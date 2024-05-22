BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Being Comfortable Is Your Main Priority, You Should Check Out These 29 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon

    Life's too short to suffer itchy, scratchy, pinch-y, or otherwise uncomfortable clothes.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A short-sleeve jumpsuit that’s the one-and-done outfit you’ve been looking for your whole life. Equal parts form and function, this soft jersey off-the-shoulder pick is about as good as it gets. It looks great. It feels great. Everybody wins.

    I own this jumpsuit, and I love it. It is astonishingly easy to wear, and I never cease to be amazed at the fact that every time I put it on, all I really need to do is add shoes and I look like a proverbial million bucks. And you know what? Sometimes I even wear it on days I don't plan to leave the house, because if I do, it means I can feel both comfy and cute for no reason other than I want to — whether or not I will be perceived by other humans at that time. It's great. 10/10, highly recommend.

    Promising review: “Fits this short girl perfectly! I wasn't sure what to expect, being 5’1”. Most things are too long for me. This fit perfectly and is incredibly cute and comfortable. I just wanted something to lounge around the house in, but I think if I wore a cute sweater or jacket, I could wear this to work. I will probably buy another in a lighter color since my life includes a lot of dog hair.” —Stephanie Gottfried

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors)

    2. A ludicrously comfortable pair of high-waisted leggings because no one should ever have to deal with a painful waistband digging into their midsection. These reviewer-beloved leggings come in so! many! colors! that they’ll match basically any aesthetic — and they’re even available with pockets.

    Promising review:These are the most amazing, comfiest, softest leggings I’ve ever owned in my 23 years of existence. They fit me perfectly and I was concerned about that given the fact that it’s one size, but they came and fit as if they were exactly my size. I love them so much I’m buying more! You will NOT regret buying these leggings!” —Kathryn Martin

    Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes, 25 colors, two lengths, with and without pockets)

    3. A soft, drapey tunic top tons of folks say they love so much, they bought it several times in different colors. Perfect for pairing with leggings, this lightweight, flowy top is the ultimate cozy wardrobe staple.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the tunic in black, styled with red leggings
    Promising review: “This is SO CUTE! The first time I wore it was to a concert and strangers stopped me to say how much they liked it. Since then, it never fails to get compliments from store clerks and others. I’ve worn it with a black vest of similar material and I get the same amount of comments. It is comfortable and it hangs beautifully. It goes great with jeans and equally well with dressier slacks and simple jewelry. I would highly recommend it to anyone who is attracted to it!” —Light58

    Price: $20.39 (available in sizes S–6XL and 42 colors and patterns)

    4. A tiered maxi dress so romantic, no one will even suspect that it’s the most comfortable thing you own. The adorable puffed sleeves and artful side cutouts add tons of visual interest, but reviewers say it’s also super easy to wear.

    Promising review: “LOVE this dress! This might be the cutest piece of clothing I’ve ever purchased from Amazon. I got the black and white gingham and might buy a second color. Quality and fit are great. I can see this being my favorite summer dress. Can be worn on or off the shoulders, has pockets and is super comfortable. Love it!” —Megan Apple

    Price: $39+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and seven colors and patterns)

    5. An adorable pair of flutter shorts that’ll make working out — or just, uh, lying around on your couch at home (no judgment) — both fun and comfy. Quick to pull on, fast drying, and complete with a phone pocket, they’re the easy, breezy warm weather pick you didn’t know your wardrobe needed.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the flutter shorts in white, styled with an orange polo shirt and standing on a grassy field with trees in the background
    Heads up that reviewers note these shorts run small, so you might want to size up.

