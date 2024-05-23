BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Helpful Chewy Products For Anyone With A Senior Pet

    They still want to cuddle in bed with you... they just need stairs.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of pet stairs so your furry friend can join you for snuggles on the couch without hurting their creaky joints. Made of soft yet sturdy foam and upholstered in cushy corduroy, these steps provide an easy way for aging pets to get to higher ground — no jumping required.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a small dog leaping descending pet steps next to a couch
    Randy/Chewy

    Promising review: “I absolutely love these stairs! I have a 13-year-old Havanese who could not get into bed anymore and would still jump off the bed. I’ve been so worried about her injuring herself, but many times, she would jump down before I could reach for her. After just a couple of times putting her front feet on the bottom step, she got the hang of it, and now she scampers up and down those stairs like she’s been doing it her whole life. I got some anti-slip tape for the bottom since I have wood floors and have had no problem with the stairs moving. They look lovely in my bedroom too!” —Artwyrks

    Price: $42.70+ (available with three or four steps)

    2. A self-warming pet mat to soothe your pal’s achy bones without the need for electricity. The thermal core in this mat warms up with and retains your pet’s own body heat, helping keep them warm and cozy in their old age.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of their tabby cat stretched out on a gray warming mat in a living room setting
    Megan/Chewy

    Promising review: “Winner! My 12-year-old little man is a heat seeker. With asthma since the age of three and arthritis for the last year, we needed a safe alternative heat comfort source. I took the leap, and he is now glued to this heating mat. He would roam during the night crying. So far, he's getting up maybe two times a night. I am so happy he's more comfortable, and I am resting better as well. I haven't heard the crinkle noise some reviewers heard. I bought the large matt which is the perfect size. Thanks again, Chewy, for another win!!” —Oak

    Price: $11.04+ (originally $15.99+; available in two sizes and six colors)

    3. A bottle of pet odor and stain remover that’ll make quick work of messes if Indiana Bones or Meowion Ravenwood has gotten a little less skilled at managing their bladder as they've gotten older. This enzymatic formula tackles anything your pet can throw at it for virtually anything in your home — hardwood floors, upholstery, you name it — leaving behind a stain-free surface and a delightful citrus scent in its wake.

    Two bottles of Nature&#x27;s Miracle Stain &amp;amp; Odor Remover against a plain background
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “It works well! My three dogs (except for Norman) and I are in our retirement years. Norman, 1- to 2-year-old, showed up in my yard while I was downsizing homes in December. Pito, the 18-year-old Chihuahua, and Norman have accidents often. I rely on Nature’s Miracle to remove odors from my tile floors. When my youngest daughter comes into town, I ask her to do the sniff test for odors. Thus far, my house has passed the test for being odor-free. Thank you, Nature’s Miracle!” —Ella

    Price: $10.39+ (available in two sizes)

    4. Or, a set of doggy diapers to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place. Sometimes elderly doggos get leaky. It’s not their fault. But with these soft, washable wraps, they can stay comfortable and dry, and so can your floors and furniture. Everybody wins!

    Heather W/Chewy, Karen Mc/Chewy

    Promising review: “These are lifesavers, peacemakers! We cannot tell if our Jackie at 14 knows he’s going or if he is misbehaving or what, but even with constant trips out to use the bathroom, he was still having accidents! We were always running and checking to see if he was peeing or what he was doing, but NOW!!!! We know this diaper is super absorbent and can handle ANYTHING this dog can throw at it or pee into it, I could say! We can now ALL enjoy life in peace!!!” —Victoria

    Price: $14.69+ (available for male and female dogs and in sizes XS–XL)

    5. A pack of Greenies dental treats made specifically for aging puppers, because caring for your canine buddy’s teeth is never more important than when they’re starting to get up there in years. These Greenies are a little bit softer than their standard formula, making them perfect for older dogs whose teeth might not quite be what they used to be — and they’re packed full of nutrition to help aging joints, too.

    Package of Greenies Aging Care dental treats for dogs, displaying product and brand name
    Chewy

    Promising review: “My 14-year-old small dog loves these treats, and they help with halitosis. He has delicate teeth and is missing a few, so the softer Aging Care Greenies help him to chew them easily.” —Bethany 

    Price: $32.98+ (available in teeniepetite, regular, and large sizes)

    6. A cozy bed for Barksimus Maximus or Cleocatra to rest in, because they deserve only the most comfortable of snooze spots in their old age. This donut-shaped calming bed features orthopedic support, making it terrific for both anxious and achy pets. It’s basically a fluffy bean bag chair for your equally fluffy companion.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a white and gray cat snuggled in a fluffy blue-gray pet bed
    Lisa/Chewy

    I have two cats in my household, one of whom is, at 16, a little old lady. Throughout her entire life, she has rejected every. single. pet bed we have ever tried to give her… except this one. She loves this thing. She will spend hours in it if left undisturbed. I’m honestly not sure if it’s the bed itself, the possibility that she has grown into the idea of pet beds as she’s gotten older, or some combination of the above — but it is now her favorite place to be (other than on her favorite human’s lap, which, it should be noted, is not my lap). I’d call that a success.

