    30 Wayfair Home Products You'll Want To Have If You’re In Your 20s And Don’t Live With Your Parents Anymore

    There's a reason your parents always put non-slip bath mats in the bathroom.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A multifunctional couch that’s as practical as it is stunning. The back of this richly-colored sofa folds down, so you can host friends overnight whenever the mood strikes (a definite perk of living in your own space over your parents’!); it’s got side pockets for your remotes and other bits and bobs; and it’s upholstered in ~velvet~. Turns out your twentysomething home can have it all!

    Emily/Wayfair, Nicholas/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I looooove this couch! I was on the prowl for a couch for months, endlessly scrolling options, and ultimately settled on this one. I get a lot of compliments on it — especially the rich teal color. I also find it very comfortable, although it’s key to note that it’s not very squishy/soft, which is my usual preference. But I still find it imminently lounge-able despite its firmness.” —Anonymous

    Price: $429.99+ (originally $469.99+; available in two colors)

    2. A lift-top coffee table with the versatility of a Transformer. Perfect for apartments that are small, shared, or both (such is the nature of accommodations when you’re in your 20s). This pick not only packs storage baskets underneath, but also pops its top easily, revealing a ton of additional storage right below its surface. You can even use the lifted top as a desk or dining table.

    Amanda/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this table! I put it together by myself (took some time). I really like the top that lifts up — I put my throws under it and use the top like a table to eat on. I am a happy camper!” —Anonymous

    Price: $134.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in four colors)

    3. A soft and soothing rug to cover your naked, naked floors. Neutral but not boring and with a high pile that’s devastatingly soft, this option makes for one heck of a backdrop to showcase your burgeoning interior design aesthetic — one finally free of parental interference.

    Graciella/Wayfair, Jenny/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I am obsessed with this rug! I got the 8x10 for my living room in my new apartment and I could not be happier. The shagginess is soft and nice, the white is beautiful and just what I was looking for. The ‘new carpet’ smell only lasted a day. Highly recommend!” —Ashley

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $60+; available in 22 sizes)

    4. A fun, faux fur storage ottoman, because if there’s one thing you learn in your 20s, it’s that you can never have enough additional seating or storage. Why not get ‘em both in one go? This cute lil’ drum is super soft to sit on — and as a bonus, it opens up to reveal a sneaky hidden storage spot inside.

    Anonymous/Wayfair, Haley/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love these ottomans! I got two for my loft area as extra seats in case the couch doesn’t fit everyone. I put my dog’s toys inside the ottoman, and they’re fairly light.” —David F

    Price: $51.99+ (originally $63.99+; available in four colors)

    5. A gel memory foam mattress that’s a huge step up from whatever ancient sleeping situation you might have left behind in your childhood bedroom. Both supportive and soft, this snooze machine is excellent for back-, stomach-, and side-sleepers alike — and if you run hot while you sleep, good news: It’s also got breathable construction to keep you cool all night long.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the mattress placed on an upholstered bedframe with a gray tufted headboard
    laura/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Wow, this is THE BEST mattress I have ever bought. It is firm, but it has a soft top. It is luxurious. And the best part is that my back doesn’t hurt when I get up or toss and turn all night. It’s awesome!!! Wayfair, PLEASE don’t discontinue this because I want to buy a bigger size soon when I move in a couple of years!” —Maria

    Price: $239.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king)

    6. Plus, some excellent sheets to go with it, because why sleep on scratchy sheets if you don’t have to? This 1,000 thread count, 100% Egyptian-quality cotton set will send your grownup, living-on-your-own self off to the land of Nod in cool, soft comfort.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the sheets in the color Navy Blue
    Angela/Wayfair

    The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases.

    Promising review: “The best sheets we have ever had! Thick and extremely smooth and comfortable. Fits our mattress perfectly and washes beautifully in cold water. Especially good for cold weather.” —Patricha Ann

    Price: $160.20+ (originally $429.88+; available in sizes full–California king and 13 colors)

    7. AND a sturdy yet affordable bed frame, because you deserve better than the ol’ twentysomething standby of just sticking your mattress on the floor. This sleek metal bedframe (which, btw, does NOT require a box spring — hoorah for ease of use!) also has more than 18 inches of clearance underneath, so if your storage space is at a premium, a couple of under-bed bins will fit down there, no problem.

