    14 Products From Amazon That Reviewers Swear By For Ingrown Hairs

    The road of life might be full of bumps, but your shaving or waxing experience doesn't have to be.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution that’ll make ingrown hairs and other shaving-or-waxing-related unpleasantness a thing of the past. Regularly dabbing a little of this stuff on afterwards can soothe sensitive spots and help head irritation off at the pass — or, if you're already battling some ingrowns, it can help them heal in as little as 24 hours.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after photos of an ingrown hair treatment showing reduced ingrown hairs and razor bumps in their underarms
    amazon.com

    Starting out with something I actually use myself: After developing some skin sensitivities relatively late in life (bodies are weird, y’all!) I’ve spent the past couple of years overhauling my skincare routine literally from top to bottom to ease up on the irritation. Shaving is one of the things that’s gotten a little rough — but luckily, Tend Skin Solution helps a lot if I apply it to particularly sensitive areas (underarms, for instance) directly after shaving. I use a cotton round to do so; after dispensing a little of the solution on the round, I pat it gently over any areas that need a little TLC. Then, I carry on as usual, blissfully unbothered by any ingrown, bumps, or other irritation. Glorious.

    Promising review: “Lifesaver! This product is truly amazing and works wonders. I’ve done waxing, $$ on laser, shaving differently, at home hair removal treatments, everything. It all resulted in painful ingrowns that I couldn’t treat. I saw a video review on this and figured why not. This has worked better than anything I’ve ever tried before and who knew it was this little bottle. It cleared up my ingrowns within a week or two, and I haven’t had one since. Truly amazing — I can’t say it enough.

    I’ve had the bottle for almost two months now and just a little under half a bottle left. You don’t need to use a lot, but do it twice a day in the beginning. Hope this helps!! Give it a try!” —Devyn Ernst 

    Price: $18.99+ (available in two sizes)

    2. Or some First Aid Beauty ingrown hair pads, so you can swipe away swelling and inflammation quickly and easily. These pads use powerful yet gentle BHAs and AHAs like glycolic acid and salicylic acid to help soothe and heal bumps of all kinds — and since they’re, y’know, pads, you don’t even have to dispense anything to use them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I bought this product as a last desperate attempt before I had to go see a doctor. I had a SEVERE ingrown hair on my bikini area and it was so inflamed and swollen. I had tried one other product and all it did was burn the area really bad. I saw the reviews for this and decided to try one last thing before I see a doctor for the amount of pain I was in. I am so incredibly happy to have found this product! I'm on day two and the swelling and inflammation have gone down so much — it's awesome. I have super sensitive skin in that area so I was really worried it might burn. It did NOT and the hair has already popped out and began to heal. If you're like me and you get TERRIBLE ingrown hairs down there sometimes, please try this product. Yes, it's a little spendy for the amount you get, but it's literally the only thing that has helped me so far. So in my opinion, it's 100% worth it! Definitely will be buying more soon. 😊” —Melissa Phillips

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    3. A Billie pre-shave body buffer bar, because when it comes to ingrown hairs, an inch of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Exfoliating before you shave can go a long, long way towards preventing ingrowns from starting in the first place, so giving yourself a scrub in the shower with a gentle exfoliating bar like this one before you pick up your razor is a habit worth developing.

    Close-up of a hand holding a Billie body buffer soap bar against skin, highlighting eco-friendly and nourishing ingredients
    Amazon

    This pre-shave bar is also super soothing, thanks to its use of skin-nourishing shea butter, jojoba, and aloe.

    Promising review: “Must-have! I have purchased this bar of soap given times and given it away as a gift to my sister as well. 10/10 recommend. I use it three to four times a week and I have noticed a HUGE difference in the overall softness of my skin, no more razor bumps, or ingrown hairs. I use this all over, underarms, legs, after, before, and in between my Brazilian waxing sessions.” —Stevie 

    Price: $7.12

    4. A soothing serum for your more delicate bits that both moisturizes the area and helps skin cells turn over — key for avoiding ingrowns. From Gillette Venus and made specifically for intimate areas, this daily-use serum packs a dose of lactic acid to keep things moving, dermatologically speaking.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “FANTASTIC product! I didn't think I would be excited about this, and I didn't really want to be excited about this because I don't like having a bunch of bath/body products. I LOVE IT. I don't know how I've been shaving and moisturizing without this product. Light scent but almost undetectable. Just silky smoothness in a bottle. Less ingrowns and no problem with my razor ‘catching’ on thicker hairs. I have sensitive skin and can't usually use these kinds of pamper products, I am extremely happy with my experience with this product and recommend it highly!” —Chrissy

    Price: $8.75

    5. A soft silicone exfoliating brush to prep your skin for whatever your preferred hair-removal routine can throw at it. Use it daily before shaving or waxing to help cut down on ingrowns and irritation.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers say it’s good basically everywhere, too: Legs! Underarms! Bikini line! Face, even! Talk about multifunctional!

    Promising review: “I didn’t know I needed this! This was an impulse-buy add-on to another product I purchased. Reading the reviews and guides to the other product, it suggests I needed a product like this, and when I added the original product to the cart, this popped up. I viewed it and said why not give it a try. If you shave, pluck, or epilate YOU NEED THIS! What this has done for my skin is magic. Razor burn/ingrown hairs virtually gone. I’m one of those if I shave with a razor, I’m going to have ingrown hairs. It’s a fact of life with me and I will choose bathing suits to specifically hide this in sensitive areas. But with this exfoliating brush, I don’t have to. My husband has now stolen it to help with his neck and chin (I have got to buy another one now). If you epilate, it’s a must-buy! Use before you shave/epilate as directed and it will truly help the process.” —Amanda

    Price: $7.99+ (available individually or in a two-pack and in three colors)

    6. Or, an exfoliating shower mitt so you can encourage dead skin, would-be ingrowns, and other dermatological unpleasantness to go gentle into that good night instead of sticking around and getting all itchy. Softer than a regular ol’ loofah, yet still super effective, reviewers say it’s excellent even for sensitive skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Worth it 100! Coming from someone who has tried every exfoliation method possible, this has had the best results. I have struggled, for years, with bumpy skin on the back of my legs and ingrowns from shaving. I’ve even been using this on my entire body and I feel the smoothest I have ever felt! I’ve been using it for almost four weeks and there are no more bumps on the back of my legs and I feel more confident. I would highly recommend, as it’s worked wonderfully for me. I’ve been using it just as instructed: Before body wash, every two weeks.” —Courtney Spiller

    Price: $14.99

    7. A tube of Finipil Lait 50 antiseptic cream that’ll help stop bacteria in its tracks — which, in turn, will squash ingrowns lickety-split. Apply it to damp skin daily, or after you shave — whichever you prefer — to help banish infections and keep ingrown hairs at bay.

    Reviewer&#x27;s phot of a tube of Finipil Lait 50 lotion, used to soothe and protect skin post hair removal
    amazon.com

    Promising review:If you're a PCOS girlie who struggles with facial hair and ingrowns, this will change your life. My wax specialist recommended this to me and can I say I've never felt my skin so smooth in years after waxing since using this product. It's so refreshing and cooling, too. The price is on the high side considering its size, but it's soooo worth it!” —Browniezzz 

    Price: $17.50

    8. A Panasonic Close Curves electric razor reviewers love for its ease of use, its affordable price tag, and its ability to keep ingrowns and razor bumps to a minimum.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It’s true that electric razors generally don’t give you as close a shave as manual razors do — but that’s also why ingrown hairs are less likely to occur with an electric: If the hairs aren’t cut so close, they won’t curl back over themselves under the skin as they grow back (which is what’s, y'know, actually going on with ingrown hairs). If you struggle with ingrowns and have been thinking about giving an electric razor a try to mitigate the problem, this one might be worth looking at.

    Promising review: “I get ingrown hairs. It's hyperbolic to say it happens instantly, but it's close. If I shave wrong (against the hair growth), or wax, or epilate, I am guaranteed a gross red seascape of itchy, bumpy legs. It's irritating. I also AVOID hair removal for this reason, which clashes with my desire to have not-so-hairy legs for summer. Enter: This product. I used this on my dry skin. I resigned myself to ingrown hairs and went out the door.

    Except the itchy legs never happened. Except it actually did a decent job of making my legs smooth. Except I did it again two days later and there STILL wasn't irritation. Color me shocked.” —Tall Ames

    Price: $25.99+ (available with three blades or four blades)

    9. A tube of Bikini Zone’s classic medicated after-shave crème, because the old favorites usually become old favorites for a reason. I spent many a year using this stuff on sensitive areas; it’s also still my go-to when I travel, because the tube is so packable. Slap it on after shaving and it’ll work to keep ingrowns and razor bumps from getting too out of control. A little goes a long way!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of Bikini Zone cream and packaging with details on relief from shaving irritation
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Life changer! Dealt with ingrowns after shaving and waxes for years. But THIS LIL’ BABY RIGHT HERE! THIS WORKS! Literally after three applications after having a mild razor burn with ingrowns, every last bump disappeared. HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS.” —Bea 

    Price: $8.99

    10. A handy razor bump stopper roll-on that takes aaaaaaall the mess out of the ingrown hair treatment equation. As with many ingrown treatments, the key to this one is exfoliation in the form of glycolic and salicylic acids — but the application process couldn’t be easier, thanks to its roll-on form.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I've been a loyal user of this bump stopper for over two years, incorporating it into my skincare routine twice daily without fail. To say it has become indispensable to me would be an understatement. Since puberty, I've struggled with ingrown hairs on my neck, a problem that persisted despite numerous consultations with doctors and dermatologists.

