TVAndMovies

Get More Than 8 Right On This "House Of Cards" Quiz, And You Could Be President

How well do you remember the Underwoods' friends (and enemies)?

Posted on
Luis Del Valle
Luis Del Valle
BuzzFeed Staff, Mexico

  1. 1. Ok, we'll start with an easy one. This is...

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Doug Stamper

    Frank Underwood's right hand man.

    Doug Stamper Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  2. 2. What's Frank Underwood's favorite reporter's name?

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Zoe Barnes

    Her exit from the show was definitely overwhelming.

    Zoe Barnes Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  3. 3. This rival of Frank's name is...

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Will Conway

    Political rival of the Underwoods.

    Will Conway Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  4. 4. Claire's right hand is...

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    LeAnn Harvey

    Also known as the women who doesn't fear getting her hands dirty.

    LeAnn Harvey Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  5. 5. What's this guy's name?

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tom Hammerschmidt

    Committed to revealing the truth about the Underwoods.

    Tom Hammerschmidt Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  6. 6. She's one of the few characters that has lasted for the entire show, her name is...

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Catherine Durant

    Secretary of State and constant member of Frank's cabinet.

    Catherine Durant Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  7. 7. This is the most loyal character in the whole show, what's his name?

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Edward Meechum

    Frank's shadow and guardian... until not too long ago.

    Edward Meechum Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  8. 8. What's this miserable character's name, whose life was destroyed?

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Lucas Goodwin

    He only wanted the truth and he lost everything.

    Lucas Goodwin Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  9. 9. And this peculiar character is...

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Seth Grayson

    Look at that face, it's obvious that he's hiding something.

    Seth Grayson Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

  10. 10. Remember what his name was?

    Netflix
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Remy Danton

    Frank Underwood's frequent headache.

    Remy Danton Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Netflix

You're a worthy candidate, but you're not ready to have all that power. You need to investigate a bit more and plan your future. Why don't you watch through the show again while you plan your Machiavellian strategy?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
Ok, maybe you're not ready to be president, but you have all the know-how to get there. How about you start with something with lower stakes, like the vice presidency? Before you know it, you'll be right there at the top.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
Is your name Frank Underwood by any chance? Because it looks like you know everyone in Washington. We officially grant you the position of honorary president. Now get out there and rule the world.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
This post was translated from Spanish.

