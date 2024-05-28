BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Products Under $30 That Will Make It Look Like A Grown-Up Lives In Your House

Nothing says I AM an adult like coasters on your coffee table and felt pads on your furniture.

Lucia Peters
by Lucia Peters

BuzzFeed Contributor

  A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel, because being able to unclog your own drains is an essential Adulting 101 skill. True, no one but you will see it, unless you've got some visitors who like to snoop inside other people's cabinets (rude) — but you'll know it's there, and you will be secure in the knowledge that when, not if, your drains clog up, you'll be able to fix the problem all by yourself in five minutes flat. A true sign that a grown-up lives in your house? I think so.

  A set of four framed botanical prints perfect for when you're ready to take the plunge and decorate your walls with something that doesn't depend on Blu-Tack to stay up. These four plant-tastic prints — one each of a snake plant, an Italian ruscus, a monstera deliciosa, and a philodendron — can be hung together as a group, or split up and displayed individually, depending on your needs. And did I mention they come framed? That's one stunning steal!

1. A set of six colorful ceramic coasters, because adults are wise enough to understand the value of protecting the coffee table from beverage-based destruction. These cheerful coasters feature cork backings to prevent both sliding and scratching — and the ceramic material even absorbs liquid as an added boost. No more picking up your glass and having the coaster come with it due to clinging condensation!

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the coasters in the design Colorful Series
amazon.com

Promising review: “They are beautiful! I bought these as a gift for my mom to go along with the new colors and decor in her living/dining. The patterns are lovely and even though they are all different, the look nice together and add visual interest to the space. The coasters themselves are a nice size so I don't have to worry about a cup not fitting on them. They are porcelain (I think) and seem to be durable (I wouldn't purposely drop one to test it or anything). The thickness of each coaster is nice and they have soft bottoms so they won't scratch or ruin your furniture. If you are getting them for yourself or someone else, you won't be disappointed!” —Nicole 

Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available with or without a holder).

2. A pack of 162 felt furniture pads in a variety of different sizes, so you, a Responsible Adult, can keep all your floors perfectly pristine (and get your deposit back when you move out). Slap some of these self-adhesive suckers on the bottoms of any heavy pieces you’ve got sitting directly on your hardwood, and bam: instant protection from scuffs and scrapes.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a chair leg with a beige felt pad installed on its tip to protect the floor
amazon.com

Promising review: “You need these! These are great pads for chairs and sofas. They protect wood floors from scrapes when moving your chairs. I use the small ones for vases and lamp bottoms as well so wood tables don’t get scratched. Chairs slide out effortlessly when moving to vacuum.” —Jeanne M

Get them from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pack of 36 pads).

3. A sleek outlet cover, because getting your cords out of the way is an easy shortcut to making it look like a competent adult lives in your home — which is exactly what you are, of course! This gadget is essentially an extension cord attached to a plate that sits flush with the wall; plug the plate in to hide your outlet, then plug your actual devices into the three little outlets at the end of the extension cord. You can then tuck everything out of the way, rendering your cords practically invisible. How tidy!

amazon.com

Promising review: “Great product! We started with one for behind our couch so the prongs for our chargers would not get bent and now have five of them! Outlets that were behind furniture and not accessible are now safely being used! Provides a sleek look and keeps the cords safely tucked away from our children.” —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

4. Or a compact cable management box that’s also surprisingly Instagrammable. Particularly good for countertops, desks, and other small spaces, this organizer box fits right in with Scandi-style design schemes, getting all your cords and plugs out of sight in a way that truly finishes off a room’s ~lewk.~

amazon.com

Promising review: “Attractive and simple! I bought this to corral the cords on our treadmill — it is SO worth the money. It took a jumbled mess and turned it into a sleek and attractive area. It’s very low profile and handles different sized cables – it even fit a surge protector.” —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the Drain Weasel with all the gunk it yanked out of a sink on it
amazon.com

Friends, this exact item is my sink de-clogger of choice. I don’t really know what to tell you about it other than...it just works. Anytime my bathroom sink starts to drain suuuuuuper sloooooowly, it’s probably because there’s a whole lot of my hair stuck down there. But shoving this lil’ guy down the drain, giving it a quick whirl-around, and then yanking it back out again fixes the issue immediately. Worth it.

