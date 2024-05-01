The 14 Most Comfortable Sandals That Are Actually Office-Appropriate

Few things elicit such a passionate response as the yearly debate on whether sandals can be considered appropriate office attire. Many find the appearance of toes in a professional setting to be gauche, but it’s time to accept that regardless of occupation, more office settings welcome casual-ish attire, and sandals fall under this sartorial scope.
Below, we’ve curated a list of chic sandals that are not only comfy for all-day use, but are professional enough to wear at work. We asked real people and scoured online reviews to find the very best ones, and they do not disappoint. They are available at a range of prices and at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and DSW, so you’ll be sure to find the ones that are best for you.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.