    Promising review: “New favorite! These shorts quickly became my favorite pair. They are SO soft and comfortable. I was worried the pocket was too small for a phone but it fit perfectly and the outer layer laid over the phone so you couldn't even tell it was there. The color is adorable. I ended up falling into a very muddy puddle and after washing them, they look brand-new and didn't bleed onto any other clothes I washed them with. They are a little on the shorter side, so that is the only thing I could say to be mindful of. But I want them in every color.” —Kristen Murphy 

    Price: $19.98+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and 27 colors)

    6. A waffle knit batwing cardigan that makes it socially acceptable to essentially wear a bathrobe in public. With an open front and oversize design, it couldn’t be cozier — or more chic. It’s the best of all possible worlds.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the cardigan in the color grey, styled with jeans and a black t-shirt, taking a mirror selfie holding a phone with a patterned case
    Promising review: “At this point in my life, I need comfort! I especially am very happy when comfort is cute! This sweater is exactly what I was looking for when I started looking. This item has pockets and is warm and comfortable — the color is perfect. You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous sweater!” —kentuck 

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors)

    7. A breezy eyelet top to keep you cool during the warmer months — in more ways than one. As breathable as it is beautiful, it’s the stuff cozy cottagecore dreams are made of.

    Promising review: “Comfortable and stylish! Purchased this top to take on vacay in Florida. It was comfortable and cute to wear all day when the weather was in the low 70s. Got many compliments on the cute style and faux button detail on the side. It's a sage green color and looked perfect with pants or a skirt. Made well with breathable cotton mix; made it easy to wash.” —Anahid Pagalos

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors)

    8. An everyday dress with a pleated skirt that’s so wearable, even reviewers who say they almost never wear dresses love it. Bonus: It has pockets.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the dress in the sunflower pattern, styled with gold sandals
    Promising review: “Comfortable and light! I'm not usually a dress person, but I wanted something easy to wear and comfortable. It looks pretty but it feels like wearing a T-shirt. Perfect for me!” —jweddle

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and 17 styles)

    9. Or a swing dress that comes in tons of styles and colors — meaning you can be comfy in basically any situation, whether you’re dressing up or dressing down. And guess what? This one, too, has pockets! (Shouldn’t EVERYTHING have pockets?)

    Promising review: “Comfy with POCKETS! This is a comfortable, stylish and practical dress to add to the everyday/summer wardrobe. The hemline is fun, the fabric soft, and the pockets easily hold a phone without being too bulky, hooray!” —Jan Newton

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 41 colors, patterns and styles)

    10. A pair of wide-leg linen blend overalls you’ll never want to get out of. They’re on-trend. They’re ridiculously comfortable. They’re stupidly easy to wear. What’s not to love?

    reviewer on a pier in lake tahoe wearing the gray-blue jumpsuit with boats and sunset in the background
    FYI, you’ll want to line dry these after you wash them; if you put in the dryer, they might shrink.

    Promising review: “Incredibly comfortable! I wore this at 20 weeks pregnant on vacation in Aruba and there was still room to grow. Great quality, very happy with the weight of the fabric and overall look.” —DaisyHead 

    Price: $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    11. A crewneck sweatshirt with a lil’ dinosaur embroidered on it, because why the heck not? Everyone needs more cozy crewneck sweatshirts in their lives — and all the better if they’ve got something unfathomably cute on them, too. It’s the little things, you know?

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the sweatshirt in the color apricot styled with black leggings, taking a mirror selfie with a phone
    Promising review: “Happiest in this sweater! Super soft and fits well. I show off the dinosaur to everyone like I'm a little kid. 10/10.” —Ciara Jean Hatch 

    Price: $26.99 (available in sizes S–L and two colors)

    12. A two-piece knit lounge set that’s the epitome of Loungewear-But-Make-It-Fashion. Not only does it take the guesswork out of coming up with a coordinated ‘fit, but it is also absurdly comfortable. Talk about a one-two wardrobe punch.

    The set includes a cap-sleeve knit top and a pair of high-waisted tapered bottoms.

    Promising review: “I absolutely love this set!! I originally purchased it thinking it would be a great alternative to wearing sweats on an RV trip we'd planned for the fall. However, once it arrived and I tried it on, WOW no way does this compare to sweats, this outfit feels and looks elegant!! This is still a great travel outfit, but more like, cruise ship or air travel and sightseeing, but def not to be hidden away in an RV 🤣 It's comfy enough to sleep in, but trust me, you'll want to show it off!!” —LP

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors)

    13. A pair of high-waisted pencil pants that have earned the title of “most comfortable pants I own” from more than a few reviewers. They’ve got some stretch to them, making them easy to move in, and the paper bag top ensures absolutely no pinching at the waist. The look of dress pants with the feel of joggers? Yes, please.

