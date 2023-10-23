53 Things Reviewers Said Were The Best Thing They Bought All Year

1. A two-in-one sprayer and scrub brush for the easiest dog baths you've ever experienced. Juggling a hose and your pup is hard — now you can pet your doggo and wash 'em with both hands.
It straps securely to your hand, is flexible for a comfy experience for your presh pet, AND it comes with adapters so you can connect it to your shower/tub OR your outdoor garden hose.
Promising review: "The Aquapaw was my best purchase this year! I have a Flat-Coates Retriever so her fur is really thick. The Aquapaw had no problems getting all her fur wet and also getting all the shampoo out. It was so easy to use and install. My dog usually doesn’t like the water from the shower on her but this didn’t seem to bother her at all since I was literally just petting her (which she loves)." —Jessica Tucker
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
And if you want to make bathing even easier try the licking mat (also made by Aquapaw) as seen above. Slather it with PB or another treat, and your pup will stay happy and busy while you're getting the job done. Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A Luminoodle — an LED lighting strip you can affix to the back of your TV for a backlighting effect that'll create sharper images, increase color contrast, and reduce eye strain.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this product! I'm actually mad I haven't had this all my life. It looks amazing and fancy lighting up my TV area. My husband and I always fight about the lamp begin on while we're watch tv in the dark so this was the perfect compromise. It helps my eyes too bc if it's pitch dark my eyes hurt watching the bright tv.. this eases my viewing experience with the lamp off. But mostly I love how it looks!!!!! Worth every penny. It was so easy to install, sticks great even after unpeeling and moving it a little. I will be buying another for my other TV." —Cris
Promising review: "THE BEST MONEY EVER SPENT!!! JUST GET IT!!!" —saylthecell
Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (available in four sizes).
3. Or an ~immersive~ LED backlight for your TV that brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!
It's also helpful for eyestrain!
Btw, this gif is from an Amazon reviewer — checkout the whole video to watch these lights in action, and their very helpful review if you're having trouble calibrating your lights.
Promising review: "Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights. Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier. If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I absolutely love this lights, the app is super helpful and has a lot of different settings and colors to choose from; you can even make your own color theme! I love when I play music and it changes with the beat. Best purchase I've ever made!" —Miriam Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (fits 55"–65" TVs).
4. An oscillating tower fan one reviewer nicknamed "THE GLACIER" *and* said is "better than your air conditioner" (I'm immediately sold). It has six speeds — up to 24 feet per second velocity — and three modes, and reviewers agree that it's super quiet.
It's sleek and narrow, so it won't take up a ton of space in your room, and it looks surprisingly cool! It comes with a remote control so you can turn it on from your bed, and the LED lights turn off in sleep mode, so you don't need to worry about being disturbed.
Promising review: "Get this! Best purchase I’ve made. I live in Arizona, and while I have AC, my room faces the sunrise and takes the brunt of the direct-sun heat. And while I have blackout curtains, they don’t keep the heat at bay. THIS FAN HERE! I finally made the choice to invest in a good fan, and boy was I so shockingly pleased by this fan. The remote responsiveness is great! The sound even at its highest is quite a low hum, the fan is strong, LOVE the quiet mode, please go and get. My room now stays perfectly cool, even during the Arizona summer at its peak." —clarisse
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
5. A folding two-level desk so you can get your WFH on in style without sacrificing permanent space. You can store this right under your bed or couch when not in use!
Promising review: "Best. Purchase. Ever! I do not usually write reviews but love this product and just had to share! As a full-time student and single parent, I needed something that didn’t take up much space and can easily move around with me. It came already assembled (which is a HUGE plus) and took less than a minute to get the hang of folding/unfolding. It’s big enough to use my laptop, notebooks, and a portable monitor all at the same time with still ample amount of space for note-taking. It’s light enough to carry but extremely sturdy when unfolded. If you’re wondering if this is worth buying, the answer is unquestionably a YES!" —jessica quackenbush
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in four colors/finishes).
6. A TikTok-famous veggie chopper to seriously cut down the time it takes you to prep ingredients for cooking — and the flood of tears you shed while cutting onions. It comes with four blades (two dicing blades and two spiral blades) that'll make quick work of your veggies in just one easy motion. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup!
You can easily pour ingredients from the container right into your pan with less spill or mess too! And if you don't need the whole onion, potato, etc, leftover ingredients also store easily in the container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Fullstar is a small biz, btw!
