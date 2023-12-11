Just 78 Of The Best Gifts To Buy On Amazon

1. A Lego "Tiny Plants" set — the newest iteration from their much beloved Botanical Collection. Whether they're a Lego enthusiast who collects these kits or a plant parent looking to expend their assortment in new ways, they'll *love* putting together these unique mini potted plants, which include cacti, carnivorous plants, and tropical beauts.
Lego Botanicals kids are also available in succulents, an orchid, a wildflower bouquet, a rose bouquet, and more.
Price: $49.99
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A Carhartt beanie to ~top off~ all of their fall and winter outfits and warmth and style — what a way to show a friend, partner, or loved one you care! Over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of style.
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my boyfriend and he is obsessed with Carhartt. He always wears it when it’s cold if not he takes care of it in his room. ❤️ 10/10 best gift for your significant other" —Cecilia
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They’re so cute and comfy. This product is honestly quite soft and the logo is just the perfect detail. Super warm! Makes for the best universal gift!" —Abby Costner
Price: $18.99 (available in one size and 35 colors)
3. A Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '62 fragrance, because if they've fallen in love with the scent of their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, this is the way to smell that good all! the! time! thanks to the notes of sandalwood, salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla.
Promising review: "The hype is real. I pair this with my Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream and the smell is phenomenal. I’ve had people turn their heads to this scent when walking. I’ve been asked multiple times what I’m wearing, and my coworkers ended up getting it as well after smelling it on me. It’s long lasting for a great price and you can even use it as a hair mist." —Rachel
Price: $38 (also available in four other fragrances — and btw, reviewers say the Cheirosa '68 fragrance smells similar to the pricey and oh-so popular Baccarat Rouge)
4. A Ninja portable outdoor oven with 8-in-1 functions to not only make a mean Neapolitan style pizza (it heats up to 700°!), but also roast, broil, bake, and even smoke — including up to a 12-pound turkey or 9-pound pork shoulder. I've never been more jealous of people with backyards.
Here's Heather Braga: "I've personally tested one of these out and it is *so* cool. I have a full size pizza oven (which I adore) but know that sometimes using it can be an ordeal. This Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 oven was great for making pizza in despite its small footprint — it has five different pizza settings (Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen) and the set comes with a pizza stone. We tested it out at a friend's house with our kids and, shockingly, didn't feel overwhelmed while simultaneously chasing toddlers! It also comes with a pan, roast rack, a pellet scoop, and a starter pack of Ninja Woodfire pellets."
Promising review: "Always wanted a smoker but couldn’t justify it until Ninja came out with this oven. Amazing crust on baby back ribs! There is a bit of a learning curve but worth the effort. Looking forward to making pizza. Easy to set up. Pellets easy to add, even during cooking. Clean up is easy. Note: baking pan and oven itself are very HEAVY." —AMM
Price: $399.95
5. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because reviewers say they're not only comparable to Magnatiles (which are $80 more for the same size set) but also work with the Magnatiles they may already have, so you can expand a world of creative and educational play for much less.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
Price: $39.99.
6. The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if they like to read before going to sleep), plus all the features everyone knows and loves (glare-free screen, waterproofing, super lightweight for reading on the go, storage capacity that holds thousands of books, weeks-long battery life!). If they love to read, the convenience of a Kindle can simply not be beat!
I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! You can instantly buy and download ANY books right from your device (we love instant gratification), or even download ebooks for free through your local library! I thought I'd be a never-ereader girlie (the smell of books, etc. etc.) but the convenience, size, storage, backlight — reading a regular book is almost...annoying now.
Promising review: "I haven't read in many years, but I finally wanted to make it a priority again. Part of the reason I stopped reading was because I have a rare eye issue that makes it hard for me to read on white/cream background, and this has been AMAZING to read on. I love that I can make it be on dark mode and make the text larger. I have never had an easier time reading before in my whole life. If you have been wanting a Kindle, don't hesitate just buy it!! It's worth every penny!!" —Susan Palyo
Price: $139.99+ (available in two storage sizes, and with or without lockscreen ads)
7. A hanging toiletry bag for the frequent flier in your life — this genius case will make bringing their multitude of skincare, hair, and makeup products *so* much easier — and more compact! No need to unpack on the hotel bathroom counter — they just unroll and hang, and they'll see everything at a glance!
