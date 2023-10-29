BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Purchases From Target That Basically Say "Yes, I Am A Responsible Adult"

    Feeding yourself, cleaning yourself, dressing yourself, and taking care of yourself feels more rewarding than you'd think.

    by Lucia Peters

    1. A roll-out fridge caddy that’ll keep your refrigerator organized and everything in it accessible. Verifiable adulthood is a great time to work on kicking the habit of losing track of things you've stashed in the fridge until long past their edible lifespans. And this caddy can help! It'll corral all your groceries and negate the need to rummage around in the back for forgotten items.

    The fridge caddy
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought some stuff and needed a little extra for free shipping, so I threw this in. Well, heck, it sure did the job for my small fridge — so much so that I bought three more! The last one found me a small baggy of grapes that got 'lost' at the back of the fridge. No more random findings! Get one and you'll want another, I promise.” —j

    Price: $14.99

    2. And a set of four clear kitchen storage bins, because any grownup appreciates a well-ordered pantry. These BPA-free bins are good for storing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies — and since they're clear, you’ll always be able to see their contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and all that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation that plagued you in your younger years.

    The storage bins
    Target

    Promising review: “Great for fridge/pantry organization! I was trying to get a little more organized with snacks for my kids. These bins worked out well! Great sizes. Will probably end up buying more.” —Liz

    Price: $25 for a set of four bins

    3. A big ol' bottle of daily shower cleaner, so you can keep your bathroom mildew-free with almost zero effort. (We’re all about efficiency in our adult years, right?) Just spritz some of this stuff in the tub or on your shower walls and floors when you’re done washing up each day, and then just… walk away. Yes, really. Regular use will prevent hard water buildup, mildew, and other weird… growths. Heck yes.

    The shower cleaner
    Target

    Promising review: “Awesome product! I was using other cleaners of all types. This is the best for my glass shower. I have hard water and the spots and soap scum was not getting cleaned with other products. With the first application, this cleaned everything up and now my shower is sparkling!” —MEL

    Price: $7.39 (available for shipping in size 60 fl. oz.)

    4. A Squatty Potty, because the older you get, the more you realize the worth of pooping in comfort. It may not be the prettiest bathroom accessory, but thanks to its posture-aligning abilities, it’ll work wonders when it comes to helping everything just… slide right on out.

    The Squatty Potty
    Target

    Promising review:As someone who struggles with severe constipation, I consider this a lifesaver. I bought this when I moved out and I have not had trouble going. I’m not sure why this works so well but I notice a huge difference when I don’t use it.”  —Target reviewer

    Price: $24.99

    5. And an affordable but highly effective bidet attachment from Bio Bidet, so you can treat your tush right when you're all done doing your thing. This sleek, easily installed pick is totally hydraulic, so regardless of whether you have an electrical outlet near your toilet or not, you can still experience the joys of a bidet. Once you do, you’ll never go back.

    The bidet
    Bio Bidet

    Promising review: “I was very skeptical that a bidet for less than $40 would actually work, but it does! I know there are super fancy ones out there, but I can't afford those. This does the job just fine and leaves me feeling so clean and fresh. Sometimes I need to make tiny adjustments to my own position to be sure I get the right coverage. I love it and everyone that tries it loves it too.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $39.99

    6. A Casper cooling memory foam mattress that’ll help you get the best sleep of your life — even if you've found nights to be somewhat restless as the years press on. Do you overheat easily while you snooze? This mattress can help with that. Its breathable top helps keep air flowing through it, which, in turn, helps keep you cool. Go catch those zzzzzs, friends.

    Target

    Promising review: “So amazing – like a cloud to sleep. No back issues at all sleeping on this bed. Sleeps cool as well. Shipping was so fast, as well great purchase!” —millhouse

    Price: $445+ (available in sizes twin XL–California king)

    7. An aesthetically pleasing laundry hamper, because it’s finally time to get rid of that old pop-up mesh thing you’ve been carting around since college. This woven, double-sided option with dual flip-top lids should do the trick. Go ahead. Treat yourself. Your inner HGTV star will thank you for it.

    The hamper
    Target

    Promising review: “Looks great in my bathroom. Perfect size and I like that it’s divided. One side for towels one for clothing. Very sturdy also.” —Carla

    Price: $89.99

    8. A good household tool kit, so you can DIY some of your own fix-it needs, you big ol’ competent grownup, you. This 40-piece set packs everything you need to handle most common household needs; included are a tape measurer, a claw hammer, pliers, a bunch of hex keys, a ratchet screwdriver with a ton of bits, scissors, a utility knife, some precision screwdrivers, a magnetic bit holder, and a case to keep it all in.

