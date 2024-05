20 Helpful Chewy Products For Anyone With A Senior Pet

8.

A versatile freestanding pet gate because sometimes you’ve gotta keep your senior buddy in sight for their own safety. With an accordion-style design, this gate can be configured to fit whatever space you need it to — and you don’t need to worry about wedging it into doorframes, either, since it’ll stand up all on its own. It's the perfect solution for pets who, for instance, refuse to acknowledge that stairs are no good for their poor little joints anymore.