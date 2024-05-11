30 Wayfair Home Products You'll Want To Have If You’re In Your 20s And Don’t Live With Your Parents Anymore

1. A multifunctional couch that’s as practical as it is stunning. The back of this richly-colored sofa folds down, so you can host friends overnight whenever the mood strikes (a definite perk of living in your own space over your parents’!); it’s got side pockets for your remotes and other bits and bobs; and it’s upholstered in ~velvet~. Turns out your twentysomething home can have it all!
2. A lift-top coffee table with the versatility of a Transformer. Perfect for apartments that are small, shared, or both (such is the nature of accommodations when you’re in your 20s). This pick not only packs storage baskets underneath, but also pops its top easily, revealing a ton of additional storage right below its surface. You can even use the lifted top as a desk or dining table.
3. A soft and soothing rug to cover your naked, naked floors. Neutral but not boring and with a high pile that’s devastatingly soft, this option makes for one heck of a backdrop to showcase your burgeoning interior design aesthetic — one finally free of parental interference.
4. A fun, faux fur storage ottoman, because if there’s one thing you learn in your 20s, it’s that you can never have enough additional seating or storage. Why not get ‘em both in one go? This cute lil’ drum is super soft to sit on — and as a bonus, it opens up to reveal a sneaky hidden storage spot inside.
5. A gel memory foam mattress that’s a huge step up from whatever ancient sleeping situation you might have left behind in your childhood bedroom. Both supportive and soft, this snooze machine is excellent for back-, stomach-, and side-sleepers alike — and if you run hot while you sleep, good news: It’s also got breathable construction to keep you cool all night long.
6. Plus, some excellent sheets to go with it, because why sleep on scratchy sheets if you don’t have to? This 1,000 thread count, 100% Egyptian-quality cotton set will send your grownup, living-on-your-own self off to the land of Nod in cool, soft comfort.
7. AND a sturdy yet affordable bed frame, because you deserve better than the ol’ twentysomething standby of just sticking your mattress on the floor. This sleek metal bedframe (which, btw, does NOT require a box spring — hoorah for ease of use!) also has more than 18 inches of clearance underneath, so if your storage space is at a premium, a couple of under-bed bins will fit down there, no problem.
8. A proper laundry hamper, because when you’re old enough to have moved out of your parents’ place, the whole “floordrobe” thing isn’t going to cut it anymore. This soft, braided number is unexpectedly cozy — and it’s even got a lid, so you don’t have to sit there staring at your dirty socks all week before laundry day if you don’t want to.
9. A set of five pretty storage baskets so flexible, they’ll adapt to whatever you need them to do — even if your living situation in your 20s changes as rapidly as the rest of your life does. (Early adulthood is equal parts tumultuous and exciting, is it not?)
10. Or, some hanging baskets that make your storage solutions part of your décor scheme. Again: You will never regret having more storage options than you think you need. Signed, a thirtysomething who struggled a ton with storage space in small apartments in her 20s and learned many lessons along the way.
11. A bagless, cordless stick vacuum, because you’re in charge of keeping your own floors clean now — so you may as well make it as simple as possible for yourself, right? This lightweight vac from Shark is so much easier to drag around your home than a big ol’ corded vacuum, not to mention a lot more flexible: It swaps out attachments at the click of a button, and even converts into handheld mode quickly and easily.
12. A space-saving desk, so that even your teeny, just-moved-out-of-your-parents’-house apartment can have a dedicated workspace. With clean lines, tapered legs, and a streamlined silhouette, this two-drawer desk makes for a terrific work-from-home setup — even if your “office” is just a corner of your bedroom.
13. A surprisingly elegant two-drawer filing cabinet, because functionality, like adulthood itself, doesn’t have to be boring. This cabinet gives you plenty of space to organize all your most important pieces of paperwork (which, y’know, you’ll have to keep track of, now that your parents aren’t there to do it for you) — and with those slick lines and gold accents, it’s lovely to look at, too.
14. A compact yet versatile dining table that’ll give you somewhere to enjoy your meals that’s not just the coffee table. This cute little trestle number has two foldable leaves, so you can seat just yourself or up to six people at it — and it’ll grow with you over time, too.
15. A pair of velvet tufted side chairs that deliver both a bit of glam and a ton of adaptability to your space. Pair ‘em with your drop-leaf dining table! Pop one in front of your space-efficient desk! Fill an odd corner of your living room with one! Break ‘em out when guests are over and you need more seating!
