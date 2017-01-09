Everyone Is Freaking Out About The Fact Diego Luna Spoke In Spanish At The Golden Globes
“Y el Globo de Oro es para…”
1. Star Wars actor Diego Luna showed at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night with his lifelong best friend Gael Garcia Bernal — who was nominated for best comedy actor for his role in Mozart in the Jungle.
2. Luna was there to present the award for best screenplay next to his Rogue One co-star, Felicity Jones.
3. But when he did, Diego presented the award in both English and Spanish…
4. WHICH WAS A BIG DEAL.
5. And Americans went crazy.
6. But over on Spanish-speaking Twitter, there was a really incredible moment, for many, of national pride.
Eres un mexicano q lo hace a uno sentirse orgulloso de nuestro país, en estas épocas cosa tan difícil. @diegoluna_ gracias por el español 👏🏼— AidaLL (@AidaLiraL)
“You are a mexican that makes me proud of our country, especially in these hard times. @diegoluna_ thank you for the Spanish,” one person wrote.
7. They nominated him for president.
”.@diegoluna_ for President! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobesEnTNT”
8. Even Mexican Soccer striker, Chicharito Hernandez, got all worked up and emotional.
“@diegoluna_ What a pimp! 🏽🏽🏽🏽.”
9. Some viewed it as an important confrontation of discrimination.
A Diego Luna le valió millones de "Stars wars" y habló en español. En tu cara, Donald Trump. #GoldenGlobes— Maldito Planeta (@malditoplaneta)
“Diego Luna earned millions from Stars wars and spoke in Spanish. In your face, Donald Trump. #GoldenGlobes.”
10. And for others, it was a great step forward in including Mexicans in Hollywood.
Diego Luna NO presentó mejor película extranjera … estamos avanzando mundo!— oscar uriel (@oscaruriel)
“Diego Luna did NOT present best foreign movie… We are advancing so much.”
11. It was a really special moment.
”.@diegoluna_, pure class at the #GoldenGlobes.”
12. And for many, a reminder of the importance of the value of your roots.
Diego Luna es hermoso. Que belleza de persona. Siempre orgullo de sus raíces y nunca dejandolas a un lado. Nunca dejes d ser así @diegoluna_— Magnus Fabuloso Bane (@MariaShumdalec)
“Diego Luna you are beautiful. Such a lovely person. Always proud of your roots, never leaving them aside, don’t stop being who you are @Diegoluna_”
13.
“Diego Luna speaking Spanish. Thank you God so much.”
This post was translated from Spanish.
- Donald Trump lashed out at Meryl Streep, calling her "overrated," following Streep's scathing anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. 👀
- "La La Land" took home seven awards on Sunday night. The movie is now the most awarded film in Golden Globe history 🙌
- At least 15 people have been arrested over the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October, French media report.
- Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment the Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman pulled out a pistol and began opening fire.