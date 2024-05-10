BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    I’m A Frequent Traveler. Here’s Everything I Stock Up On Before A Long-Haul Flight.

    If you've got a flight in your future, you definitely want to stock up on these must-haves.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    I am not what one would call a “great and adventurous traveler.” I get motion sickness on any and all moving vehicles, I am terrified of turbulence, airports stress me out and majorly trigger my germophobia and I get unreasonable snack panic when I don’t know where my next meal is coming from. Needless to say, I’m a joy to be around. However, I’ve found that having a few “safety blanket” items on my person helps me to feel prepared for any situation that might arise during my travels, especially on a long-haul flight.

    I’m based on the East Coast, but my family is in California and Mexico, while my partner’s loved ones are in Australia and France. Needless to say, I’m no stranger to frequent long-haul flying, and perpetually on the hunt for items that will make the journey slightly more bearable. Not only does having these things give me peace of mind, but they actually go a long way toward making me comfortable while in transit. 

    Below, I’ve rounded up a list of my travel must-haves, all of which make life easier, comfier and infinitely smoother while on the go — especially when unexpected hiccups arise. Pick up a few for yourself and be ready for anything next time you hit the road (or skies).

    1. Bioderma Sensibio micellar water

    Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water bottle against a blue background
    Amazon

    If I have a layover, you better believe I'm going to take the time to wash my face and freshen up. This gentle French pharmacy staple is perfect for sensitive skin and people who wear contacts like I do. Micellar water contains tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules called micelles that are suspended in soft water. The micelles are said to be attracted to dirt and oil, so they can grab onto and remove makeup without drying the skin. With the swipe of a cotton round, Sensibio micellar water melts away foundation, lipstick or balms and even the toughest waterproof mascara without any tugging, rubbing or irritation. There’s no better way to get your skin feeling fresh and clean after spending hours in recycled plane air.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five sizes).

    2. Paravel weekender bag

    Monogrammed travel bag with initials &quot;SJA&quot; against a blue background
    Paravel

    can't live without this weekender bag. The chic bag is as functional as it is stylish, and worth every single penny of its $295-and-up price tag. It's versatile and roomy while also being incredibly lightweight. It can hold a shocking number of personal belongings. I only brought a carry-on suitcase and this bag on a five-day trip, and was able to fit my laptop, tech organizer, passport, wallet, emotional support water bottle, two pairs of sunglasses, a hardcover book, and my entire toiletries and makeup kit in the bag with ease. It feels very sturdy and durable, which is a must when you’re making a not-insignificant financial investment and also when it will inevitably get quite knocked about during the travel process. The bag has convenient interior pockets, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap and strong top handles, but my favorite functional feature is the straps that slide over the trolley of your luggage. You can get it in three colors and personalize it with a monogram.

    Get it from Paravel for $295 (available in three colors).

    3. Grace & Stella energizing eye masks

    Grace &amp;amp; Stella Energizing Eye Masks packaging with product beside it, labeled as an energy drink for the eyes
    Amazon

    I love to throw on hydrating eye patches while mid-air. It's a great way to add a bit of hydration to the delicate under-eye area and you can even do it with a face mask on. It can help with dark circles and puffiness, which always plague me during travel fatigue. This pack includes 24 pairs of patches.

    Get them from Amazon for $14.90.

    4. Purell Advanced hand sanitizer gel six-pack

    Six bottles of Purell hand sanitizer arranged in a pyramid against a blue background
    Amazon

    I've got a major aversion to airplane water. Not only do I not drink coffee, tea or water that doesn't come from an unsealed bottle, but I am squeamish about washing my hands as well. As a result, having a lot of very good hand sanitizer close by is an absolute must. Purell kills many common germs, has a calming lavender scent and has a mild formula that won't strip your hands of its moisture barrier. I don't go anywhere without it and use it well and often while in flight. I always have at least one bottle permanently residing in both my purse and my carry-on bag.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.94.

