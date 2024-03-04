Skip To Content
    No More Stalling: Here Are 26 Target Products That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

    If you need more storage space, something to keep you from losing your keys all the time, or sweat solutions for icky weather... this post is for you.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An over-the-door, six-hook hanging rack, because it's the ultimate fuss-free way to expand your hanging storage space. These kinds of hook racks don’t require any installation at all; they just nestle right over your bedroom, bathroom, or closet door — no hammers, nails, or other tools necessary. And this one has the added bonus of looking super ~aesthetic~, too, thanks to its lovely wood detailing.

    The over-the-door hook in the color Matte White
    Target

    I used a similar kind of over-the-door hook rack for years — well over a decade, in fact — for everything from sweatshirts and coats to hats and scarves; it’s a boon for small-space living. It lived in at least three different apartments across multiple states with me — that’s how useful it was. The only reason I stopped using it is because I was finally able to move to a bigger place with more closets and literally just didn’t need it anymore!

    Promising review: “Great in a small space. In a dorm, it’s being used to hang bathroom needs like towels, shower caddies, and loofas. Love the finish. After one year, it shows no sign of tarnishing.” —Indoor fun

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    2. A PopSocket phone pocket, if you’ve been meaning to cut down on the amount of Capital-S Stuff you’re always carrying with you — and if you also need a little something extra to grab onto in the event that you, uh, have some butterfingers tendencies. (Hi, it’s me, I’m Butterfingers, nice to meet you.) MagSafe and adhesive-free, this lil’ guy combines the multifunctional power of a PopSocket with the handiness of a slimline wallet; just pop it on (it attaches with magnets), stash your cards and cash in the little pocket, and you’re good to go.

    The PopSocket pocket in the color Blanc Fresh
    Target

    Promising review: “This is great! Stays on securely, easy to get cards in and out (you push up on the elastic on bottom), and the PopSocket is great for holding the phone and using as a stand. The white with the embossed flowers looks nice with my blue iPhone. Exactly what I needed! I originally bought the Apple wallet and returned it because it did not stay on securely and you had to take it off to take your cards out. This is so much better!” —Bev

    Price: $39.99 (available in three colors)

    3. Or a versatile belt bag, for a hands-free stuff-carrying solution. Wearable in the traditional way — that is, around your waist — or as a cross-body (very ~Fashion!~), this sleek pick boasts ample space for phones, cards, keys, and other on-the-go must-haves, despite its compact size. There’s even a clear colorway that reviewers say makes it a terrific option for concerts or other events that have visibility requirements for bags.

    Target

    Promising review:Great stadium bag! Got the clear bag for the Taylor Swift Eras tour. I had no issues taking it into the stadium. I love that there’s multiple pockets even though it’s clear! Def recommend.” —Emma

    Price: $15 (available in nine colors)

    4. A phone mount for your car that'll keep all your road trip technological needs close by while you’re exploring the wide, wide world. (Raise your hand if you exclusively use your phone’s GPS for directions because, unlike the one that came in your car, it actually stays up-to-date and accurate! 🙋‍♀️) This mount clips to your air vent — no need to stick anything down permanently to use it — and it adjusts to fit basically any type or model of smartphone.

    The phone mount
    Target

    Promising review:Best on the market. We have tried EVERYTHING! Purchased three! One for each person in the family. VERY reasonably priced. Easy to mount and stays in place. Also easy to remove and place in a rental car if you are traveling. Expands to fit EVERY size and type of phone. We have had NO issue with this blocking air flow.” —CH

    Price: $10.99

    5. A cable organizer pouch, so you’ll never have to spend 10 minutes searching the depths of your bag for your phone charger, and then another 10 minutes trying to untangle it from everything it got caught on while it was in there. This super functional tech organizer opens clamshell-style, revealing plenty of pockets for chargers, earbuds, power banks, and more — and when it’s all closed up, it couldn’t look cuter. Ugh. So pretty. And so useful. Everybody wins!

