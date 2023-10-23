Craving A Delicious Meal On A Student Budget? Get Ready To Impress Your Housemates With These 10/10 Pork Recipes

In a mouthwatering culinary collaboration, Tasty UK has teamed up with Love Pork to level-up students' kitchen skills and elevate their taste buds by transforming ordinary store cupboard staples into extraordinary student-friendly dishes!
With the help of @Xavskitchen, we showed three uni-goers how to make easy, budget-friendly and delicious pork-based recipes, each using different cuts and methods — from slow-cookers to one-pan wonders and from versatile pork mince to succulent loin steaks, proving that the possibilities with this delectable budget-friendly meat are endless!
Watch the videos below and click the links to follow the full recipes.