Delicious, Healthy, Flavour-Packed Pork Recipes To Nourish Your Body On A Budget

These low-fat, nutritious Student Staples are super simple to make and taste incredible!

lovepork
by lovepork

Brand Publisher

Plates of pork and bean meatball pasta and pork protein bowls
BuzzFeed UK / Tasty UK

Love Pork Student Staples is back! This time, with the help of @lucykentfit, we're focusing on "Healthy Eats" by showing our three uni-goers how to make tasty, nourishing pork meals using cupboard staples!

From supreme post-gym meals to hearty protein-packed dishes, each recipe is quick and easy to make, won't break the bank, and uses simple ingredients you can grab from any supermarket — all ideal for busy uni life! Plus, they all serve four, meaning you can meal-prep for the week or enjoy with your housemates if you're feeling generous!

Pork and cauliflower fried rice dish
BuzzFeed UK / Tasty UK

Watch the videos below and click the links to follow the full recipes.

Pork Protein Bowls

@tastyuk

#AD | @lucykentfit’s pork protein bowls are perfect for gym-going students for a balanced, flavour-packed post-workout meal.

♬ original sound - Tasty UK
Tasty UK / Via tiktok.com
Read the full recipe here.

Pork & Cauliflower Fried Rice

@tastyuk

#AD | Simple one-pan recipes are ideal for busy students and @lucykentfit’s healthy pork and cauliflower fried rice dish bangs!

♬ original sound - Tasty UK
Tasty UK / Via tiktok.com
Read the full recipe here.

Pork Meatball & Bean Pasta

@tastyuk

#AD | This easy, budget-friendly meatball and bean pasta dish from @lucykentfit uses protein-packed pork mince and is so good!

♬ original sound - Tasty UK
Tasty UK / Via tiktok.com
Read the full recipe here.