Promising review: “These work! Very easy to use! And fast! Boyfriend frequently clogs the sink with beard hair and our chemical drain-clearing products weren’t really working. I was getting ready to call the landlord but decided to try these first and….YAY! I’m going to keep a couple of these in the house at all times. You can reuse the handle, but the wands are single use only. It took three to fully clear my sink; I was going to try cleaning the first one off and reusing it, but it wasn’t worth the icky hassle. I just popped off the old wand and plugged in a new one and got back to business.” —Kindle Customer 

Get the tool plus five wand refills from Amazon for $19.99.

6. A sleek, minimalist toothbrush holder that’ll upgrade your bathroom sink in a big way. Made of cast concrete, this surprisingly colorful doodad turns your toothbrush into a work of modern art. Your dental hygiene deserves better than a cracked, years-old plastic cup.

Four of the toothbrush holders in different colors, each with a toothbrush inside
CastingTheory/Etsy

CastingTheory is a small business based in Texas that specializes in handcrafted concrete home goods.

Promising review: “So cute, minimal, and very functional! Nice and sturdy to hold up our toothbrushes, and the drain holes on the bottom are working well for any residual water.” —Katie

Get it from CastingTheory on Etsy for $8.95 (available in 14 colors).

7. A multi-use cleaning tool so great for cleaning your baseboards. I know, I know — who has time to clean their baseboards? Well, with this tool, you do. Reviewers say it takes just minutes to get those grubby walls clean — and trust me: Baseboard-cleaning is truly a next-level adulting skill.

The baseboard cleaner in use on some baseboards
Amazon

Promising review: “This product saved so much time for me and saved my back!!! I love this little gadget. I clean houses for a living and took this little guy with me. He is a saint. He cleans the baseboards and the walls with ease. This little thing saves so much time and effort it is amazing. I love this thing. I recommend to anyone who has to clean baseboards. This gadget is amazing.” —Stacy King

Get it from Amazon for $23.98.

8. A soft, coiled rope laundry hamper, so you can finally kick the floordrobe habit you developed in your youth for good. You’d be amazed what a difference stashing your dirty clothes in a chic little hamper instead of just leaving them…wherever can make when it comes to aging up your space — and it makes actually doing your laundry a lot easier, too, since you don’t have to spend ages searching your room for that last missing sock before you pop everything into the machine.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the hamper in the color White and Yellow standing on a carpeted floor next to a bed
amazon.com

Promising review: “Amazing hamper! I use it for our laundry, and loved it so much, I bought two! It’s easy to carry/hold and doesn’t have those annoying wires in it that always stick out. It holds a 'super' load amount of laundry in it, and is easy to carry up and down the stairs. Love this and so glad I purchased it! Super cute too and works well with our room.” —Ben

Get it from Amazon for $22.94+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

9. A pair of matching glass soap and lotion dispensers, because swapping out old plastic bottles in favor of reusable ones instantly brings some maturity to your home. Whether you use them for hand soap or dish soap, these beautiful, vintage-inspired bottles are both practical and a lovely way to update your sink or countertop.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the soap dispensers in the color Clear
Christine/Wayfair

Promising review: “These are great! They really fancy up my kitchen and powder room and it’s much more eco friendly to refill with soap rather than buy plastic soap dispensers every time you run out.” —Anonymous

Get a set of two from Wayfair for $24.95 (available in six colors).

10. A "lost socks" hanger sign that's truly the grown-up laundry organization essential you didn’t know you needed. Look. Lost socks happen. But with a dedicated spot to stash socks that unexpectedly come out of the wash as singletons, you’ll always know where to find them whenever the other one eventually turns up. Also, those lil' clips to hold the socks in place are so stinkin' cute.

Sign reading &quot;LOST SOCKS&quot; with hooks, for organizing unmatched socks
TheBuckingFox/Etsy

The Bucking Fox is a woman-owned small business based in Roy, Washington that specializes in eclectic home decor.

Promising review: “Looks perfect in my laundry room. Packaged well and shipped within a few days. Very happy!” —alyssajanosko

Get it from The Bucking Fox on Etsy for $20.

