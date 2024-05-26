These 8 Sunglasses Look And Feel Designer — But They’re All Under $50

While there’s no denying the deeply utilitarian function of a pair of sunglasses, like most accessories, they can really make or break a look. And while it can be tempting to drop beaucoup bucks on a pair of designer shades, it’s just not practical, especially for everyday eyewear.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few great sunglasses options. They’re all under $50 but look much more expensive than they actually are.
Snag a pair that best fits your style and protect your peepers while looking absolutely fabulous. (And we’ve noted which styles come with UV-protective lenses.)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.