    Target

    Promising review: “Sturdy storage! Took it on a two-week trip across Europe and held it in my personal bag the entire time. Is able to hold a vast amount of cords, two wireless chargers, multiple outlet converters, and the USB boxes. Highly recommend for sure!” —Mack

    *Another* promising review: “Perfect for other uses, too! This is the best sturdy lightweight case. I use it for medical supplies and it easily fits my purse or backpack on the go. Multiple pockets and zippered storage for everything. Zippers are sturdy, not flimsy — everything stays pretty compact.” —kboles

    Price: $14.99

    6. A Tile tag perfect for folks who find themselves getting a tad forgetful from time to time. Having trouble keeping track of your keys? Your wallet? Your cat (yes, really!)? Attach this app-connected locator to your most frequently misplaced items, creatures, and what have you, and you’ll always be able to find them: Just tap the “Find” button within the app, and the tag will start ringing. Follow the sound, and voilà! Lost things, found!

    The Tile tag on a set of keys next to a phone displaying the tag&#x27;s app on its screen
    Target

    Promising review: “I am an airhead and can never find my keys. I lose them often, and it makes me late daily — at least it did before I got the Tile! Love this product! No more losing my keys!” —orcaobsessed

    Price: $24.99 (available in two colors)

    7. A round, acrylic desktop organizer with four different compartments, so you can keep all the most important things in your life sorted — literally. Reviewers say that this beautiful little organizer works for everything: Pens, pencils, markers, and other office supplies; hair brushes, makeup brushes, and other personal care needs; forks, knives, and cutlery; even snacks (yum).

    The acrylic desk organizer
    Target

    This pick features a suction cup to keep it anchored, as well as a Lazy Susan-style spinning mechanism to make reaching exactly what you need as simple as can be.

    Promising review: “I have two! I use one for organizing hair brushes, comb, detangler, etc. and the other for various art supplies for my elementary-aged kids. It’s great to have items easily accessible and every item has a place to help with tidying. I love the modern acrylic look since they’re out all the time. Have had my first one for over a year and still looks as good as new!” —Sarah

    Price: $15

    8. Some reusable wool dryer balls that are way easier on your clothes than dryer sheets — and easier on your budget, too. Throwing these soft little spheres into the dryer with your clothes will soften them up, remove odors, reduce wrinkling, cut down on static, and even shorten drying time. What’s not to love?

    The dryer balls
    Target

    I got myself this exact set of dryer balls — just as a lil' experiment — and friends, I am pleased to report that they do, in fact, help clothes and linens dry better! I try to avoid using my dryer's highest heat level since that can wreak havoc on textiles of all types, but when I tumble-dry on medium, things sometimes still come out a little... damp on the other end. Not with these puppies, though! Even my super plush bath towels come out fully dry without the need for high heat! It's a laundry miracle!

    Promising review: “Great alternative to dryer sheets! I bought these in order to stop using dryer sheets with my laundry. I really like them. They leave my clothes feeling soft and with zero static. I can’t even tell I’m not using dryer sheets anymore! Wish I would’ve switched sooner.” —stace327

    Price: $9.99 for a three-pack

    9. And a bottle of Downy’s powerful wrinkle release spray, because sometimes (or most times, if we're being honest), you just don't have the energy to futz around with things like irons. Just spritz your clothes down with this stuff, give the hems a tug, and watch the wrinkles fall right out. Getting ready to take on the day has never been easier.

    The wrinkle release spray
    Target

    Promising review: “Your time has come, wrinkles! So, every morning, my clothes betray me by having wrinkles despite my best efforts. Now, I could steam or iron these bad boys, but I have not the patience or the time. With this new doodad, I can just spray it and keep going about my day.” —Poppa BZ

    Price: $9.49

    10. Some Tend Skin Solution that'll make razor burn, red bumps, ingrown hairs, and other shaving- or waxing-related unpleasantness a thing of the past. Dabbing a little of this stuff after shaving or waxing can soothe sensitive spots and help head irritation off at the pass — or, if you're already battling some ingrowns, or what have you, it can help them heal in as little as 24 hours.

    The Tend Skin Solution
    Target

    Promising review: “Shocked! I NEVER write reviews. But I needed to for this — I’ve been battling the worstttt ingrowns that lead to boils for months. Finally got tired of dealing with two of them for the last three weeks and bought this as a last resort (due to the price, seemed a little pricey). All the little ingrowns/red bumps are gone on day two and the boils are half the size that they were. I’m mad at myself for not buying this sooner!!” —cheap for a reason

    Price: $22.49

    11. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear, because who among us actually has the time to worry about leakage? These moisture-wicking bikini-style briefs from Cora can hold up to three tampons’ worth of fluid — and reviewers say they’re super comfortable to wear, too.

    Models wearing the underwear
    Target

    Promising review:These are amazing! Finally something comfortable that breathes and doesn’t leak! The tag is the only thing that’s super uncomfortable, but is easily remedied by cutting it off. They are super expensive but say they will last up to 10 years, so will be way less expensive in the long run and better for the environment.” —Impressed

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    12. Some Body Dust powder from Megababe, so all your… let’s call them personal nooks and crannies will stay miraculously un-swampy at all times. Talc-free and powdered by soothing lavender and chamomile, this “top-to-toe” powder fights dampness in even the sweatiest of places, keeping you dry and comfortable all day long — whether you're at the gym, outside enjoying the summer sun, or battling the turned-up-way-too-high office thermostat. (Seriously, Linda, does it have to be 80 degrees in here in January???)

    A flat lay of various items including headphones, a book, body powder, sunglasses, and decorative studs on a blue background
    Target

    Promising review: “Just what I wanted! I had been using Lush's powder for a while, but shipping was taking forever, so I bought this to use in the meantime. I love it! I actually prefer it to the Lush one now. The scent is very light and doesn't linger. My only complaint is that the top is hard to open. ” —Any123

    Price: $19.99

    13. A clarifying toner from Pixi that’ll get you glowing in a jiffy. Powered by salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acids, this skin treat helps reduce the appearance of pores, soothe redness, remove dead skin cells, and fight acne — and yet, it’s also super gentle to guard against irritation. Even folks with sensitive skin adore it!

    A hand holding the toner
    Target

    Promising review:After just a month, this tonic has improved my dull, textured skin. My nose in particular has always been rough because of blackheads, but it feels so smooth now!! During the first week, I was actually sweeping blackheads off my nose throughout the day. I've been using this tonic three nights a week to every other night. I've also been using Pacifica's Vegan Ceramide cream nightly, so that's also been helping me with fixing texture and decreasing oil.” —honeycitron

    Price: $15

    14. An insulated drink tumbler capable of keeping your beverages just the right temperature for hours. No one likes to drink tepid water — or room temperature coffee, or melted smoothies, or what have you — but with this colorful, double-walled pick from Simple Modern, you can make sure your faves stay icy or warm until the very last drop.

    Three hands holding the tumblers in three different colors
    Target

    Promising review: “Love this — lid is amazing! This is truly the best water bottle. Fits in cup holder and is better than Stanley because of the lid. It stays colder longer, and doesn't leak. I am obsessed and will be buying more colors!” —abc123

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

    15. And a pair of lidded ice cube trays, because getting perfectly chilled drinks doesn't have to be messy! These trays from OXO include lids to prevent spillage — but the real magic trick is this: The trays and lids are designed in such a way that you can release only the cubes you need at any given time, keeping the rest safe in the tray for a later drink. Neat-o!

    The ice cube tray
    Target

    Promising review: “Bought these to use for baby food prep and they are perfect. It was very easy to pop the cubes out! Trays are very sturdy and the lids are great since I’m freezing food and don’t want any contamination.” —Anonymous

    Price$10.99 for a two-pack

    16. A set of four clear kitchen storage bins, so you can finally have the well-ordered pantry or fridge of your dreams. These BPA-free bins are good for storing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies — and since they're clear, you’ll always be able to see their contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and all that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation you've been battling all your life.

    The storage bins
    Target

    Promising review: “Great for fridge/pantry organization! I was trying to get a little more organized with snacks for my kids. These bins worked out well! Great sizes. Will probably end up buying more.” —Liz

    Price: $25 for a set of four bins

    17. A beautifully compact bamboo cutlery organizer that’ll create order out of even the most chaotic kitchen drawers. This efficient little dining accessory tidily stacks your flatware in a way that truly makes the most of small storage spaces.

    the cutlery organizer
    Target

    Promising review: “Small space hack! My boyfriend recently moved to an apartment with a kitchen that has less-than-generous storage space, and this compact organizer was the perfect solve to store his silverware! The drawer is truly tiny, and all of the silverware items fit easily!” —Small space hack

    Price: $19.99

    18. A super versatile cast aluminum Dutch oven from our Goodful collection that’s (har har) good for literally everything. One-pot pasta? Dutch oven. Slow-cooked, spend-all-day-at-a-low-simmer stew? Dutch oven. Getting your braise on? Dutch oven. With heavy-duty construction, a non-stick ceramic coating, and silicone handles, this 4.5-quart beauty is the kitchen MVP you didn’t know you needed.

    The Dutch oven in the color Cream
    Target

    This pick is oven-safe up to 400 degrees, as well as dishwasher-safe for easy care. Heck yes.

    Promising review: "This pot has been just what I needed to make soups and cozy meals as the weather has gotten colder! I love that I don't need to use oven mitts to remove it from heat [on the stove] once it's done cooking. Not to mention [it's] a breeze to clean! Can't wait to keep using it in my kitchen."  —JS

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    19. A TikTok-famous soap-dispensing dish brush, because anything that makes doing your dishes less arduous is worth it. This lil’ guy opens up so you can fill the handle with your favorite cleaning agent; then, just push the button to dispense the soap right out of the brush head. Your hands will stay out of the dirty dishwater, and your dishes will be sparkling. Heck yes.

    A model using the dish brush to dispense soap into a pan
    Target

    Promising review: “This is the best dish brush that we have used, and don’t plan to ever use anything else! Scrubs well and makes cleaning pots and pans easy. I love that it holds dish soap and has the holder, making the sink area neater and cleaner.” —Sabc12

    Price: $14.99  

    20. And a bottle cleaning brush set, so you can give the insides of things that might not have a big enough opening to fit your whole hand a good scrub, too. This dynamic duo includes not just a bottle brush, but also a straw-cleaning brush — because spoiler alert: if you have not been scrubbing out the insides of your reusable silicone or metal straws, you…might want to get on that. (It's gross in there. You and your iced coffee deserve better than grossness.)

    Target

    Pro tip: bottle brushes are good for more than just bottles! I use one clean my coffee maker’s carafe, for instance. It works great; 10/10. Highly recommend this method.

    Promising review: “Must-have! Definitely recommend this brush set if you use any bottles or tumblers. It makes it way easier to clean them. I also feel that not using a brush for your big bottles wouldn’t be enough to clean them, so do invest in this! It is good quality and does the job well.” —rcaragon

    Price: $9.99

    21. A box of garbage disposal cleaner pods that’ll help you get the stink outta your sink. Dropping one of these little things down your garbage disposal will clear out whatever gross junk might be lurking down there in just a few minutes, leaving a fresh lemon scent behind. Aaaaaahhh. Much better.

    The garbage disposal cleaner pods
    Target

    Promising review: “I normally don't go out of my way to write reviews, especially for cleaning products, but I just had to say how well this worked for us. Our disposal started to develop an almost rotten-egg-like smell and nothing I did helped until I used these. Huge improvement after the first pod, completely fixed it after the second one. Have not had an issue since. Highly recommend!” —lukin125

    Price: $10.49 for an eight-pack

    22. A bottle of Lime-A-Way cleaner to make quick work of the worst lime, calcium, and rust stains your bathroom has had the audacity to collect. If you have hard water, this stuff is a must — just a spritz of it left to sit for a while before scrubbing will improve your cleaning routine so much.

    A drain before and after using the Lime-A-Way cleaner
    Target

    Promising review:I had so many stains and rust in my bathtub and this product removed everything. My bathtub looks brand new. I sprayed the product everywhere and left it soaking for 30 min and then I came back and scrubbed it all. I would just recommend, like with any chemical product, to wear gloves and a mask.” —M

    Price: $5.69

    23. And a battery-powered grout scrubber, so you can spare yourself the elbow grease when it comes to getting your grungy grout clean. This little handheld tool features a tiny scrubby brush juuuuuust the right size to get between your tiles. And the best part? When you push the button on the handle, it starts scrubbing all by itself.

    The grout scrubber
    Target

    Reviewers say it’s good for more than just the bathroom floor, too; it can also clean your dishwasher filter, your baseboards, those hard-to-reach areas around your faucets and drains, and more.

    Promising review: “So worth it! This brush is amazing and truly worth the price. I moved into a new apartment, and the bathroom was FILTHY. The tile was disgusting, and the grout was black. The area behind the toilet was incredibly gross. I used Clorox cleaner/bleach spray along with Soft Scrub cleanser with bleach, and I am amazed at how clean I was able to get the bathroom. The brush really made the task easy, and I am excited to use it with other surfaces. It definitely handles the elbow grease part of cleaning significantly. I had to get my mom one as well. FYI, it comes with batteries already.” —Baggins

    Price: $25.99

    24. A stackable slide-out drawer that’ll expand your storage by making the most of any cabinet’s vertical space. Seriously — you have no idea how much wasted space there is in most cabinets until you stick something like this in them. Bam! Two levels instead of one, instantly. And the best part? If your cabinets are really tall, you can get more than one drawer and stack them. The cupboard under your bathroom sink won’t know what hit it.

    the stackable drawer in the color Black
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful organization and saves space! I went to the store to see these in person. I'm glad I got the brushed nickel. They look fantastic, the drawers slide easily, and it created so much space under my sink!” —Alyssa

    Price: $20 (available in three colors; also available in a smaller size)

    25. A bamboo hair tools organizer to corral all your hot tools with ease and style. With three large, round compartments for things like blow dryers, flat irons, curling wands, and good ol’ fashioned brushes and three additional open compartments for other haircare odds and ends, it packs plenty of organizational pow, all in one gorgeous piece that’ll shine in any style of vanity setup.

    The hair tool organizer
    Target

    Promising review: “Storing haircare galore! This perfectly holds my Dyson air wrap (and attachments), wand curling iron, regular 2-inch curling iron, and Chi straightener. Also looks nice on my counterspace!” —Acole22

    Price: $30

    26. And a Waterpik flosser, because a) flossing daily is super duper important, and b) you will be astonished at the gunk this thing will flush out of your teeth. Is it more of an upfront investment than your standard pack of floss? Yes. Will it do things your regular waxed floss can’t even dream of? Also yes. TBH I was also not expecting such a practical tool to come in so many delightful colors, but, well, here we are, and I am not at all mad about it.

    The Waterpik flosser in the color Mint Green
    Target

    Promising review: “Tooth pain after eating no more! I kept having teeth/gum pain especially in the very back, mostly from when I would eat something that would get stuck in my back tooth/gum area. My teeth would hurt for a few days after eating certain items that would get stuck. I would floss the heck outta the area, and it never helped that much. I bought one of these after my friend suggested it. MAN, IT REALLY WORKS! Now I use this at night, and I have *no more pain* at all anymore. My gums in the back feel way better. Even after flossing, this thing gets food that was stuck in between my teeth that the floss just can't do.” —w0by

    Price: $59.99 (available in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.