20 Target Products That’ll Help Solve Your Little Spring Annoyances

1. A reverse-open umbrella that’ll keep you dry during all those sudden spring downpours — in more ways than one: Not only is it, y’know a super effective umbrella, it also funnels water away from you when you close it, thanks to its clever design. No more spraying yourself in the face with errant raindrops while struggling to close your brolly!
2. Plus some Chelsea-style rain boots, so your feet can stay dry while your ‘fit stays on point. This adorable spring staple packs all the protection of a good pair of wellies into a classic, goes-with-anything Chelsea boot silhouette. They’re so cute, you might feel compelled to break them out even when there’s no rain in the forecast.
3. A handy underbed storage bag or two, because if your bulky winter sweaters keep getting in the way when you’re reaching for your spring cardis, the ideal solution is this: Pack ‘em away entirely so you don’t have to even look at them, let alone sift through them, until it starts getting cold again.
4. Some Command mop and broom grippers that’ll make spring cleaning way less daunting — by ensuring that the tools you use to actually do all that cleaning stay organized in the first place.
5. A peppermint and eucalyptus shower steamer to help clear out your pollen-packed sinuses. (Spring allergy season is no joke!) Just pop this little puck on the floor of your shower where the water will hit it; it’ll dissolve over the course of about four minutes, releasing its essential oils as it goes. Breathe easy, and enjoy your very own home spa experience while you’re at it. Aaaaah. That’s better.
6. And a HEPA air purifier that’ll help filter out all sorts of airborne particles — including springtime pollen and other seasonal allergens — so your sinuses stay clear after your soothing, eucalyptus-scented shower. This app-connected pick from Levoit utilizes a three-stage filtration system to help keep your air as clean as possible in spaces of up to 183 square feet. Talk about smart!
7. An exfoliating foot peel mask to give your snow boot-worn feet some much-needed TLC just in time for sandal season. The cocktail of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid–fueled goodness in these little booties only takes about an hour to work initially; then, after you're done with the active part of the treatment, just...wait. That's all. In a few days, your feet will begin to shed their dead exteriors and reemerge like butterflies, soft, triumphant, and ready for spring.
8. A running band, because if you’re transitioning from wintertime workouts on the treadmill to outdoor runs as the days warm up, you’re going to need somewhere to stash your keys and ID while you’re pounding the pavement. Yes, running shorts usually have pockets — but are they secure? No. No, they are not. This band, however, zips shut, stays right where you put it, and most importantly, keeps all your stuff from bouncing around uncomfortably as you go.
9. And a pair of noise-cancelling, true wireless Bluetooth earbuds that — key point — will NOT fall out of your ears mid-run. These earbuds from JLab are geared specifically towards athletic use, with neat little hooks that wrap around your ears to anchor the buds and keep them firmly in place. Stopping in the middle of your route to search the pavement frantically for missing earbuds is now a thing of the past. Hoorah!
10. A good ol’ fashioned field jacket, because honestly, it’s the ideal outerwear pick for this “transitional” (read: wildly unpredictable) time of year. It’s light enough for the warmer days, so you'll never be too hot. It’s easy to layer under for the chillier ones, so you'll never be too cold.
11. An air dry styling cream, because pin-straight strands are tough to maintain when there’s the threat of a spring thunderstorm constantly looming on the horizon. (April showers might bring May flowers, but it’s usually at the cost of your blowout. Whomp whomp.) Why not make seasonal styling easier on yourself by embracing the artfully-tousled look instead?
12. A super effective pet hair and lint remover, so you can keep Fido's or Mitten's rapidly-shedding winter coat off your furniture, your rugs, your car’s upholstery, yourself…you name it. The spring shedstravaganza struggles are real, but this double-sided tool can handle it all, from delicate knits to deep-pile carpets.
13. And a Mudbuster pet paw cleaner that’ll keep your pet’s lil' feet clean from springtime sand, grass, and mud, and prevent them from tracking all that gunk all over your floors after they come inside from their latest outdoor romp, too.
14. A six-pack of Terro liquid ant baits, because, alas, as the snow retreats, the ants emerge, and if those lil’ guys can find a way inside your home, THEY WILL — no matter how clean or tidy you might be. With these traps in your tool kit, though, you can nip the problem in the bud; just put out one of the bait stations right when you see the little jerks gathering, and it’ll make quick work of ‘em. Bye-bye, pests!
15. And some bug bite relief patches, if you tend to become a mosquito magnet pretty much as soon as the ice melts. If you’re familiar with zit patches, these transparent, unobtrusive little stickers work in a similar way; you just apply them on bug bites instead of, y’know, zits. Once they’re on, the aloe and witch hazel on the stickers helps soothe bug bites and bring down swelling.
16. A jug of EZ Seed Patch and Repair seeding mix, so you don’t have to spend the entire spring and summer staring at that sad, dead patch of lawn you just discovered didn’t quite manage to survive the winter. Spread this stuff wherever your yard needs a little TLC, keep it watered, and in a few weeks, you’ll be able to enjoy the feel of lush, green grass between your toes again.
17. Or, some super cool “Instant Plant Food” fertilizer tablets, if your attempts to surround yourself with gorgeous spring blossoms and greenery have resulted in nothing but a bunch of planters full of dirt and a pile of stubborn seeds that refuse to grow.
18. A cold brew coffee maker, because if you’re just emerging from your winter hibernation period, you’re probably going to need a little boost to get you going again — without requiring a trip to the café. This pick from Bodum makes it surprisingly easy to brew up the good stuff at home. Never be caught without your beloved iced coffee again!
19. And an insulated drink tumbler that’ll keep your homemade cold brew icy for hours. No one likes to drink tepid beverages at the best of times, let alone when it’s finally starting to get warm enough to enjoy the cold stuff again — but with this colorful, double-walled pick from Simple Modern, you can make sure your seasonal faves stay perfectly chilled until the very last drop. Bonus points for the fact that it comes in four pretty, spring-ready pastel shades!
20. And lastly, a dehumidifier, if you Just Cannot with the gross dampness that comes along with spring's rising temperatures and uptick in rain. Nothing encourages mold and mildew growth like (*shudder*) wet warmth — but this one is equipped with four-and-eight-hour timer settings and an automatic shutoff for safety, will help keep it all under control.
