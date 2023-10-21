Reviewers Already Love These 29 Beauty Must-Haves, Because They're That Good

1. NYX's waterproof eyeliner pencil, because it has won over more than 70,000 5-star reviewers with its highly pigmented formula and twist-up design. (If you hate sharpening, this one's for you!) And because its waterproof, reviewers love this for using on their waterline!
Promising review: "For years I used MAC black eyeliner, and bought this in a pinch one day at the mall. Best purchase ever! It’s so smooth when it rolls on, you only need one swipe to get a smooth black line! Gone are the days of going back and forth over and over. Love this! New favorite!" —EvaK
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in 13 shades).
2. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE OF MY LIFE. I’m SO excited about these mitts. I have KP on my arms and legs, so exfoliating is extra important for me. I also tend to need to exfoliate more often than the average person, but I never feel like any scrub or brush does enough. These are PERFECT. I followed all of the instructions and the dead skin was just rolling right off, and it felt so nice! I swear this is the cleanest I’ve felt in my entire life, and after only one use my skin is more glowy and smooth than it’s been in years. I don’t think I can live without these now." —bun
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available with one or two mittens).
3. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow.
Reviewers say it's similar to the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops!
Promising review: "Best find this year!! Moisturizing tint with a subtle glow is a perfect first layer for full makeup days or the only foundation needed for light days. I love the rest of the Lumi products as well." —Kelly Burich Kennedy
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy. I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and i’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in four shades).
4. An ergonomically designed detangling brush with cone-shaped bristles that separate tangles by pulling them apart sideways, not tugging them down. Reviewers say it's a miracle worker for everything from thick, coily hair to the finest strands!
Promising review: "Absolutely worth it. It’s [wild] how well it works! I hate brushing my hair when it’s wet, but with this brush there’s no tangles, yanking or pulling. Best purchase I've ever made." —Aimee Larrabee
Promising review: "I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush for this one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.88 (available in eleven colors).
5. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a non-irritating makeup remover formulated with Japanese pearl barley to help brighten skin as it cleanses. Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a lil' spatula!) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve allllll the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and more, leaving no residue behind *and* not overly stripping skin of moisture.
Use on its own or pair with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad ($8.99)!
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE I'VE MADE THIS YEAR! I was just going to take my mascara off with it and I ended up rubbing it all over my face lol! It’s like all the tiktok reviews etc say…perfect makeup remover. Buy this now and you will throw away what you’ve been using. My face feels so clean." —Michele
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum with over 1,800 5-star reviews touting its ability to give that crystal clear mythical "glass skin" with powerhouse actives like niacinamide (a personal favorite) and hyaluronic acid, and frankly delicious-sounding ingredients like peach and East Asian mountain yam.
Promising review: "This is by far the best product I have ever bought. You almost instantly notice the effect and you will be pleased with the results. You don't have to worry about any weird smells. You use such a small amount this sample lasts for a while. This is the number 1 product by peach and lily in my opinion." —Myron R.
Promising review: "This has become my must-have, can't live without. If I have no other products, I need this one in my life. I've been using it for a few months now, morning and night, and noticed dramatic improvement in the clarity, texture, pore size. My skin is so clear, less oily, smoother...I don't feel the need to wear any makeup, which might be a first in my life." —Angela G.
Get it from Peach & Lily or from Ulta for $39.
Peach & Lily is a Korean-owned and woman-owned small beauty brand inspired by K-Beauty — and the products are *popular*.
7. A diffuser attachment with three adjustable air volumes and a deep bowl design to gently gather your curls and waves, drying them in their natural pattern, reducing frizz, and increasing definition AND shine.
It's compatible with diffusers with a diameter of 1.73-1.77 inches — and reviewers note that this even works with a Dyson Airwrap!
Promising review: "This was the best purchase I’ve ever made! I’ve had this diffuser for several months now and it’s completely changed my hair routine. It works so well at drying and plumping my curls without making them frizzy. It’s been a lifesaver. All I need is a spray bottle full of water, a little product, and this diffuser (& my Xtava hair dryer) and I’m set. I use the warm setting on low and it’s perfect. I can go up to four days without washing my curly hair now because of this new hair routine. My hair is so happy and has never looked better!! Only issue is it takes up a lot of space in my suitcase, but it’s worth it. I won’t travel without it." —Sarah Yardley
Promising review: "I so love this diffuser! I've searched everywhere for a diffuser that's big and will work right on my hair. I washed my hair, used my products, then used the blow-dryer. My curls were so defined and popping! I will recommend this to anyone!" –M.D
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors and styles).
8. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.