    5. A passport holder

    Passport and vaccination record card against a blue background
    Amazon

    As you may have gleaned, staying organized while feeling like I'm maintaining my rigorous aesthetic requirements is a must to help keep me grounded and calm while traveling. A cute passport holder is always very handy, and I love that this one has a little clear sleeve for my vaccination card as well. I like to tuck my boarding pass into my passport holder to keep track of it.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    6. Brooklinen silk eye mask

    Sleep mask with a constellation pattern against a clear sky background
    Brooklinen

    I know a lot of people (including my sister and partner) prefer molded sleep masks, but I love a cozy, luxurious silk option. It's lighter and less bulky than a sculpted one, which I prefer since I'm already wearing a face mask and don't need more weight on my face. This mulberry silk mask from Brooklinen is as luxurious as it gets. I have several and always keep one in my carry-on bag so I never forget it. It's available in nine colors and patterns.

    Get it from Brooklinen for $24.65.

    7. Madewell medium transport tote

    Black leather tote bag with shoulder strap against a blue background
    Madewell

    For those who prefer a more understated, everyday look for their carry-on bag, this Madewell tote does the trick without breaking the bank. It's made with high-quality leather that will stand the test of time and can be stuffed to the brim with in-flight must-haves. You can get it in black or brown, both of which are extremely elegant.

    Get it from Madewell for $159.50+ (originally $168; available in two colors).

    8. A small iWalk portable charger

    Portable phone charger connected to a phone against a blue background
    Amazon

    It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone charger holds one full phone charge for most iPhone models and other compatible devices. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. I don't leave home without it, and it's saved me in many a jam while traveling. Nothing is worse than parking your bum in a plane seat for the foreseeable future only to realize the outlets near you are non-functional. This little guy will save the day.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    9. Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash

    Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash bottle against a blue background
    Amazon

    Given my aforementioned distaste for plane water, I avoid brushing my teeth while in flight. Having a good mouthwash on hand is an absolute must. It keeps my breath fresh and mouth nice and clean no matter how long I've been traveling.

    Get it from Amazon for $1.99.

    10. Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue facial spray

    A red Tower 28 SOS facial spray bottle against a blue background
    Sephora

    I've been using the Tower28 spray for almost six months and have come to be absolutely dependent on it. I have combination acne-prone skin that can be temperamental with seasonal changes and gets easily irritated, so I was hesitant to try a new ingredient. Luckily, my skin took to it immediately. Not only does it help with hydration and give me a nice glow, but it has made a noticeable difference with my breakouts. I use it after workouts and after I wash my face in the evenings and feel fresh and clean, but have grown especially obsessed with it while traveling. It helps to prevent those pesky travel breakouts and feels refreshing mid- and post-flight.

    Get it from Sephora for $28.

    11. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

    Wireless earbuds with charging case against a blue background
    Amazon

    I don't go anywhere without my AirPods Pro. Not only are they a must for listening to music, podcasts and meditations, but the noise-cancellation feature helps me to zone out and decompress from the constant noise of the airport and plane. I like to switch between these and over-ear headphones during flights, depending on how my head and body are feeling as well as if I'm planning to sleep or not. I generally keep these in while going through the airport, while in the lounge and when I listen to music on the plane, and then switch to my over-ear headphones for movie-watching and sleeping. I find that they have a really long battery life, are comfortable and stay in firmly place.

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

    12. A 50-pack of KN95 masks

    Foldable KN95 protective face mask next to its packaging box against a blue background
    Amazon

    Once I started wearing face masks while on planes, I never looked back. Not only can they actively help prevent illnesses like COVID, the common cold, flu and more, but they give the health-anxious like me serious peace of mind. I'll happily wear them on a 14-hour flight from Los Angeles to Sydney (even while sleeping) if it will even slightly mitigate the possibility of getting sick. These popular and highly-rated masks have five layers of filtration and a metal nose clip so they won't slide off. I stuff my carry-on with at least four anytime I go anywhere.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.74.

    13. A four-pack of Stasher reusable silicone storage bags

    Different sized storage containers with lids, containing carrots and pie slices, floating against a blue backdrop
    Amazon

    Stasher bags are great for all the little things I want to keep close at hand while on a flight. I use the large size to hold things like medications, mouthwash, mints, lip balm, hand cream, a contact lens case, hand sani and more, while the smaller bags are great for little treats like nuts, ginger candies and other goodies to help stave off my inevitable snack panic. They're a really great, versatile investment that I'm always really grateful to have in my bag. This set includes one half-gallon bag, two sandwich-size bags and one snack-size bag.

