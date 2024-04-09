BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Target That'll Save You From Little Disasters On A Daily Basis

    Disaster — I don't even know 'er.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 12-pack of Shout stain remover wipes that’ll make sure you never get caught with spaghetti sauce splattered down your front ever again. Each wipe is individually wrapped, too, so you can just tuck ‘em in your pocket and you’ll always be prepared for whatever (literal) messes life throws at you.

    Package of Shout Wipe &amp;amp; Go instant stain remover wipes in front of a wicker basket
    Target

    Promising review: “A must-buy! I bought these yesterday to keep in my purse while we travel (and for everyday stains). Today my son got injured and had dried blood on his shirt. It took the stains completely off without any effort. I am so impressed!!! This a night and day difference to other competing products.” —Klup

    Price: $4.19

    2. A big ol’ sticky lint roller, because for the pet owners among us (me), your wardrobe is a constant disaster (also me). But if you give yourself a quick roll-down with one of these suckers before you head out the door, at least you can be reasonably sure that you won’t have to give that big presentation at work you’ve spent months putting together covered in Fluffy’s, uh, fluff.

    A lint roller with a blue handle and roll of sticky sheets, labeled &quot;super stick lint roller&quot;
    Target

    Listen. I own two cats, one of whom has predominantly white fur. Also, my entire wardrobe is black. I buy sticky lint rollers in bulk because they are the only way I can ensure that I am not covered in extremely visible cat hair whenever I venture out into the world. Bonus: They’re also great for rolling down anything else that might have accumulated pet fur, dust, or what have you — the couch, your pillow, curtains, you name it.

    Promising review: “Best lint roller! Only lint roller that truly sticks, does a great job at removing pet hair, and you get a lot of stick per sheet. I have three cats who produce an absurd amount of hair, and this is the only roller I will continue to repurchase. More affordable, too.” —AtoZ

    Price: $5.79 (originally $6.69)

    3. An external battery for your phone that’ll halt any “Oops, no juice!” moments right in their tracks. This sleek, packable little gadget holds enough power to keep your devices charged for up to 40 additional hours — and with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, you can charge up to three devices at the same time.

    Target

    Promising review: “Amazing! Works like a charm, just charge and go. Where would I be without this product? Probably almost lost and stranded with a dead phone. Awesome product.” —Deshon

    Price: $27.49

    4. A pack of Wisp brushers, because accidental midday coffee breath is a surprisingly solvable problem. It’s true that nothing beats an actual brushing — but since these portable brushers don’t need any water to do their thing, they make giving your teeth and tongue a quick brush a little easier and more discreet than it might otherwise be. It pays always to be prepared for important afternoon meetings, does it not?

    Backpack with Colgate Wisp disposable toothbrushes peeking out
    Target

    Promising review: “Does a wonderful job! These disposable toothbrushes are a lifesaver. They thoroughly clean one’s teeth on-the-go and make your mouth feel fresh and clean. Perfect for travel, camping, hospital stays, work meetings, dental appointments. They do the job and get one’s teeth really clean and fresh.” —ss

    Price: $4.79 for a 24-pack

    5. A Sea Band or two that might help prevent a motion sickness-filled commute — or regular morning sickness, or a badly-timed migraine, or any number of other nausea-causing issues — from ruining your entire day. Just strap one of these wristbands on and let it work its charms on your pressure points.

    Two knitted gray anti-nausea wristbands
    Target

    YMMV, but for many, these things are a boon when it comes to staving off blech-type feelings and unsettled stomachs.

    Promising review: “Very useful! Kept me from puking on a very bad Uber ride while nauseous with morning sickness!” —Anonymous

    Price: $8.79 for a pack of two wristbands

    6. Some Poo-Pourri lavender and vanilla spray, because poop happens, but it doesn’t have to be a malodorous experience — even if you’re sharing a bathroom with other people. Give the bowl a spray before you sit down, and this stuff will stop smells from making their way out into the, uh…general population. Seems goofy, but longtime Poo-Pourri enthusiasts swear by it!

    The Poo-Pourri
    Target

    Promising review: “Smells so great! These travel sprays are perfect to keep in your bag or pocket when traveling. We all need to use the loo, and sometimes the experience isn’t the MOST private. Save the other people in the bathroom by using this privately in your stall. It’s considerate and will save you from embarrassment. This also is perfect for private restaurant bathrooms where there might be a line and you don’t want the next person to know that you’ve completely released your demons in the form of a bowel movement.” —Justliving 

    Price: $9.99

    7. A pack of blister patches in three different sizes, so you won't get tripped up by surprise blisters anymore. These hydrocolloid bandages both protect blisters and help them heal, saving you a whole bunch of discomfort in the process.

