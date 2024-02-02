26 Products From Target That’ll Make You Think, “Why Did I Wait So Long To Try This?”

1. An over-the-door, six-hook hanging rack, because it's the ultimate fuss-free way to expand your hanging storage space. These kinds of hook racks don’t require any installation at all; they just nestle right over your bedroom, bathroom, or closet door — no hammers, nails, or other tools necessary. And this one has the added bonus of looking super ~aesthetic~, too, thanks to its lovely wood detailing.
2. A PopSocket phone pocket, if you’ve been meaning to cut down on the amount of Capital-S Stuff you’re always carrying with you — and if you also need a little something extra to grab onto in the event that you, uh, have some butterfingers tendencies. (Hi, it’s me, I’m Butterfingers, nice to meet you.) MagSafe and adhesive-free, this lil’ guy combines the multifunctional power of a PopSocket with the handiness of a slimline wallet; just pop it on (it attaches with magnets), stash your cards and cash in the little pocket, and you’re good to go.
3. Or a versatile belt bag, for a hands-free stuff-carrying solution. Wearable in the traditional way — that is, around your waist — or as a cross-body (very ~Fashion!~), this sleek pick boasts ample space for phones, cards, keys, and other on-the-go must-haves, despite its compact size. There’s even a clear colorway that reviewers say makes it a terrific option for concerts or other events that have visibility requirements for bags.
4. A phone mount for your car that'll keep all your road trip technological needs close by while you’re exploring the wide, wide world. (Raise your hand if you exclusively use your phone’s GPS for directions because, unlike the one that came in your car, it actually stays up-to-date and accurate! 🙋♀️) This mount clips to your air vent — no need to stick anything down permanently to use it — and it adjusts to fit basically any type or model of smartphone.
5. A cable organizer pouch, so you’ll never have to spend 10 minutes searching the depths of your bag for your phone charger, and then another 10 minutes trying to untangle it from everything it got caught on while it was in there. This super functional tech organizer opens clamshell-style, revealing plenty of pockets for chargers, earbuds, power banks, and more — and when it’s all closed up, it couldn’t look cuter. Ugh. So pretty. And so useful. Everybody wins!
6. A Tile tag perfect for folks who find themselves getting a tad forgetful from time to time. Having trouble keeping track of your keys? Your wallet? Your cat (yes, really!)? Attach this app-connected locator to your most frequently misplaced items, creatures, and what have you, and you’ll always be able to find them: Just tap the “Find” button within the app, and the tag will start ringing. Follow the sound, and voilà! Lost things, found!
7. A round, acrylic desktop organizer with four different compartments, so you can keep all the most important things in your life sorted — literally. Reviewers say that this beautiful little organizer works for everything: Pens, pencils, markers, and other office supplies; hair brushes, makeup brushes, and other personal care needs; forks, knives, and cutlery; even snacks (yum).
8. Some reusable wool dryer balls that are way easier on your clothes than dryer sheets — and easier on your budget, too. Throwing these soft little spheres into the dryer with your clothes will soften them up, remove odors, reduce wrinkling, cut down on static, and even shorten drying time. What’s not to love?
9. And a bottle of Downy’s powerful wrinkle release spray, because sometimes (or most times, if we're being honest), you just don't have the energy to futz around with things like irons. Just spritz your clothes down with this stuff, give the hems a tug, and watch the wrinkles fall right out. Getting ready to take on the day has never been easier.
10. Some Tend Skin Solution that'll make razor burn, red bumps, ingrown hairs, and other shaving- or waxing-related unpleasantness a thing of the past. Dabbing a little of this stuff after shaving or waxing can soothe sensitive spots and help head irritation off at the pass — or, if you're already battling some ingrowns, or what have you, it can help them heal in as little as 24 hours.
11. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear, because who among us actually has the time to worry about leakage? These moisture-wicking bikini-style briefs from Cora can hold up to three tampons’ worth of fluid — and reviewers say they’re super comfortable to wear, too.
12. Some “bust dust” anti-boob-sweat powder, so your bra will stay miraculously un-swampy at all times. Talc-free and powered by soothing lavender and chamomile, this sprayable pick from Megababe fights dampness in even the sweatiest of places, keeping you dry and comfortable all day long — whether you're at the gym, outside enjoying the summer sun, or battling the turned-up-way-too-high office thermostat during the colder months. (Seriously, Linda, does it have to be 80 degrees in here in January???)
