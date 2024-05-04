Listen To The Reviewers: 41 Of The Best Beauty Products They've Bought All Year (Or *Ever*)

1. NYX's waterproof eyeliner pencil, because it has won over more than 70,000 5-star reviewers with its highly pigmented formula and twist-up design. (If you hate sharpening, this one's for you!) And because its waterproof, reviewers love this for using on their waterline!
Promising review: "For years I used MAC black eyeliner, and bought this in a pinch one day at the mall. Best purchase ever! It’s so smooth when it rolls on, you only need one swipe to get a smooth black line! Gone are the days of going back and forth over and over. Love this! New favorite!" —EvaK
2. A bottle of CND SolarOil, a nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and grow (no peeling!) and keep your cuticles nourished and soft, no matter how much hand sanitizer you're using. Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E–infused formula daily.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it represents and is the best single product I have ever purchased. My nails had been splitting and breaking for almost a year. I have not had one split or break since the first day I applied this product! Absolutely amazing. You do not need to "paint" the whole nail with the product. One brush stroke per nail applies enough once you spread it on the nail/cuticle with your finger. And the almond scent is heavenly. I apply it before going to bed, take what is left on my fingertips after spreading it, and wipe it on the rest of my hands so I smell the amazingly soothing aroma as I fall asleep. Highly recommend it, and I would buy more now, except the bottle is going to last for a very long time before it is used up."—cathyvall
3. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil reviewers swear by to nourish their scalps, strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. It's formulated with biotin, moisturizing oils like jojoba, plus rosemary and mint oils, which can help stimulate the scalp.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on the scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
Promising review: "Best buy of 2022. I’ve bought this product because I was influenced on TikTok. I suffered from hair loss in 2022 and was trying to find a solution. I’ll leave this product on my scalp for two hours at a time and then wash out. I have noticed a huge difference in my hair health and my scalp health. Once I finish this bottle, I will be reviving this product." —Ashley Reese
4. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "Best money I've ever spent! If you are are thinking about this product. Please stop. JUST DO IT! This is the BEST PRODUCT I have ever bought on Amazon!! I am beyond pleased with my results. It works just as described, and trust me, the dead skin will fall off. I am going to buy one for every single person I know, lol! I can't keep this to myself!" —Kells Thomas
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
5. L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite, glycerin-infused illuminator you can mix in with moisturizer or foundation, wear as a base under makeup, *or* apply as a highlight or bronzer for a natural looking (and not glittery) glow.
Reviewers say it's similar to the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops!
Promising review: "Best find this year!! Moisturizing tint with a subtle glow is a perfect first layer for full makeup days or the only foundation needed for light days. I love the rest of the Lumi products as well." —Kelly Burich Kennedy
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy. I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and i’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!" —Natalie
6. An ergonomically designed detangling brush with cone-shaped bristles that separate tangles by pulling them apart sideways, not tugging them down. Reviewers say it's a miracle worker for everything from thick, coily hair to the finest strands!
Promising review: "Absolutely worth it. It’s [wild] how well it works! I hate brushing my hair when it’s wet, but with this brush, there’s no tangles, yanking, or pulling. Best purchase I've ever made." —Aimee Larrabee
Promising review: "I am always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair, and this brush passes through my hair easily, both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush for this one." —Amazon Customer
7. A bottle of Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo formulated with 1% ketoconazole that doesn't just banish annoying flakes, but actually works to kill the fungus that causes dandruff. You can use it just twice a week, too!
Learn more about ketoconazole shampoos and other dandruff shampoos at the Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "The best thing I ever bought. It did work when I used it for the first time. Great product." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "This fixed my dandruff almost immediately. I have tried different dandruff shampoos and hair care routines for YEARS without any success. I've used cleansing shampoos and hair oils, minimized any heat used on my hair, changed my diet, switched up shampoos frequently, used a scalp scrubbing tool, and tried going multiple days without washing my hair...and yet, I still struggled with dandruff and itchy scalp. The itching was unbearable. I decided to give Nizoral a try as a last-ditch effort, and my god, it has completely CHANGED my life. I am no longer itchy and I have virtually zero flakes still left on my hair. I wash my hair every 2-3 days and do not struggle with the same issues I used to. The scent is fine for me — it's a "clean" scent, so I don't mind it. I did not notice any drying of my hair. I used it every wash for a few weeks (the bottle says eight weeks), and now I just use it as needed. Probably every 5-6 washes. I hope you have as much success as I did with this product!" —Jenn
8. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a non-irritating makeup remover formulated with Japanese pearl barley to help brighten skin as it cleanses. Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a lil' spatula!) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve allllll the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and more, leaving no residue behind *and* not overly stripping skin of moisture.
Use on its own or pair with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad ($8.99)!
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE I'VE MADE THIS YEAR! I was just going to take my mascara off with it and I ended up rubbing it all over my face lol! It’s like all the tiktok reviews etc say…perfect makeup remover. Buy this now and you will throw away what you’ve been using. My face feels so clean." —Michele
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
9. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum with over 2,900 5-star reviews touting its ability to give that crystal clear mythical "glass skin" with powerhouse actives like niacinamide (a personal favorite) and hyaluronic acid, and frankly delicious-sounding ingredients like peach and East Asian mountain yam.
Promising review: "This is by far the best product I have ever bought. You almost instantly notice the effect and you will be pleased with the results. You don't have to worry about any weird smells. You use such a small amount this sample lasts for a while. This is the number 1 product by peach and lily in my opinion." —Myron R.
Promising review: "This has become my must-have, can't live without. If I have no other products, I need this one in my life. I've been using it for a few months now, morning and night, and noticed dramatic improvement in the clarity, texture, pore size. My skin is so clear, less oily, smoother...I don't feel the need to wear any makeup, which might be a first in my life." —Angela G.
Peach & Lily is a Korean-owned and woman-owned small beauty brand inspired by K-Beauty — and the products are *popular*.
10. A diffuser attachment with three adjustable air volumes and a deep bowl design to gently gather your curls and waves, drying them in their natural pattern, reducing frizz, and increasing definition AND shine.
It's compatible with diffusers with a diameter of 1.73-1.77 inches — and reviewers note that this even works with a Dyson Airwrap!
Promising review: "This was the best purchase I’ve ever made! I’ve had this diffuser for several months now and it’s completely changed my hair routine. It works so well at drying and plumping my curls without making them frizzy. It’s been a lifesaver. All I need is a spray bottle full of water, a little product, and this diffuser (& my Xtava hair dryer) and I’m set. I use the warm setting on low and it’s perfect. I can go up to four days without washing my curly hair now because of this new hair routine. My hair is so happy and has never looked better!! Only issue is it takes up a lot of space in my suitcase, but it’s worth it. I won’t travel without it." —Sarah Yardley
Promising review: "I so love this diffuser! I've searched everywhere for a diffuser that's big and will work right on my hair. I washed my hair, used my products, then used the blow-dryer. My curls were so defined and popping! I will recommend this to anyone!" –M.D
11. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C & E.
Promising review: "This is the best product I've bought in years!!!! I read the reviews and decided to take a chance. I'm more than impressed. I bought it to use as eye cream. However, I decided to put it on my face when I noticed how it felt under my eyes. This product was better than any moisturizer I've owned in the last ten years. It's worth the money!!! I had a dry patch on my face from eczema and it went away after I applied this product. This is the first time I used LilyAna and I was simply searching for an eye cream. I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. I promise this is the best investment I've made in years. It's worth trying. I never write long reviews, but this product is amazing." —Mrs J
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