    The tool kit
    Target

    Promising review: “Nice tool set for the price! Bought this for my condo, has all the tools I needed to make quick fixes around it. Happy with the value.” —Jacques S

    Price: $21.99

    9. A super versatile cast aluminum Dutch oven from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that’s (har har) good for literally everything. One-pot pasta? Dutch oven. Slow-cooked, spend-all-day-at-a-low-simmer stew? Dutch oven. Getting your braise on? Dutch oven. With heavy-duty construction, a non-stick ceramic coating, and silicone handles, this 4.5-quart beauty is the kitchen MVP you didn’t know your responsible adult self needed.

    The Dutch oven in the color Cream
    Target

    This pick is oven-safe up to 400 degrees, as well as dishwasher-safe for easy care. Heck yes.

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    10. A set of dishwasher- and microwave-safe stoneware dishes to dress up your dining room table with some understated yet practical sophistication. This 16-piece service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and bowls — and, I mean, let’s be honest: We all deserve to feel fancy even when noshing on a humble bowl of cereal.

    The stoneware dishes in the color Gray
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love the color of this set. It’s a subtle but beautiful pop of color for my neutral theme. Great value for the price. The pieces are the perfect weight of not feeling too heavy, but not fragile either. Everything came packaged well and no chipping anywhere.” —Stephanie

    Price: $80 (available in two colors)

    11. A stunningly modern three-head floor lamp, so you can finally swap that bendy-armed plastic lamp you’ve been carting around since your dorm room days for something nicer — without sacrificing the practicality of a flexible lighting solution. The turn-knob rotary switch on this sleek, cool pick lets you turn on one, two, or all three heads, allowing you to set your level of illumination just how you like it.

    The floor lamp
    Target

    Promising review: “Love it! Excellent quality, beautiful design and looks like it cost much more. Very easy to assemble. Great MCM look!” —Marty B

    Price: $140 (available for shipping with an included LED bulb)

    12. A good ol’ fashioned filing cabinet, because even in our increasingly paperless world, you’re still going to want a safe place to stash hard copies of your growing collection of important documents: Your lease or mortgage, your tax forms, medical records… all that adulting stuff. This two-drawer filer will help you stay organized — and since it isn’t super “office-y,” it’ll look super cute doing it, too

    The filing cabinet in the color Antique White
    Target

    Promising review: “The perfect file cabinet! This file cabinet is exactly what I was looking for. Something to compliment the other furniture in the house. It’s a very stylish piece and has plenty of room for all my files and other important papers. I put a lamp on it and looks more like a night stand than a file cabinet, which is great. I highly recommend this file cabinet.” —Colbie

    Price: $86.24+ (originally $114.99+; available in two colors)

    13. A sleek and streamlined writing desk that’ll look right at home in your stylishly functional home office setup. Unlike a traditional executive desk, this pick isn’t heavy or stodgy; instead, it offers clean lines and an airy feel, thanks to its slick metal frame and open shelving. You're an actual adult now. You deserve to have the work-from-home space of your professional dreams.

    the desk with a yellow chair in front of it
    Target

    Promising review: “Great desk! I bought one for my home office and liked it so much I bought another one for my husband. It's sturdy and has enough space for our dual monitors and laptops. Plus storage space on the shelves. I put fabric bins on the shelves to act as drawers.” —NCMUA 

    Price: $180 

    14. Or, a lift-top coffee table, because you can still have a practical work-from-home setup even if square footage is at a premium. No room for a full desk? Just pop the top on this flexible living room piece, and voila: You’ve got plenty of desk space on top, and plenty of storage underneath. Your ancient LACK coffee table could never.

    Target

    Promising review: “I love this table! This is the perfect size for my apartment, and I love the storage it provides with the lift top and the bottom shelves. The lift top is awesome for when I work from home or for when we eat on the couch. It wasn't too difficult to put together, but it did take a couple of hours. I had been looking at similar tables elsewhere to that cost at least twice as much. I'm very happy with the value and function at this price point!” —JamieJ

    Price: $169.99+ (available in two colors)

    15. And a chic, modern task chair that’ll make you actually want to sit down to work every day. With tilt control, pneumatic height adjustment, adjustable arms, and five caster wheels, it’s got all the flexibility and movement you could want from a workspace seating solution — and it looks darn good, too.

