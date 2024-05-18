If You’re Looking For Beauty Products That Actually Work, These 51 Products Are A Good Place To Start

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.



Promising review: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on the scalp and ends before I wash my hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard

Promising review: "Best buy of 2022. I bought this product because I was influenced on TikTok. I suffered from hair loss in 2022 and was trying to find a solution. I’ll leave this product on my scalp for two hours at a time and then wash out. I have noticed a huge difference in my hair health and my scalp health. Once I finish this bottle, I will be reviving this product." —Ashley Reese

