If You’re Looking For Beauty Products That Actually Work, These 51 Products Are A Good Place To Start

1. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil reviewers swear by to nourish their scalps, strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. It's formulated with biotin, moisturizing oils like jojoba, plus rosemary and mint oils, which can help stimulate the scalp.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on the scalp and ends before I wash my hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
Promising review: "Best buy of 2022. I bought this product because I was influenced on TikTok. I suffered from hair loss in 2022 and was trying to find a solution. I’ll leave this product on my scalp for two hours at a time and then wash out. I have noticed a huge difference in my hair health and my scalp health. Once I finish this bottle, I will be reviving this product." —Ashley Reese
2. A butt acne-clearing lotion formulated with tea tree oil to fight pimple-causing bacteria, helping clear existing acne and helping to prevent it from coming back in the long run. Reviewers use it on their thighs and back too, and say this lotion helps their skin feel suuuper soft!
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day, or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious.
Promising review: "This product is great and has actually changed my life. Nothing else worked but this. The bottle says apply 3–4 times daily so I did and it only lasted about two weeks. I wish it came in different sizes because I would definitely buy the biggest one. I just placed an order for another one because I don’t want the acne to start forming again after it just started going away. These brands really know how to get your money, but hey if it helps me, 100% they can have it!" —Willie
3. A bottle of CND SolarOil, a nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and grow (no peeling!) and keep your cuticles nourished and soft, no matter how much hand sanitizer you're using. Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E–infused formula daily.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it represents and is the best single product I have ever purchased. My nails had been splitting and breaking for almost a year. I have not had one split or break since the first day I applied this product! Absolutely amazing. You do not need to "paint" the whole nail with the product. One brush stroke per nail applies enough once you spread it on the nail/cuticle with your finger. And the almond scent is heavenly. I apply it before going to bed, take what is left on my fingertips after spreading it, and wipe it on the rest of my hands so I smell the amazingly soothing aroma as I fall asleep. Highly recommend it, and I would buy more now, except the bottle is going to last for a very long time before it is used up."—cathyvall
4. Or if you're not a fan of oils, Hard as Hoof nail-strengthening cream that'll help prevent splitting, peeling, and cracking *and* conditions cuticles to help your nails grow longer and stronger than ever.
Promising review: "Always looking for the perfect cuticle cream and this is it. No need to look any further. The texture is lovely and this product is the best I’ve ever bought. Look no further; this is the one!! Definite results. Great price." —Evelyn Owens
Promising review: "Love this product! It revived my thin, peeling nails in one month! I’m a crafter. I make my living at home making my creations. My hands get messy so often I wash my hands all the time. And I’m always peeling labels and stickers off of things. My nails could no longer peel back any stickers, or they would split like thin paper. This product revived my poor nails in one month! Now my nails are not very only strong but also longer and even whiter!! It also helped my cuticles! I applied twice a day for about two weeks, then once a day for the next two weeks. Now, I apply it every other day, and my nails are stronger than ever! LOVE this product! It’s a smooth and creamy type of product. Very thick, which is nice! Has a light tropical coconut smell, which I love. Beautiful jar. Overall A+ product! If your nails are weak and peeling, GET THIS NOW! You won’t regret it!!" —Lauren
5. Kosas's Revealer Concealer — a super popular and splurge-worthy pick thanks to its skincare benefits (hello caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and peptides) and brightening, buildable coverage, so you can spot conceal on no-makeup days or use as part of a full face of makeup.
This is my current favorite concealer (after swearing by the Nars Radiant Creamy one) — I have major dark circles under my eyes due to allergies and need a really brightening and buildable concealer that doesn't crease or cake. This is the ticket!
Promising review: "Never buying anything else! Magic! Creamy is the perfect word for this product. the color is just perfect. goes on so smooth and luscious. totally lightweight - doesn't look or feel like I'm wearing makeup. but also great coverage of blemishes. love... never buying anything else!" —cassietheburr
6. Or for a drugstore option, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-fave reviewers have used for *years* for a reason — it brightens your under eyes without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape and other expensive brands.
Promising review: "I have extremely dark under-eye circles. Honestly, that is the only reason I wear makeup, to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, is not drying, and is not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." —Brittney
Promising review: "Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers, and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles, so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky, and covers the circles. I love it!" —Lynnette Smith
7. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "My new favorite product. This is a great product. Only needs one pump for whole face and feels so nice on the skin. Definitely the best product I’ve bought." —Letitia Price
Promising review: "This product is magic in a bottle!!! I have been struggling to find a good skin care routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face. I will forever buy this product! I’ve only been using this for two weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now! I also bought the Cerave hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream and they have been amazing as well! CeraVe is the best! Don’t think twice about this product, just buy it!!!" —mallory brook bravo
8. Speaking of CeraVe, their eye repair cream, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and niacinamide to help tighten and brighten the appearance of skin — as well as the blend of ceramides CeraVe is best known for. Tl;dr: reviewers say a few pats of this eye cream can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, under-eye puffiness, *and* fine lines.
Promising review: "What sorcery is this??? Listen I’m 48, and I’ve bought a lot of face cream “stuff” over the years. Expensive stuff that did nothing. Finally started using Cerave thanks to my 19-year-old daughter and TikTok, lol. I decided to try the eye cream, and I noticed a difference the morning I started using it. The brightening is apparent. Love this stuff." —Michelle Petrosh
9. NYX Brow Glue, an extreme hold eyebrow gel (up to 16 hours!) to keep your brow hairs in place alllll day long, especially if you like that "laminated" look. Reviewers agree the hold is great, the formula doesn't flake off, and that it also washes off easily!
Promising review: "I have thick eyebrows to the point where i have to trim them every few weeks. They don’t stay in place and blow around in the wind. This is literally magic. It works so perfectly. I recommend this so much!" —Douglas Meade
Promising review: "Magic in a bottle. Man, I hope NYX never discontinues this product because it is LIFE. CHANGING. My makeup routine is not the same without it. It lasts forever and does the job perfectly." —Daniella C
10. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in just five minutes. It's basically a time machine for your hair, is what I'm saying. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like. And btw, This is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask so many people swear by (and it looks damn cool).
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit at first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!), but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
11. A Briotech spray with the same magical ingredient as the very beloved Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray: hypochlorous acid. Just spritz it on whenever your skin needs a little de-stressing, and it'll help soothe inflammation, tone down redness, and strengthen your skin's barrier.
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.
Promising review: "It works just like my Tower 28 spray. Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" —Andrea Benton
Promising review: "Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture! It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" —BK
