9.

A stackable wire shelf organizer (or two, or three, or...) that’ll make getting a handle on just about anything a cinch. The older I get, the more I realize I just do not have the time or patience to dig through the depths of all my cabinets every time I need to yank out my stock pot — and if you, too, are in that boat, this organizer (or a bunch of them!) will solve all your problems.