    Promising review: “I bought one and ended up buying three more! These pants are the best. They are fancy enough I can wear them to my office job, but durable enough that I can wear them at home with my baby getting food, boogers or whatever else he can on them. I bought one pair to wear in some family pictures and they were so amazing I had to buy more. The colors are pretty accurate and they are the most comfortable pants I own. They are super cute tucked in with the belt, or I've also worn them without the belt and with an untucked shirt and they're still super cute. I am fairly short, so they are more like pants than capris, but that works just fine for me. They are easy to wash and they actually come clean! Highly recommended!” —Natalie & Max

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors; also available in two- and three-packs in select colors)

    14. An oversize striped button-down, because range of movement matters when it comes to comfort — and there’s nothing better for that than something like this. With an easy drape and a fun block-stripe pattern, this pick boasts effortless cool and essential breathability.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the button-down shirt in blue and white stripes, styled half-tucked into denim shorts, sleeves rolled to the elbows, and with white slide sandals, taking a mirror selfie
    Promising review: “Versatile! Perfect for dressing up, or dressing down to look more casual. Can easily be thrown on top of a bathing suit for a casual summer look. Lightweight and breezy. I’m in LOVE with this top. So comfortable! Actually going back to order a second in a different color.” —Kela 

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors and styles)

    15. A longline blazer that’ll make (literally) suiting up more comfortable than you had any idea it could be. The loose fit and easily-rolled sleeves give it a touch of casual elegance — and even better, it works equally well for dressing up jeans and a T-shirt as it does for creating a full-suited look with a pair of tailored trousers. Form 🤝 function.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the blazer in the color black, styled with skinny jeans, a white tee, a black handbag, leopard print sneaker flats, and a brown fedora
    Promising review: “Perfect! This has become my most worn blazer. I wish they would make it in a light pink color. It is a very comfortable, easy-to-wear jacket. It looks just as good with jeans and a T-shirt as it does with a slip dress or slacks. The price is fantastic, especially considering the quality. I won't hesitate to purchase another color that will go with my wardrobe.” —Robert McCabe

    Price: $56.18 (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 18 colors)

    16. A big ol’ knit pullover so cozy-chic, you’ll want to get it in every color. Wear it with leggings. Wear it with jeans. Belt it. Tuck it in. The possibilities are endless. And every single one of them is the comfiest ~lewk~ you’ll ever wear.

    a reviewer in oversized green sweater and brown leggings, paired with black ankle boots, standing indoors
    Promising review: “I like how soft this sweater is. The quality is better than I expected. I wore it out to dinner with friends. I paired it with leggings and boots, but it would be nice with jeans too. Great purchase!” —J. Williams 

    Price: $41.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors)

    17. A pair of drawstring linen blend pants because they’re about as close as you can get to wearing PJ pants without, y’know, actually wearing PJ pants. Breathable and lightweight, yet also perfectly elegant, they go from lounging-at-home to out-running-errands without missing a beat.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in the color ecru, styled with a white tee and a denim jacket, taking a mirror selfie
    Promising review:These pants were super comfortable and perfect for flying. The burnt orange pants were dark enough that I didn't have to worry about visible underwear. They were also light enough for me to survive the heat and humidity of Miami in June.” —Amy Kettle 

    Price: $31.81+ (available in sizes XS–6XL and 11 colors)

    18. A smocked balloon-sleeve top with a square neckline that’s as versatile as it is comfortable. Wear it off-the-shoulders, or not; pair it with jeans for everyday wear, or with dress pants for work; break it out in the spring, or fall — you just… can’t really go wrong with it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the top in the color green, styled with a black flared skirt
    Promising review: “Obsessed! This is exactly what I hoped it would be. I would say it’s identical to the listing. The bodice is stretchy and fits comfortably without being uncomfortably tight. The shoulders did not fall off once, like another reviewer had experienced, but everyone’s body is different. I have a long torso and this covered the top of my mid-rise jeans, but I could have tucked it into a higher waist jean, which is perfect for me. The material is what I expect from a blouse and was lightweight and flowy. This was basically a perfect addition to my current obsession with French girl aesthetic.” —Gemma K. 