11. A jar of the TikTok-beloved Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because when you’ve got this stuff in your house, you’re prepared for almost any mess life might throw at you. (How’s that for grown-up?) There's almost nothing this stuff can't get shiny and new; from tile and glass to furniture and cookware, this playful pink scrub does it all.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I ran my self-cleaning cycle on my oven and forgot to remove the racks, which resulted in blackened, ruined racks that no cleaning products could even touch. New racks were nearly impossible to find for my 15-year-old wall oven and were about $300 for replacements. With The Pink Stuff and black grill scrubbing pads I was able to clean them to look nearly new for about $15. If this is the only thing I’d ever used this for, it has paid for itself 18 times over. I have used it to detail my refrigerator, the interior of two ovens, my cast-iron stove grates, my dishwasher, my grout and my under-cabinet light covers in the greasy kitchen. I even used it to clean the ring off the bathtub where I attempted to clean my oven racks unsuccessfully. It is slightly abrasive but I just made sure my cleaning cloth was more wet and less product. It worked perfectly for everything. I would use on walls but only in small areas and make sure to use very little and you have a soppy cloth. It arrived in perfect condition. It’s a paste consistency and is perfect for just about everything! I’m $300 worth of happy." —KD

Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).

12. A pair of storage bins that perfectly demonstrate how even clutter can look decorative if you stash it in the right container. Made of cloth rather than plastic, but with a metal frame to give them some structure, these bins radiate sophistication in a way your old milk crates could never even dream of — even if they’re literally just That Place Where You Toss Things When You Don’t Know Where Else To Put Them.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: “Great little baskets! These work great. I bought them to store my son’s books since they kept falling and sliding on the book shelf. We put the books in the bins instead. Now, we can take the bins off the bookshelf when he wants to read and he can dig through them, pick out the book he wants and put the books away easily when he is done. At the end of the day, we can just put the bins back on the shelf and it looks organized.” —Cara Wilson

Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).

13. A hand-held garment steamer, because the days of scrambling out the door in a crumpled shirt full of wrinkles are long behind you. Lightweight to handle and a heck of a quicker to use than a traditional iron, this handy little device will blast the wrinkles out of anything you aim it at. And since it’s so compact, storing it is a cinch, too!

amazon.com

Promising review: “This steamer is so quick and handy! It easily steams clothes, curtains, bedding etc., and it has a guide for making creases in dress shirts and formal wear.

Perfect lightweight and comfortable size. Throw away your old Iron for this! You'll want to use it on everything!” —DRmom

Get it from Amazon for $29.88+ (available in two colors).

14. A bold shower curtain with a modern, abstract design to dress up your bathroom. Sure, using just a liner gets the job done... but that’s not gonna cut it if you want your home to reflect your status as a fully-grown adult. Good news, though: Making the adjustment is as simple as hanging a decorative curtain over the liner – and this one is so statement-making, no one will be in doubt about what kind of person lives in your home. (A mature, adult one — that’s who.)

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the shower curtain in the design Boho Mid Century
amazon.com

Promising review: “Very beautiful! My bathroom needed a pick-me-up, and this shower curtain was perfect! Our master bedroom is black and yellow ochre color scheme, so this matched our master bathroom perfectly. Love the material, too!” —Jazmin 

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five sizes/options and 20 designs).

15. A set of iridescent wineglasses, because even if you’ve moved beyond serving your favorite tipples in coffee mugs, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a little fun while you’re at it. These stunning stemless glasses offer a ton more visual interest than your standard wineglass, thanks to their diamond shape — and they shine with just the subtlest hint of a rainbow with every sip.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wine glasses
amazon.com

Promising review: “I love these wineglasses!! The iridescence is subtle, but absolutely gorgeous and magical. They were packaged really well and all of the glasses arrived to me safely. I love that they're dishwasher safe, too. I'm so happy with them and look forward to using them each and every time. Would definitely repurchase if I need more!” —Shoona

Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sets of four or six glasses, as well as with or without a decanter, as martini glasses, and as red wine glasses).

16. A silicone utensil rest, so you can stop relying on a wad of paper towels to keep your spoons and spatulas from dripping all over your counters. This pick is heat-resistant and big enough to hold up to four cooking tools at once — and it also comes in a rainbow of colors, from bold brights to subtle neutrals.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the spoon rest in the color Grey holding four wooden cooking utensils
amazon.com

Promising review: “Finally! Functional spoon rests! I purchased two, and they are great. Big enough to hold all of my oversized baking accoutrements! I was wondering if they would fit the silicone mixing spoon handles, and they do! And the drippy batter jar from my immersion blender...dripped all over the spoon rest instead of my counter!