13. A clarifying toner from Pixi that’ll get you glowing in a jiffy. Powered by salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acids, this skin treat helps reduce the appearance of pores, soothe redness, remove dead skin cells, and fight acne — and yet, it’s also super gentle to guard against irritation. Even folks with sensitive skin adore it!
14. An insulated drink tumbler capable of keeping your beverages just the right temperature for hours. No one likes to drink tepid water — or room temperature coffee, or melted smoothies, or what have you — but with this colorful, double-walled pick from Simple Modern, you can make sure your faves stay icy or warm until the very last drop.
15. And a pair of lidded ice cube trays, because getting perfectly chilled drinks doesn't have to be messy! These trays from OXO include lids to prevent spillage — but the real magic trick is this: The trays and lids are designed in such a way that you can release only the cubes you need at any given time, keeping the rest safe in the tray for a later drink. Neat-o!
16. A set of four clear kitchen storage bins, so you can finally have the well-ordered pantry or fridge of your dreams. These BPA-free bins are good for storing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies — and since they're clear, you’ll always be able to see their contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and all that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation you've been battling all your life.
17. A beautifully compact bamboo cutlery organizer that’ll create order out of even the most chaotic kitchen drawers. This efficient little dining accessory tidily stacks your flatware in a way that truly makes the most of small storage spaces.
18. A super versatile cast aluminum Dutch oven from our Goodful collection that’s (har har) good for literally everything. One-pot pasta? Dutch oven. Slow-cooked, spend-all-day-at-a-low-simmer stew? Dutch oven. Getting your braise on? Dutch oven. With heavy-duty construction, a non-stick ceramic coating, and silicone handles, this 4.5-quart beauty is the kitchen MVP you didn’t know you needed.
19. A TikTok-famous soap-dispensing dish brush, because anything that makes doing your dishes less arduous is worth it. This lil’ guy opens up so you can fill the handle with your favorite cleaning agent; then, just push the button to dispense the soap right out of the brush head. Your hands will stay out of the dirty dishwater, and your dishes will be sparkling. Heck yes.
20. And a bottle cleaning brush set, so you can give the insides of things that might not have a big enough opening to fit your whole hand a good scrub, too. This dynamic duo includes not just a bottle brush, but also a straw-cleaning brush — because spoiler alert: if you have not been scrubbing out the insides of your reusable silicone or metal straws, you…might want to get on that. (It's gross in there. You and your iced coffee deserve better than grossness.)
21. A box of garbage disposal cleaner pods that’ll help you get the stink outta your sink. Dropping one of these little things down your garbage disposal will clear out whatever gross junk might be lurking down there in just a few minutes, leaving a fresh lemon scent behind. Aaaaaahhh. Much better.
22. A bottle of Lime-A-Way cleaner to make quick work of the worst lime, calcium, and rust stains your bathroom has had the audacity to collect. If you have hard water, this stuff is a must — just a spritz of it left to sit for a while before scrubbing will improve your cleaning routine so much.
23. And a battery-powered grout scrubber, so you can spare yourself the elbow grease when it comes to getting your grungy grout clean. This little handheld tool features a tiny scrubby brush juuuuuust the right size to get between your tiles. And the best part? When you push the button on the handle, it starts scrubbing all by itself.
24. A stackable slide-out drawer that’ll expand your storage by making the most of any cabinet’s vertical space. Seriously — you have no idea how much wasted space there is in most cabinets until you stick something like this in them. Bam! Two levels instead of one, instantly. And the best part? If your cabinets are really tall, you can get more than one drawer and stack them. The cupboard under your bathroom sink won’t know what hit it.
25. A bamboo hair tools organizer to corral all your hot tools with ease and style. With three large, round compartments for things like blow dryers, flat irons, curling wands, and good ol’ fashioned brushes and three additional open compartments for other haircare odds and ends, it packs plenty of organizational pow, all in one gorgeous piece that’ll shine in any style of vanity setup.
26. And a Waterpik flosser, because a) flossing daily is super duper important, and b) you will be astonished at the gunk this thing will flush out of your teeth. Is it more of an upfront investment than your standard pack of floss? Yes. Will it do things your regular waxed floss can’t even dream of? Also yes. TBH I was also not expecting such a practical tool to come in so many delightful colors, but, well, here we are, and I am not at all mad about it.