Promising review: "I have bought so many vegetable choppers, but the plastic container breaks easily, is hard to clean, and the sharpness was loss very quickly. NOT this one, more than a year and is still works excellent!!! My children love to do salsa or cook with the help of this item because it is very easy to use. From a person who has cooked for 30+ years, I can say is one of the best items I have ever had in my kitchen." —Alexiah
Promising review: "This is the best thing I bought. I can make a salsa so fast. I love it so much." —Patricia Monjaraz
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. The Shark Tank–famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt–blanket hybrid that'll become your standard uniform this fall and winter. Microfiber fleece on the outside, thick fluff on the inside, a truly gigantic pocket (for snacks!!), an oversized hood, and a slouchier-than-slouchy fit...what more can you ask for?!
Promising review: "I use this product for everything. It is the best thing I ever bought. I love it.❤️😍🥰" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "This is the best thing I've ever bought. I love it, my dog loves it, my friends are envious. It feels like being wrapped up in the best blanket ever. I'm short (5'0") and wide (~2x–3x) and this fits perfectly loose. I wish the sleeves were shorter, but I know that I have dinosaur arms and for people with longer arms, it probably fits better. Wish the pocket was lower too, but it's nice and big and I can fit my phone and probably a small child in it. It does attract dog hair, but it brushes right off. Didn't notice any issues with stitching/quality. I know what I'm getting people for Christmas if I run out of ideas." —Amazon Customer
Get the quarter-zip version from Amazon for $61.99+ (available in one size, fits up to about 4X according to reviewers, and 36 colors, plus a nonzippered version).
8. An acupressure foam mat (with matching pillow) with thousands of pressure points reviewers swear by for relaxation and pain relief. Just lay on it for a few minutes (10–30) — people really love it!
Chat with your doctor for advice on if this is right for you!
Promising review: "The best purchase I've made these past five years! This has saved my life over and over again. I've always had a lot of gimmicks to help relieve pain/desensitize my back, but NOTHING has worked as well as this! It even helps me fall asleep faster (I struggle with falling asleep in under 10 minutes). I simply throw it on my bed, lay on it, and less than five minutes later, I've fallen asleep. I do often wake up with very small (hairline) scratches because I fall asleep on it and move while I sleep, but the pain is never enough to wake me up. Laying on this mat for even just 10 minutes relieves so much tension and allows me to move! LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I keep one in my car (for travels / sleep over / use in the office) as well as one in my room." —Nicole Solano-Asamoah
Get it from Amazon for $27.09 (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
9. A Roomba robot vacuum that'll do the work *for* you, navigating around your home, picking up crumbs, pet hair, dust, and anything else that keeps your house from feeling clean on a regular basis so you can sit back and relax — and it even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice!
It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading to the dock to recharge.
Promising review: "Best thing I ever bought in my life! I can NOT believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting! You start it and let it do its thing. Will remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. Does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like [wild]). I only need to stick a dust swiffer in tight corners where Roomba can’t fit once a week… maybe. It is an amazing tool! P.S. I don’t use the app. I just like to be present when it works." —C. Nistor
Get it from Amazon for $245.
10. A percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!
Promising review: "The first thing that I liked is how fast the shipping was. I am a swimmer and at the end of each practice I end up with sore muscles and have really painful spasms in my legs, so I decided to purchase this massager gun to help with that. My friend recommended it to me and I have to say that I am really impressed with this product. The gun is really well built, it's not heavy, and it's easy to use, most of the accessories are made of plastic but have a good quality. The power of the gun is incredible; with the first level, I can feel that it massages the deep tissue of my muscles, I have been using it every day since I received it, for almost one week now and the battery is still full. Another thing that I loved is the case that comes with the gun, you can carry it and the accessories everywhere. The best product I've ever bought." —Solange
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
11. An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!) so you can crisp up leftovers, make homemade versions of your favorite fried foods (without having to deal with hot oil), and more.
Promising review: "This is the best thing I’ve ever bought. Easy to use and clean." —Dean Cuba
Aaaand here's what BuzzFeed Food writer Hannah Loewentheil has to say about it: "I'd been contemplating buying an air fryer for quite some time, but it wasn't until I found myself cooking every night with my family due to COVID-19 that I finally decided it was the right time to get one. Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. And it happens to be made by the same company that makes the crowd-favorite Instant Pot. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food.
I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. We also tried making sesame chicken in the air fryer using boneless skinless chicken thighs. The sesame chicken tasted almost identical to my favorite Chinese takeout, and it had nothing to do with my cooking skills. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"
Get it from Amazon for $110.75.
Check out the full review, plus some air fryer recipe suggestions for more!