    Promising review: “Best cat bed ever! I have two 15-year-old cats who love to snuggle. As soon as I took this bed out of the box and fluffed it in the dryer, one of them immediately claimed it, and he LOVES it. He spends most of his time here and is so happy. I am going to get another as soon as they are restocked — maybe a size smaller (size small is surprisingly big) but honestly, my cats are pretty big, so they seem pretty content with the small.” —Amber

    Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors)

    7. A pack of handy-dandy Pill Pocket treats if your senior pet always puts up a fight when it comes to taking their meds. Available for both dogs and cats and in a huge variety of flavors, these tasty little bites let you hide pills inside a soft, delicious shell. Your pet will think they’re just yummy treats — but you know that they’re also literal lifesavers for pets with medication needs.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of an orange cat examining a bag of Greenies Pill Pockets
    Bruce/Chewy

    Promising reviews: “MIRACULOUS!!! When one of our cats developed hyperthyroidism, our veterinarian prescribed pills twice a day. I didn't know how in the world we could get this done without trauma to our boy and trauma to us until my sister told me about Greenies Pill Pockets. Our boy LOVES this little treat that I give him right before his bowl of soft food. This product is answered prayer for cat lovers!” —DivaDollNC 

    “Sneak that pill! Our 8-year-old golden was just prescribed a daily maintenance medicine. We needed a no-fail delivery mechanism. These pill pockets fit the bill and make medicating Rosie easy. She loves the flavor and doesn’t try to sort out the medicine.” —Jeff

    Price: $5.05+ (also available for dogs and in different size and flavor options)

    8. A versatile freestanding pet gate because sometimes you’ve gotta keep your senior buddy in sight for their own safety. With an accordion-style design, this gate can be configured to fit whatever space you need it to — and you don’t need to worry about wedging it into doorframes, either, since it’ll stand up all on its own. It's the perfect solution for pets who, for instance, refuse to acknowledge that stairs are no good for their poor little joints anymore.

    A Dalmatian puppy, looking at the camera, sits in front of an expandable pet gate that&#x27;s blocking a doorway
    Chewy

    Promising review: “Fits our needs perfectly! I love this freestanding gate. We have a 12-year-old golden retriever who doesn't jump but needs to be blocked from our stairs due to a leg injury. We didn't want to spend a lot or put holes in the wall. We also wanted something we could move easily so we're not blocked from the stairs! All we have to do is swing one portion open like a door; we don't have to move the whole thing. This works perfectly for our needs and looks nice too! Since we don't have white trim in our home, we got dark brown, which is almost black. It arrived quickly and was packed well, as always with Chewy.” —Renee

    Price: $28.03+ (originally $59.99+; available in three- and four-panel sizes and four colors)

    9. A telescoping ramp to help your favorite furball get in and out of your car or truck, despite no longer being quite as spry as they once were. This pick is adjustable, making it suitable for a variety of vehicle types; some reviewers even use it to help their pets with porch stairs and the like. No more jumping on weakening joints!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a dog using a ramp to enter the back seat of a parked pickup truck
    Drew/Chewy

    Promising review: “Luke loves it!!! The ramp is so good that I bought two of them. Luke is an 11-year-old chocolate Lab. He is having increasingly more difficulty getting into the truck. As you know, most pickup trucks height has been increased significantly. With minimal training (less than a week), Luke is able to get in the truck with no difficulty. Ramp fits beautifully in the boot of SUVs and high beds. That’s why I bought two, one for inside and one for outside. Product is sturdy and accommodates a 111-pound chocolate love bug. Thank you for a quality product.” —Bob

    Price: $96.75+ (originally $139.99+; available in two sizes) 

    10. An elevated, tilted cat food bowl or two, because anything that helps alleviate strain on Captain Purrcard’s neck and back is a good investment. These kinds of bowls are also terrific for cats who tend to, uh, reverse course mid-meal, by the way; they help with alignment as your kitty eats, making barf incidents a little less likely to occur.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of three cats eating kibble, one of which is eating out of an elevated, tilted cat bowl
    ajcmom/Chewy

    Promising review:Great for elderly lady! My cat has the arthritis that comes from a long life. Bending down is difficult for her. The shape of the dish stops the food from falling off the back while she is eating. Used with tinned canned food.” —Dawn 

    Price: $26.38+ per bowl (originally $32.99+; available in three designs)

    11. A Drinkwell water fountain, so your elderly pals can stay hydrated easily — and with only the best-quality water, at that. I mean, hey, if the humans of the household drink filtered water, don’t the feline or canine members deserve the same courtesy?

