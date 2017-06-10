-
1. Ok, we'll start with an easy one. This is...
Doug Stamper
Frank Underwood's right hand man.Via Netflix
-
2. What's Frank Underwood's favorite reporter's name?
Zoe Barnes
Her exit from the show was definitely overwhelming.Via Netflix
-
3. This rival of Frank's name is...
Will Conway
Political rival of the Underwoods.Via Netflix
-
4. Claire's right hand is...
LeAnn Harvey
Also known as the women who doesn't fear getting her hands dirty.Via Netflix
-
5. What's this guy's name?
Tom Hammerschmidt
Committed to revealing the truth about the Underwoods.Via Netflix
-
6. She's one of the few characters that has lasted for the entire show, her name is...
Catherine Durant
Secretary of State and constant member of Frank's cabinet.Via Netflix
-
7. This is the most loyal character in the whole show, what's his name?
Edward Meechum
Frank's shadow and guardian... until not too long ago.Via Netflix
-
8. What's this miserable character's name, whose life was destroyed?
Lucas Goodwin
He only wanted the truth and he lost everything.Via Netflix
-
9. And this peculiar character is...
Seth Grayson
Look at that face, it's obvious that he's hiding something.Via Netflix
-
10. Remember what his name was?
Remy Danton
Frank Underwood's frequent headache.Via Netflix
Get More Than 8 Right On This "House Of Cards" Quiz, And You Could Be President
You're a worthy candidate, but you're not ready to have all that power. You need to investigate a bit more and plan your future. Why don't you watch through the show again while you plan your Machiavellian strategy?
Ok, maybe you're not ready to be president, but you have all the know-how to get there. How about you start with something with lower stakes, like the vice presidency? Before you know it, you'll be right there at the top.
Is your name Frank Underwood by any chance? Because it looks like you know everyone in Washington. We officially grant you the position of honorary president. Now get out there and rule the world.
This post was translated from Spanish.