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors)

    19. A seamless cropped tank that’ll fill voids in your wardrobe you didn’t even realize existed. Whether you’re looking for something comfy and supportive to work out in or a sleek basic to layer with your most Capital-F Fashion looks, this pick — which reviewers say is superbly soft and easy to wear — will fit the bill. And did I mention how many colors it comes in? SO MANY.

    Promising review: “New staple in my closet! I bought this in black and white and loved it so much, I ordered it in two more colors. They’re good for working out and daily wear. I ordered a size down and the fit is like a comfortable, supportive compression tank. I don’t even have to wear a bra. They have the perfect amount of stretch and are SO soft and most importantly, not see-through. Obsessed!” —F

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS – XXL and 23 colors)

    20. A sleeveless romper with easy-on styling for those days when all you can handle is a single piece of clothing. Who says you can’t wear onesies as an adult? Not I!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing a sleeveless green romper, styled with a a straw sunhat and standing against a leafy green background
    I have this romper in black with the button detailing down the front, and it’s one of my favorite “Oh no it’s too hot to LIVE” outfits. (The summers where I am are… not great, friends!) The best part? Unlike a lot of rompers and jumpsuits, this one does not require you to perform an elaborate contortionist act to get in and out of. This is excellent news for those of us who, uh… might be somewhat lacking in the coordination department. (Hi, it’s me, your friendly neighborhood coordination-less disaster human!)

    Promising review: “Comfortable and easy! So easy to throw on to get your day started, but comfy enough to stay in the house all day as well. Can be lounge or casual everyday wear.” —Bethany Coleman 

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors)

    21. An oversize, quarter-zip pullover sweatshirt, because athleisure never goes out of style — and sometimes you just need something comfy to pull on while you’re running errands or whatever, you know? Bonus points for that zip at the neckline; it makes it much easier to pull over your head without turning your hair into a static-powered halo.

    a reviewer wearing the apricot colored pullover
    Promising review: “Comfy! This is very comfortable. I bought it to wear over my workout clothes going in and out of the gym, but loved it so much I wear it with jeggings and leggings when out and about and did not relegate it to on the gym.” —Shesha 

    Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors)

    22. A satin cami (or two, or three, or…) so comfortable that it makes an ideal layering piece — but also so elegant that you can wear it as a top on its own, too. It may be simple, but it ticks aaaaaaall the boxes. We stan a good basic.

    a reviewer wearing the off white silky cami with a silk skirt and a parasol while outside
    Promising review: “Silky, drapey, and not too sweaty! I originally got this in the champagne color, and liked it so much I went back and ordered the black/white/silver three-pack, and am now back for the khaki! They're drapey without being clingy, the top portion is self-lined, which keeps bra texture from showing through. You will need to steam/iron them before wearing. There is no tag to mark front and back, I found one side is slightly lower cut than the other. I was concerned about them being too warm since I live in central Florida, and it's hot and humid basically year-round, but while I AM a 'glowy' individual, these didn't seem to exacerbate the problem at all. Give them a try. Maybe you'll love them, too, and have a great new staple!” —MadameMeg 

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL, 24 colors, two styles, and individually or in multi-packs)

    23. A pair of easy-to-wear drawstring shorts that are way less fuss to deal with than stiff, unyielding denim. Nothing beats a stretchy waistband and drawstring for comfort. Truly.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing blue shorts with a white star pattern, styled with a white tank top, taking a mirror selfie with a phone
    Promising review: “Soooo comfy! Honestly these are super cute and comfortable. I bought these to wear at Disney and I just love them. So soft.” —ANITA 

    Price: $20.47+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 33 colors and styles)

