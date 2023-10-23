53 Things Reviewers Said Were The Best Thing They Bought All Year

It straps securely to your hand, is flexible for a comfy experience for your presh pet, AND it comes with adapters so you can connect it to your shower/tub OR your outdoor garden hose.

Promising review: "The Aquapaw was my best purchase this year! I have a Flat-Coates Retriever so her fur is really thick. The Aquapaw had no problems getting all her fur wet and also getting all the shampoo out. It was so easy to use and install. My dog usually doesn’t like the water from the shower on her but this didn’t seem to bother her at all since I was literally just petting her (which she loves)." —Jessica Tucker

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.



And if you want to make bathing even easier try the licking mat (also made by Aquapaw) as seen above. Slather it with PB or another treat, and your pup will stay happy and busy while you're getting the job done. Get it from Amazon for $13.99.