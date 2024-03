20 Target Products That’ll Help Solve Your Little Spring Annoyances

14.

A six-pack of Terro liquid ant baits , because, alas, as the snow retreats, the ants emerge, and if those lil’ guys can find a way inside your home, THEY WILL — no matter how clean or tidy you might be. With these traps in your tool kit, though, you can nip the problem in the bud; just put out one of the bait stations right when you see the little jerks gathering, and it’ll make quick work of ‘em. Bye-bye, pests!