32 Products Under $50 For Anybody Who Can't Escape Their Bougie Ways But Needs To Budget

A set comes with seven pieces and the colors?! *Chef's kiss.* From balayage to platinum blonde to ombre, you're sure to find your perfect match.

Promising reviews: "I was super shocked at how nicely these were able to blend with my hair. I have 4c hair with a silk press. I’ve had them in for three days — I wanted an easy go-to look, and I wanted some highlights. I bought TWO SETS for volume. I love them. They don’t tangle up in the neck, and they stay soft! Love this hair." —Jermaine & Cardell Williams



"I have ordered from this company three times, and I am obsessed. I currently use a mix of the platinum and the blended blonde, and it matches my hair perfectly. The price is unbeatable. My current sets I have had for over a year (and wear 3–4 days a week). Highly recommend!" —Cass Smith

Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 10 lengths and 38 colors).