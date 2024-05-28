27 Products Under $30 That Will Make It Look Like A Grown-Up Lives In Your House

Popular products from this list
A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel, because being able to unclog your own drains is an essential Adulting 101 skill. True, no one but you will see it, unless you’ve got some visitors who like to snoop inside other people's cabinets (rude) — but you’ll know it’s there, and you will be secure in the knowledge that when, not if, your drains clog up, you’ll be able to fix the problem all by yourself in five minutes flat. A true sign that a grown-up lives in your house? I think so.
A set of four framed botanical prints perfect for when you’re ready to take the plunge and decorate your walls with something that doesn’t depend on Blu-Tack to stay up. These four plant-tastic prints — one each of a snake plant, an Italian ruscus, a monstera deliciosa, and a philodendron — can be hung together as a group, or split up and displayed individually, depending on your needs. And did I mention they come framed? That’s one stunning steal!
1. A set of six colorful ceramic coasters, because adults are wise enough to understand the value of protecting the coffee table from beverage-based destruction. These cheerful coasters feature cork backings to prevent both sliding and scratching — and the ceramic material even absorbs liquid as an added boost. No more picking up your glass and having the coaster come with it due to clinging condensation!
2. A pack of 162 felt furniture pads in a variety of different sizes, so you, a Responsible Adult, can keep all your floors perfectly pristine (and get your deposit back when you move out). Slap some of these self-adhesive suckers on the bottoms of any heavy pieces you’ve got sitting directly on your hardwood, and bam: instant protection from scuffs and scrapes.
3. A sleek outlet cover, because getting your cords out of the way is an easy shortcut to making it look like a competent adult lives in your home — which is exactly what you are, of course! This gadget is essentially an extension cord attached to a plate that sits flush with the wall; plug the plate in to hide your outlet, then plug your actual devices into the three little outlets at the end of the extension cord. You can then tuck everything out of the way, rendering your cords practically invisible. How tidy!
4. Or a compact cable management box that’s also surprisingly Instagrammable. Particularly good for countertops, desks, and other small spaces, this organizer box fits right in with Scandi-style design schemes, getting all your cords and plugs out of sight in a way that truly finishes off a room’s ~lewk.~
6. A sleek, minimalist toothbrush holder that’ll upgrade your bathroom sink in a big way. Made of cast concrete, this surprisingly colorful doodad turns your toothbrush into a work of modern art. Your dental hygiene deserves better than a cracked, years-old plastic cup.
7. A multi-use cleaning tool so great for cleaning your baseboards. I know, I know — who has time to clean their baseboards? Well, with this tool, you do. Reviewers say it takes just minutes to get those grubby walls clean — and trust me: Baseboard-cleaning is truly a next-level adulting skill.
8. A soft, coiled rope laundry hamper, so you can finally kick the floordrobe habit you developed in your youth for good. You’d be amazed what a difference stashing your dirty clothes in a chic little hamper instead of just leaving them…wherever can make when it comes to aging up your space — and it makes actually doing your laundry a lot easier, too, since you don’t have to spend ages searching your room for that last missing sock before you pop everything into the machine.
9. A pair of matching glass soap and lotion dispensers, because swapping out old plastic bottles in favor of reusable ones instantly brings some maturity to your home. Whether you use them for hand soap or dish soap, these beautiful, vintage-inspired bottles are both practical and a lovely way to update your sink or countertop.
10. A "lost socks" hanger sign that's truly the grown-up laundry organization essential you didn’t know you needed. Look. Lost socks happen. But with a dedicated spot to stash socks that unexpectedly come out of the wash as singletons, you’ll always know where to find them whenever the other one eventually turns up. Also, those lil' clips to hold the socks in place are so stinkin' cute.
11. A jar of the TikTok-beloved Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because when you’ve got this stuff in your house, you’re prepared for almost any mess life might throw at you. (How’s that for grown-up?) There's almost nothing this stuff can't get shiny and new; from tile and glass to furniture and cookware, this playful pink scrub does it all.
12. A pair of storage bins that perfectly demonstrate how even clutter can look decorative if you stash it in the right container. Made of cloth rather than plastic, but with a metal frame to give them some structure, these bins radiate sophistication in a way your old milk crates could never even dream of — even if they’re literally just That Place Where You Toss Things When You Don’t Know Where Else To Put Them.
