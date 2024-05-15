44 Beauty Items With Results So Good, You'll Wonder If Otherworldly Forces Are Involved

1. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair, a lip sleeping mask from the brand behind the cult-favorite Working Hand and Healthy Feet creams — and just like those borderline miraculous products, reviewers say this balm will heal and repair dry, cracking, chapped lips like no other product has.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
2. Stila's Stay All Day liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simpler than ever with a long-lasting formula that doesn't bleed, crack, or budge (as the name suggests) alllllll day.
Promising review: "HG eyeliner of all time! Cannot live without this eyeliner. I don't know what wizardry is involved in making this eyeliner — it lasts forever and doesn't smudge. One pen will last months! I will never be without this liner!" —Leeyee
Promising review: "This eyeliner is MAGIC. I thought that I couldn't do liquid eyeliner until I bought this, and it CHANGED MY LIFE. I wear it daily and get constant compliments on my wings, and whenever that happens, I tell them it's Stila. I recommend it to everybody I know. I've tried several other liquid liners, including Nyx and Fenty, but this one is the best. Dark, easy to control, doesn't bleed." —Amazon Customer
3. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil reviewers swear by to nourish their scalps, strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. It's formulated with biotin, moisturizing oils like jojoba, plus rosemary and mint oils, which can help stimulate the scalp.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
Promising review: "I hardly write reviews.. but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this.. hats off!!" —Dee
4. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
Promising review: "This product is magic in bottle!!! I have been struggling to find a good skin care routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face. I will forever buy this product! I’ve only been using this for two weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now! I also bought the Cerave hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream and they have been amazing as well! CeraVe is the best! Don’t think twice about this product just buy it!!!" —mallory brook bravo
5. Or prescription-strength (but not prescription-priced) Differin Retinoid gel, because it's a true classic for a reason. It is designed to promote and "normalize" skin cell turnover, which can help clear existing breakouts, combat inflammation and prevent the actual production of acne in the future.
Promising review: "Look I don’t know what kind of magical potion is in this little bottle but I’ve used it approximately four times in the past week and my skin is GLOWING. My pores are suddenly nonexistent and my blackheads have shrunk. This stuff is amazing. Also it’s really moisturizing and not as irritating as other retinoids I have used in the past. The bottle is smaller than I was expecting but it is worth every penny. Great stuff. 11/10." —Demi
Promising review: "This stuff actually works. I work in a spa and I’ve tried dozens of different products that cost five times the price to try to clear up my acne prone skin and NOTHING has worked as well as differin gel. One of my aeathetician coworkers recommended it to me and dang if she wasn’t right. It will dry out your skin pretty badly so make sure you have and use a good moisturizer but my skin cleared up in less than two weeks and I’m still amazed." —Rin Wisell
6. Bio-Oil Multi-Use Skincare Oil, the sworn favorite of thousands of people to moisturize skin, help reduce the appearance of scars, prevent and reduce the apperaance of stretch marks, and even out skin tone, thanks to the moisturizing blend of oils and vitamins A and E.
Reviewers say it sinks into skin easily and never ever leaves a greasy residue.
Promising review: "What kind of sorcery is this? I used this for the first time last night on some recent acne scars, and I'm in utter shock. They look like they've been healing for weeks.... this stuff must be made of pixie dust or something. It's way too good to be true. From now on, I will be putting this all over my skin before bed every night! I don't even care if it means washing my sheets more often — SO WORTH IT!" —Julia Richardson
7. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
Promising review: "Game changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin!! First time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later 2x a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
8. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite body cream you're going to want to slather all over your body, thanks to the deep hydration (cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil!) and temporary skin-tightening (caffeine!) it provides, plus a fragrance with notes of salted caramel and vanilla that reviewers L O V E.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic, I’ve tried a lot of products and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent, sol de jeneiro makes a body spray of it and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown
9. A set of Lilac St. false lash segments that last for up to *10 days*. Just apply the mascara-like glue to the underside of your lashes and attach the segments wherever you'd like additional length and volume — behold! You've got natural-looking lash extensions for MUCH less.
Promising review: "At home lash magic! I’ve been wearing this brand for a year now, I don’t know what I did before. They are perfection, I use their extra strength lash glue and I can easily get 10-14 days out of a set. I also use sizes 10mm-16mm for a beautiful natural look and I get so many compliments. OFTEN people think I get professional lash extensions!!! If they ever went out of business I’d be so lost without them!! Just do it already treat yourself. Ps Give yourself so time to adjust to this method before deciding if you like it. Watch some videos to figure out how to put them on. It’s worth it I promise." —Stephanie R.
10. My all-time desert island holy grail, CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — I won't use an expensive night cream again. There's a reason people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by + shipped by Amazon!
Promising review: "CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is my skincare savior! I use it every night and wake up to a dewy, plump complexion that's like magic. It's my secret weapon for fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping my skin hydrated and barrier-strong. As someone with sensitive skin, this dreamy overnight moisturizer is an absolute game changer!" —Brooke
Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over seven years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody
