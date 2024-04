14 Products From Amazon That Reviewers Swear By For Ingrown Hairs

9.

A tube of Bikini Zone’s classic medicated after-shave crème , because the old favorites usuallyold favorites for a reason. I spent many a year using this stuff on sensitive areas; it’s also still my go-to when I travel, because the tube is so packable. Slap it on after shaving and it’ll work to keep ingrowns and razor bumps from getting too out of control. A little goes a long way!