    A person applying a blister bandage to the back of their ankle
    Target

    Promising review: “Game-changer! I felt a blister starting to form after wearing a new pair of shoes to work. Since I had to be on my feet all day the next day, I wanted to try to prevent it from getting worse. These worked amazingly! It stuck to the bottom of my foot for over eight hours while I worked, and was still intact when I took my socks off at the end of the day. Cushioning-wise, they're incredible, too! It stopped any friction and provided a smooth barrier between my foot and my sock.” —artist

    Price: $7.49 for a 10-pack

    8. A bottle of Bissell oxy stain remover that’ll keep your carpets both clean and odor-free, no matter what may have ended up on it. It’s particularly good for pet-related messes, but it also works on food, red wine, regular ol’ dirt — you name it. Just spray it on the stain, wait for it to work its magic, and blot it away with a damp towel. Voilà! No more mess!

    The carpet stain remover
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought this because I have a little one that has tiny accidents every so often. This eliminates the urine smell. I’ve used it in the car or in a couch with no machine, just by spraying and pressing a clean towel on it. I’ve also used it with a spot cleaning machine.” —Jo

    Price: $5.99

    9. A big ol’ bag of baking soda, because this stuff is a true miracle worker. Smelly cat box? Add a sprinkle of baking soda to the litter. Grubby-looking stainless steel? Scrub it with baking soda. Stinky fridge? Pop some baking soda in there. Anywhere you need some scouring power or some serious odor fighting, baking soda is there for you. Thanks, baking soda.

    Person holding a white laundry basket with clothes and a large bag of Arm &amp;amp; Hammer baking soda
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “Worked wonders. My son got sick in the car, and this absorbed it all/took out the smell. Thankful for the larger bag and love that it is resealable like a Ziploc. One hundred percent will buy again.” —Skunk on Rye

    Price: $3.39 for a three-pound bag

    10. A mini sewing kit, so you can always mend your own tears and reattach your own buttons. Bonus: This portable lil' kit is TSA-compliant, so it’s good for globetrotting or just, y’know, fixing yourself up on your lunch break.

    Sewing essentials with scissors, pins, needles and a button on a table
    Target

    This 27-piece kit includes a 39-inch measuring tape, three needles, two safety pins, four straight pins, a needle threader, four buttons, and a collection of thread in 10 different colors — three yards of each! — along with a foldable pair of travel sewing scissors.

    Promising review: “Perfect! Unless people are trying to sew concrete, I’m confused on why there are a handful of negative reviews. During a business trip, the hem of my dress pants in the crotch region unraveled. Fortunately, we were near a Target, and I was able to patch up my hole in under 20 minutes. Definitely will keep this in my carry-on moving forward!” —FrequentFlyer

    Price: $5.99

    11. A bottle of Protect-All shoe waterproofing spray from Kiwi that’ll make wet feet a thing of the past. Safe for use on leather, suede, nubuck, fabric, and other textiles, this invisible spray adds a layer of protection to your shoes that’ll make water just roooooll right off them. Sudden storms have nothing on you — or your favorite pair of kicks.

    The waterproofing spray
    Kiwi

    Promising review: “I always use this on my suede boots and shoes to keep them looking new. Keeps off dirt and keeps shoes from water spotting.” —Lam316

    Price: $7.89

    12. Some cable management clips, so you can finally corral all those cords criss-crossing your desk — and stop yourself from tripping on them every time you stand up, too. This pack of 28 (count ‘em!) self-adhesive clips will neaten up all your charging cables and other ephemera, getting them not only tidy, but also — key point! — out from under your feet.

    Cable organizer clips on a desk near a plant keeping cords neat for a tidy workspace
    Target

    If you, like myself, are constantly bringing every device you own crashing to the floor due to the combination of cords and clumsiness, these clips are an office must-have. The set includes eight mini clips, eight regular-sized clips, eight double clips, and four quadruple clips.

    Promising review: “I love that these clips stay in place and my cords aren't all over the floor. I can direct the cords without them getting caught under the desk or table edge. Like that you can even stick on the side of your desk or nightstand!” —Annie

    Price: $14.99

    13. A monthly at-a-glance planning pad, that'll help you stay totally on top of all your tasks and to-dos. I mean, sure, digital calendars are all well and good — but there’s something about a paper calendar sitting right there in front of you that just helps jog the memory in a way that no software can. Say goodbye to missing important deadlines!

    The monthly calendar pad
    Target

    Promising review:This calendar is fun and functional! The undated feature makes it totally customizable with no waste! I love how much space it provides for each day! Great size!” —Algebra Onederland

    Price: $20.99

    14. And a three-pack of Sharpie highlighters with clear tips, so you can actually see what you’re highlighting as you go. It’s never an issue until you realize you’ve gone way off the mark — and now you never have to worry about it happening again.

