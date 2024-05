I love the summer but am not above admitting to the season’s pitfalls — from the unbearable humidity to painful thigh chafing, the higher temperatures can usher in a whole host of discomforts. But my biggest warm weather challenge? The bugs. My ire is mainly reserved for mosquitos, as I’m one of those unlucky people who have bad reactions to bites, but flies and gnats also multiply intensely during summertime, at least in my city.