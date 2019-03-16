back to top
Animals

27 Doodles That Are So Cute There Needs To Be A New Word For It

Things are about to get cute.

Posted on
Lauren Yapalater
Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This lil woodsy doodle:

Instagram: @undefined

2. This smiling dood:

instagram.com

3. This goofy doodle:

Instagram: @undefined

4. This little fetcher:

Instagram: @undefined

5. This doodly doo:

Instagram: @undefined

6. This happy dood:

Instagram: @undefined

7. This tired pup:

Instagram: @undefined

8. This adventurous fluff:

Instagram: @undefined

9. This doodle head:

Instagram: @undefined

10. This doodle-aroo:

Instagram: @undefined

11. This poised dood:

Instagram: @undefined

12. This playful pup:

Instagram: @undefined

13. This cozy dood:

Instagram: @undefined

14. This sun-drenched pup:

Instagram: @undefined

15. This snowy doodle:

Instagram: @undefined

16. This angeldoo:

Instagram: @undefined

17. This beachy dood:

instagram.com

18. This sandy fluff:

Instagram: @undefined

19. This goateed dood:

Instagram: @undefined

20. This swinging doodler:

Instagram: @undefined

21. This big ol' fluff:

Instagram: @undefined

22. This nuzzling doodle:

Instagram: @undefined

23. This tiny dood:

Instagram: @undefined

24. This potted dood:

Instagram: @undefined

25. This city doodle:

instagram.com

26. This jumping doodle:

Instagram: @undefined

27. And this windswept fluff:

Instagram: @undefined

Doodles 4 lyfe.

