20 Things From Target That'll Save You From Little Disasters On A Daily Basis

1. A 12-pack of Shout stain remover wipes that’ll make sure you never get caught with spaghetti sauce splattered down your front ever again. Each wipe is individually wrapped, too, so you can just tuck ‘em in your pocket and you’ll always be prepared for whatever (literal) messes life throws at you.
2. A big ol’ sticky lint roller, because for the pet owners among us (me), your wardrobe is a constant disaster (also me). But if you give yourself a quick roll-down with one of these suckers before you head out the door, at least you can be reasonably sure that you won’t have to give that big presentation at work you’ve spent months putting together covered in Fluffy’s, uh, fluff.
3. An external battery for your phone that’ll halt any “Oops, no juice!” moments right in their tracks. This sleek, packable little gadget holds enough power to keep your devices charged for up to 40 additional hours — and with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, you can charge up to three devices at the same time.
4. A pack of Wisp brushers, because accidental midday coffee breath is a surprisingly solvable problem. It’s true that nothing beats an actual brushing — but since these portable brushers don’t need any water to do their thing, they make giving your teeth and tongue a quick brush a little easier and more discreet than it might otherwise be. It pays always to be prepared for important afternoon meetings, does it not?
5. A Sea Band or two that might help prevent a motion sickness-filled commute — or regular morning sickness, or a badly-timed migraine, or any number of other nausea-causing issues — from ruining your entire day. Just strap one of these wristbands on and let it work its charms on your pressure points.
6. Some Poo-Pourri lavender and vanilla spray, because poop happens, but it doesn’t have to be a malodorous experience — even if you’re sharing a bathroom with other people. Give the bowl a spray before you sit down, and this stuff will stop smells from making their way out into the, uh…general population. Seems goofy, but longtime Poo-Pourri enthusiasts swear by it!
7. A pack of blister patches in three different sizes, so you won't get tripped up by surprise blisters anymore. These hydrocolloid bandages both protect blisters and help them heal, saving you a whole bunch of discomfort in the process.
8. A bottle of Bissell oxy stain remover that’ll keep your carpets both clean and odor-free, no matter what may have ended up on it. It’s particularly good for pet-related messes, but it also works on food, red wine, regular ol’ dirt — you name it. Just spray it on the stain, wait for it to work its magic, and blot it away with a damp towel. Voilà! No more mess!
9. A big ol’ bag of baking soda, because this stuff is a true miracle worker. Smelly cat box? Add a sprinkle of baking soda to the litter. Grubby-looking stainless steel? Scrub it with baking soda. Stinky fridge? Pop some baking soda in there. Anywhere you need some scouring power or some serious odor fighting, baking soda is there for you. Thanks, baking soda.
10. A mini sewing kit, so you can always mend your own tears and reattach your own buttons. Bonus: This portable lil' kit is TSA-compliant, so it’s good for globetrotting or just, y’know, fixing yourself up on your lunch break.
11. A bottle of Protect-All shoe waterproofing spray from Kiwi that’ll make wet feet a thing of the past. Safe for use on leather, suede, nubuck, fabric, and other textiles, this invisible spray adds a layer of protection to your shoes that’ll make water just roooooll right off them. Sudden storms have nothing on you — or your favorite pair of kicks.
12. Some cable management clips, so you can finally corral all those cords criss-crossing your desk — and stop yourself from tripping on them every time you stand up, too. This pack of 28 (count ‘em!) self-adhesive clips will neaten up all your charging cables and other ephemera, getting them not only tidy, but also — key point! — out from under your feet.
13. A monthly at-a-glance planning pad, that'll help you stay totally on top of all your tasks and to-dos. I mean, sure, digital calendars are all well and good — but there’s something about a paper calendar sitting right there in front of you that just helps jog the memory in a way that no software can. Say goodbye to missing important deadlines!
14. And a three-pack of Sharpie highlighters with clear tips, so you can actually see what you’re highlighting as you go. It’s never an issue until you realize you’ve gone way off the mark — and now you never have to worry about it happening again.
15. An Eero mesh router system that’ll boost the internet signal in your home in ways you wouldn’t believe. No need to suffer weird dead zones; a good mesh router like this one will extend and strengthen the Wi-Fi signal so that it reaches everywhere. Frozen Zoom calls? Snail’s-pace browsing? Dropped downloads? Interrupted Netflix marathons? Not anymore!
16. A set of produce-saving storage containers, because there is no greater tragedy than opening your fridge to realize the strawberries you bought two days ago have already started to get fuzzy. With this set, though, you’ll be able to stave off moldy produce disasters for way longer. Strawberry shortcake, here you come.
17. Some good ol’ fashioned Clorox disinfecting wipes that can clean up basically anything, no matter how grimy life might get. Questionable airplane tray table? The realization that you have no idea where the pen you’re currently holding has actually been? Clorox wipes have you covered.
18. Some Mighty Patch pimple patches, because who among us actually has the time to deal with surprise zits? No one. That’s who. Happily, though, there’s nothing better for fighting back against unwelcome blemishes than hydrocolloid patches like these ones: They can suck gunk out of your pores and shrink zits in record time.
19. A pack of individually wrapped heating patches for menstrual pain that’ll help alleviate cramps anytime, anywhere. These neat-o patches activate when unwrapped; then, once they’ve started heating up, you can stick them right on top of your underwear, where they’ll deliver soothing, relaxing, cramp-relieving warmth for up to eight hours. No cramps -> no stopping you. Heck yes.
20. And lastly, a pretty blue packable tote, because sometimes, you just don't have enough hands to juggle all your stuff. This handy bag folds up into a tiny package so small, you can tuck it right inside your purse, your backpack, or even your pocket — so whenever you need to make a last-minute stop at the store, or have some unexpected paperwork to drag home with you, or what have you, you’ll always have something around to help transport your extra stuff.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.