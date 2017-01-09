Everyone Is Freaking Out About The Fact Diego Luna Spoke In Spanish At The Golden Globes

1. Star Wars actor Diego Luna showed at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night with his lifelong best friend Gael Garcia Bernal — who was nominated for best comedy actor for his role in Mozart in the Jungle. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images ID: 10290025

2. Luna was there to present the award for best screenplay next to his Rogue One co-star, Felicity Jones. Felicity Jones & Diego Luna #GoldenGlobes — Thank You Carrie 💕 (@starwarstuff) ID: 10290026

3. But when he did, Diego presented the award in both English and Spanish… Aquí está el vídeo! 👏🏼🎬 #DiegoLuna se atrevió y hablo en español mientras presentaba un premio de los #goldenglobes… https://t.co/kmGq3YexkS — OSSOM! (@_ossom) ID: 10290027

4. WHICH WAS A BIG DEAL. NBC ID: 10290028

5. And Americans went crazy. I will silencio when whenever Diego Luna wants me to #GoldenGlobes — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) ID: 10290030

6. But over on Spanish-speaking Twitter, there was a really incredible moment, for many, of national pride. Eres un mexicano q lo hace a uno sentirse orgulloso de nuestro país, en estas épocas cosa tan difícil. @diegoluna_ gracias por el español 👏🏼 — AidaLL (@AidaLiraL) “You are a mexican that makes me proud of our country, especially in these hard times. @diegoluna_ thank you for the Spanish,” one person wrote. ID: 10290031

7. They nominated him for president. . @diegoluna_ para presidente! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobesEnTNT — Miguel (@MijelMX) ”.@diegoluna_ for President! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobesEnTNT” ID: 10290032

8. Even Mexican Soccer striker, Chicharito Hernandez, got all worked up and emotional. @diegoluna_ Que padrote!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) “@diegoluna_ What a pimp! 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽.” ID: 10290033

9. Some viewed it as an important confrontation of discrimination. A Diego Luna le valió millones de "Stars wars" y habló en español. En tu cara, Donald Trump. #GoldenGlobes — Maldito Planeta (@malditoplaneta) “Diego Luna earned millions from Stars wars and spoke in Spanish. In your face, Donald Trump. #GoldenGlobes.” ID: 10290034

10. And for others, it was a great step forward in including Mexicans in Hollywood. Diego Luna NO presentó mejor película extranjera … estamos avanzando mundo! — oscar uriel (@oscaruriel) “Diego Luna did NOT present best foreign movie… We are advancing so much.” ID: 10290035

11. It was a really special moment. . @diegoluna_ , pura clase presentando en #GoldenGlobes . — León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) ”.@diegoluna_, pure class at the #GoldenGlobes.” ID: 10290036

12. And for many, a reminder of the importance of the value of your roots. Diego Luna es hermoso. Que belleza de persona. Siempre orgullo de sus raíces y nunca dejandolas a un lado. Nunca dejes d ser así @diegoluna_ — Magnus Fabuloso Bane (@MariaShumdalec) “Diego Luna you are beautiful. Such a lovely person. Always proud of your roots, never leaving them aside, don’t stop being who you are @Diegoluna_” ID: 10290037

13. Diego Luna hablando español. Gracias Dios por tanto. — lannister. (@fuckyesbeatles) “Diego Luna speaking Spanish. Thank you God so much.” ID: 10290038