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the Drinkwell pet fountain in the 168-ounce size
    Steven/Chewy

    I’ve got one of these in the 168-ounce size in my two-kitty household. The 16-year-old cat I mentioned earlier? She’s diabetic, so she drinks a lot of water, even when her blood sugar is well-regulated. Having this thing running ensures she’s got tons of fresh, flowing water available at all times. These fountains do have to be cleaned out every so often and the filters require regular replacing, so make sure you’re up for the maintenance before you get one — but our pets are worth the extra work, aren’t they?

    Promising review: “Great fountain! Our pup was not drinking enough water but loved running water from the tub or outside after a storm, so I decided to buy a fountain. I’m so glad I did! I am confident that he is now getting enough water and he loves that it stays cool and fresh since it’s in motion! This fountain is a hit in our house with the dogs as well as the cats! It’s a little hard to clean in places, but I bought a bottle brush (one you use for baby bottles) — it’s round, so it gets in all the tough spots!” —aleblanc

    Price: $31.95+ (originally $41.99+; available in four styles and capacities)

    12. A surgery recovery suit that’s way better than the dreaded cone of shame. Recovering from the sorts of procedures pets may need as they get older is undignified at the best of times; why make it worse by putting a lampshade over their heads? Instead, get ‘em one of these lil’ jumpsuits. They’re much comfier — and much cuter, too. Everybody wins!

    Claudia/Chewy, Garry/Chewy

    Promising review: “Great for my diabetic cat! My cat Jasper was recently diagnosed with diabetes, and my vet suggested trying to use FreeStyle Libre glucose sensors to get blood sugar readings while we were getting him stabilized. The problem was, the better Jasper felt, the quicker he’d rip the sensor off. The cost adds up! Finally tried this post-op suit, and it really helped extend the life of my cat’s glucose monitor! The only downside is the suit has a turtleneck collar, which impairs how easily I can give an insulin shot. I have to fold the collar down and work a little to get enough scruff to administer the needle. Jasper is a fairly long/tall cat (16 inches from neck to base of tail), but slender. The X-small size fits him perfectly.bonniebew

    Price: $28+ (originally $30.95; available for cats in sizes 3XS–S and for dogs in sizes 3XS–XXL and three colors/patterns)

    13. Or a recovery collar that’s actually comfortable for your cat or dog to wear as they convalesce. Although you can fasten this collar as a traditional cone, it also flips the other way — meaning you don’t have to reduce your pet’s field of vision to a narrow tunnel directly in front of them in order to keep them from picking at stitches or what have you. And it’s padded, so it’s soft on your pal’s neck, not scratchy or rough.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a German Shepherd dog sitting on a couch wearing the recovery collar
    Dale/Chewy

    Promising review: “GREAT cone! My poor elderly cocker spaniel has had so many ailments and procedures due to bad ears and eyes. This cone after vet surgery and procedures has been so essential that we have four of them. We rotate to keep it clean. You can wipe them clean, but at times they just need a good hand wash and dry. Great product!” —Ana

    Price: $17.54+ (originally $19.49+; available in sizes XS–XXL)  

    14. A litter box designed especially for senior cats who might not be able to handle the high sides of a standard litter box anymore. True, it’s shallower than what you might be used to — meaning it’ll probably need frequent scooping and refilling — but the trade-off for letting your cat… let’s call it evacuate in comfort is definitely worth it.

    A gray cat standing inside a shallow litter box with short sides, looking directly at the camera
    Chewy

    Reviewers say this litter box is also great for very small kittens and cats with neurological conditions or other disabilities, too, by the way!

    Promising review: “Best box for a senior cat! This box worked like a charm for my senior cat, who has a bad disc in her back that causes her right leg to be lame from time to time. She has no problem stepping into the pan and negotiating her way back out. It definitely will not work for what I call a high-sided pee since it is so shallow. You could always put sides on it, I suppose, but my senior cat is quite the lady and squats appropriately.” —Terry

    Price: $35.75

    15. A jar of Zesty Paws calming bites that might help with your pup’s stress levels if Luke Skybarker has gotten more anxious with age. These chill-out chews are peppered with ingredients like hemp seed and chamomile — and they taste just like treats!

