BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 8 Sunglasses Look And Feel Designer — But They’re All Under $50

    You don’t have a to spend a fortune for good sunglasses.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    While there’s no denying the deeply utilitarian function of a pair of sunglasses, like most accessories, they can really make or break a look. And while it can be tempting to drop beaucoup bucks on a pair of designer shades, it’s just not practical, especially for everyday eyewear.

    Left to right: Good Vibrations aviators and Muse Edwards from Glasses USA.
    Eyebuydirect, Glasses USA

    But it can be hard to find a middle ground when it comes to sunglasses — cheapies break easily and can look, well, kinda janky and bad. Finding mid-range sunnies that look great and won’t fall apart can be challenging, but it isn’t impossible. Retailers like Nordstrom Rack, R.E.I., and Amazon have unexpectedly high-quality sunglasses that are reviewer-beloved but won’t make your wallet weep.

    Below, we’ve rounded up a few great sunglasses options. They’re all under $50 but look much more expensive than they actually are. Snag a pair that best fits your style and protect your peepers while looking absolutely fabulous. (And we’ve noted which styles come with UV-protective lenses.)

    Below, we’ve rounded up a few great sunglasses options. They’re all under $50 but look much more expensive than they actually are.

    Snag a pair that best fits your style and protect your peepers while looking absolutely fabulous. (And we’ve noted which styles come with UV-protective lenses.)

    1. Good Vibrations aviator sunglasses

    Models wearing the glasses
    Eyebuydirect

    These aviator-style sunglasses are as timeless as they are cool. They feature both an eyewire and curved nose bridge while tortoiseshell temple tips add a flash of stylish fair. The adjustable nose pads help to keep things comfy without sacrificing style. You can also swap out the lens hues for your preferred look.

    Promising review: "I love them! I am so happy with these sunglasses. I got the maroon lenses and was a little worried they would be too pinkish based on how the lenses colour looks on the screen, but no they are perfect. The quality seems great as well!" —Amanda S.

    Get them from EyeBuyDirect for $45 (available in two colors).

    2. Goodr Mach G polarized sunglasses

    The brown sunglasses
    R.E.I.

    These surprisingly chic aviator-style sunglasses beautifully meld form and function. They're made with lightweight materials that resist bouncing during exercise and are designed with a grip coating and silicone nose inserts to prevent slipping. Despite that, they don't compromise on style and have an effortlessly cool vibe. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Promising review: "Must buy. best sunglasses I've had, especially at this price point. light weight, scratch resistant, and actually stay on my face." —Ashley

    Get them from R.E.I. for $35 (available in four styles).

    3. Sunski Puerto polarized sunglasses

    The black sunglasses
    R.E.I.

    Enjoy full-coverage sun protection thanks to the simple yet cute shape of these sunglasses. The polarized lenses protect your eyes from glares and can even help reduce eye strain. These elegant frames will look good on everyone. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Promising review: "Super lightweight. Excellent lenses. (Other lightweight glasses I’ve tried have lenses that make things look slanted/uneven — yes, even expensive glasses!) I am thrilled. I wanted lots of coverage but not a lot of bulk on my face. They stay put in my sweatiest pickleball matches. Love them." —PickleLiz

    Get them from R.E.I. for $48 (available in three styles).

    4. A pair of vintage-style round sunglasses

    The brown and black sunglasses
    Amazon

    Don't be fooled by the affordable prices. These sunglasses are wildly popular and are drenched in glowing customer reviews. Snag a single pair or in sets of two or three to really grow your collection without spending too much. You can pick from various different frame and lens options which makes it easy to stay stylish. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Promising review: "Great buy. I lose sunglasses based on their price; the more expensive, the more likely I am to lose them. These are nice looking, very clear lenses with no distortion, no glare, and good darkness for intense sunlight. They’re not heavy but definitely not flimsy. The price makes them a great value. I’ve managed to hang on to these for over a year, which is a record." —JM

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 19 styles and a variety of multipacks).

    5. Knockaround Imperial Seventy Nines sunglasses

    The sunglasses
    Knockaround

    These sunnies from Knockaround have a slightly retro design but still feel modern. The low-profile silhouette and recessed hardware elevate the entire look and will look amazing on all face shapes. Multiple reviewers note that they're especially great for smaller faces and heads. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Promising review: "Finally, cute and reasonably priced sunglasses that fit my small face! This is my second pair (one for my purse, and one to keep in my car) and I'm sure I will be back for more since I love them so much!" —Stephanie B.

    Get them from Knockaround for $35 (available in 11 styles).

    6. Glasses USA Muse Edwards

    Models wearing the brown sunglasses
    Glasses USA

    Made with high-quality acetate, these sassy shades are as comfortable as they are good-looking. They have a retro-inspired keyhole nose bridge and sculpted nose pads along with flexible arms to ensure they feel sturdy and secure.

    Promising review: "Love the frame! I bought the style in two colors! This is a new style for me, and I love it. So happy to get to try it without spending an arm and leg." —mimi8

    Get them from Glasses USA for $39+ (originally $80; available in five styles).

    7. Vintage-style aviator tortoiseshell sunglasses

    The sunglasses
    Amazon

    These cuties remind me of a pair of designer shades I recently had to pry out of my own hands and step away from but at a fraction of the price. They are guaranteed to look ultra-chic on all face shapes and complement a wide range of personal styles. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Promising review: "Love them! I cannot love these glasses more. They are durable and look great on. Such an amazing value for the money. They have such cool metal detailing on the ends. They look like designer glasses. I am never spending top dollar on sunglasses again and will definitely buy at least another pair of these." —Emily W M

    Get them from Amazon for $12.74+ (also available in 15 other styles).

    8. Zenni Niners 1152025 aviator sunglasses

    The sunglasses
    Zenni

    Did someone say Granny-chic? These aviators have a bit of a fun twist to them that gives them a slightly zany look. The amber gradient-tinted lenses add a touch of mystery but are a great alternative for people who don't like super-dark lenses. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

    Get them from Zenni for $49.95.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.