    Highlighter pen on a book page emphasizing certain text for study or reference
    Target

    Promising review: “Best highlighters! Are very easy to use and compact. Love [that] the clear tip allows you to see exactly where you want to stop. Best highlighters I've used. I highly recommend!” —Brian

    Price: $5.59

    15. An Eero mesh router system that’ll boost the internet signal in your home in ways you wouldn’t believe. No need to suffer weird dead zones; a good mesh router like this one will extend and strengthen the Wi-Fi signal so that it reaches everywhere. Frozen Zoom calls? Snail’s-pace browsing? Dropped downloads? Interrupted Netflix marathons? Not anymore!

    Target

    Promising review: “Great speed and coverage. The app is super user friendly. I get great coverage over my 2,500-square-foot house. And my speeds have doubled from my previous mesh system.” —JayGee

    Price: $199.99

    16. A set of produce-saving storage containers, because there is no greater tragedy than opening your fridge to realize the strawberries you bought two days ago have already started to get fuzzy. With this set, though, you’ll be able to stave off moldy produce disasters for way longer. Strawberry shortcake, here you come.

    The produce-saving storage containers
    Target

    Promising review: “Every time I buy produce and fresh fruit, it ends up going bad before we've eaten it all or in some cases, before we've even had a chance to eat it. Regular storage containers weren't helping, so I thought I would try these Freshworks containers and see if these made any difference. Boy, am I glad I did. I've been using these for a few weeks now, and nothing has spoiled — in fact, the blueberries I bought at the farmers market were fresh for over a week, without any berries turning. I'm going to buy some more of these and use them for all my fresh fruit and veggies!” —Srferger

    Price: $13.29 for two containers with lids

    17. Some good ol’ fashioned Clorox disinfecting wipes that can clean up basically anything, no matter how grimy life might get. Questionable airplane tray table? The realization that you have no idea where the pen you’re currently holding has actually been? Clorox wipes have you covered.

    Clorox disinfecting wipes in cylindrical containers and flexible packs on a shelf for space-saving storage
    Target

    Promising review: “Worth it! These are amazing for the car, diaper bag, and travel! The smell is quite strong, but I honestly like it. I use them on EVERYTHING (kitchen, car, bathroom, baby high chair). Now, I will say that they leave a tiny bit of sudsy residue behind, so don’t use on windows or glass unless you don’t care about streaks and [are] just looking for sanitization.”  —MommaBear

    Price: $5.59 for a 75-pack

    18. Some Mighty Patch pimple patches, because who among us actually has the time to deal with surprise zits? No one. That’s who. Happily, though, there’s nothing better for fighting back against unwelcome blemishes than hydrocolloid patches like these ones: They can suck gunk out of your pores and shrink zits in record time.

    A model using the pimple patch
    Target

    Are you an acne-prone adult? I sure am; I’m…let’s call it no longer a spring chicken, and have come to terms with the fact that I will be dealing with stress-related and hormonal zits until the day I die. For me, though, slapping a zit patch on overnight makes a noticeable difference by morning — so, hey, at least I can minimize the “stress” part of that equation!

    Promising review: “These are great, and they definitely work. For me, I have to pop the pimple and then put the patch on. Once I take it off in the morning, there is white pus, and the pimple is practically gone. It definitely helps me stop picking my pimples.” —Alyssa

    Price: $7.99+ (available in three sizes)

    19. A pack of individually wrapped heating patches for menstrual pain that’ll help alleviate cramps anytime, anywhere. These neat-o patches activate when unwrapped; then, once they’ve started heating up, you can stick them right on top of your underwear, where they’ll deliver soothing, relaxing, cramp-relieving warmth for up to eight hours. No cramps -> no stopping you. Heck yes.

    Woman lounging with phone, wearing trendy leggings with a heart-shaped heating patch attached lounging on a blue couch with colorful plush pillows
    Target

    Promising review: “You need this. Trust me. I wear it at work, and it's perfect. I recommended it to my sister-in-law whose school doesn't allow her to have a heating pad. They give her ice packs instead. And this really does last eight hours. Probably longer. Game-changer for your period.” —NursingMom

    Price: $8.79 for a three-pack

    20. And lastly, a pretty blue packable tote, because sometimes, you just don't have enough hands to juggle all your stuff. This handy bag folds up into a tiny package so small, you can tuck it right inside your purse, your backpack, or even your pocket — so whenever you need to make a last-minute stop at the store, or have some unexpected paperwork to drag home with you, or what have you, you’ll always have something around to help transport your extra stuff.

    Target

    Promising review: “Awesome water-resistant bag! It’s hard to find a tote with a zipper, let alone a water-resistant one! Helped me go through tropical storm rain without my items getting wet.” —Kelly

    Price: $19.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.