag for shoes, toiletries, etc. worked perfectly! Very happy with my purchase." —Elias Zuloaga

    11. Or if you're less worried about organization and more worried about having enough space, compress everything into a set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    ::Cough, me studying abroad, cough::

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.95+ (also available in larger packs).

    Promising review: "These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two medium in my carry-on on and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer

    12. Fill otherwise hard-to-utilize space (looking at you, space between the metal bars!) with rolled-up undies, bathing suits, or other small pieces of clothing to maximize capacity.

    A photo of the space between the metal bars in a rolling suitcase
    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    Check out more carry-on tips at One Good Thing By Jillee.

    13. And make the most out of lightweight, compact clothes that are ideal for layering. This slip dress, for example, is a reviewer fave and can be dressed up for your Fanciest Dinner, but also can be layered under a sweater, button-down, or tee and look like a whole new outfit!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for a capsule wardrobe. I bought this for a summer trip to Italy. It paired beautifully with a cotton blouse. It's especially good for evening." —theof

    Get it from Amazon for $54.90 (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 25 colors).

    14. Things can get a bit...crushed...in a small carry-on easily, so maintain the collar shape of dress shirts by looping your belt just inside. Your next work trip is officially saved from creased collars.

    A collared shirt with a belt rolled up to fit inside the neckhole
    BuzzFeed

    15. Maximize your vacation hours (and suitcase space) by packing your outfits PER DAY! No more rummaging around your suitcase, messing everything up. And if you want to wear something more than once, just keep it separate for now.

    A ziploc bag with clothes folded inside marked &quot;Tuesday&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    You can use zip-top bags, as pictured above, packing cubes, or whatever else you have around the house.

    16. Stuff small, foldable items inside your hat, then place items carefully around the brim inside your suitcase to keep it from getting crushed or bent. Because carrying a sun hat on the plane is just annoying.

    Images of clothing being backed in and around a hat
    collectivegen.com

    I did this on a trip to Greece, and my wide-brim sun hat got there and back without a single crease!

    17. Stop wasting a single inch of space — fill your shoes with teensy packables like socks and undies. Off to somewhere chilly? Pack leggings or even your straightener/curling iron in boots to save space and help maintain your boots' shape.

    A pair of sneakers in a shower cap, each stuffed with socks
    BuzzFeed

    Then you can pack your shoes inside shoe bags (like I do) to keep the dirty soles away from your clothes, or just pop on a shower cap ($4.14 for a set of three), like pictured here!

    Get a pack of four drawstring shoe bags (they're clear tops, so you can see which pair is which) for $15.99 at Amazon.

    18. Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside *that* cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.

    BuzzFeed

    19. Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing; stick to just one palette, plus a few accent colors, so you can make the most from mixing and matching juuuust a few key pieces.

    A graphic of a suggested capsule wardrobe, including foundation pieces, outer layers, and accessories
    extrapetite.com

    Get more inspiration at Extra Petite.

    Another tip? Pull out all the clothes you want to bring, then put one-third of them away — you probably won't need 'em!

    20. And if you're traveling for a while, bring along a handy set of compact laundry detergent packets so you can easily wash clothes you're going to repeat-wear right in the hotel bathroom (or a cruise's washing machine, of course).

    The detergent in pre-measured pouches, which is safe on all fabrics
    Amazon

    Get a pack of eight packets from Amazon for $8.93.

    Promising review: "I bought a pack to take along on our UK and Ireland Christmas vacation. We were going to be gone for two weeks, and I knew that there would be times when we needed to hand wash items and have them ready the next day. We were able to throw some essential items into the hotel room sink and hand wash them and hang them to dry. It did pull out dirt and grime and left our clothes with a fresh scent. It’s a smart purchase, and I will be sending a pack along with my daughter for her study abroad trip to Peru next month." —Jill Foster

    21. Remember all the dirty laundry you're going to accumulate *in advance* so all of your careful rolling isn't for naught. Separate your stinky socks into a space-saving laundry bag designed to help you *compress* those dirty clothes into a compact bag so they're out of sight, out of mind until you're home...and fiiiiiinally unpack.

    The bag
    Amazon

    Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!

    Get this cute map-print one from Amazon for $9.98.

    Promising review: "As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes, and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC

    22. Roll up a compact and collapsible water bottle, because it's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on a long-haul flight, and airport water is expensive! You can keep it handy in an outer pocket of your carry-on bag or backpack so you can fill it with ease, without losing on precious space.

    Amazon

    Reviewers love the one pictured above: it folds up truly tiny, has no weird plastic taste, and has an easy-to-clean wide mouth. 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes and 20 colors).