The silicone is hefty, as opposed to the rests I recently returned which were pure ‘floppy,’ and not well-made.

Great addition to any kitchen! Throw in the dishwasher (top rack), and you are done! Well worth the money.” —BarbZ

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available individually or as a two-pack, in two sizes, and in 17 colors).

17. A complete set of kitchen utensils, because a well-appointed kitchen is a grown-up kitchen. Made of food-grade silicone with sturdy wooden handles, these utensils are exactly what your nonstick and cast-iron pieces alike call for. Bonus: They come with a set of measuring spoons, dry measuring cups, and a container to hold it all, too.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the kitchen utensils in the color Khaki
amazon.com

This is the set I use. They’re great — solid; easy to clean; basically, everything you could want from your everyday cooking utensils. My most-used items are the flippers, the solid spoon, the whisk, the tongs, and the spoonula — but I’ve had cause to use literally every piece in the set, so I have never, ever regretted having them all. (Just, y'know, in case this many pieces seems like overkill. It's not. I promise.)

For the curious, the full set includes a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a solid turner, a slotted turner, a pasta spider, a ladle, a basting brush, a spatula, a spoonula, a whisk, a set of tongs, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a silicone spoon rest, and a holder to corral it all — and a bunch of S-hooks, if you’d rather hang your utensils than keep them in the storage jar.

Promising review: “Score! A year later and still super pleasantly surprised by how good this set is for the … price – use it all the time and everything is still completely in pristine shape. Not to mention, it actually looks like the picture and not some cheaper plastic version when you actually get it. Great color, too.” —Meowmie 

Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).

18. A pair of striped cotton kitchen towels that tick both the “effective” and “pretty” boxes. (Yes, your 100% grown-up kitchen can and should have both!) Made of soft cotton terry, they’re excellent at their actual job — that is, drying dishes — but they also come in such lovely shades that they do double duty as kitchen décor, too. And hey, as you probably know by now, there’s no such thing as having too many dish towels.

the white and blue kitchen towels
Target

Promising review: “The perfect kitchen towel! I keep coming back to these dish towels. They absorb so well. I use a hand towel to dry off my hands when in the kitchen and dishes. So many other towels pull or don’t absorb very well. These hold up in the laundry and never thin out! ” —Corrie5623

Get them from Target for $6 (available in three colors). 

19. A good household tool kit, so you can DIY some of your own fix-it needs, you big ol’ competent adult, you. This handy set packs everything you need to handle most common household needs, including a tape measurer, a claw hammer, pliers, a bunch of hex keys, a screwdriver with a ton of bits, scissors, a utility knife, some precision screwdrivers, and a case to keep it all in.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the tool kit displayed in its case
amazon.com

Promising review: “Best addition to all homes! I got this before moving into my place knowing I’d need to put stuff together, and let me say, it has stuff I didn’t think I’d ever need, but then of course when I needed something, this little guy had it. Glad to get it as a handy little tool set. Haven’t had to go out and get anything extra since having it and it’s been nice! ” —AR

Get it from Amazon for $28.49+ (available in two colors).

20. A four-piece pantry and fridge storage bin set, because nothing signifies that you are in the home of a fully grown adult like a well-organized kitchen. How great would it be to have your go-to fruits, veggies, and drinks in a neat spot?

A neatly organized refrigerator shelf features clear bins holding fruit juice boxes, oranges, cherries, water bottles, apples, and yogurt packs
Walmart

Promising review: “This is my second set of containers. I have used them in my pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. It makes it very easy to store my items and have them accessible whenever needed. I highly recommend them!!” —Dolores

Get it from Walmart for $19.99.

21. And a set of 16 kitchen storage canisters that’ll have your dry goods looking so fabulous, your pasta stash might start to let it go to its noodle-y little head. These BPA-free containers aren’t just gorgeous, though; they’re also practical, thanks to the airtight seal the lids form when they’re locked in place. If that isn’t perfectly grown-up, I don’t know what is.

Organized pantry with labeled containers for sugar, cereals, grains, and other dry goods
amazon.com

Promising review: “Perfect for pantry organization! I am absolutely thrilled with my new kitchen storage containers! I have been searching for the perfect set to organize my pantry and these are exactly what I was looking for.

