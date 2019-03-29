Celebrity

Karlie Kloss Wants Tall Girls To Wear Heels And For Women To Learn The Power Of Their Own Voice

Plus other things we learned when Karlie came for our puppy interview.

Posted on
Lauren Yapalater
Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed Staff

Karlie Kloss is a super model/entreprenuer who graced us with her presence to answer a bunch of questions that you, our BuzzFeed community, asked. All while playing with puppies, of course.

BuzzFeed

And while we know that it's difficult to really focus on anything other than the baby furballs being adorable, Karlie managed to get through the interview and give us the answers we wanted.

BuzzFeed

She spoke about the biggest lesson that she learned so far...

BuzzFeed

...what it's like being over six feet tall but still wanting to wear those stilletos...

BuzzFeed

...how she's really grown and matured in recent years...

BuzzFeed

And she talked about tons of other things including what she's most proud of about her company, Kode with Klossy, her thoughts on the #MeToo movement impacting the fashion industry, and her long lasting friendships both within and outside the modeling industry.

BuzzFeed

Plus, it doesn't hurt that you'll see lots of cute things happening, like this:

BuzzFeed

Basically, watch the whole video and I guarantee you'll want to 1) learn to code and 2) be best friends with Karlie.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

You can find out more about the Kode with Klossy program here, and catch her on Bravo's Project Runway every Thursday night at 8/7c!

Top trending videos

Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right
Looks like there are no comments yet.
Be the first to comment!
|
Advertisement

Connect With Celebrity

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
back to top