    Melody/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This bed frame is worth every penny. The height clearance of the legs creates so, so much space to store my belongings underneath. I liked this frame so much I bought two others. I added some furniture grips to the bottom of the legs to make sure it wouldn't slide or scratch my wood floors. This is a sturdy frame and can withstand a great amount of weight.” —Yamil

    Price: $66.99+ (originally $269.98+; available in sizes twin–king)

    8. A proper laundry hamper, because when you’re old enough to have moved out of your parents’ place, the whole “floordrobe” thing isn’t going to cut it anymore. This soft, braided number is unexpectedly cozy — and it’s even got a lid, so you don’t have to sit there staring at your dirty socks all week before laundry day if you don’t want to.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the woven laundry hamper in the color white with lid in a home setting
    Fanta/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely gorgeous and of excellent quality for the money. I got the rust color and I love it. I have had it around a year and shows no sign of wear. I line it with orange trash bags and it looks great. I like it because it's not too big and not too little.” —Gayle

    Price: $83.99+ (originally $155+; available in two sizes and 23 colors)

    9. A set of five pretty storage baskets so flexible, they’ll adapt to whatever you need them to do — even if your living situation in your 20s changes as rapidly as the rest of your life does. (Early adulthood is equal parts tumultuous and exciting, is it not?)

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a four-cube organizer with four of the storage baskets in each cubby and decorative items on top
    Nedra/Wayfair

    These collapsible wicker baskets corral your stuff with style, no matter what room you put them in — and they look way nicer than those old plastic milk crates you’ve been using since your dorm room days.  

    Promising review: “These are amazing! Beautiful and I love that they can be folded flat for easy storage if I am not using one. Received many compliments about how great they look!” —Anonymous

    Price: $66.99+ for a set of five (originally $69.99+; available in three sizes and five colors)

    10. Or, some hanging baskets that make your storage solutions part of your décor scheme. Again: You will never regret having more storage options than you think you need. Signed, a thirtysomething who struggled a ton with storage space in small apartments in her 20s and learned many lessons along the way.

    Yakun/Wayfair

    Made of jute cotton, these baskets, which come in sets of two, can each hold up to 8.8 pounds.

    Promising review: “These are cute! I hung one on an upcycled coatrack that I made, and put a couple of umbrellas in it. I put the other one on the dog’s hook, and put his leashes/outdoor needs in it. Endless possibilities with these cute little hanging baskets!” —Jennifer

    Price: $21.99 for a set of two baskets (originally $30.99)

    11. A bagless, cordless stick vacuum, because you’re in charge of keeping your own floors clean now — so you may as well make it as simple as possible for yourself, right? This lightweight vac from Shark is so much easier to drag around your home than a big ol’ corded vacuum, not to mention a lot more flexible: It swaps out attachments at the click of a button, and even converts into handheld mode quickly and easily.

    Wayfair

    Honestly, one of the biggest indicators that I was firmly in my Functional Adult Era was this: When I finally got a fancy schmancy stick vac not too dissimilar from this one, it was really, really exciting to me. Are these kinds of vacuums an investment? Absolutely — but it’s worth it, if it's in your budget: They make vacuuming way easier and a heck of a lot quicker.

    Promising review: “This vacuum is the best. It’s lightweight, and easy to use, holds a good charge, picks up pet hair very well. Great for reaching high places also. I would highly recommend this vacuum to everyone.” —Angel

    Price: $179.99 (originally $259.99)

    12. A space-saving desk, so that even your teeny, just-moved-out-of-your-parents’-house apartment can have a dedicated workspace. With clean lines, tapered legs, and a streamlined silhouette, this two-drawer desk makes for a terrific work-from-home setup — even if your “office” is just a corner of your bedroom.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the desk in the color white, decorated with a plant, a desk lamp, a small speaker, and a laptop, with a white chair and pink pillow in front of it
    Courtney/Wayfair

    Things you will discover in adulthood include the fact that actually, physically separating your workspace from your living-the-rest-of-your-life space is key for maintaining good work-life balance. If you work from home, if your job has you sitting at the computer a lot, and/or if you have the room for it, get a desk. I say this as someone who had a desk for most of my early 20s, got rid of it in my mid-20s, and then got another one in my 30s because I realized that getting rid of my original desk had been a mistake. You’d be amazed what a difference working from somewhere that’s not your couch before you go, y’know, chill on that same couch after work can make.

