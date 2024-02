As much as we love and appreciate a chic interior design aesthetic, a home should also be cozy, livable and comfortable — and there’s no better place to make this happen than the bedroom. What’s the point in having a perfectly decorated space if it is uninviting, cold or uncomfy? This is especially true when it comes to your bed. And while fancy throw pillows and a pretty blanket here or there might make it look great, you also want it to feel good, too.