    Then I discovered this product, and the results were nothing short of miraculous. Within just two days of use, the red bumps that had plagued me for years were significantly reduced. This product has truly been a lifesaver. I find myself purchasing a new bottle every other month.

    For anyone struggling with ingrown hairs, red spots, or any related issues, I cannot recommend this product highly enough. It's not just a treatment; it's a solution that has significantly improved the quality of my life.” —Moe Haj Ali

    Price: $18.99+ (available in two formulations)

    11. A bottle of sprayable Coochy Plus post-shave soother so you can keep your bits moisturized and help stop ingrowns from forming with just a quick lil’ spritz. Pro tip: Even though it’s designed for your intimate areas, reviewers say it’s great just about everywhere, including legs and underarms, too.

    Hand holding IntiMD Coochy Plus Intimate Moisturizing After Shave in a clear bottle with white label
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Miracle for ingrown hairs! This stuff is amazing for bikini/sensitive areas. I have dark, coarse hair and I had tried everything to prevent ingrown hairs. I tried the best razors, shaving creams, exfoliating tools, waxing, professional waxing, everything. It was so bad I didn't want to go swimming or wear a bikini, the bumps were ugly and itchy. Not to be dramatic, but this changed my life and gave me confidence. I use this along with the Coochy Plus Intimate Shave Cream Gel and I have zero razor bumps. I thoroughly spray it on after I shave then I spray a little bit on after I shower for the next few days as the hair grows back in. If you have stubborn ingrown hairs and razor bumps, please try this!” —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $12.95

    12. Some GiGi No Bump body scrub that’ll make your pre-shave- or-wax skincare routine more luxurious than you would’ve thought possible. You’ll have to plan ahead to use it — this scrub’s recommended application time is at least eight hours before your shaving or waxing adventure is set to begin — but reviewers say the fuss is absolutely worth it for the ingrown hair prevention it provides.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a hand holding a jar of &#x27;No Bump Body Scrub&#x27; against a marble counter background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I mean, WOW! I have always had issues with razor burn and ingrown hairs since I started shaving my bikini area. I thought it was something I would just have to suffer through for the rest of my life (I'm way too scared to wax...ouch). I was looking for remedies and kept hearing ‘No Bump Scrub’ and ‘Tend Skin.’ So I decided to give both of these a shot! I also bought an exfoliating brush-type thing that was recommended by Amazon to go with the No Bump. I followed the instructions, exfoliating at least eight hours prior to shaving (no sooner than that), shaved, applied the Tend Skin with a cotton ball, and then applied unscented Dove deodorant. MIRACLE WORKERS! No more ugly redness or bumps. I'm able to shave and be able to wear a bathing suit for several days afterwards (before it starts growing again). I just put the Tend Skin and deodorant on every morning and no more irritation. I'm so glad I found this stuff!” —Brittnee Grosskopf 

    Price: $9.89+ (available individually or in a two-pack)

    13. Or, a tube of Paula’s Choice Weightless body exfoliator cream, if chemical exfoliators work better for you than physical ones. You don’t even need to hop in the shower to use it; just smooth this 2% BHA treatment over wherever you need it daily and you’re good to go.

    Hand holding Paula&#x27;s Choice body exfoliator cream
    amazon.com

     FYI, if you’re pairing this one with a moisturizer, you’ll want to apply the exfoliator cream first, then add your moisturizer on top. 

    Promising review: “Amazing! I don’t wear shorts because I’ve always had overall dry skin that’s been so hard to keep smooth and then causes ingrown hairs all over my legs. I just bought my first pair of shorts after using this for two weeks in combination with First Aid Beauty’s KP Scrub twice a week. I wish I could buy this in a gallon size. Unscented and my skin is smooth and soft. This has become a staple in my beauty routine, wish I found this earlier.” —sewingdame87 

    Price: $12+ (available in two sizes)

    14. And finally, a pack of Peach Slices microdart patches to spot treat any extremely stubborn ingrowns. Although these patches are ostensibly for acne, many reviewers say that they helped degunk and resurface unusually persistent ingrown hairs, solving problems they’d been having for months once and for all.

    Product packaging for Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts patches
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Why did I just find out about these?! These little miracle dots are amazing. They work, and I mean work on ingrown hairs. I didn't try them for acne, but I will if I need to! I will always have a package of these in my bathroom!” —MB 

    Price: $8.44 for a pack of nine patches

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.