13. A hand-held garment steamer, because the days of scrambling out the door in a crumpled shirt full of wrinkles are long behind you. Lightweight to handle and a heck of a quicker to use than a traditional iron, this handy little device will blast the wrinkles out of anything you aim it at. And since it’s so compact, storing it is a cinch, too!
14. A bold shower curtain with a modern, abstract design to dress up your bathroom. Sure, using just a liner gets the job done... but that’s not gonna cut it if you want your home to reflect your status as a fully-grown adult. Good news, though: Making the adjustment is as simple as hanging a decorative curtain over the liner – and this one is so statement-making, no one will be in doubt about what kind of person lives in your home. (A mature, adult one — that’s who.)
15. A set of iridescent wineglasses, because even if you’ve moved beyond serving your favorite tipples in coffee mugs, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a little fun while you’re at it. These stunning stemless glasses offer a ton more visual interest than your standard wineglass, thanks to their diamond shape — and they shine with just the subtlest hint of a rainbow with every sip.
16. A silicone utensil rest, so you can stop relying on a wad of paper towels to keep your spoons and spatulas from dripping all over your counters. This pick is heat-resistant and big enough to hold up to four cooking tools at once — and it also comes in a rainbow of colors, from bold brights to subtle neutrals.
17. A complete set of kitchen utensils, because a well-appointed kitchen is a grown-up kitchen. Made of food-grade silicone with sturdy wooden handles, these utensils are exactly what your nonstick and cast-iron pieces alike call for. Bonus: They come with a set of measuring spoons, dry measuring cups, and a container to hold it all, too.
18. A pair of striped cotton kitchen towels that tick both the “effective” and “pretty” boxes. (Yes, your 100% grown-up kitchen can and should have both!) Made of soft cotton terry, they’re excellent at their actual job — that is, drying dishes — but they also come in such lovely shades that they do double duty as kitchen décor, too. And hey, as you probably know by now, there’s no such thing as having too many dish towels.
19. A good household tool kit, so you can DIY some of your own fix-it needs, you big ol’ competent adult, you. This handy set packs everything you need to handle most common household needs, including a tape measurer, a claw hammer, pliers, a bunch of hex keys, a screwdriver with a ton of bits, scissors, a utility knife, some precision screwdrivers, and a case to keep it all in.
20. A four-piece pantry and fridge storage bin set, because nothing signifies that you are in the home of a fully grown adult like a well-organized kitchen. How great would it be to have your go-to fruits, veggies, and drinks in a neat spot?
21. And a set of 16 kitchen storage canisters that’ll have your dry goods looking so fabulous, your pasta stash might start to let it go to its noodle-y little head. These BPA-free containers aren’t just gorgeous, though; they’re also practical, thanks to the airtight seal the lids form when they’re locked in place. If that isn’t perfectly grown-up, I don’t know what is.
22. A simple yet beautiful smoky glass pedestal vase, because your adult self and your adult home both deserve flowers whenever you want them. Whether you opt for fresh or faux blooms, this vase provides the perfect place to display them — and even though it looks fairly sedate on its own, reviewers note that it’s truly stunning when filled with flowers and greenery.
23. A set of six woven cotton placemats that’ll both dress up your table and protect it from heat, scratches, and other damage. Adulthood is all about multitasking, after all — and your dining table may as well look great while doing it, right?
24. A quartet of overwhelmingly gorgeous cereal bowls, because even the most on-top-of-it grown-ups have the occasional “Welp, didn’t make it to the store this week, guess I’m having cereal for dinner” night. At least that cereal can be elevated cereal, thanks to these glazed stoneware bowls, though, right? They’re even microwave-and-dishwasher-safe because practicality is key for the grown-up household.
26. A fun welcome mat that’ll greet your guests at the door when they arrive, and send them off again with a wave when they leave. Never underestimate the effect that excellent hospitality skills can have on the relative grown-up-ness of your home.
27. And a pair of disgustingly cute sheep-shaped storage containers, because your sense of humor doesn’t just vanish when you enter adulthood. Ideally sized for stashing things like cotton swabs or rounds, these lil’ guys are as functional as they are adorable. Why stash your beauty and skincare necessities in boring old containers when you could have ones that look like these instead?