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99.

    14. Lillusory two-piece lounge outfit

    Person in a casual short-sleeved top, loose trousers with a belt, and open-toe sandals, standing with hands slightly behind them
    Amazon

    You'll never catch me in hard pants on a long-haul flight, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice style for comfort. It is important that I still feel like myself, even after 24 hours of travel. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. It is devastatingly put-together and wildly comfortable. The top features a front pocket, a classic crewneck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both of these pieces are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It’s about as versatile as a loungewear set can get. You can get it in sizes XS–XL in multiple color combos. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    15. Laneige lip sleeping mask

    Jar of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask against a blue background. Text indicates berry flavor
    Amazon

    This popular lip mask sells keeps my poor lips hydrated even under the most taxing travel circumstances. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. It's a dream while traveling since my lips usually feel like the Sahara the moment I step on a plane. I just pack it on, put on my mask and zone out.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.

    16. A three-pack of Quince recycled compressions socks

    Three pairs of crew socks, one white, one black, one gray, displayed against a blue backdrop
    Quince

    I have long been a big proponent of wearing compression socks on flights, especially long-haul ones, even since before I was pregnant. Aside from possibly helping to prevent DVT, I find that they help to reduce swelling and keep my legs and feet from feeling overly exhausted. I keep them in my bag until it's nearly time to board, then I whip them on so that everyone waiting at the gate can watch me wrestle them on. This three-pack from Quince saved me on my last flight to and from Sydney. My non-pregnant partner also wore a pair on the flight and has been fully converted. They're soft and comfy and look good too, which is a big plus if you're vain like me.

    Get it from Quince for $29.90.

    17. A universal international travel adaptor

    Universal travel adapter against a blue background
    Amazon

    Don't even think about leaving the country without a travel adaptor. This one is especially versatile as it can be customized to work with American, EU, UK and Australian electrical plugs (which covers over 160 countries). It can charge five devices simultaneously, is safe and extremely convenient. I store mine with my travel items at all times so I never forget it.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.89.

    18. A five pack of Kitsch's The Satin Scrunchies

    A collection of satin scrunchies in various neutral shades, packaged in a box with a logo
    Amazon

    Plane hair grosses me out; I need to have it up and out of my face either in braids or a high, loose bun. I love a silk scrunchie because it doesn't tug on my hair, cause breakage or give me a headache, and can even help to keep a blowout intact. This five-pack from Kitsch comes in sweet colors that you can match to your travel outfit while keeping your hair clean and out of your way.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    19. Bausch + Lomb Biotrue contact lens solution

    Bausch + Lomb BioTrue contact lens solution bottles, one open, with box highlighting natural ingredients and hydration benefits
    Amazon

    I used to wear my glasses on flights, but find them very uncomfortable when paired with a face mask. These days, I just keep my contacts in, even on super long flights where I need to sleep a lot. This hydrating contact lens solution is a great refresher mid-flight, and the travel size is ideal for tucking in my carry-on.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.16.

    20. A set of five Calpack packing cubes

    Three purple travel packing cubes of different sizes with zippers
    Calpak

    I never thought I needed packing cubes until a close friend who also travels frequently demanded that I try them out — and now I can't travel without them. They keep me organized and help stop me from getting overwhelmed both during the packing process as well as on a trip. Available in multiple colors and patterns, this set includes five different bags. That's as efficient as it gets.

    Get it from Amazon for $68.

    21. Or a set of four Amazon Basics packing cubes

    Three blue travel packing cubes of different sizes against a blue background
    Amazon

    My mother swears by these Amazon Basics packing cubes. They are somewhat compressive, so you can stuff a shocking amount of clothes in them, while the soft ventilated mesh fabric keeps clothes from being crushed or damaged. You can get them in a range of colors and sizes.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.45.

    22. Lysol disinfecting wipes

    Two packs of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes with &quot;Kills the Flu Virus&quot; claim
    Amazon

    I am, unfortunately, the person who gets to her seat and wipes everything down. But even if you aren't that fastidious, you probably could use a pack of these disinfecting wipes while you're on the move. This two-pack includes 15 wipes each. I keep one tucked into my carry-on at all times so I'm never without them. 

    Get it from Amazon for $3.89.