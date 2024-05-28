27 Products Under $30 That Will Make It Look Like A Grown-Up Lives In Your House

A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel, because being able to unclog your own drains is an essential Adulting 101 skill. True, no one but you will see it, unless you’ve got some visitors who like to snoop inside other people's cabinets (rude) — but you’ll know it’s there, and you will be secure in the knowledge that when, not if, your drains clog up, you’ll be able to fix the problem all by yourself in five minutes flat. A true sign that a grown-up lives in your house? I think so.