    The task chair in the color Brown
    Target

    Promising review: “Quality! I wanted to add some warmth to my home office and love the brown leather accents. The adjustable arms go high enough to support my elbows, which is rare! I do wish the arms turned in — they are pretty wide. The bottom and back are hard, but still comfortable. This was easy to put together.” —JM333

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $199.99; available in two colors)

    16. A lightweight, bagless Shark stick vacuum that’ll make keeping your floors clean a breeze. This compact lil' vac is so much easier to move around your home than the huge, messy, bagged vacuums of yore. You can change out the attachments with the click of a button; it easily converts to a hand-held device, negating the need to buy an additional hand vacuum; and, bonus, it's particularly good for pet hair, if you have furbabies.

    A model using the vacuum to clean under a couch
    Target

    Promising review: “THIS IS THE BOMB. Let me preface with the fact that I never leave reviews. But this was one of our first pricier purchases for our first home. I am a very clean person. I use my broom and dustpan every day, vacuumed with my old vacuum, and steam mopped. Clean floors are a must. When I used this for the first time, I had done all of that prior. I wasn't expecting to pull up as much as I did. Absolutely UNREAL. Attachments provided will reach every single surface in your home. It is so lightweight and made my home look visibly cleaner which I didn't think was possible. BUY IT!!!!!” —linds

    Price: $199.99

    17. A tufted storage bench with cute little midcentury modern-inspired legs, because by now — well into your grownup years — you've no doubt developed a deep, deep appreciation for versatile furniture pieces. It’s extra seating! It’s an awkward space filler! And, of course, it’s a place to stash those odds and ends floating around the room that you just want to get out sight!

    The storage bench in the color Spice
    Target

    Promising review: “Very happy! We added this to our kitchen table for extra seating. It is working perfectly; our twin 5-year-olds love sitting on it and it's solid and sturdy to their climbing/kneeling/bouncing. We are storing their art supplies in it so they can now have everything at the table all the time. My favorite thing about this bench is that it doesn't slam down — it must be closed with the same force that it is opened with. This means that my son can open the bench and it remains open while he digs around. I don't have to worry about little fingers in the way, and I also don't have to help! (5-year-olds don't want help with anything.) It's a good-looking, comfortable, sturdy bench that I'm happy I purchased.” —Jaye J

    Price: $180 (available for shipping in the colors Gray and Spice)

    18. A thermal blackout curtain panel or two, so you can finally get the shut-eye you need and save some cash on your climate control bills. (Look at you, you responsible grownup, you!) These curtain panels have a cool, modern feel, thanks to the grommets at the top — and with both temperature-regulating abilities and blackout capabilities, they’ll create the ideal sleeping environment for you without you needing to do anything other than, y’know, hang them. Handy!

    The curtain panels in the color Spice
    Target

    Promising review: “Love these curtains. I live in a high-rise, and the sunrise has always been an issue. These curtains have made it so that I can never tell what time of day it is when they are closed! Highly recommend!” —steveod13

    Price: $17.99+ per panel (available in five sizes and seven colors)

    19. A cast aluminum griddle (from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection) virtually nothing sticks to, because sometimes being a responsible adult means it's pancakes-for-dinner night. (I don’t make the rules. You do. Because you’re the grown-up here. You get to have pancakes for dinner whenever you want.) With a super effective ceramic non-stick surface — not to mention style in spades — this pick from the Goodful collection spans not one, but two burners, so you can feed all your favorite people while you’re at it.

    cast iron aluminum griddle with eggs and pancakes
    Target

    Bonus: It's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!

    Price: $49.99

    20. A pack of striped cotton kitchen towels that tick both the “effective” and “pretty” boxes. (Yes, your fully-grown, adult kitchen can have both!) Made of a soft, cotton terry blend, they’re excellent at their actual job — that is, drying dishes — but they also come in such lovely shades that they do double duty as kitchen décor, too. And hey, as you probably know by now, there’s no such thing as having too many dish towels.

    the kitchen towels
    Target

    Promising review: “Williams Sonoma vibes! These are great towels. Good quality for the price and I love all the colors. I got a pretty blue and it’s a nice pop in my white and grey kitchen. Absorbent and already have washed well.” —Virginia T 

    Price: $13 for a set of five (available in four colors)

    21. A hand-held combination garment steamer and iron because it just doesn't do for a functional adult like you to go around with wrinkled shirts all the time, does it? Usable both horizontally and vertically, it can handle traditional ironing and quicker steaming; heck, you can even use it on curtains, upholstery, or bedding to smooth out wrinkles and kill bacteria. And since it’s so compact, storing it is a cinch, too.