The different sizes are great for storing all types of ingredients and snacks, and the airtight seal keeps everything fresh for longer. The clear design makes it easy to see what's inside, and the stackable feature saves so much space in my cabinets. I also appreciate that they are BPA-free and super easy to clean in the dishwasher.

I highly recommend these containers to anyone looking to declutter and organize their kitchen!” —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $24.59.

22. A simple yet beautiful smoky glass pedestal vase, because your adult self and your adult home both deserve flowers whenever you want them. Whether you opt for fresh or faux blooms, this vase provides the perfect place to display them — and even though it looks fairly sedate on its own, reviewers note that it’s truly stunning when filled with flowers and greenery.

A geometric-shaped clear glass vase on a white background, suitable for home decor or floral arrangements
Target

Promising review: “Lovely vase, versatile! As many other reviewers said, this vase looks and feels expensive. Gorgeous, simple, sleek design. The smoky glass is a perfect color to pretty much match with any stem. I'm so happy I tracked the last one down near me, can’t wait to get into decor and find more pieces from Threshold!” —Aesthetic Only

Get it from Target for $10.50 (originally $15).

23. A set of six woven cotton placemats that’ll both dress up your table and protect it from heat, scratches, and other damage. Adulthood is all about multitasking, after all — and your dining table may as well look great while doing it, right?

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a table set with the placemats in the color Blue/White
amazon.com

Promising review: “These placemats are perfect! I was so glad I ordered these from Amazon. These are exactly what I was looking for and the price is very reasonable. They are well-made and they look much more expensive than they are. I am so glad I purchased them. I love the color and the size and the texture of the placemats.” —lisa page 

Get a set of six placemats from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 19 colors/styles).

24. A quartet of overwhelmingly gorgeous cereal bowls, because even the most on-top-of-it grown-ups have the occasional “Welp, didn’t make it to the store this week, guess I’m having cereal for dinner” night. At least that cereal can be elevated cereal, thanks to these glazed stoneware bowls, though, right? They’re even microwave-and-dishwasher-safe because practicality is key for the grown-up household.

Reviewers&#x27; photo of four stacked ceramic cereal bowls in different pastel shades on a wooden surface, with a cardboard box in the background
amazon.com

Promising review: “These are beautiful! They’re very good weight, perfect for cereal, dips, fruit, and more. The colored blend well with my other neutral dishes. I love these so much that I’m going to purchase the pasta bowls and mugs! Exceptional product and would also make a lovely gift.” —susan knerr

Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four color combinations).

The prints displayed on a white wall above several coat hooks
amazon.com

Promising review: “Soooooo satisfied! I recently moved into a brand new apartment and needed something to decorate a blank wall in my bathroom. As a plant-mom, I wanted prints that would actually look like the plants that I have in there. These were perfect, right down to the color of the walnut frame which totally matches the vanity. Came fast and the packing was excellent. In fact, I kept the packaging for reuse. Very lightweight. I was able to hang them with thumbtacks instead of picture nails. I keep walking pass the bathroom just to look at them!” —Ms Betty of Newark

Get the set from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four frame colors).

26. A fun welcome mat that’ll greet your guests at the door when they arrive, and send them off again with a wave when they leave. Never underestimate the effect that excellent hospitality skills can have on the relative grown-up-ness of your home.

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the welcome mat
amazon.com

Promising review: “Amazing mat! Wipes your shoes like magic! Not only is it cute, it’s also so durable. If you’re looking for a new doormat, I’d highly recommend!” —Haileigh Jarvis

Get it from Amazon for $23.94.

27. And a pair of disgustingly cute sheep-shaped storage containers, because your sense of humor doesn’t just vanish when you enter adulthood. Ideally sized for stashing things like cotton swabs or rounds, these lil’ guys are as functional as they are adorable. Why stash your beauty and skincare necessities in boring old containers when you could have ones that look like these instead?

Amazon

Promising review: "I love these organizers. They're sturdy and hold a good amount of cotton swabs and cotton facial pads. They're also decorative enough to leave out, but as I do have a small bathroom, it can also fit inside the medicine chest and open up space on the countertop." —Diana L. Haub

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an elephant design).

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.