16. Some woven placemats to protect your tabletop, because “you break it, you buy it” takes on a whole new meaning when you’re running your own household. These machine-washable cotton placemats do double duty, too: They protec, but they also dec — as in, decorate. (They do not, as far as I know, attac.)
17. A 4-quart air fryer that’ll make feeding your twentysomething self a breeze — even on days when the constant adulting is running you ragged and you don’t have a lot of fuel left in the tank. If you have just one countertop kitchen appliance, this one is a good one to pick; with the ability to do everything from roast or bake to reheat or (of course) air fry, this option from Ninja will perfectly crisp up your favorites quickly and easily.
18. A set of dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe stoneware dishes that’ll dress up your dining table with some understated sophistication. This 16-piece service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and bowls — and, I mean, let’s be honest: We all deserve to feel fancy even when dinner is cereal. (No judgment. You don’t live with your parents anymore. Do what you want. You’re in charge now!)
19. A 20-piece flatware set, because you don’t have to resign yourself to plastic forks at every meal just because you don’t live with your folks anymore. And hey, good news: Functional, easy-to-take-care-of flatware doesn’t have to cost a bundle!
20. A countertop spice rack you probably didn’t know you needed. Trust me, all those little jars can get out of hand real fast — but with something like this on hand, you might be able to keep everything reined in, not just in your 20s, but also beyond.
21. A set of four colorful dish towels, because you can never have too many of these things — a lesson best learned early in your no-longer-cohabiting-with-your-family life. This set includes two center-band dish towels and two absorbent waffle weave ones, ticking both the “pretty” and “effective” boxes all in one go. Drying the dishes and decorating your kitchen has never been easier.
22. A handy wall organizer to create a drop zone by your front door — which, in turn, will help you keep your on-the-go 20s life shipshape and squared away. This pick includes five hooks for keys and other hanging items and two wire baskets for mail, masks, and other can't-leave-home-without-'em items, making it an essential one-and-done organizational must-have.
23. A pair of stackable side tables that can adjust to suit your needs as your living situation evolves over time — from your first just-struck-out-on-your-own apartment to the skilled-and-experienced-adult dwellings you have to look forward to in your future. These unique bamboo tables can be used individually as a matched set, or stacked up to create a single, larger piece. Neat-o!
24. A pair of velvet geometric-pattern throw pillow covers with metallic accents, so you can add that certain je ne sais quoi to your space without needing to spend big bucks in the process (a key factor when decking out your home in your 20s!). Never underestimate the ability of a few carefully-chosen throw pillows to pull together a room.
25. A classy floor lamp, because having an abundance of lighting options in your home is always useful. Fun fact: You do not actually have to resign yourself to harsh overhead light at all times! Popping something like this three-globe, dimmable floor lamp in a corner will allow you to illuminate your space as softly as you like — and add a touch of grown-up glamour, too, no matter how newly-minted an adult you are.
26. A playful floral shower curtain to brighten up your bathroom. Do you need a decorative shower curtain? Not really. Does having one make your bathroom look a heck of a lot more put-together than it would with just a shower liner? Absolutely. Go ahead. Get yourself a fun shower curtain. Your twentysomething self will appreciate it every single time you see it.
27. And a plush microfiber bath mat, so you won’t put yourself in danger of slipping on wet tiles every time you step out of the shower. Seriously — don’t sleep on this. It might seem like a nonessential, but it’s 100% a necessity. Your parents had a reason for putting one in front of any and all showers in your family home.
28. AND a six-piece set of high-quality towels that actually match, so even your shower setup can communicate that you’ve 100% got your twentysomething life together. Made of Egyptian-quality cotton, this set includes two cushy bath towels, two washcloths, and two hand towels, all of which feel as terrific as they look.
29. A tension pole shower organizer to keep all your lotions and potions neat and tidy. If you’re sharing your shower with roommates, as many of us do in our 20s, it provides plenty of space for everyone’s favorite shower stuff — and since the four shelves are adjustable, it can accommodate even the tallest of bottles.
30. And lastly, a colorful utility cart that’ll stand you in good stead throughout every stage of life — from your 20s and beyond. With three roomy shelves, smooth rolling casters, and even breaks to keep it in place, this cart is the ultimate in form and function, no matter what you use it for.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.