    Promising review: "I took this water bottle on a recent trip to Iceland. In Iceland, water from any tap is glacier water and is absolutely delicious. This bottle made it easy to fill up whenever I wanted, even in I stream near a waterfall! It rolls up so it takes up little space. I never dribbled any while drinking, so I would say it's easy to drink from. It has a clip that would fit on a belt or belt loop, but I wear neither so I carried it easily with one finger in the clip. I found it easy to rinse. I'm 100% happy with the quality of this bottle." —nanykin

    23. Decant your daily meds and vitamins, plus your just-in-case Advil and Tums, into compact travel pill organizers, each with eight compartments (six small, two large) so you can bring all of your pills with you — without wasting space on a bunch of bulky bottles.

    Reviewer's green case filled with pills
    www.amazon.com

    They also come with blank label stickers so you can note which pills are in which compartment. 

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $8.97.

    Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend." —Eliza

    24. Select your most key pieces of jewelry and keep them safely stored in a truly mini (and gorge) jewelry case like this pretty velvet one. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 14 colors).

    Promising review: "Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for — especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful." —Dee

    25. Every ounce of space is precious, which means you don't have room for a bulky neck pillow. But don't worry, that's what the Trtl pillow is for. It folds up thin and compact, and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.

    A model in the wrap pillow showing the internal structure
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $60.99 (available in five colors).

    Promising review: "The Trtl pillow is much better than a standard travel pillow due to the neck support it offers. It is difficult for me to sleep on planes, but with the Trtl I can sleep even in tiny, cramped budget airline seats. It also folds pretty flat, which makes it easy to pack in a carry-on item. Most comfortable travel pillow." —Sofia Allison

    26. Traveling with a carry-on and a (cough cough giant backpack) personal item (and a jacket) can get unwieldy, especially at security. Store your cash, boarding pass, passport, credit cards, etc., in a travel wallet that makes it super easy to see everything at a glance. And then just toss it in your carry-on when you're through security!

    The travel wallet in rose gold
    Amazon

    No more holding up the security line, triple-checking to see if you still have your passport. Just a touch of first-class style at an economy price. It's made of RFID-blocking material, too.

    Get the one pictured above from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 27 colors).

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend it to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu

    27. Opt for a perfectly sized set of TSA-friendly travel bottles you can fill (and refill) with your favorite products when they don't make travel size — without taking up tons of room. Can't skip your fave skin and hair products when you're away, even when packing light!

    Amazon

    Get the set of four containers, plus the clear case pictured above, from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 color sets).

    Promising review: "I love these bottles. The suction in the cap is one way, so air does not filter back into the container. This means it will be so much easier to get the product out — you won't have to squeeze the air out first and then the product. They are such high quality and feel amazing. I love that they come with a carrying case to keep them all together!" —Katherine Milesusnich

    Promising review: "I bought these for a ten-day trip. No leaks!! Plenty of product capacity for the entire time." —wendy smith

    28. And add an easy, leakproof layer to your toiletries to avoid any big-time oopsies at your destination; just wrap a small square of cling wrap over the opening and pop the cap on top.

    A graphic of wrapping the plastic wrap under the cap of shampoo
    thebeautydepartment.com

    Learn more at The Beauty Department.

    29. And btw, your favorite skincare brand (like Cosrx or Cerave might make a travel-friendly skincare set you can keep in your suitcase for trips and weekends away — then you'll NEVER forget it (or waste space).

    Amazon

    Get the Cosrx snail mucin set (which includes Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Moisturizing Essence, Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream, and Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream) from Amazon for $24.75, and the Cerave set (which includes a foaming facial cleanser, a hydrating facial cleanser, a lightweight moisturizer, and a rich moisturizer) from Amazon for $29.50.

    Promising review (for the Cosrx set): "I ordered these to try all these products. Loved them all so bought the larger size to keep these for travel. Just make sure you mist your face with water before putting on the mucin it does make a difference!" —kelly heinnbockel

    Promising review (for the CeraVe set): "The moisturizer is great for winter and overnight in dry hotel rooms and airplanes. The cleansers can be doubled for face and body wash. No strong perfumes, doesn't dry skin. I traveled overseas for 2 weeks and still had plenty of these bottles left over when I returned home. Also great if you aren't sure which cleanser works best for you. Everything is perfect for sensitive skin! Face washes can double as body wash!" —Leanne Scorzoni

    30. Swap your jumbo-sized signature scent bottle for a pocket-sized, refillable rose gold travel perfume atomizer, so you can save space AND don't have to risk that perfume leaking allllll over your suitcase (an expensive nightmare). This one is so easy to refill, you'll end up popping it in your purse to get a fresh whiff in your everyday life at home, too!

    atomizer pumping on a perfume bottle
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, and haven’t leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling, just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily