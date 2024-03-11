Skip To Content
    20 Target Products That’ll Help Solve Your Little Spring Annoyances

    If chanting "rain, rain, go away" doesn't help, a clever umbrella and some good rain boots might.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A reverse-open umbrella that’ll keep you dry during all those sudden spring downpours — in more ways than one: Not only is it, y’know a super effective umbrella, it also funnels water away from you when you close it, thanks to its clever design. No more spraying yourself in the face with errant raindrops while struggling to close your brolly!

    Promising review: “I’m obsessed with my umbrella! I loves it so much I ended up buying all my family their own umbrellas! It’s so nice that when you close it and get in you car the wet umbrella isn’t touching you or your interior. I will never get another plain umbrella after this.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $19.99 (available in two colors)

    2. Plus some Chelsea-style rain boots, so your feet can stay dry while your ‘fit stays on point. This adorable spring staple packs all the protection of a good pair of wellies into a classic, goes-with-anything Chelsea boot silhouette. They’re so cute, you might feel compelled to break them out even when there’s no rain in the forecast.

    A single black Chelsea rain boot with elastic side panels
    Promising review: “So cute — mama’s fave boot! There are not enough good things to say about this shoe. It’s perfect, okay? It looks cute enough to wear out shopping and it’s a great rain boot. Runs true to size and not too narrow like many Chelsea boots can be. Obsessed.” —Refluxmama

    Price: $24.99 (available in medium width sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    3. A handy underbed storage bag or two, because if your bulky winter sweaters keep getting in the way when you’re reaching for your spring cardis, the ideal solution is this: Pack ‘em away entirely so you don’t have to even look at them, let alone sift through them, until it starts getting cold again.

    A clear storage box containing folded clothes
    Seasonal wardrobe swapping is a time-honored tradition among the well-organized and/or those with limited closet space for a reason: It makes life So. Much. Easier. If you tuck whatever's out of season in these zippable bags and stash them under your bed until the seasons change, you'll never have to worry about a stack of sweaters fall on top of you while you’re trying to get to your favorite cropped tee — and vice versa — ever again. That’s a definite win!

    Promising review: “Incredible upgrade from the ol’ trash bag of coats! Our full-size platform bed has about 6" of clearance under the side boards, so I had to give up on the hardsided underbed bins I previously bought, and I resorted to storing wool coats and cocktail dresses bundled together by a kitchen trash bag. I finally came around to ordering a couple of these to try out, and wow, what an upgrade. All my trash bag bundle fit inside one of these with room to spare, and I was able to empty two of my Hefty stacking bins of off-season clothes from my closet into a second one. The very full one got pretty heavy, so I wouldn't want to be frequently accessing these, and the zippers seem to require a little care and patience, but they slide around smoothly on the hardwood floor and I could stack them two-high underneath the bed to allow for a total of eight of these things under a full(!). The flexibility allows them to hold way more than a hardsided bin and yet they fit into tighter spaces. Very glad I got these.” —cr202

    Price: $9

    4. Some Command mop and broom grippers that’ll make spring cleaning way less daunting — by ensuring that the tools you use to actually do all that cleaning stay organized in the first place.

    A dust pan, broom, Swiffer, and small vacuum held up and organized with the Command grippers
    Like most Command products, these neat-o grippers adhere to most walls and surfaces quickly and easily; then, once they’re up, you can snap your brooms, mops, and other cleaning supplies right into them, keeping them both tidy and ready to go whenever you need them.

    They even pull off of the wall again if you decide you don’t need them anymore — without leaving any damage behind. Convenience, thy name is Command.

    Promising review: “Highly recommend! These grippers are awesome. I use them to hold brooms, mops, Swiffer, and standing dustpan, among other things. They have a really strong grip, so they hold things sturdy and don’t drop them. Keeps your tedious cleaning tools up and out of the way, clearing floor space and corner space. They don’t fall off of the wall. Easy to pull things out from them when ready to use. These grippers are a must-have!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $14.99 for a set of two grippers

    5. A peppermint and eucalyptus shower steamer to help clear out your pollen-packed sinuses. (Spring allergy season is no joke!) Just pop this little puck on the floor of your shower where the water will hit it; it’ll dissolve over the course of about four minutes, releasing its essential oils as it goes. Breathe easy, and enjoy your very own home spa experience while you’re at it. Aaaaah. That’s better.

    The shower steamer set against a green background
    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising review: “I enjoyed this shower steamer a lot! I think a lot of folks expected the smell to be in your face, but to me, it was nicely in the background so you could smell it and your other bath products. I placed my steamer at the opposite end of my showerhead, and it lasted the entire time (approximately 15 min). I even had a tiny bit left over!” —Abby

    Price: $3.49 per steamer

    6. And a HEPA air purifier that’ll help filter out all sorts of airborne particles — including springtime pollen and other seasonal allergens — so your sinuses stay clear after your soothing, eucalyptus-scented shower. This app-connected pick from Levoit utilizes a three-stage filtration system to help keep your air as clean as possible in spaces of up to 183 square feet. Talk about smart!

    Hand holding smartphone with air purifier app open, air purifier device in the background on floor
    Promising review: “Allergy warriors, this one’s for you!! I bought this initially for a smoker issue in my apartment complex, but kept it for my allergies. The first day, the smoke smell in my new apartment went away completely within a few hours of using this thing. It has done WONDERS for my air quality in my apartment now living in a very allergy heavy area. The price point for how effective it works is a steal, IMO.” —Daria

    Price: $89.99

    7. An exfoliating foot peel mask to give your snow boot-worn feet some much-needed TLC just in time for sandal season. The cocktail of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid–fueled goodness in these little booties only takes about an hour to work initially; then, after you're done with the active part of the treatment, just...wait. That's all. In a few days, your feet will begin to shed their dead exteriors and reemerge like butterflies, soft, triumphant, and ready for spring.

    The foot peel mask
    Promising review: “Highly recommend! As a long time foot mask/peel loyalist of another brand — I found this product on sale and decided to give it a go. Verdict: from now on, I will only buy this kind. In comparison to my previous foot treatment, which had the same instructions, system, etc., my feet took longer to begin the shedding process with this product. However, it worked so much better in the end!! Once the peeling started, it just kept peeling (in a good way). Every area of my feet painlessly shed at least two layers of skin, I know this because the layers came off separately. Now, my callouses have been reduced (meaning less pain/discomfort for me) and my feet are truly baby soft. I will definitely be doing this treatment monthly, as recommended on the package.” —Disgusted

    Price: $7.99

    8. A running band, because if you’re transitioning from wintertime workouts on the treadmill to outdoor runs as the days warm up, you’re going to need somewhere to stash your keys and ID while you’re pounding the pavement. Yes, running shorts usually have pockets — but are they secure? No. No, they are not. This band, however, zips shut, stays right where you put it, and most importantly, keeps all your stuff from bouncing around uncomfortably as you go.

    Running waist pack with a central zippered compartment
    Promising review: “This waist band comes on every single run with me! It solved a huge problem: I hate the flappy arm phone case, I don't want to hold my phone — but for safety and music, I need my phone when I run. This sits right on my waist, doesn't move around, and fits my larger phone (with a case) perfectly. It would probably fit a few cards or a small key if you were in need of that, too. Just alltogether a great, inexpensive product that has improved my runs! I've washed it many times and it's always come out looking great.” —Katie H.

    Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99)

    9. And a pair of noise-cancelling, true wireless Bluetooth earbuds that — key point — will NOT fall out of your ears mid-run. These earbuds from JLab are geared specifically towards athletic use, with neat little hooks that wrap around your ears to anchor the buds and keep them firmly in place. Stopping in the middle of your route to search the pavement frantically for missing earbuds is now a thing of the past. Hoorah!

    A model wearing the wireless earbuds, focused on their workout
    Promising review: “These are the best AirPods! I could never get any others to even stay in my ears. I love these!!! The sound is incredible! Great purchase!” —Donna

    Price: $79.99 (originally $99.99)

    10. A good ol’ fashioned field jacket, because honestly, it’s the ideal outerwear pick for this “transitional” (read: wildly unpredictable) time of year. It’s light enough for the warmer days, so you'll never be too hot. It’s easy to layer under for the chillier ones, so you'll never be too cold.

    A model wearing the olive green field jacket over a red-brown dress
    Target

    This jacket goes with everything, so you'll never have to figure out what coat to match with your OOTD. Plus, its olive green option even has a taffeta liner that truly puts the “fun” in “functional.”

    Promising review: “Great jacket! I ordered this based on someone else's recommendation and this jacket has a nice weight and it fits true to size. I love the drawstring on the inside to give it a more structured shape. I live in Florida and we don't typically need heavy coats and this material is perfect for our chilly days.” —Patty H

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 4X)

    11. An air dry styling cream, because pin-straight strands are tough to maintain when there’s the threat of a spring thunderstorm constantly looming on the horizon. (April showers might bring May flowers, but it’s usually at the cost of your blowout. Whomp whomp.) Why not make seasonal styling easier on yourself by embracing the artfully-tousled look instead?

    A model holding the air dry styler
    Just work a little of this stuff into damp, towel-dried hair, scrunch a little if you feel like it, and let your strands dry the rest of the way on their own. You’ll end up with a piece-y, wavy-hair-don’t-care look that’ll be much more compatible with damp spring weather. 

    Promising review: “I don't usually do any sort of styling with my hair (just wash, towel dry, and go) so this product intrigued me! I have lots of fine pin-straight hair that doesn't get too frizzy. I've definitely noticed that when I use it on my towel-dried hair it separates and dries 'piecier'. It isn't sticky or hard, doesn't weigh my hair down, and seems to be adding some volume!” —Erin

    Price: $11.99

    12. A super effective pet hair and lint remover, so you can keep Fido's or Mitten's rapidly-shedding winter coat off your furniture, your rugs, your car’s upholstery, yourself…you name it. The spring shedstravaganza struggles are real, but this double-sided tool can handle it all, from delicate knits to deep-pile carpets.

    Hand using a lint remover on a shaggy carpet, collecting pet hair and fluff
    Promising review: “Works like a charm! This thing is great! It's been a hot summer, and this August my 18-month-old Bernese/Golden cross pup has recently started shedding far more than at any time in his life up till now. My poor vacuum just can't keep up with that much fine black hair grabbing onto the carpet. I finally decided to order a tool, and was pleased to find this economical model at Target. It's great! It pulls up an incredible amount of dog hair, and it seems to do absolutely no damage on the carpet. My carpets look like carpet again, rather than collections of dog hair in various concentrations. Can't really speak to its durability, as I just got it, but it seems fine.” —Liz

    Price: $9.99

    13. And a Mudbuster pet paw cleaner that’ll keep your pet’s lil' feet clean from springtime sand, grass, and mud, and prevent them from tracking all that gunk all over your floors after they come inside from their latest outdoor romp, too.

    A model using the pet paw cleaner to clean a dog&#x27;s paws
    The top of this cup is equipped with soft silicone bristles that work gentle wonders when it comes to removing mess from paws and claws — just fill the cup with warm water, insert your furry pal’s paws into the top, twist a few times, and remove for instantly clean feet.

    Promising review: “Perfect for my little corgi and his short, stubby legs. Gets all the gunk and dirt off and easy to take apart and clean.” —dogmama

    Price: $15.29

    14. A six-pack of Terro liquid ant baits, because, alas, as the snow retreats, the ants emerge, and if those lil’ guys can find a way inside your home, THEY WILL — no matter how clean or tidy you might be. With these traps in your tool kit, though, you can nip the problem in the bud; just put out one of the bait stations right when you see the little jerks gathering, and it’ll make quick work of ‘em. Bye-bye, pests!

    TERRO Liquid Ant Baits package
    Promising review: “A spring and summer MUST. If you have ants inside or outside, these are a must. There was an ant hill the circumference of a grapefruit so thick you could not see the floor outside my back door and they started coming inside. Less than 24 hours later, all ants were gone and dead. Put the trap in the line they travel or main hub of where they are or coming from.” —m

    Price: $7.49

    15. And some bug bite relief patches, if you tend to become a mosquito magnet pretty much as soon as the ice melts. If you’re familiar with zit patches, these transparent, unobtrusive little stickers work in a similar way; you just apply them on bug bites instead of, y’know, zits. Once they’re on, the aloe and witch hazel on the stickers helps soothe bug bites and bring down swelling.

    A model&#x27;s hand with a bug bite patch applied to the wrist
    Promising review: “Best bug bite solution! If you put them on immediately, you never even feel an itch! I am so prone to bites and this is the best mosquito bite solution I’ve ever tried.” —Lisa R

    Price: $9.99 for a pack of 27 patches

    16. A jug of EZ Seed Patch and Repair seeding mix, so you don’t have to spend the entire spring and summer staring at that sad, dead patch of lawn you just discovered didn’t quite manage to survive the winter. Spread this stuff wherever your yard needs a little TLC, keep it watered, and in a few weeks, you’ll be able to enjoy the feel of lush, green grass between your toes again.

    A model pouring the grass repair seeds from a jug into their hand, preparing to plant
    Promising review: “Amazing! This product worked extremely well. I ended up mixing the seeds in an inch of top soil. Spread the mixer over the area and watered daily. Grass grew about two weeks later and is still growing.” —Tee_Hee

    Priced: $15.99

    17. Or, some super cool “Instant Plant Food” fertilizer tablets, if your attempts to surround yourself with gorgeous spring blossoms and greenery have resulted in nothing but a bunch of planters full of dirt and a pile of stubborn seeds that refuse to grow.

    A collage of four images showing the instant plant food, a model&#x27;s hand holding an instant plant food tablet, a glass of water with a tablet dissolving inside, and a model watering a plant with the glass of water with the plant food in it
    Designed for indoor plants, these little tablets make a great addition to your green pals' care routine; every couple of months, just drop one into your watering can, let it dissolve, and then water your plants as usual. Not only will they get an immediate boost of nutrients, but they’ll also keep getting fed for a whopping three months. Four tablets are enough to feed a plant for an entire year.      

    Promising review: “Houseplant mom is happy! The tablets are super easy to use and within a day my plants perked up and looked really happy. After a few days I could see some new growth. Easy to use and work, highly recommend!” —Christy

    Price: $17.99 for a pack of four tablets

    18. A cold brew coffee maker, because if you’re just emerging from your winter hibernation period, you’re probably going to need a little boost to get you going again — without requiring a trip to the café. This pick from Bodum makes it surprisingly easy to brew up the good stuff at home. Never be caught without your beloved iced coffee again!

    The cold brew maker and a glass of cold brew coffee
    This cold brew maker uses the French press method, rather than that pitcher method; accordingly, it comes with two lids — one flat one for use when steeping in the fridge, and one with a plunger for finishing everything off once the brewing is complete. To use it, just fill the receptable with ground coffee and water, top it with the flat lid, and leave the whole thing in your fridge overnight. Then, in the morning, swap out the flat lid for the plunger lid, plunge away, and voila: Homemade cold brew!

    Promising review: “This is truly one of my favorite purchases. I make cold brew every few days with it, and it’s SO easy to use. When I moved, and didn’t have room to bring my old one, I made sure my first purchase for the house was a new one!” —Cjrpup

    Price: $14.99

    19. And an insulated drink tumbler that’ll keep your homemade cold brew icy for hours. No one likes to drink tepid beverages at the best of times, let alone when it’s finally starting to get warm enough to enjoy the cold stuff again — but with this colorful, double-walled pick from Simple Modern, you can make sure your seasonal faves stay perfectly chilled until the very last drop. Bonus points for the fact that it comes in four pretty, spring-ready pastel shades!

    Three hands holding the tumblers in three different colors
    Promising review: “Love this cup. Wanted to get a Stanley but there weren’t any in stock. This cup is cute. Keeps ice cold for a decent amount of time. I like that the lid screws on. Doesn’t leak much just out the straw so it’s hard to spill.” —etreharne

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

    20. And lastly, a dehumidifier, if you Just Cannot with the gross dampness that comes along with spring's rising temperatures and uptick in rain. Nothing encourages mold and mildew growth like (*shudder*) wet warmth — but this one is equipped with four-and-eight-hour timer settings and an automatic shutoff for safety, will help keep it all under control.

    The dehumidifier
    Y’all, I live in an area that is a literal swamp, ecologically speaking. Spring is gross here. Beautiful, yes (cherry blossoms! Greenery! Gorgeous!) — but also just…so wet. And if you, too, live in an area where spring (and summer, too, probably) tends to be gross and wet, it is highly likely that your home could benefit from a dehumidifier. You do not, in fact, have to feel like you are just covered in a thin film of water at all times. Just. Y’know. Something to think about.

    Promising review:The dehumidifier is the perfect size for my medium-sized basement, which gets pretty humid when the AC is not constantly running! Essential product for my household. I love that the setting options are adjustable based on time and speed. Would recommend for sure!” —Angel J

    Price: $99.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.