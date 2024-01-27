Reviewers Swear These Cozy Slippers Won't Leave Your Feet Sweaty

When it’s cold out, having a solid pair of warm, cozy slippers to wear while padding around the house can make all the difference. It’s important, though, to find a pair of slippers that won’t make your feet sweaty: The pleasure of having toasty toes is all but stripped away the moment they start to perspire and create a humid environment in your foot area.

Luckily, there are options out there for anyone who’s prone to slipper sweat or anyone who simply wants to avoid it at all costs. Just be on the lookout for moisture-wicking and absorbent, breathable materials, like merino wool and authentic sheepskin. Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 best slippers that won’t get sweaty, according to reviewers as well as HuffPost editors. They span a range of aesthetics and price points, so you can find the one that works best for you without having to compromise on style for substance. Take a look, pick up a pair for yourself, and enjoy a season of sweat-free feet.