Promising review: "This is the best product I've bought in years!!!! I read the reviews and decided to take a chance. I'm more than impressed. I bought it to use as eye cream. However, I decided to put it on my face when I noticed how it felt under my eyes. This product was better than any moisturizer I've owned in the last ten years. It's worth the money!!! I had a dry patch on my face from eczema and it went away after I applied this product. This is the first time I used LilyAna and I was simply searching for an eye cream. I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. I promise this is the best investment I've made in years. It's worth trying. I never write long reviews, but this product is amazing." —Mrs J
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume, a repairing balm that'll be your new BFF if you've ever dealt with irritated skin. Over-exfoliated your face? Got a peel but went too far? Skin way too dry and nothing is helping? Tried a new mask that did *not* turn out well? This balm has your back.
This cream is formulated with panthenol to soothe rough skin, shea butter to visibly decrease signs of irritation, and glycerin for hydration. And it's free of parabens, fragrance, and lanolin!
Promising review: "I wish I could give this a gazillion stars! My dry and dehydrated face absolutely loves this stuff. It has made my skin look so much more supple and youthful, and it calmed down some weird breakouts on my face that I'd been dealing with for a while. I apply it morning and night. This is the best beauty-related purchase I've made in a good 20 years. I will buy this for as long as I live. The price is so friendly, too! I LOVE THIS!! Miracle product!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I used this after an overzealous microdermabrasion facial left part of my face scraped raw. Seriously, it looked like I had face planted on concrete. And I am a slow healer. After tons of frantic internet research, I stumbled upon this cream. It accelerated the healing process to a few days and without scars or complications. Love the cream." —Ljtrue
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
10. A 2-in-1 Kiss eyeliner that's actually *also* false eyelash glue, so you can get out the door in way less time — just line with the easy-to-draw felt tip, let the glue get tacky, and stick those falsies on!
If you're looking for falsies, people *love* (I'm sure you've seen them on TikTok) the Ardell wispies — you can get them from Amazon for $9.99. Some people cut them apart for that ~individual~ look.
Promising review: "Best product I've discovered in years. Cut my getting ready time in half." —Sequoia Burge
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Goes on just like an eyeliner but holds the lashes all day. I clean houses and I sweat and I put my lashes on at 8:30am and at 11:45 p.m., they were still glued on really well. I would say use some oil free makeup remover on a Q-tip and run it over the band of the lashes before removing because 14 hours later they will still be glued on really well. But doing that they came off easily. Best money I ever spent." —Shannon alaniz
Get the liner from Amazon for $8.66.
11. Radha rosehip oil to not only soften skin and lock in moisture (just like other oils), but also help reduce redness and breakouts, thanks to the rich blend of vitamins A, C, and E, fatty acids and anti-inflammatory antioxidants.
You can learn more about the skincare benefits of rosehip oil at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This is the best beauty purchase I’ve ever made. I have dry, sensitive skin and nothing I bought worked. It either didn’t moisturize or left me with a breakout. I’ve tried everything from $150 creams to drugstore products and this is the best by far. Evened out my skin tone and cleared up my dry patches. It also makes my skin look younger. I use it every night before bed. It’s cliche but when I woke up the first morning after using it I was honestly shocked by the difference when I looked in the mirror. Weird but true." —NikkiD
Promising review: "I am super busy and not one to ever write reviews, but based on my results with this product I had to take the time. I am so impressed with the softness and glow the next morning. In addition I get adult acne and the healing process as well as reduction of previous scaring has been amazing. Today someone commented, 'You look great...what are you doing???' For a product under $20 you can't go wrong, worth every penny." —Max Jenkinson
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12. E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer, which is infused with squalene to hydrate, smooth over skin for a seamless finish, and hold onto makeup for all-day staying power. You mayyyy have seen this all over TikTok, and the reviews back up the hype!
Promising review: "I've tried so many, this is a keeper. It’s extremely light. Has a mousse-like texture. Has a light fresh scent. It really preps my skin for foundation. I have dry skin. This looks like skin but NOT flat or dry. Makes foundation look like it should. 👍🏼 Best $5 spent." —J_Kelsea
Promising review: "Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores, but this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy. Even after I took my makeup off my skin felt moisturized which is a hard thing to do with my dry skin. I saw the hype all over social media about this primer and I never believed it, but finally decided to take the plunge and test it out and now I'll never go with out it." —Taylor Kessinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.
13. SoCozy curl conditioning spray, which was designed with kiddos' curls in mind, but works for reviewers of all ages! This leave-in conditioner moisturizes and helps improve curl definition and elasticity with just a few quick spritzes, which is great for impatient kids *and* grownups with limited time.
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts! And btw, SoCozy also makes a reviewer-loved detangling spray.
Promising review: "I feel like I have tried every product in the market for detangling curly hair on my 2-year old daughter. This is the BEST purchase and product ever!! I spray to detangle after bath at night and then re-spray the next morning before school after getting dressed. It reworks its magic the second time around and she arrives home with her hair so bouncy and the curls are so tame!!" —BK
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $9.69.