    Promising review: “Needed a desk to fit a small area but be able to accommodate a laptop and terminal with space to work. Perfect desk and stylish, too. Will last for a long while.” —Kim

    Price: $125.99+ (originally $131.99+; available in two sizes and four colors)

    13. A surprisingly elegant two-drawer filing cabinet, because functionality, like adulthood itself, doesn’t have to be boring. This cabinet gives you plenty of space to organize all your most important pieces of paperwork (which, y’know, you’ll have to keep track of, now that your parents aren’t there to do it for you) — and with those slick lines and gold accents, it’s lovely to look at, too.

    Wayfair, Melissa/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have never liked filing cabinets – bulky, ugly, work-y looking. Until I found this one. It has style, works well with my white shelves, and sits well in my living room office space. I am delighted with it and in fact bought two. Warning, it’s a bit of pain to assemble, but hey, no pain, no gain.” —Joelle

    Price: $199.99+ (originally $254.99+; available in four colors)

    14. A compact yet versatile dining table that’ll give you somewhere to enjoy your meals that’s not just the coffee table. This cute little trestle number has two foldable leaves, so you can seat just yourself or up to six people at it — and it’ll grow with you over time, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the dining table against a wall with one leaf extended and the other folded down, decorated with bamboo placemats, a plant, and two orange dining chairs
    Katarina/Wayfair

    Promising review: “The PERFECT dining table for a small space! We’ve move since purchasing and I am actually now using it as a desk. This piece can be used for all sorts of spaces!” —Samantha

    Price: $182.99+ (available in two colors)

    15. A pair of velvet tufted side chairs that deliver both a bit of glam and a ton of adaptability to your space. Pair ‘em with your drop-leaf dining table! Pop one in front of your space-efficient desk! Fill an odd corner of your living room with one! Break ‘em out when guests are over and you need more seating!

    two pink tufted velvet chairs on either side of a white circular table
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    The humble side chair is truly the unsung hero of home furnishings, and if you can learn to appreciate it when you’re in your 20s, your home will be all the better for it no matter how many years pass you by.

    Promising review:Beautiful accent chairs for small space offices. I purchased in pink and I get so many compliments on them! People love my pink chairs!” —Brenna

    *Another* promising review: “Very soft velvet, and the chairs look and feel high quality. Perfect for a smaller dining table (mine is 29” tall for reference). Easy assembly as well.” —Anonymous

    Price: $173.99+ for a set of two chairs (available in 14 colors)

    16. Some woven placemats to protect your tabletop, because “you break it, you buy it” takes on a whole new meaning when you’re running your own household. These machine-washable cotton placemats do double duty, too: They protec, but they also dec — as in, decorate. (They do not, as far as I know, attac.)

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of two table settings with the placemats, plus plates, napkins, and cutlery
    Dania/Wayfair

    I know, I know — placemats seem superfluous. I did not see the point of them for quite a long time. I will not live without them now, though. Not only do they prevent damage to your dining table (you’re the one who has to pay to repair or replace it now if it gets destroyed, after all), they also zhuzh a plain ol’ dining space up juuuuust a little bit. Effortless decor is appreciated at any time, but especially when you’re a busy twentysomething.

    Promising review: “Coordinates with my kitchen colors of aqua, teal, and white. Very durable, easy to clean, just needs a day to dry flat on a towel. Can be lightly ironed, but not always necessary. Bright splash of color against a white vinyl tablecloth. Machine wash in a mesh bag on delicate cycle.” —Janet

    Price: $23.99+ for a set of six placemats (originally $36.99; available in six colors)

    17. A 4-quart air fryer that’ll make feeding your twentysomething self a breeze — even on days when the constant adulting is running you ragged and you don’t have a lot of fuel left in the tank. If you have just one countertop kitchen appliance, this one is a good one to pick; with the ability to do everything from roast or bake to reheat or (of course) air fry, this option from Ninja will perfectly crisp up your favorites quickly and easily.

    Jesika/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I'm not much of a cook, but this guy makes me feel like fixing dinner for everyone! Easy to use and very user-friendly!” —Grace

    Price: $79.99 (originally $119.99)

    18. A set of dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe stoneware dishes that’ll dress up your dining table with some understated sophistication. This 16-piece service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and bowls — and, I mean, let’s be honest: We all deserve to feel fancy even when dinner is cereal. (No judgment. You don’t live with your parents anymore. Do what you want. You’re in charge now!)

