33 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

1. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer that you could stock up on during your next trip to Paris...or just order straight from Amazon (it's a verified seller!). Reviewers and makeup artists alike swear by this for a super-hydrating base under cosmetics (and bonus: it smells really good too).
Promising review: "I have used this product every day for over two years. My skin feels great, makeup goes on easier. Not greasy or sticky. The best part is the price!" —anneches
Promising review: "I am in my fifties and this is the only moisturizer I can use that keeps my skin soft and supple and makes putting on makeup easy and looks so smooth. I'd be lost if I could not get this product!" —Belly Jelly
Get the full size from Amazon for $29 (also available in a mini, one-ounce size for $17).
2. L'Occitane's fast-absorbing shea butter hand cream, because if you have dry, cracked hands or just hate the feeling of papery hands post-washing when you're on the go, you need this lil' guy in your bag. And there's no overly greasy feeling after, either!
Promising review: "I've used this hand cream off and on for years and every time I buy a new one I wonder why I don't always have a tube on hand. The scent is not overpowering compared to many other shea butter creams I've used from different companies and a little goes a LONG way. We live in the high desert and both my husband and I use it at least twice a day. The winter months where we live are VERY dry and often produce (very painful) cracks on our thumbs where the nail separates from the skin, but I've been able to avoid them this year. Well worth the price for how effective it is and how long it lasts." —lucky
Get it from Amazon: small one-ounce tubes for $13 each or larger five-ounce tubes for $30 each.
3. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow.
Reviewers say it's similar to the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops!
Promising review: "I wear this everyday now! I put it on after my moisturizer every single day. It looks great under make up and looks great and adds a little bit of coverage on days I wear no make up! It will just even out my face and make it look healthy! I am obsessed!!! I also own the CT flawless filter and tons of other high end products like this one but this one beats them all. This is my go to and I will forever wear it!" —Caitlin Milne
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy. I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and I’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
4. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Plus reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!
Promising review: "I obviously bought this because of all of the hype on TikTok and I was not disappointed! I put on every morning before my moisturizer and makeup and every night before bed and have noticed a huge difference. Do your skin a favor and buy into this product!" —Chloe Harwood
Promising review: "If you can get over the ick factor of snail mucin -it is deeply hydrating and helps with hyperpigmentation and acne. Calms inflammation and redness. If you’re having flaky, dry skin from eczema or reactions to retinol use-this helps repair your skin barrier and keep your skin supple. It is a gentle occlusive and seals in moisture. Everyone’s skin is different. What works for me may not work for you. But I swear by the essence to help my reactive skin, repair the skin barrier, and helps with my eczema. I will use it forever." —Connie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
5. Kosas's Revealer Concealer — a super popular and splurge-worthy pick thanks to its skincare benefits (hello caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and peptides) and brightening, buildable coverage, so you can spot conceal on no-makeup days or use as part of a full face of makeup.
This is my current favorite concealer (after swearing by the Nars Radiant Creamy one) — I have major dark circles under my eyes due to allergies and need a really brightening and buildable concealer that doesn't crease or cake. This is the ticket!
Promising review: "I use every day in my routine. I love this product!!!!!!!!!" —Thaly7
Get it from Sephora for $30 (available in 38 shades).
6. Stila's Stay All Day liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simpler than ever with a long-lasting formula that doesn't bleed, crack, or budge (as the name suggests) alllllll day.
Promising review: "By far my favorite liquid eyeliner, EVER. I have very narrow eyes with small lids and have had problems in the past with liquid liner smudging or smearing on my eyelids. I've tried many grocery store brands and was previously dedicated to the Pro Longwear Paint Pot eyeliner from MAC, but this blew it out of the water. It dries relatively fast for how well it holds up, stays put ALL day (and well into the night), comes in a wide array of colors and the pen tip is the perfect shape to get easy, consistent cat eyes (fine or thick lines) and steady flares in the corners. Even the shakiest of hands can make this work. And a little goes a long way. I wear this stuff every day but one pen usually lasts me a couple of months. The black is "'he blackest black' style, shiny finish and NOT carbon — for a more natural look I use the dark brown liner with a brown smokey eye. Over time the tip becomes less precise and the end can get a little fuzzy-I just use sewing scissors to gently trim it back down to shape and I'm good to go. Very happy with this product." —OoberDogLover
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in eight colors).
7. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and nonsticky finish.
I have three shades and have already ordered a fourth!
Promising review: "I loveee this gloss I literally use it every day. I got the shade 'thats chic' and its sooo pretty for neutral toned/cool toned skin. Its not sticky and its super hydrating. Also its so perfect for lip combos. I love that the little funnel that stops you from taking too much product is removable(especially when it started to run out). 10/10 WILL buy again." —Remi B
Promising review: "The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" —Courtney Calestiini
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in seven shades, plus clear).
8. A nongreasy eye cream designed to help deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.
Promising review: "I was really skeptical of this product. When it arrived, I didn’t really think it was working that well. But I used it every night before bed for a week or two. One day I realized, my dark circles were gone. I don’t put on concealer every day but I went to use it like normal under my eye and I had no need. It was wild. I will keep using this product. It works!" —Miranda L
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
9. NYX's waterproof eyeliner pencil, because it has won over more than 70,000 5-star reviewers with its highly pigmented formula and twist-up design. (If you hate sharpening, this one's for you!) And because its waterproof, reviewers love this for using on their waterline!
Promising review: "These are so reasonably priced that I wasn't expecting much but these are just as good, if not better, than the eyeliner pencils I've been paying $25-$30 for! Goes on very smoothly, easy to use and I have not had a problem with smearing. This bronze color is excellent and I've used it every day since it arrived (I also bought a black pencil but haven't tried it yet). Very happy with this purchase." —Jerry Riebold
Get it from Amazon for $6.35+ (available in 12 shades).
10. Aquaphor Lip Repair, the holy grail lip balm for thousands upon thousands — not only when chapped, bleeding lips pop up in the wintertime, but for year-round use too! The blend of shea butter, chamomile, and vitamins, C, E, annd B5 — and no fragrances to be found — make this a popular pick for reviewers.
This is my go-to for overnight treatment!
Promising review: "I use this every day to keep my lips moisturized and it works great! While this works well if your lips are chapped, it is also awesome to prevent any dryness. I use a sugar scrub to exfoliate and then apply the Aquaphor. I love that it is unscented and doesn't have a gross flavor." —Caitlin
Promising review: "People, let me tell you, I had the WORST case of dried, flaky, cracked chapped lips I've ever had in my life. Not even kidding, I had to cover my mouth when I spoke to people because my lips were SOOOOO disgusting. I was using a lip balm, but it did nothing to help. Aquaphor started working immediately. After 2 or 3 days, my horrible chapped lips were completely moisturized, the dry flakes of dead skin disappeared, and my lips were healthy again. I will be keeping this product in my purse forever." —Becky B.
Get it from Amazon for $4.76 (available in various sizes and packs).
11. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite body cream you're going to want to slather all over your body, thanks to the deep hydration (cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil!) and temporary skin-tightening (caffeine!) it provides, plus a fragrance with notes of salted caramel and vanilla that reviewers L O V E.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I live and die by this lotion. Not only does it feel great, thick and super moisturizing but I get compliments on the smell ANYWHERE I go! I've used it every day for the last two years!" —theSavviMom
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown
Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22.
And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
12. Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops, because they are alllllll over TikTok for a reason. They work instantly aaaand over time to boost your skin's brightness (without any glitter). Use a couple drops before your makeup as a primer, alone as a serum, or as a last step for a dewy finish to ~show off your glow~.
Promising review: "I use this every day! Amazing product! It makes my skin so glowy and hydrated. Obsessed!" —livi010
Promising review: "I LOVE this product! The first product I tried was the Avocado Sleeping mask and wanted to try more. I used this product first as a primer and my skin looked more beautiful than it ever has! I started using it as a serum to get the benefits and my skin is happy and literally glowing. I have never had a product work so well and did not know my skin could look like this!" —Cat T.
Get it from Glow Recipe or from Sephora for $20+ (available in two sizes).