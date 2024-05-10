I’m A Frequent Traveler. Here’s Everything I Stock Up On Before A Long-Haul Flight.

I am not what one would call a “great and adventurous traveler.” I get motion sickness on any and all moving vehicles, I am terrified of turbulence, airports stress me out and majorly trigger my germophobia and I get unreasonable snack panic when I don’t know where my next meal is coming from. Needless to say, I’m a joy to be around. However, I’ve found that having a few “safety blanket” items on my person helps me to feel prepared for any situation that might arise during my travels, especially on a long-haul flight.

I’m based on the East Coast, but my family is in California and Mexico, while my partner’s loved ones are in Australia and France. Needless to say, I’m no stranger to frequent long-haul flying, and perpetually on the hunt for items that will make the journey slightly more bearable. Not only does having these things give me peace of mind, but they actually go a long way toward making me comfortable while in transit.