    24. A cozy hoodie dress, because yes, you can just go around wearing a big ol’ sweatshirt all the time if you want — and look cute doing it, too. It’s soft. It’s soothing. It’s everything you’ve ever wanted if what you’ve wanted is to live inside your favorite hoodie all day, every day.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the hoodie dress in the color orange, styled with white high top sneakers
    Promising review: “A step up from the ‘work from home in your PJs’ wardrobe! This is a comfortable but polished work-from-home dress/pullover. Dispense with the day jammies. It’s video conferencing approved and suitable for answering the door when packages arrive! It’s great!” —E Smith

    Price: $27.88+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, 35 colors, and with short and long sleeves)

    25. A twist-front top that packs a bit more visual interest than your average tee, but without sacrificing comfort to get it. Reviewers love pairing this tee with high-waisted bottoms, due to its cropped cut — but many also note that it works with just about everything, so it’s hard to go wrong with it!

    Promising review: “Very comfortable and cute! This shirt is very comfortable, breathable, and stretchy! I bought it initially for working out but it can also be worn for everyday outfits. It would look super cute with high-waisted shorts/jeans. It fits great and I want one in every color now!” —Kevin Dishman

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors)

    26. A bright and breezy floral layering piece that’ll elevate any outfit instantly — while still keeping you cool (literally and figuratively!) in the process. This pick is lightweight and perfect for the warmer months, as well as super easy to just pop on top of whatever else you happen to be wearing. Your nights out will never be the same, mostly ‘cause you’ll be so darn comfy.

    Promising review: “I was drawn to the tropical design and thought it would dress up a colorful tank top on a hot day. It’s colorful and perfect to add some style to what could be a very plain outfit. It’s true to size, comfortable, and lightweight. I love it!” —SpringPea

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 45 colors)

    27. A shockingly versatile pair of joggers reviewers say fit in just as well at the gym as they do at work. (Yes, really!) With a high-rise waistband and tapered leg, they’re a little more structured in appearance than your average jogger — but those who love them report that they’re no less comfortable. I’d call that a winning combination!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the joggers in the color black, styled with a white and black graphic tee, an unzipped green hoodie, and white Converse low-tops, taking a mirror selfie with a phone
    In terms of using these pants for workwear, YMMV depending on the formality of your workplace’s dress code, of course, so that’s something to bear in mind. Reviewers who are teachers seem to be especially fond of them, though, for what it’s worth!

    Promising review: “SO comfy!! I bought a pair of these a few years ago for our school's field day. I was hoping to get a pair of comfy work pants, and I remembered I got these, so I ordered a few more in different colors. They're perfect! They look nice, but they wear more like pajama pants. I get to be comfortable and stylish at work now.” —Jill S 

    Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL, 45 colors and patterns, two lengths, and with or without a drawstring)

    28. A supremely cozy matching ribbed set because when it’s time to unwind, you deserve to do it in style. The set includes a drapey, slightly oversize top and a pair of comfy shorts — and although it’s a lounge set, most reviewers say it’s also so cute that they like wearing it out in the world, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the coords set in the color camel, styled with cream slide sandals and sunglasses
    Promising review: “Super comfy! I didn’t think I’d like this set as much as I do! Ordered it in two colors. I originally planned to wear them as PJs, but I took them on vacation, and it was great resort wear for just hanging out. Throw on a button-down shirt or jean jacket and you can easily wear it out for the day running errands. Highly recommend!” —Miss Ann B

    Price: $19.97 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 colors)

    29. And lastly, a good knit robe because if you’ve recently embraced the spend-weekend-mornings-wrapped-in-comfort lifestyle, a robe is a necessity. (Source: Me; I have gotten very into said lifestyle in recent years, and it is one of the best things I have ever done for myself.) Although this robe is on the longer side, it’s also breathable, making it perfect for any and all seasons — and YES, it has POCKETS. Very important!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing a long black floral pattern robe, taking a mirror selfie with a phone
    Of particular note: Tons of pregnant reviewers say this robe worked particularly well for them, so if you’ve been looking for something to add to your hospital go bag or to stay cozy in either while pregnant or post-partum, this pick might be worth checking out.

    Promising review: “Love this robe! It’s so soft and comfortable I could live in this! I feel luxurious wearing it, and I even bought one for my mom for her birthday. Highly recommend!” —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 38 colors and patterns) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.