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the set of stoneware dishes in the color blush pink, stacked and lined up on a kitchen counter
    Stephanie/Wayfair

    Promising review:This is such a beautiful, durable set of dishes! I love the shape of the bowls. The coffee mugs are so large that we use them for soup mugs and cereal. The gray goes beautifully with my gold silverware. My only regret is not buying two sets!” —Amy

    Price: $41.68+ (originally $79.99; available in nine colors)

    19. A 20-piece flatware set, because you don’t have to resign yourself to plastic forks at every meal just because you don’t live with your folks anymore. And hey, good news: Functional, easy-to-take-care-of flatware doesn’t have to cost a bundle!

    Five pieces of flatware including two forks, a knife, and two spoons are arranged side by side on a textured background
    Wayfair

    This stainless steel set is dishwasher-safe and super affordable — and a lot better for the environment than single-use plastics. It includes four salad forks, four dinner forks, four butter knives, four tablespoons, and four teaspoons.|

    Promising review: “Attractive and classic-looking flatware set. Has a solid, heavy weight. Washes well in the dishwasher. Really nice quality.” —Donna

    Price: $25.99 (originally $39.99)

    20. A countertop spice rack you probably didn’t know you needed. Trust me, all those little jars can get out of hand real fast — but with something like this on hand, you might be able to keep everything reined in, not just in your 20s, but also beyond.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the spice rack with labeled jars for ranch, chicken and beef stock, Cajun seasoning, and others on a kitchen counter
    Jennifer/Wayfair

    This rack has space for 28 bottles, which, bonus — it actually includes, in the event that you’re down for decanting your spices. Love a uniform aesthetic. A+, no notes.  

    Promising review: “Best. Purchase. Ever. If I could give six stars, I would. My spices went from a pile of baggies and mismatched bottles to looking like a kitchen counter in a magazine. I couldn’t believe the labels, either — I cook a lot and have some pretty esoteric spices. But there was a pre-made label for every one. And it was the right number of jars too. Pro-tip: Put the lid on, sit the bottle upright and then apply the sticker. Then the labels will all face the same way easily.” —Jaime

    Price: $42.99

    21. A set of four colorful dish towels, because you can never have too many of these things — a lesson best learned early in your no-longer-cohabiting-with-your-family life. This set includes two center-band dish towels and two absorbent waffle weave ones, ticking both the “pretty” and “effective” boxes all in one go. Drying the dishes and decorating your kitchen has never been easier.

    The dish towel set in the color blue folded on countertop with a bowl of vegetables in the background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I was really impressed with the towels. They are thicker and larger than I expected. Quality made and nice design. I'm sure these towels will last a lot longer. Thank you!” —Anonymous

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $24.99+; available in seven colors)

    22. A handy wall organizer to create a drop zone by your front door — which, in turn, will help you keep your on-the-go 20s life shipshape and squared away. This pick includes five hooks for keys and other hanging items and two wire baskets for mail, masks, and other can't-leave-home-without-'em items, making it an essential one-and-done organizational must-have.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wall organizer with mail in the top basket, an empty bottom basket, and four sets of keys hanging from five hooks
    paula/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this key holder/double basket for incoming and outgoing STUFF! It’s keeping us more organized and SAVING TIME not searching for keys!” —Donna

    Price: $22.99 (originally $34.99; available in two colors)

    23. A pair of stackable side tables that can adjust to suit your needs as your living situation evolves over time — from your first just-struck-out-on-your-own apartment to the skilled-and-experienced-adult dwellings you have to look forward to in your future. These unique bamboo tables can be used individually as a matched set, or stacked up to create a single, larger piece. Neat-o!

    Melissa/Wayfair, Michelle/Wayfair

    Promising review:Perfect for a multi-use room that we convert to a guest room when needed. While stacked, it just looks like a cute little accent table that I set a plant on, and it doesn’t take up much space at all. Perfect small nightstands for guests when we pull out the Murphy bed.” —Jennifer

    Price: $47.99+ (originally $64.99+; available in two colors)

    24. A pair of velvet geometric-pattern throw pillow covers with metallic accents, so you can add that certain je ne sais quoi to your space without needing to spend big bucks in the process (a key factor when decking out your home in your 20s!). Never underestimate the ability of a few carefully-chosen throw pillows to pull together a room.

    Blerina/Wayfair, Kehinde/Wayfair

    Note that the covers don’t come with pillow inserts, but you can grab a couple of those here if you need to.

