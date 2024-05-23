20 Helpful Chewy Products For Anyone With A Senior Pet

1. A set of pet stairs so your furry friend can join you for snuggles on the couch without hurting their creaky joints. Made of soft yet sturdy foam and upholstered in cushy corduroy, these steps provide an easy way for aging pets to get to higher ground — no jumping required.
2. A self-warming pet mat to soothe your pal’s achy bones without the need for electricity. The thermal core in this mat warms up with and retains your pet’s own body heat, helping keep them warm and cozy in their old age.
3. A bottle of pet odor and stain remover that’ll make quick work of messes if Indiana Bones or Meowion Ravenwood has gotten a little less skilled at managing their bladder as they've gotten older. This enzymatic formula tackles anything your pet can throw at it for virtually anything in your home — hardwood floors, upholstery, you name it — leaving behind a stain-free surface and a delightful citrus scent in its wake.
4. Or, a set of doggy diapers to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place. Sometimes elderly doggos get leaky. It’s not their fault. But with these soft, washable wraps, they can stay comfortable and dry, and so can your floors and furniture. Everybody wins!
5. A pack of Greenies dental treats made specifically for aging puppers, because caring for your canine buddy’s teeth is never more important than when they’re starting to get up there in years. These Greenies are a little bit softer than their standard formula, making them perfect for older dogs whose teeth might not quite be what they used to be — and they’re packed full of nutrition to help aging joints, too.
6. A cozy bed for Barksimus Maximus or Cleocatra to rest in, because they deserve only the most comfortable of snooze spots in their old age. This donut-shaped calming bed features orthopedic support, making it terrific for both anxious and achy pets. It’s basically a fluffy bean bag chair for your equally fluffy companion.
7. A pack of handy-dandy Pill Pocket treats if your senior pet always puts up a fight when it comes to taking their meds. Available for both dogs and cats and in a huge variety of flavors, these tasty little bites let you hide pills inside a soft, delicious shell. Your pet will think they’re just yummy treats — but you know that they’re also literal lifesavers for pets with medication needs.
8. A versatile freestanding pet gate because sometimes you’ve gotta keep your senior buddy in sight for their own safety. With an accordion-style design, this gate can be configured to fit whatever space you need it to — and you don’t need to worry about wedging it into doorframes, either, since it’ll stand up all on its own. It's the perfect solution for pets who, for instance, refuse to acknowledge that stairs are no good for their poor little joints anymore.
9. A telescoping ramp to help your favorite furball get in and out of your car or truck, despite no longer being quite as spry as they once were. This pick is adjustable, making it suitable for a variety of vehicle types; some reviewers even use it to help their pets with porch stairs and the like. No more jumping on weakening joints!
10. An elevated, tilted cat food bowl or two, because anything that helps alleviate strain on Captain Purrcard’s neck and back is a good investment. These kinds of bowls are also terrific for cats who tend to, uh, reverse course mid-meal, by the way; they help with alignment as your kitty eats, making barf incidents a little less likely to occur.
11. A Drinkwell water fountain, so your elderly pals can stay hydrated easily — and with only the best-quality water, at that. I mean, hey, if the humans of the household drink filtered water, don’t the feline or canine members deserve the same courtesy?
12. A surgery recovery suit that’s way better than the dreaded cone of shame. Recovering from the sorts of procedures pets may need as they get older is undignified at the best of times; why make it worse by putting a lampshade over their heads? Instead, get ‘em one of these lil’ jumpsuits. They’re much comfier — and much cuter, too. Everybody wins!
13. Or a recovery collar that’s actually comfortable for your cat or dog to wear as they convalesce. Although you can fasten this collar as a traditional cone, it also flips the other way — meaning you don’t have to reduce your pet’s field of vision to a narrow tunnel directly in front of them in order to keep them from picking at stitches or what have you. And it’s padded, so it’s soft on your pal’s neck, not scratchy or rough.
14. A litter box designed especially for senior cats who might not be able to handle the high sides of a standard litter box anymore. True, it’s shallower than what you might be used to — meaning it’ll probably need frequent scooping and refilling — but the trade-off for letting your cat… let’s call it evacuate in comfort is definitely worth it.
15. A jar of Zesty Paws calming bites that might help with your pup’s stress levels if Luke Skybarker has gotten more anxious with age. These chill-out chews are peppered with ingredients like hemp seed and chamomile — and they taste just like treats!
16. Or a Thundershirt anxiety vest, so you can wrap your aging, anxious pet with love — literally — in stressful situations. This wraparound vest applies gentle pressure around your furry friend, which in turn can aid in alleviating fear or anxiety during thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, or even episodes of separation anxiety. It’s sort of like a wearable weighted blanket for pets.
17. A pet stroller because senior pets who can’t handle super long walks anymore still deserve to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. This option from Pet Gear is roomy enough for most medium-sized dogs and features an adjustable handle so the human pushing it (that’s you!) can set it at exactly the right height or angle.
18. A pack of easy-to-use cleansing wipes in the event your cat or dog needs a little extra help grooming themself in their twilight years. To be fair, these things can be useful even for younger pets (hello, fellow fluffy cat owners!) — but they can especially come in handy as Meowy Poppins gets longer in the tooth.
19. A Wi-Fi-connected pet camera, so you can keep an eye on your pawed and clawed buds even when you’re not home. (Pet parent anxiety is REAL, particularly when your pets are getting up there in years!) This cute lil’ guy can actually roll around and go on patrol, too, so if your pet likes to roam, you’ll still be able to find them.
20. And a classic Kong toy designed with senior pets in mind, because even little old guys like to play like puppies every now and again! Like all Kongs, this one can be filled with whatever treat your buddy likes best; the rubber, however, is a lot softer than your standard Kong, and easier on aging teeth and gums as a result. Play time is on!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.