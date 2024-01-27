Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers Swear These Cozy Slippers Won't Leave Your Feet Sweaty

    Be on the lookout for moisture-wicking, absorbent, and breathable materials, like merino wool and authentic sheepskin.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    When it’s cold out, having a solid pair of warm, cozy slippers to wear while padding around the house can make all the difference. It’s important, though, to find a pair of slippers that won’t make your feet sweaty: The pleasure of having toasty toes is all but stripped away the moment they start to perspire and create a humid environment in your foot area.

    Luckily, there are options out there for anyone who’s prone to slipper sweat or anyone who simply wants to avoid it at all costs. Just be on the lookout for moisture-wicking and absorbent, breathable materials, like merino wool and authentic sheepskin. Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 best slippers that won’t get sweaty, according to reviewers as well as HuffPost editors. They span a range of aesthetics and price points, so you can find the one that works best for you without having to compromise on style for substance. Take a look, pick up a pair for yourself, and enjoy a season of sweat-free feet.

    Glerups

    BuzzFeed editorial VP Peggy Wang loves her Glerups. "They're cozy and def don't make my feet sweat," she says. "I wear them with and without socks." They come with a natural rubber sole, so technically, you can wear them outdoors, but Wang keeps them as her inside shoes.

    Get them from Glerups for $135 (available in women's sizes 5–13, men's sizes 5–17, and nine colors).

    2. Ugg Scuffette II slippers

    Ugg

    These beloved slippers get raves from HuffPosters. Wellness reporter Jillian Wilson acknowledges that they aren't cheap, but she calls Ugg slippers "the warmest, fuzziest slippers I have ever worn." News editor Lilli Petersen says: "Uggs are the only slippers I've ever worn that keep my feet fully toasty without getting sweaty. Seriously, they are a unicorn."

    Promising review: "Put these on immediately when I get home from work. Wish I could wear them to work!" —Ginger

    Get them from Ugg for $95 (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors).

    3. Allbirds wool Dweller slippers

    Allbirds

    We spotted Allbirds’ wool slipper cited in the Buy It For Life subreddit. These popular unisex pieces have saved any number of people from sweaty slipper feet. At the Allbirds website, reviewer Peter W. says the “Dweller” style is "warm, but not sweaty. An inside slipper, that can be worn to fetch the milk from the bottom of the driveway. Styling reminds me of my grandpa... in a cool, retro kinda way." They are currently available in three colors, but the black and gray ones are only available in size M. You can still get the cute pink ones in sizes S–XXL.

    Promising review: "These are absolutely perfect. Super soft and comfy, love the color and fabric, and really easy to wash. My feet feel naked without them these days!" —Shaina V.

    Get them from Allbirds for $32 (available in sizes S–XL).

    4. Bloch adult warm-up booties

    Bloch

    If you still can't get enough of the balletcore craze, then look no further than these warm-up booties by Bloch. They're made for professional dancers, but Kristen Aiken, life and shopping editorial director at HuffPost, is extremely into them. "OK, these are hideous and not really meant for walking around, but more for lounging — but they're what ballet dancers wear over their ballet shoes between rehearsals,” she says. "They leave lots of air space around your feet to allow them to breathe, and they're SO WARM. They're literally little puffer jackets for your feet." You can get them in five colors and in sizes XS–XL, though you definitely want to read through their sizing guide to make sure you get the right fit, as they are traditionally meant to be worn over ballet pointe shoes.

    Get them from Bloch for $59 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors).

    Food52

    Made in Osaka, Japan, these elegant booties are as plush, soft and cozy as they are warm and moisture wicking. You can get these gender-neutral shoes in sizes M and L. Reviewer Lavang Z. says: "These are the best slippers! Perfect for the chilly Chicago weather. Super cozy, but do not overheat my feet. Would make a great gift!"

    Promising review: "I may get these as gifts for everyone since everyone should own them - They are awesome, super warm and comfy!" —Keygbeh

    Get them from Food52 for $85 (available in two sizes).

    6. Bronax cloud slides

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I'd be remiss not to include Bronax cloud slippers in a slipper roundup, even if these aren't your classic wintery warm slides. I wear them year-round because they're soft and cushy — it really feels like you're walking on clouds. When temperatures drop, I like to pair them with cashmere socks so I stay extra warm and still look and feel cozy. You can get these in a variety of colors and in gender-neutral sizing.

    Promising review: "These slippers are comfortable and great for household use. I wear them everyday and they fit well. They are a little big, but I chose not to shrink them to my foot as the instructions say you can. Happy with my purchase!" —Mamaburg

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in women sizes 4–16, men sizes 3—14, and 19 colors).

    7. Ugg sheepskin insole

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Want to add even more luxurious warmth to the slippers you already have? Consider a pair of Ugg sheepskin insoles. Petersen recommends them "for anyone who doesn't want to splurge on a full set of Uggs. These are great as a budget version to add to shoes/slippers you already have."

    Promising review: "I have UGG slippers. The insides were worn down flat, but the outsides were still perfect. With these new insoles, my shoes feel like new again. These insoles are thick, comfy, and cozy. They fit perfectly, too. No trimming needed. I have ordered another set to make my boots feel new again! Thanks for making this product." —Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and men's sizes 7–15)

    8. L.L. Bean Wicked Good slippers

    L.L. Bean

    These are HuffPost senior news editor Jill Capewell's favorite slippers. They're pricey, but she's had them for about four years, and they're still in good shape. These mocs are lined with shearling that is soft, warm, and durable.

    Promising review: "I love these slippers! I have been wearing them for at least a decade now and buy a new pair every few years. I love the feeling of a new pair. They are so cushy and yummy when you first put them on. I think the only reason I need to buy a new pair every few years is because I wear them year-round. I will venture outside with them from time to time, which I know is wrong, but my feet demand it." —plfox

    Get them from L.L. Bean for $99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 7–14, and three colors).

    9. Kyrgies Classic wool house slippers

    Photo of the slippers in both colors
    Food52

    Food52 routinely sells out of these wool house shoes. They're ideal for a lazy day at home. Made by artisans in Kyrgyzstan with natural felted wool, they're breathable, odor-resistant, and durable, so they're an investment that will stand the test of time. Reviewer Takefive says they are "cozy and lovely. I love the look of these so much that it doesn't bother me to see them lying on the floor anywhere in my house. They are warm, but my feet never sweat in them, and they are cushy on my concrete floors without being slippery thanks to the grip. Just perfect."

    Promising review: "Bought these last year on sale. I wore them in the house every day, and I knew I needed to replace them. I was excited to find them available and ordered ASAP, not needing a sale to convince me this time!" —Susan S. 

    Get them from Food52 in $79 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and two colors).

    10. Taos Future Mid slipper boots

    Taos

    HuffPost associate reporter Shruti Rajkumar recommends these slipper boots from Taos. "My mom has these (which I have now stolen for myself because they're so warm and cozy)," Rajkumar says. "So far, they don't make my feet sweat!" They can be easily pulled on, and they're made with water-resistant suede on the exterior and super soft faux fur inside that's supportive enough to wear all day long.

    Promising review: "These work in the house and out. I was afraid that I was spending too much money on 'slippers.' I was not! I live in the country, and these are perfect for walking out to get the mail, making a quick trip to the store, and sitting around sipping a beverage and watching TV. I would buy them again in a heartbeat." —Bonny H.

    Get them from Taos for $99.95+ (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.