    The steamer
    Target

    Promising review: “Works great! I’ve been using this for about a month now and it’s the best steamer I’ve had in a very long time. Easy to use, both upright and like a regular iron. I never use my regular iron now and I iron lots of stuff. It has an attachment to crease pants. This is a great product. Getting another one as a gift to my sister. We’ve both had expensive steamers in the past but this works better. Highly recommend it.” —JD

    Price: $79.99

    22. A powerful oxy stain remover, so you can keep your carpets and upholstery in tip-top shape without wasting valuable time in your busy, grownup-person life steam cleaning the entire floor. The formula in this neat-o “blotter bottle” from Bissell can tackle everything from pet messes to red wine stains; all you have to do is apply it, let it sit for about a minute, then scrub it a little bit with the included brush, and voila: Instant stain removal.

    The stain remover
    Target

    Promising review: “I don't have any pets, but I do have a toddler. Red Jello was smashed in the carpet and this product got the red stain out with ease. The scrubber helps a lot. Did not bleach the carpet, just cleaned it.” —plum728

    Price: $5.99

    23. A bold accent cabinet, because your storage solutions don’t have to be boring just because you’re officially a grownup. This pick boasts six (count 'em!) compartments, each with its own little door, giving you plenty of practical storage space — but it's also super fun, thanks to its retro styling.

    The cabinet in the color Pink
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful! Perfect for a small space in our bedroom.” —Frani

    Price: $111.74+ (originally $148.99+; available in two colors)

    24. A set of plush, Turkish cotton bath towels that’ll turn your bathroom into the most luxurious of spa retreats. I mean, you need towels, right? Towels are always a practical investment — and in adulthood, you deserve nothing but the softest of towels in which to enrobe yourself after each and every shower. Plus, nothing says “I have my life together” like walking into the bathroom and seeing towels that actually match.

    the towels in the color Seafoam
    Target

    The six-piece set includes two large bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: “Incredibly soft! These towels are fantastic. Very soft and absorbent. I have had mine for six months now and wash them multiple times a week and they are still soft. This is a great set and I will definitely be buying more.” —Zarah

    Price: $55.99+ (available in 11 colors)

    25. A surprisingly ~aesthetic~ air fryer, because you deserve to have three actual square meals each day, no matter how busy your adulting years might be. (There’s a time and a place for instant ramen, but if you’re anything like my aging self, you just… don’t get enough fuel from it for it to count as a full meal these days.) This sleek, 6-quart touchscreen pick from Cruxgg can have everything from hot wings to crispy Brussels sprouts on the table in minutes — and cleanup is a cinch, too.

    the air fryer
    Target

    Promising review: “Stunning look and performance! The CruxGG hits all the right notes and sits elegantly on our countertop. Don't confuse its subtle appearance for weakness; the food tastes great, heats quickly and the touchscreen is incredibly easy to use. Five stars across the board (and more if I could).” —Target reviewer

    Price: $79.99

    26. A vacuum wine preserver, so you can save the bougie wine lover inside you from dying a little bit every time you fail to finish an entire bottle in a timely fashion. This useful device pumps any and all air out of the bottle, while the two stoppers create a seal make sure it stays that way. The result? Unfinished bottles stay fresher, longer — and your fully-grown self absolutely knows the value of being able to enjoy every last drop.

    The wine pump and two stoppers
    Target

    Promising review: “Wonderful wine pump! Works beautifully. Where have you been all my life Highly recommend it. Worth it. Just a few dollars more than an ordinary wine pump.” —Mickey

    Price: $18.99

    27. And a highly-rated Cuisinart coffee maker, because life is too short to drink bad coffee. (Trust me: As someone who, not too long ago, replaced my aging, unreliable, and cheap coffee maker with something better, it is truly worth the splurge for your adult self.) This 14-cup option is programmable, so you can set it to go off at exactly the right time every morning — and it brews one heck of a good cup, according to literally thousands of reviewers.

    The coffee maker
    Target

    Promising review: “An updated classic in all the right ways! This is my third Cuisinart coffeemaker, and the best one I’ve had yet. I love the larger 14-cup carafe (without sacrificing counter space), the ‘Bold’ button (for those of us who prefer a more flavorful brew), and the temperature control so that your coffee can be as hot (or cool) as desired. I’m also excited about the ‘Clean’ feature and hopeful it will keep my new machine in sparkling condition for many years to come. Very easy to use and, as an added bonus, it’s very nice to look at. An all-around terrific buy!” —LKP

    Price: $99.99

