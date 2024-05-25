BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    12 Comfy Shorts That Will Save Your Thighs From Chafing This Summer

    If you suffer from painful and irritating thigh chafing, these will provide major relief.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    Few things are more delightful than throwing on a swingy dress once the warm weather arrives. Unfortunately, the combination of a dress or skirt with hot weather can cause an extremely uncomfortable (and oftentimes painful) side effect: thigh chafing.

    Models wearing the Spanx Fit-to-You smoothing midthigh shorts, Bandelettes antichafing bands and Jockey Skimmies slip shorts.
    Spanx, Amazon

    But there is hope: The thigh chafing that accompanies the warm weather season can be combated in quite a few ways. Some people like to use anti-chafing products like powders, oils, and other skincare-adjacent items, but you can also go the undies-as-shorts route to create a barrier between the thighs and prevent painful rubbing before it starts.

    Below, we’ve rounded up popular, highly-rated shorts and thigh bands to help prevent chafing this summer.

    They are available in a range of prices and styles because what’s comfy for one might not be for another. Take a peek and pick some up for yourself so you’re ready when the time comes.

    1. Aerie Smoothez microfiber bike short underwear

    Model wearing the black shorts
    Aerie

    We have a feeling you'll forget you're wearing undies when you try these barely-there shorts from Aerie. They're comfy and smoothing without feeling restrictive or like you're wearing a corset. The fabric is super light and soft, and for under $20 a pair, you can't beat the price.

    Get them from Aerie for $16.95 (available in sizes XXS–L and three colors).

    2. Thigh Society's The Cooling shorts

    Model wearing the black shorts
    Thigh Society

    Thigh Society has a range of different shorts options, but this is the brand's lightest, silkiest style — making it perfect for a hot summer's day. The thin, high-performance fabric is moisture-wicking and pulls heat away from the body, while the silky finish feels lovely on your skin. 

    Get them from Thigh Society for $39+ (available in sizes S–5XL, six lengths and 12 colors).

    3. Bandelettes original antichafing bands

    Model wearing the white shorts
    Amazon

    As much as I love a pair of sturdy shorts, I live in my Bandelettes come summer. These garter-adjacent anti-chafing bands have been a staple in my wardrobe for as long as I can remember. They are soft, silky smooth, and super cute, and they keep me chafe-free. The fabric is surprisingly sultry, and they have a thin strip of silicone along the top and bottom that secures them firmly in place no matter how sweaty I get. 

    Get them from Amazon for $20.69+ (available in sizes S–3XL, six lengths and 19  styles).

    4. Wirarpa antichafing cotton shorts underwear 3-pack

    Model wearing the white shorts
    Amazon

    Stock up with three pairs of Amazon's most popular and highly rated shorts underwear. They have a soft, wide waistband and ultra-stretchy fabric, and they come in an array of color combinations. The inseam is on the longer side, at 8 inches, to keep you comfortable and give some extra coverage. 

    Get a three-pack of various colors from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–5X and nine pack styles).

    5. Spanx Fit-to-You superlight smoothing midthigh shorts

    Model wearing the chestnut brown shorts
    Spanx

    Get that famous Spanx support with the added benefit of preventing thigh discomfort. They are made with breathable fabric that has just the right amount of stretch so you can move with ease and comfort. 

    Get them from Spanx for $28 (available in one size fits most, one size fits most plus and four colors).

    6. Lululemon UnderEase super-high-rise shortie underwear

    Model wearing the white shorts
    Lululemon

    These shorts are made with breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric that can help keep you cool during the hot months while also stopping chafing in its tracks. They are stretchy and have a smooth waistband that won't dig into your skin.

    Get them from Lululemon for $28 (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors).

    7. Skims Soft Smoothing Seamless shorts

    Model wearing the black shorts
    Skims

    These shorts are not as restrictive or compressive as the rest of the Skims lineup, according to reviews. They offer a light level of support, while the thick waistband adds a touch of light smoothing that probably won't make you overheat or get uncomfortable. 

    Get them from Skims for $38 (available in sizes XXS–4X and and three colors).

    8. Joyshaper boy shorts

    Model wearing the nude shorts
    Amazon

    These light and airy boy shorts have a shorter inseam than many of the other options on this list, which is ideal for those of us on the petite side. They're made with a silky material that is stretchy and breathable with a cotton gusset. You can opt for plain shorts or snag some with lace detailing on the legs. 

    Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and multiple styles and pack sizes).

    9. Bandelettes Allure antichafing lace shorts

    Model wearing the black shorts
    Amazon

    If you're curious about Bandelettes but aren't ready to fully embrace the garter lifestyle, then try these slightly retro-chic lace shorts. They have a soft cotton liner along the inner thigh area to add a bit of extra protection against chafing and a tiny silicone strip at the bottom of the leg so that they don't ride up. They're surprisingly sophisticated.

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and two colors).

    10. Jockey Skimmies slip shorts

    Model wearing the black shorts
    Amazon

    These Jockey shorts are reviewer-beloved. Many noted that they are perfect for wearing under skirts and dresses during the summer season. They're sheer, lightweight, comfortable, and cute.

    Get them from Kohl's for $15 (originally $20; available in sizes M–XXL and two colors).

    11. Yummie Bria comfortably curved smoothing shorts

    Model wearing the orange shorts
    Yummie

    Get all the tush-perking benefits of a pair of Yummie shorts without feeling like an encased sausage with these smoothing shorts. They have ruching in the back, a seam-free construction and a soft, comfortable fabrication that makes them a delight to wear. 

    Get them from Yummie for $10 (originally $20; available in sizes S–2X and four colors).

    12. Werena slip shorts

    Model wearing the black lace shorts
    Amazon

    Love a hint of lace? Try these slip-inspired shorts at Amazon. They have a romantic and sweet aesthetic while remaining utterly practical. Their fabrication, a nylon and spandex blend, promises to be lightweight and durable, giving you freedom of movement. You'll forget they are even there. 

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and three colors and multi-packs).