50 Amazing Hair Products That Really And Truly Work

This is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask so many people swear by.

Promising review: "I've been very careful when lightening my hair, but the straw feeling is sometimes inevitable when bleached. THIS PRODUCT IS MAGIC. I've always gone to my hairdresser when coloring so I've been fortunate to have my hair stay pretty nice, but this made a world of a difference. My hair is like silk or soft butter. So incredibly soft and shiny that I feel like a walking hair commercial. My hair feels so moisturized and healthy, just as soft if not softer than my hair was prior to coloring (been highlighting for five years now). Will be buying more before I run out; I will never stop using this product. FYI, my natural color is dark brown at the roots, and my hair looks healthier than a natural blonde IMO :) ADD TO YOUR CART; YOU WON'T REGRET. After you shampoo, load your hair up and do the rest of your shower heck have it be a long shower bc you deserve it, and rinse out with lukewarm water." —Meghan Davey

Promising review: "I have 4C hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

Get it from Amazon for $6.68.