I bought this for a trip earlier this year, and I was legit shocked at how much I could fit inside — and it zips up to be surprisingly small!
Promising review: "Loved the space and how much the tote bag holds. Very strong and sturdy with items in it. It folds up and zips great. It hangs well on the towel rack or a hook in the hotel bathrooms, at home, or on a cruise ship, making it easy to view all items inside. Great quality and the fabric is well made. You can use this for any trip you take. A great gift as well. I brought two for a cruise gift and birthday gift and my girls loved them. Definitely recommend." —Super shopper
Price: $18.99 (available in six colors)
8. A Philips Norelco One Blade trimmer and shaver that is beloved by tens of thousands of shavers, and will be beloved by the shaver in your life too! It can trim hair to the desired length (there are five length options!), shape edges, and (of course) shave — wet, dry, and with foam — comfortably and without irritating skin. They can just rinse clean when they're done!
The ~360 blade~ moves in all directions to the contours of their face too. And it's good for face and body use!
Promising review: "I am always trying to find a gift for my husband that he likes and uses. In all 24 years of marriage and four years of dating prior to marriage, this is by far the best thing I have ever given him. He uses it all the time. Never uses another razor. He has extremely sensitive skin and after a shave with electric or straight blade" —Sam
Promising review: "This is the best razor I've ever owned. I give them as gifts now and everyone I've given then to had fully converted. From slaying a neck beard to going down to the bare floors on your undercarriage... this razor does both without cutting you. Battery lasts forever on 1 charge. I seriously only charge mine like every three months. Replacement heads are a little pricey and always locked up if you're buying them from a brick-and-mortar business but still worth it." —Majestic Jim
Price: $29.96
9. A Dracula garlic mincer for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if you're on board with all three like me, even better.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook--she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Price: $22.95
10. Or a garlic press, but not just *any old* garlic press. This one has a built-in spring-loaded scraper that sends all their nicely minced garlic right into the pan (no stinky garlic fingers here). And they won't even need to peel the cloves beforehand!
Promising review: "Was desperately seeking a garlic press after my previous one started chipping and eventually fell apart. This press is obviously more money than the replacement one I bought at the supermarket but it is worth it. When you press a clove of garlic, the garlic actually gets minced and comes out of the press. It is easy to clean, insuring that there is never any leftover garlic bits to find on the next use. And you don't have to look around for the other piece to push through the little holes, because it is securely attached. No chipping despite the bright red color. Also lightweight." —Susan E.
Price: $24.95 (available in two colors and in a metal version for $54.95)
11. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook for anyone who is missing their Dole Whip, Mickey Pretzels, churros, or Star Wars blue milk — this has recipes inspired by all three and more!
It has 100 different recipes to satisfy any Disney fan until the next time they can go to the park.
Promising review: "If you love Disney and love the food, then you need this cookbook! It's easy to follow the recipes and your house will smell magically like Disney. It's the closest thing you can get to the food at the parks without going to the parks." —Shannon
Price: $11.99
12. A multiuse car hammer with two key features to come in handy during an emergency: a tungsten metal double-headed hammer to quickly break through a car door window, and a sharp blade for cutting through a seatbelt. I hope they'll never have to use this, but it's a very good thing for a loved one to keep in their car.
Just keep it in your center console or front door pocket. And btw, the seatbelt cutter can come in handy in other situations too, like when this reviewer's dog got tangled up.
Promising review: "My puppy got tangled in her leash, car seat safety clip, harness clip, and seat belt. The release buckles could not even release because it was twisted so tightly. I knew I had to cut her free, it was such a relief when it hit me I had the seat belt cutter under the seat. I never thought I would use it, but so glad I had it today (pictured above)." —Elizabeth
Price: $8.99 (for a set of two — perfect to get one for yourself and one for a loved one)