    Person holding a container of pet calming bites with two attentive dogs nearby, one corgi and one black dog
    Missnikki17/Chewy

    Promising review: “My Nellie loves them! They kept her very calm and steady during our recent storms on the East Coast. She is going on 9-years-old now and has developed a fear of loud noises and does not like thunder and lightning. I will be ordering this product again in the future.” —DeeDee

    Price: $32.97+ (available in two sizes and two flavors) 

    16. Or a Thundershirt anxiety vest, so you can wrap your aging, anxious pet with love — literally — in stressful situations. This wraparound vest applies gentle pressure around your furry friend, which in turn can aid in alleviating fear or anxiety during thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, or even episodes of separation anxiety. It’s sort of like a wearable weighted blanket for pets.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a black and white dog wearing a gray Thundershirt lying on a bed with yellow bedding
    Elizabeth/Chewy

    Promising reviews: “Worked like a charm! We have one dog who has become more and more anxious about weather changes and cannon fire from nearby Ft. Moore. Sedatives knocked her out for 12 hours or more. The Thundershirt did the trick. She became calm immediately and laid on her bed and slept. No more panting, drooling, and pacing.” —Alice

    “The best! Our sweet girl has gotten more anxious as the years have passed. She’s about to turn 14, and definitely seems antsy and restless, particularly in the late afternoon/early evenings. The Thundershirt helps significantly… I think she would keep it on 24/7 if it was up to her. We have two. I highly recommend it to soothe an agitated pup.” —Allison

    Price: $32+ (originally $39.95+; available in sizes XXS–XXL) 

    17. A pet stroller because senior pets who can’t handle super long walks anymore still deserve to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. This option from Pet Gear is roomy enough for most medium-sized dogs and features an adjustable handle so the human pushing it (that’s you!) can set it at exactly the right height or angle.

    Stroller2020/Chewy, Karla/Chewy

    Promising review: “Excellent purchase! Got a senior full-size Aussie who cannot go on walks because of her health. The stroller allows me to bring her on neighborhood walks with my other dogs. Big enough wheels that roll over sidewalk defects. Plenty of screens for her to look out and smell the flowers. Big enough for her to lie comfortably. About the size of a 300 crate on wheels.” —Ken

    Price: $269.49+ (originally $349.99; available in two colors)

    18. A pack of easy-to-use cleansing wipes in the event your cat or dog needs a little extra help grooming themself in their twilight years. To be fair, these things can be useful even for younger pets (hello, fellow fluffy cat owners!) — but they can especially come in handy as Meowy Poppins gets longer in the tooth.

    Small dog sitting beside a pack of pet wipes on a couch
    Tabby/Chewy

    Promising review: “A great product! I purchased this for my 16-year-old cat who has arthritis, trouble cleaning his back, and lays on a pet heating pad a lot. He has many allergies as well. The product does not smell strong and he didn't mind it at all. He hasn't liked the spray bottle kind because of the sound of the spray. I used two wipes on him and he smells better and his fur looks cleaner. The wipes are larger in size and easy to use. Would definitely recommend!” —Beth

    Price: $11.99 for a pack of 100 wipes (also available as a six-pack)

    19. A Wi-Fi-connected pet camera, so you can keep an eye on your pawed and clawed buds even when you’re not home. (Pet parent anxiety is REAL, particularly when your pets are getting up there in years!) This cute lil’ guy can actually roll around and go on patrol, too, so if your pet likes to roam, you’ll still be able to find them.

    instagram.com, Sandra/Chewy

    A single charge lasts about two hours, at which point the camera bot can return to its charging port to fuel up again. Neat!

    Promising review: “Perfect for checking in on my cat! I was looking for an affordable camera that can be driven around to check on my cat while I'm away. It is just what I was hoping for, if not better, because he isn't afraid of it at all and it does a pretty good job at getting around the house. You can set it up to record on the charging base when motion is detected, or you can schedule it to do a patrol around the house. He also bopped it a couple of times and it didn't tip over. It does sometimes get stuck on things which could prevent it from getting back to charge, but as long as I keep it away from floor vents and steps, it's all good.” —coopz

    Price: $119

    20. And a classic Kong toy designed with senior pets in mind, because even little old guys like to play like puppies every now and again! Like all Kongs, this one can be filled with whatever treat your buddy likes best; the rubber, however, is a lot softer than your standard Kong, and easier on aging teeth and gums as a result. Play time is on!

    A small terrier plays with a purple Kong toy on the floor
    Chewy

    Promising review: “My senior Labrador (almost 13!) loves her new Kong! She's had a sturdy black version since she was a pup, but it's finally starting to break down, and after some recent dental work, I'm now extra careful about her chew toys (they need to be soft, no chipped teeth please!). This Kong is the perfect texture and holds all her favorite snacks for her enrichment chew time.” —Allison

    Price: $7.49+ (originally $7.99+; available in three sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.