    Promising review: “Beautiful! I’ve already gotten compliments on them. They look exactly like the picture and the material is super nice. Looks high quality and chic.” —Shalini

    Price: $18.89+ (originally $19.07+; available in two sizes and 11 colors)

    25. A classy floor lamp, because having an abundance of lighting options in your home is always useful. Fun fact: You do not actually have to resign yourself to harsh overhead light at all times! Popping something like this three-globe, dimmable floor lamp in a corner will allow you to illuminate your space as softly as you like — and add a touch of grown-up glamour, too, no matter how newly-minted an adult you are.

    Wayfair, Maci/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Super high quality and it makes our living room so cozy! The adjustable light is awesome and the metal is really pretty. The base is heavy, so no worries about it falling over.” —Anonymous

    Price: $85.99 (originally $112.99)

    26. A playful floral shower curtain to brighten up your bathroom. Do you need a decorative shower curtain? Not really. Does having one make your bathroom look a heck of a lot more put-together than it would with just a shower liner? Absolutely. Go ahead. Get yourself a fun shower curtain. Your twentysomething self will appreciate it every single time you see it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the vibrant floral pattern shower curtain inside a bathroom
    Denise/Wayfair

    Promising review: “The perfect pop of color for my bathroom! It is so pretty and the colors are exactly as they appear in the photo. A favorite purchase of mine!!” —Anonymous

    Price: $73.99+ (available in three sizes)

    27. And a plush microfiber bath mat, so you won’t put yourself in danger of slipping on wet tiles every time you step out of the shower. Seriously — don’t sleep on this. It might seem like a nonessential, but it’s 100% a necessity. Your parents had a reason for putting one in front of any and all showers in your family home.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of two of the bath mats in different sizes, both light blue, on the floor in a bathroom, one in front of the sink and the other in front of the toilet
    Cheryl/Wayfair

    Promising review:This mat is the softest thing I have felt in a long time. I ordered the small size. Perfect for space in one bathroom I have. I will say it doesn’t move or slide. Perfect. I wish it came in nap time size, haha. You will not be disappointed.” —Terry

    Price: $9.86+ (originally $22.86+; available in three sizes and nine colors)

    28. AND a six-piece set of high-quality towels that actually match, so even your shower setup can communicate that you’ve 100% got your twentysomething life together. Made of Egyptian-quality cotton, this set includes two cushy bath towels, two washcloths, and two hand towels, all of which feel as terrific as they look.

    The towel set in the color blue, folded and stacked on a wooden surface with a curtained window in the background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are great towels. I am super picky when it comes to my towels. They wash well, are fluffy but not so much that the threads get snagged on your jewelry. The size of the bath towels is large. My only wish is that the set came with more than two washcloths. I’m putting another set in my cart.” —AJS

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $188.38; available in 20 colors)

    29. A tension pole shower organizer to keep all your lotions and potions neat and tidy. If you’re sharing your shower with roommates, as many of us do in our 20s, it provides plenty of space for everyone’s favorite shower stuff — and since the four shelves are adjustable, it can accommodate even the tallest of bottles.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the tension pole shower organizer in the color bronze, holding various bath products next to a purple shower curtain
    Pam/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Working well so far. It comes with several pole segments to allow for different lengths, and the shelves can be positioned anywhere along the pole to put things in easy reach and allow for bottles with different heights. Setup was pretty easy, and its stayed firmly in place since then.” —Kane

    Price: $38.99+ (available in two colors)

    30. And lastly, a colorful utility cart that’ll stand you in good stead throughout every stage of life — from your 20s and beyond. With three roomy shelves, smooth rolling casters, and even breaks to keep it in place, this cart is the ultimate in form and function, no matter what you use it for.

    Kathy/Wayfair, Wayfair reviewer/Wayfair

    Seriously — these things are so useful. I have a four-tier one very similar to this option that I use for organizing and storing skincare, makeup, and haircare products, but the beauty of the utility cart is its… well, utility. You can use it to organize anything. Kitchen stuff! Cleaning stuff! Office stuff! Books, even! The possibilities are endless!

    Promising review: “I love this so much! I use it for my snacks that I use to keep in a big bag. But now I’m so tempted to buy another one for my art supplies!” —erica

    *Another* promising review: “I needed a little cart for all the stuff in our small bathroom and this has been perfect! I was super easy to put together. It’s exactly what I expected.” —Elizabeth

    Price: $49.96+ (originally $59.99; available in four colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.